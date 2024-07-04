**Can I run steam games from an external hard drive?**
Many avid gamers ask this question to explore the possibility of extending their gaming library without compromising precious storage space on their computer. The concept of running Steam games from an external hard drive seems plausible, primarily considering the vast amount of storage an external drive offers. So, let’s dive into this topic and find out if running Steam games from an external hard drive is indeed possible.
1. Can I install Steam on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install and run the Steam application itself on an external hard drive without any issues.
2. Can I directly install games from Steam onto an external hard drive?
Unfortunately, Steam doesn’t provide an option to directly install games onto an external hard drive.
3. Can I move an already installed Steam game to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can relocate existing Steam games to an external hard drive and play them from there.
4. How do I move a Steam game to an external hard drive?
To move a Steam game to an external hard drive, you need to go to Steam’s “Settings” and then navigate to the “Downloads” section. From there, click on “Steam Library Folders” and add a new library folder on your external drive. Finally, right click on the game you want to move, select “Properties,” go to the “Local Files” tab, and click on “Move Install Folder” to select the new library folder on your external drive.
5. Can I play Steam games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play Steam games directly from the external hard drive once you have moved them there.
6. Will running Steam games from an external hard drive affect game performance?
Running games from an external hard drive may slightly impact game performance due to slower data transfer rates compared to an internal drive. However, the difference in performance is typically minimal and often unnoticeable.
7. Can I run multiplayer games smoothly from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can run multiplayer games smoothly from an external hard drive, provided your computer meets the game’s system requirements and your external drive has a fast enough data transfer rate.
8. Does the file format of the external hard drive matter for running Steam games?
Yes, the external hard drive needs to be formatted in a compatible file system for both your operating system and Steam. FAT32 and NTFS are widely supported file systems that work seamlessly with Steam games.
9. Are there any limitations to running Steam games from an external hard drive?
Although running Steam games from an external hard drive is generally feasible, there might be some limitations based on your computer’s capabilities, such as slower loading times and potential compatibility issues with certain games.
10. Can I share my games on an external hard drive with another computer?
Yes, you can share games on an external hard drive with another computer by simply connecting the drive to the second computer and following the steps to add the game library folder in Steam settings. However, some game files might require additional installation or configuration specific to that computer.
11. Can I unplug the external hard drive while playing a Steam game?
It is not recommended to unplug the external hard drive while playing a Steam game as it may lead to data corruption or game crashes. It’s best to exit the game and safely remove the drive before disconnecting it.
12. How do I switch back to playing games from my internal hard drive?
To switch back to playing games from your internal hard drive, open the Steam application, go to “Settings,” navigate to the “Downloads” section, click on “Steam Library Folders,” and remove the library folder associated with your external drive.