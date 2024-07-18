Are you wondering whether you can expand your storage on the PS5 using an external hard drive? The short answer is no, but let’s delve into the details to provide you with a complete understanding of the situation.
Can you get an external hard drive for PS5?
**No, the PS5 does not currently support the use of external hard drives for game storage.**
Although the PS5 offers an impressive amount of built-in storage, with models available in 825GB and 2TB capacities, dedicated gamers can quickly fill it up. With the ever-increasing size of modern games, it’s understandable that players might want to expand their storage options. However, Sony has not yet provided support for using external hard drives on the PS5.
Why doesn’t the PS5 support external hard drives?
Sony has not publicly announced the specific reasons behind the lack of external hard drive support. While speculation suggests that this limitation is due to the high-speed nature of the PS5’s custom SSD, the official reason remains unknown.
Will external hard drive support be added in the future?
There is a possibility that Sony may introduce external hard drive support in a future firmware update, as they did with the PS4. However, as of now, Sony has not made any official statements or commitments regarding this feature.
What options are available for expanding PS5 storage?
Currently, the only officially supported method of expanding storage on the PS5 is by installing an M.2 SSD into the internal expansion slot. However, this feature is not yet available, as Sony is working on compatibility testing and plans to release it through a future firmware update.
Are there any alternative storage solutions for PS5?
If you’re running out of space on your PS5, you can always delete games and apps that you no longer play to free up space. Furthermore, you can re-download and reinstall any games you’ve previously purchased from the PlayStation Store.
Can I use an external hard drive to store PS4 games on the PS5?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to your PS5 and play PS4 games directly from it. However, you cannot store or play PS5 games on an external drive.
Can I use a USB drive for storage?
While the PS5 does support USB drives for backing up certain data, such as game saves and captures, you cannot use them as extended storage for games or apps.
Can I move games between external and internal storage?
No, you cannot move games between external and internal storage on the PS5. To move games, you would need to delete them and then redownload them to the desired storage location.
What is the advantage of using an external hard drive on the PS5?
With external hard drive support, players would have the ability to quickly expand their storage capacity, making it easier to store and access a larger library of games without the need for frequent downloading and deleting.
Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple external hard drives?
Plugging in a USB hub to the PS5 may allow you to connect multiple external hard drives, but this method wouldn’t enable you to use them for game storage since the PS5 does not support external hard drives for gaming purposes.
Can I use an external hard drive to store media files?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to the PS5 and use it to store media files, such as photos and videos. The PS5 also supports streaming and playback of media files from external USB drives.
How much storage does the PS5 come with?
The PS5 is available with two different storage capacities: 825GB and 2TB. The actual usable storage will be slightly less than the advertised capacity due to system software requirements.
In conclusion, **you cannot currently use an external hard drive to expand the game storage on the PS5**. You will have to wait for Sony to release a firmware update and enable the internal expansion slot for adding an M.2 SSD. Until then, managing your game library and storage space will require careful consideration and utilization of the available options.