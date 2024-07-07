Can I turn off the touchscreen on my laptop?

If you own a laptop with a touchscreen display, you might wonder whether it is possible to turn off this feature. Whether you find the touchscreen functionality distracting, want to save battery life, or simply prefer to use a keyboard and mouse, the good news is that you can indeed disable the touchscreen on your laptop. In this article, we will explore various methods to turn off the touchscreen on different operating systems and address related frequently asked questions.
How to Turn Off the Touchscreen on Windows laptops
Windows laptops offer several ways to turn off the touchscreen, depending on your version of the operating system and specific laptop model.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
To disable the touchscreen via Device Manager, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.”
2. Expand the “Human Interface Devices” section.
3. Find the touchscreen driver (usually HID-compliant touch screen) and right-click it.
4. Click “Disable device” and confirm.
Method 2: Disabling via Control Panel
Another way to turn off the touchscreen on a Windows laptop is through the Control Panel:
1. Open the Control Panel by searching for it in the Start menu.
2. Select “Hardware and Sound” followed by “Tablet PC Settings.”
3. In the “Tablet PC Settings” window, go to the “Display” tab.
4. Under “Setup,” click on “Configure.”
5. In the next window, select “Disable” and click “Apply” and “OK.”
Method 3: Using the Device Properties
You can also disable the touchscreen from the Device Properties window:
1. Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager” from the menu.
2. Expand the “Human Interface Devices” section.
3. Locate the touchscreen driver and double-click it.
4. Under the “Driver” tab, click “Disable” or “Disable Device” if available.
5. Confirm your action if prompted and exit the Device Manager.
How to Turn Off the Touchscreen on macOS laptops
If you are a MacBook user and wish to disable the touchscreen functionality, you’ll need to use third-party software, as macOS doesn’t provide a built-in option for this purpose.
One such software is “DisableMonitor.” Here’s a simple guide to follow:
1. Visit the DisableMonitor website and download the software.
2. Open the downloaded zip file and run the executable.
3. Select the monitor with touchscreen capability from the list.
4. Uncheck the “Enable” box to disable touch input.
5. Click “Apply” to save the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I re-enable the touchscreen after turning it off?
Yes, you can easily re-enable the touchscreen by following the instructions above and enabling the touch device instead of disabling it.
2. Will disabling the touchscreen affect other input devices?
No, disabling the touchscreen does not affect the functionality of other input devices like your touchpad or an external mouse.
3. Does disabling the touchscreen improve battery life?
Yes, turning off the touchscreen can help conserve some battery life since the display will not be constantly registering touch inputs.
4. Will disabling the touchscreen remove touchscreen drivers?
No, disabling the touchscreen does not remove any drivers. It simply deactivates the touchscreen feature.
5. Can I disable the touchscreen temporarily?
Yes, simply follow the steps mentioned above to disable or enable the touchscreen at any time as per your convenience.
6. Will disabling the touchscreen affect the laptop’s warranty?
No, disabling the touchscreen does not void the laptop’s warranty as it is a reversible software configuration.
7. What if the “Disable” option is grayed out in Device Manager?
In certain cases, the option to disable the touchscreen might be unavailable due to driver or hardware limitations.
8. Can I disable the touchscreen on a 2-in-1 laptop?
Yes, the methods mentioned earlier also apply to 2-in-1 laptops with Windows or Mac operating systems.
9. Does turning off the touchscreen impact usability in tablet mode?
Yes, if you disable the touchscreen, you will lose touch functionality in tablet mode. However, you can easily re-enable it when needed.
10. Is it possible to disable the touchscreen on Linux laptops?
Yes, Linux offers various methods to disable the touchscreen, usually through command-line or configuration settings. The exact process may depend on your Linux distribution.
11. Can I disable the touchscreen on a Chromebook?
Chrome OS does not provide a built-in option to disable the touchscreen, but you can try using Android apps or browser extensions for this purpose.
12. Will disabling the touchscreen affect my ability to use a stylus?
Yes, if you disable the touchscreen, it will also disable the functionality of a stylus, making it unusable. Nonetheless, enabling it again will restore stylus functionality.