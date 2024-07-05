**Can ping but cannot see computer on network Windows 10?**
Windows 10 is equipped with various network troubleshooting tools, and one common issue users encounter is the ability to successfully ping another computer on the network but unable to see it. This problem can be frustrating, especially when you need to access shared files or resources. Fear not, as there are several potential causes and solutions to this issue.
The answer to the question “Can ping but cannot see computer on network Windows 10?” lies in network visibility settings and firewall configurations. Follow these steps to resolve the problem:
1. Check network sharing settings: Ensure that network discovery and file sharing are enabled on the computer. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Ethernet (or Wi-Fi) > Network and Sharing Center. Click on the active network connection and ensure that you have selected “Turn on network discovery” and “Turn on file and printer sharing.”
2. Verify network location: Ensure that your network connection is set to a private or trusted network and not to a public one. Public network settings tend to restrict visibility and file sharing capabilities.
3. Check firewall settings: Windows 10 has a built-in firewall that might be blocking network visibility. Open Windows Defender Firewall through the Control Panel and ensure that file and printer sharing is allowed for both private and public networks.
4. Restart network services: Restart the “Function Discovery Provider Host” and “Function Discovery Resource Publication” services. Press Win + R, type services.msc, locate the services, right-click on each, and select “Restart.”
5. Ensure network sharing is enabled on the target computer: On the computer you are trying to access, ensure that network sharing is enabled. Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Ethernet (or Wi-Fi) > Network and Sharing Center. Click on the active network connection and make sure network discovery and file sharing are enabled.
6. Disable third-party security software: Temporarily disable any third-party antivirus or security software as they may interfere with network visibility. If disabling the software resolves the issue, consider adjusting its settings to allow network sharing.
7. Reset the network: Open Command Prompt as an administrator and enter the following commands in order: “netsh winsock reset,” “netsh int ip reset,” and “ipconfig /flushdns.” Restart the computer after executing these commands.
Why can I ping but not access shared files?
The inability to access shared files could be due to network visibility settings, firewall configurations, or incorrect permissions set on the shared folders.
Why can’t my Windows 10 PC detect other computers on the network?
This issue can occur if network discovery is turned off, firewall rules prevent network visibility, or if your PC is connected to a public network.
Can a VPN affect network visibility?
Yes, some VPN software can restrict network visibility or route network traffic through different channels, making it difficult to see other devices on the network.
Why do I see some computers but not others on the network?
This can occur if computers are connected to different subnets or if network discovery is turned off on some devices.
Why can’t I access shared folders even after following the steps?
In some cases, you may need to double-check the folder permissions and ensure that the user account trying to access the shared files has the necessary permissions granted.
By following these troubleshooting steps and ensuring that network visibility settings and firewall configurations are correctly set, you should be able to resolve the issue of being able to ping but not see the computer on the network in Windows 10. Remember to check all the related network settings and follow each step carefully to ensure a successful resolution of the problem.