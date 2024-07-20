**Can I spray Lysol on my computer keyboard?**
Keeping our computer keyboards clean is important, especially during times when cleanliness and hygiene are crucial. The COVID-19 pandemic has made us more conscious about disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and our keyboards are no exception. While Lysol is a popular disinfectant, it is important to know whether it is safe to spray it directly onto our computer keyboards.
**The Answer:** Yes, you can spray Lysol on your computer keyboard, but with caution.
Computer keyboards are an ideal breeding ground for germs and bacteria due to their frequent use. While it is essential to clean and disinfect them regularly, special care is needed when using Lysol or any other disinfectant. The following guidelines will help you protect your keyboard while effectively disinfecting it:
1. **Power off and unplug your keyboard:** Before applying any liquid to your computer keyboard, ensure that it is disconnected from any power source.
2. **Use a soft cloth or sponge:** Moisten a soft cloth or sponge with Lysol or a disinfectant spray that contains at least 70% isopropyl alcohol. Avoid applying the spray directly to the keyboard to prevent any excess liquid from penetrating into the sensitive electronic components.
3. **Gently wipe the keys and surfaces:** Carefully wipe each key and the surfaces around them using gentle, circular motions. Be mindful not to press too hard or let the liquid seep into the gaps between the keys.
4. **Allow it to dry completely:** After disinfecting your keyboard, let it air dry for some time before reattaching it to your computer or using it. This will prevent any potential damage caused by residual moisture.
While it is generally safe to use Lysol or a disinfectant spray on your computer keyboard, it is essential to note that repeated disinfection may wear out the letters or symbols printed on the keys. If you frequently use Lysol to clean your keyboard, it is advisable to invest in keyboards with engraved or laser etched keycaps that are more durable.
FAQs about disinfecting computer keyboards
**1. Can I use disinfectant wipes to clean my keyboard?**
Yes, disinfectant wipes can be used to clean your keyboard. However, make sure they are not overly saturated, as excess moisture can damage the electronics.
**2. Is it safe to use alcohol-based disinfectants on my keyboard?**
Yes, it is safe to use alcohol-based disinfectants like isopropyl alcohol on your keyboard. Just ensure you don’t use excessive amounts and let it evaporate before using the keyboard again.
**3. How often should I disinfect my keyboard?**
It is recommended to disinfect your keyboard at least once a week or more frequently if multiple people are using it or if you frequently eat or drink near it.
**4. Can I remove the keys to clean underneath them?**
While some keyboard models allow you to remove the keys, it is not advisable for the average user. The keys are delicate and are easily damaged if not removed and reinstalled properly.
**5. Should I use compressed air to clean my keyboard?**
Using compressed air is a good way to remove dust, but it is not sufficient for disinfection. Combine air cleaning with a disinfectant to thoroughly clean your keyboard.
**6. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?**
Using a hairdryer on your keyboard is not recommended, as excessive heat may damage the electronics. It’s best to allow it to air dry naturally.
**7. Are there any specific disinfectants to avoid using on keyboards?**
Avoid using bleach, ammonia-based cleaners, or any abrasive cleaning products, as they can damage the keyboard’s surface and electronics.
**8. Is it necessary to disinfect other computer peripherals like the mouse or speakers?**
Yes, other frequently touched computer peripherals should also be disinfected regularly to maintain cleanliness and minimize the risk of germ transmission.
**9. Can I use a UV sterilizer to disinfect my keyboard?**
Yes, UV sterilizers can effectively disinfect your keyboard and other small gadgets. However, ensure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety guidelines.
**10. Is Lysol the only disinfectant spray I can use?**
Lysol is a popular option, but you can use other disinfectant sprays that contain at least 70% isopropyl alcohol to clean your keyboard effectively.
**11. Can I use a keyboard cover to keep it clean?**
Yes, using a keyboard cover provides an extra layer of protection from spills, dirt, and dust. It is easy to clean and can help prolong the lifespan of your keyboard.
**12. What other hygiene practices should I follow while using my computer?**
Alongside disinfecting your keyboard, regularly wash your hands, avoid eating or drinking near your computer, and use screen wipes to clean your monitor for a more thorough clean.