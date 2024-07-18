Can ps4 use 2 external hard drive?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console that offers a wide array of features and functionalities to enhance the gaming experience. One of the most significant advantages of the PS4 is its ability to expand storage by using external hard drives. However, a common question that arises among PS4 users is whether the console can support the use of more than one external hard drive. Let’s dive deeper into this query and explore all the relevant details.
Can PS4 Use 2 External Hard Drives?
The answer to this question is a resounding yes! The PS4 is indeed capable of utilizing two external hard drives simultaneously. Sony, the manufacturer of the PS4, introduced this feature with the firmware update 4.50 back in 2017. This update expanded the console’s storage capacity and allowed users to connect two external hard drives to their PS4 console. This enhancement enables gamers to have access to an even greater library of games, movies, and other media.
The PS4 supports external hard drives with a USB 3.0 connection, which offers faster data transfer rates compared to USB 2.0. With the ability to connect two external hard drives, PS4 users can now expand their storage capacity up to a massive 16 terabytes (TB) – eight TB per drive. This generous storage capacity ensures that gamers have ample space to store their favorite titles and media content without worrying about running out of storage.
Here are some frequently asked questions related to using multiple external hard drives with the PS4:
1. How do I connect two external hard drives to my PS4?
To connect two external hard drives to your PS4, simply plug in the USB cables of both drives into the available USB ports on your console.
2. Do both external hard drives need to be the same brand/model?
No, you can use different brands and models of external hard drives simultaneously. The PS4 is compatible with various external hard drive specifications, allowing you to mix and match different drives.
3. Can I use one external hard drive for games and another for media storage?
Absolutely! The PS4 allows you to designate one external hard drive as the primary storage location for games and another for storing media content like movies, music, and images.
4. Can I use one external hard drive and one internal storage upgrade simultaneously?
Yes, you can use both an external hard drive and an internal storage upgrade simultaneously on your PS4. This combination provides even more storage options for your gaming needs.
5. Is there a limit to the number of games I can store on two external hard drives?
With the significant storage capacity offered by two external hard drives, the number of games you can store depends on the size of the games. However, you can store hundreds of games on two external hard drives without any issues.
6. Can I disconnect one drive while using the other?
Yes, the PS4 allows you to disconnect one external hard drive while using the other without any problems. However, it is recommended to safely remove the drive through the console’s settings to avoid any potential data corruption.
7. Can I use two external hard drives for additional storage on a PS4 Pro?
Certainly! The ability to use two external hard drives is not exclusive to the standard PS4 console; it is also available for the PS4 Pro model.
8. Can two external hard drives be connected simultaneously to a PS4 Slim console?
Yes, even PS4 Slim users can enjoy the benefits of using multiple external hard drives. The firmware update that enables this feature is compatible with all PS4 console models.
9. Can I use my external hard drives interchangeably between different PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can use your external hard drives interchangeably between different PS4 consoles. Simply plug them into the USB ports of the console you wish to use them with, and you’re good to go.
10. What happens if my external hard drives become full?
If your external hard drives become full, you have several options. You can either delete old games to make space for new ones or upgrade your storage capacity by replacing the existing drives with larger ones.
11. Can I use SSDs (Solid State Drives) as external storage?
Certainly! The PS4 supports both traditional hard drives and SSDs as external storage options. However, SSDs are pricier but offer faster loading times and performance.
12. Can I back up my game saves to two external hard drives?
No, the PS4 only allows you to back up your game saves to one external hard drive at a time. You cannot create redundant backups on two separate drives.
In conclusion, the PS4’s ability to use two external hard drives provides gamers with ample storage capacity for their gaming and media needs. This feature allows players to expand their PS4 library significantly without worrying about limited space. So, whether it’s backing up games, storing media content, or increasing overall storage capacity, utilizing two external hard drives is a straightforward and convenient solution for PS4 users.