The MSI GF65 Thin is a popular gaming laptop known for its sleek design and powerful performance. One of the key features that gamers look for in a laptop is the ability to customize the keyboard color. However, when it comes to the MSI GF65 Thin, can you change the keyboard color?
Can you change keyboard color on MSI GF65 Thin?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on the MSI GF65 Thin. MSI has equipped this gaming laptop with a Per-Key RGB Keyboard, allowing users to personalize the color of each individual key. This feature not only enhances the gaming experience but also adds a touch of personalization to the laptop.
The customizable keyboard color is controlled through the MSI Dragon Center software. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily change the keyboard color to match your preferences. With a plethora of color options and effects available, you can create a unique lighting setup that suits your style and mood.
How do I change the keyboard color on MSI GF65 Thin?
To change the keyboard color on the MSI GF65 Thin, follow these steps:
1. Launch the MSI Dragon Center software.
2. Locate the Keyboard icon and click on it.
3. Within the Keyboard settings, you will find various options to customize the color and effects.
4. Select the preferred color scheme from the available options or create your own custom color setup.
5. Once you have made the desired changes, click on Apply to save the settings.
Can I set up different colors for different keys?
Yes, the MSI GF65 Thin features Per-Key RGB lighting, which means you can assign specific colors to individual keys. This level of customization allows you to create unique lighting patterns or highlight specific keys for a more immersive gaming experience.
Are there pre-set lighting profiles available?
Yes, the MSI Dragon Center software provides various pre-set lighting profiles that you can choose from. These profiles offer different color combinations and effects, such as ripple, wave, or pulsating lights, giving you the freedom to select a preset that matches your preferences.
Can I synchronize the keyboard color with other devices?
The MSI GF65 Thin supports Mystic Light, which enables you to synchronize the keyboard color with other compatible devices. This feature allows you to create a unified lighting setup across different devices, such as RGB fans, mouse, and even your PC case.
Does changing the keyboard color affect performance?
No, changing the keyboard color on the MSI GF65 Thin does not impact the laptop’s performance. It is a purely cosmetic feature that enhances the visual appeal of the keyboard without affecting its functionality or the overall performance of the laptop.
Can I turn off the RGB lighting?
Yes, if you prefer a more subtle or traditional look, you can easily turn off the RGB lighting on the MSI GF65 Thin. By accessing the Keyboard settings in the MSI Dragon Center software, you can choose to disable the lighting entirely or select a static color option.
Are there any limitations to changing the keyboard color?
While you have the freedom to change the keyboard color, keep in mind that there might be some limitations. Some keys, such as the function keys or system-specific keys, may not be customizable. However, the majority of the keys can be personalized according to your preferences.
Can I save multiple keyboard color setups?
Yes, you can save multiple keyboard color setups as profiles within the MSI Dragon Center software. This feature allows you to switch between different color configurations easily, catering to different gaming scenarios or personal preferences.
Does changing the keyboard color void the warranty?
No, changing the keyboard color on the MSI GF65 Thin does not void the laptop’s warranty. The RGB keyboard customization is a built-in feature provided by MSI, and utilizing it will not invalidate any warranty claim, as long as you don’t cause any physical damage to the laptop during the customization process.
What other features does the MSI Dragon Center software offer?
The MSI Dragon Center software offers a range of features beyond keyboard customization. It provides access to various system management tools, including performance monitoring, system optimization, fan control, and more. Additionally, it allows users to update drivers, control RGB lighting on other supported devices, and manage power settings.
Can I sync the keyboard color with in-game events?
Yes, the MSI GF65 Thin supports GameSense, a feature that allows you to synchronize the RGB lighting with in-game events. Using this feature, the keyboard color can react dynamically to in-game actions, such as low health or ultimate abilities, enhancing the gaming experience and adding immersion.
In conclusion, if you own an MSI GF65 Thin, you have the ability to change the keyboard color and personalize it according to your preferences. This feature, combined with the laptop’s powerful performance, makes it a great choice for gamers who want a visually stunning gaming experience. So go ahead and unleash your creativity with the MSI GF65 Thin’s customizable keyboard color options!