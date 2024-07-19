If you recently upgraded to Windows 10 and are wondering whether you can transfer it to another computer, the answer is yes, but with a few important caveats. Microsoft allows you to transfer your Windows 10 license from one computer to another, but there are specific conditions that must be met. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to some common related FAQs.
Can I put my Windows 10 on another computer?
**Yes, you can put your Windows 10 on another computer, but it must comply with Microsoft’s licensing terms and conditions.**
1. How do I know if my Windows 10 license is transferable?
To check if your license is transferable, you should refer to the specific End User License Agreement (EULA) that came with your version of Windows.
2. Can I transfer my pre-installed Windows 10 license to another computer?
If your Windows 10 license came pre-installed on your computer, it is usually tied to that specific hardware and cannot be transferred to another computer.
3. What if I have a retail version of Windows 10?
If you have a retail version of Windows 10, you can transfer the license to another computer as long as it is only running on one device at a time.
4. How many times can I transfer my Windows 10 license?
You can transfer your retail Windows 10 license to a different computer only once. After that, it becomes tied to the new device and cannot be moved again.
5. How do I transfer my Windows 10 license to another computer?
To transfer your Windows 10 license, you need to deactivate it on your current computer before activating it on the new one. This can be done through the “Activation” settings in the Windows 10 Settings app.
6. What happens to my old computer when I transfer the license?
When you transfer your Windows 10 license to a new computer, the old computer will no longer have a valid license and its version of Windows may become unactivated.
7. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a different edition?
No, you cannot transfer a Windows 10 Home license to a Windows 10 Pro edition or vice versa. The editions must match during the license transfer.
8. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a virtual machine?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to a virtual machine as long as it is running on the same device and the license is only active on one computer at a time.
9. Can I transfer my Windows 10 license to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your Windows 10 license to a friend or family member, as long as they remove it from their current device before you activate it on a different computer.
10. What if I upgraded to Windows 10 for free?
If you upgraded to Windows 10 for free from an eligible Windows 7 or 8.1 license, the license is tied to the hardware and cannot be transferred to another computer.
11. Can I transfer a Windows 10 OEM license?
No, Windows 10 OEM licenses are bound to the original computer they were installed on and cannot be transferred to another device.
12. What should I do if I encounter issues during the license transfer process?
If you encounter any issues while transferring your Windows 10 license to another computer, you can contact Microsoft support for assistance. They will be able to guide you through the necessary steps or resolve any problems you may encounter.
In conclusion, while it is possible to transfer your Windows 10 license to another computer, it is crucial to understand and comply with Microsoft’s licensing terms and conditions. Make sure you check the EULA and follow the proper steps to ensure a successful license transfer.