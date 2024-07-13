**Can you charge surface laptop go with USB c?**
The Surface Laptop Go is a popular choice for users seeking a lightweight and versatile laptop. With its sleek design and long battery life, it’s no wonder that people are curious about its charging capabilities. One common question that arises is, can you charge the Surface Laptop Go with USB-C? The answer to this question is *yes*. The Surface Laptop Go does indeed support USB-C charging, providing users with the flexibility to charge their device using a wide range of compatible chargers.
**Frequently Asked Questions:**
1. Can I use any USB-C charger to charge my Surface Laptop Go?
Yes, you can use any USB-C charger that meets the power requirements of the laptop.
2. Is there a recommended wattage for USB-C chargers?
It is recommended to use a charger that provides at least 45 watts of power for optimal charging performance.
3. Can I charge my Surface Laptop Go with a USB-C port on my monitor?
As long as the USB-C port on your monitor supports Power Delivery, you can use it to charge your Surface Laptop Go.
4. Do I need to use the official Microsoft charger?
No, you are not limited to using the official Microsoft charger. As long as the charger meets the power requirements, you can use any compatible USB-C charger.
5. Can I charge my Surface Laptop Go while using it?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Laptop Go while using it. Charging will not interfere with your ability to use the laptop.
6. Can I charge my Surface Laptop Go using a power bank?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Laptop Go using a power bank that has a USB-C output and meets the power requirements of the laptop.
7. Is USB-C charging faster than the standard charging method?
USB-C charging can provide fast charging speeds, especially with higher wattage chargers. However, the charging time may vary depending on the charger used.
8. Does USB-C charging affect the battery life of the Surface Laptop Go?
No, USB-C charging does not have any negative impact on the battery life of the Surface Laptop Go.
9. Can I charge other devices using the USB-C port on my Surface Laptop Go?
Yes, the USB-C port on your Surface Laptop Go can be used to charge other devices, such as smartphones or tablets, as long as the charger provides enough power.
10. Can I charge my Surface Laptop Go using a USB-A to USB-C cable?
No, you cannot charge your Surface Laptop Go using a USB-A to USB-C cable. The laptop requires a USB-C to USB-C connection for charging.
11. Can I charge my Surface Laptop Go using a USB-C to USB-C cable with a USB-A adapter?
It is not recommended to use a USB-C to USB-C cable with a USB-A adapter to charge your Surface Laptop Go. It is best to use a USB-C to USB-C cable without any adapters.
12. Can I use a USB-C charger from another laptop brand to charge my Surface Laptop Go?
Yes, as long as the USB-C charger meets the power requirements of the Surface Laptop Go, you can use a charger from another laptop brand. Make sure the output voltage and wattage match the laptop’s requirements to ensure optimal charging performance.
In conclusion, the Surface Laptop Go can indeed be charged using a USB-C charger. This feature provides users with the convenience and flexibility of using a wide range of compatible chargers. Whether it’s a power bank, a monitor’s USB-C port, or even a charger from another laptop brand, the Surface Laptop Go offers versatile charging options to suit your needs.