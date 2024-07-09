Steam is a popular digital distribution platform for video games, known for its vast library of titles and user-friendly features. Many avid gamers often find themselves running out of disk space due to the sheer size of modern games. In such cases, the question arises: Can Steam games be downloaded on an external hard drive? Let’s explore the answer to this question and address some related concerns.
Can Steam games be downloaded on external hard drive?
Yes, Steam games can indeed be downloaded and stored on an external hard drive. This provides a convenient solution for individuals who require more disk space on their primary system drive or want the flexibility to carry their games on the go.
How can Steam games be downloaded on an external hard drive?
To download Steam games directly to an external hard drive, follow these steps:
- Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
- Open the Steam client and go to “Steam” > “Settings”.
- In the “Downloads” tab, click on “Steam Library Folders” under “Content Libraries”.
- Click on “Add Library Folder” and choose the external hard drive as the location.
- Click “OK” and a new library folder will be created on your external hard drive.
- Select the newly created library folder and click on “Set as Default” if desired.
- Finally, when installing or downloading a game, choose the external hard drive as the destination folder.
What are the benefits of downloading Steam games on an external hard drive?
Here are a few advantages:
- Portability: You can easily carry your games and play them on any compatible computer without the need to re-download.
- Expanded storage: External hard drives often provide significantly more storage capacity than most computer’s internal drives, allowing you to store a larger collection of games.
- Preserving system performance: By keeping games off your main system drive, you can maintain system performance and prevent it from getting cluttered.
Are there any drawbacks to installing games on an external hard drive?
While the benefits are substantial, it’s important to consider potential drawbacks:
- Speed: Loading games from an external hard drive may result in longer load times compared to an internal drive, depending on the connection type and the drive’s performance.
- Dependency: You’ll need to ensure the external hard drive is connected and functioning correctly to access any games stored on it.
Can I move already installed Steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move already installed Steam games to an external hard drive. Simply follow these steps:
- Close the Steam client to ensure all game files are not in use.
- Copy the entire game folder from the Steam installation directory (usually located in “C:Program FilesSteamsteamappscommon”) to the desired directory on your external hard drive.
- Go to the copied game folder on your external hard drive and delete the “appmanifest_xxxx.acf” files (where “xxxx” refers to the respective game’s ID).
- Open the Steam client and go to “Steam” > “Settings”.
- In the “Downloads” tab, click on “Steam Library Folders” under “Content Libraries”.
- Click on “Add Library Folder” and select the directory on your external hard drive.
- Launch Steam and the moved games should now be detected and playable.
Can I play Steam games directly from an external hard drive on multiple computers?
Yes, you can play Steam games directly from an external hard drive on multiple computers. Simply connect your external hard drive to the desired computer and launch Steam from the Steam folder on the external drive.
Can I play Steam games without an internet connection if they are installed on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can play Steam games without an internet connection if they are installed on an external hard drive. However, keep in mind that certain games may require online verification or multiplayer features.
Can I disconnect my external hard drive while playing a Steam game?
It is not recommended to disconnect the external hard drive while playing a Steam game. Sudden removal may cause data corruption or game crashes. It’s best to exit the game and safely remove the drive.
Can I uninstall Steam games from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can uninstall Steam games from an external hard drive. Simply right-click on the game in your Steam library, select “Manage” > “Uninstall” and follow the prompts. The game files will be removed from the external hard drive.
Can I reformat my external hard drive without losing my Steam games?
No, reformatting your external hard drive will erase all data, including your Steam games. Ensure you have backups or moved the game files to another location before reformatting.
Can I back up my Steam games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can back up your Steam games to an external hard drive. Steam provides built-in backup functionality that allows you to create game backups and store them on any desired drive.
Will running Steam games from an external hard drive affect game performance?
Running Steam games from an external hard drive may slightly impact game performance due to potential speed limitations. However, modern external hard drives offer good performance for most games, reducing any noticeable differences.
Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive as an alternative to an external hard drive for storing and playing Steam games. Keep in mind that flash drives generally offer less storage capacity and might have lower read/write speeds compared to external hard drives.
By downloading and running Steam games on an external hard drive, gamers can enjoy the benefits of expanded storage and portability while maintaining optimal performance on their primary system drive. With a straightforward setup process and the ability to move games between devices, external hard drives provide a practical solution for gamers with limited disk space.