If you’re a fan of CBS shows and want to catch your favorite programs live on your computer, you’ll be pleased to know that CBS offers a convenient way to do just that. With CBS All Access, you can stream CBS live on your computer, giving you access to popular shows, local news, and sports events from the comfort of your own device. Let’s dig deeper into how CBS All Access works and address a few related FAQs.
What is CBS All Access?
CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service offered by CBS that allows users to watch live TV, as well as access a vast library of on-demand content. It is available on a variety of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, and smart TVs.
Can I watch CBS live on my computer?
Yes, you can watch CBS live on your computer by subscribing to CBS All Access. With this service, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows, news, and sports events in real-time wherever you are.
What shows can I watch on CBS All Access?
CBS All Access provides access to a wide range of popular CBS shows, including “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” “Young Sheldon,” and many more. The service also offers exclusive original series and content that you won’t find anywhere else.
How much does CBS All Access cost?
CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month, which includes occasional advertisements, and the Commercial-Free plan for $9.99 per month, which allows you to watch content without any interruptions.
Can I watch local CBS channels on my computer?
Yes, with CBS All Access, you can stream a live feed of your local CBS channel on your computer. This feature allows you to stay up to date with local news, weather updates, and special events in your area.
Can I watch sports events on CBS live?
Certainly! CBS All Access provides live streaming of various sports events, including NFL games, NCAA basketball, and PGA Tour coverage, so you can catch all the action on your computer.
Can I watch CBS All Access outside of the United States?
While CBS All Access primarily caters to US viewers, it is possible to access the service from abroad using a Virtual Private Network (VPN). By connecting to a US server through a VPN, you can enjoy CBS live streaming and on-demand content no matter where you are.
Can I record CBS shows to watch later?
Yes, CBS All Access allows you to record and save shows for later viewing using its cloud DVR feature. This way, you can watch your favorite CBS programs at a time that suits you best.
Can I watch CBS All Access on multiple devices simultaneously?
Certainly! CBS All Access lets you stream content on up to two devices simultaneously with a single account, so you and a family member or friend can enjoy different shows at the same time.
Can I try CBS All Access for free?
Yes, CBS offers a free trial period for new subscribers. Depending on current promotions, the free trial typically lasts 7 days, allowing you to explore the service and decide if it meets your needs.
Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription at any time?
Absolutely! CBS All Access offers a hassle-free cancellation process. You can cancel your subscription at any time through your account settings.
Are closed captions available on CBS All Access?
Yes, CBS All Access provides closed captioning for most of its content, making it accessible to individuals with hearing impairments.
Is high-definition streaming available on CBS All Access?
Yes, CBS All Access supports high-definition streaming, providing a clear and immersive viewing experience on your computer if your internet connection can handle it.
Can I watch live CBS on my computer without subscribing to CBS All Access?
Currently, CBS All Access is the official platform for live CBS streaming on computers, so a subscription is required to access the live content. However, CBS does provide some free on-demand content on its website without the need for a subscription.
In conclusion, CBS All Access is the perfect solution for those who want to watch CBS live on their computers. With its live streaming feature, extensive show selection, and added benefits like on-demand content and DVR capabilities, it offers a comprehensive and enjoyable viewing experience.