**Can I play PUBG PS4 with keyboard and mouse?**
PUBG, also known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has gained immense popularity since its launch and has become a hugely popular battle royale game across multiple platforms. While it has been primarily played using a controller on consoles such as the PlayStation 4 (PS4), many players wonder if it is possible to play PUBG on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse setup. So, let’s dive into the details and find out if it is indeed possible.
The **answer to the question “Can I play PUBG PS4 with keyboard and mouse?” is NO**. Unlike other games that offer keyboard and mouse support on the PS4, PUBG does not support these input devices on the console. It is designed and optimized to be played using a controller, and the developers have not implemented keyboard and mouse functionality for the PS4 version of PUBG.
Now that we have answered the primary question, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on the PS4?
Yes, the PS4 does support keyboard and mouse input for certain games. However, it is up to game developers to enable this functionality, and not all games are compatible with keyboard and mouse on the PS4.
2. Can I use a keyboard and mouse to play PUBG on Xbox One?
Yes, PUBG on Xbox One does support keyboard and mouse input. Players can connect a keyboard and mouse to their Xbox One console and use it to play PUBG.
3. Will PUBG ever support keyboard and mouse on PS4?
There is no official confirmation from the developers of PUBG regarding keyboard and mouse support for the PS4 version. So, as of now, it is safe to assume that it won’t be supported in the future.
4. Can I use a third-party adapter to play PUBG on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse?
While there are third-party adapters available in the market that claim to enable keyboard and mouse support on the PS4, it is advisable to avoid using them. These adapters may violate the terms of service of both the console and the game, and there is a risk of being banned from online play.
5. Can I use a controller emulator to play PUBG on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse?
Controller emulators are software programs that allow players to map their keyboard and mouse inputs to mimic a controller. However, using controller emulators on the PS4 to play PUBG is against the game’s terms of service, and players may face consequences for doing so.
6. Can I connect a controller to my PC and play PUBG with keyboard and mouse?
Yes, players can connect a controller to their PC and play PUBG using a keyboard and mouse simultaneously. This feature is supported in the PC version of the game.
7. Why don’t console games support keyboard and mouse?
Console games generally prioritize a level playing field for all players. By having standardized controllers, developers ensure that players have a similar experience, regardless of the input device they are using. Introducing keyboard and mouse support may give certain players an unfair advantage over others.
8. Are there any other games on PS4 that support keyboard and mouse input?
Yes, there are a few games on PS4 that do support keyboard and mouse input, such as Fortnite, War Thunder, and DayZ. However, it ultimately depends on the developers to include this functionality.
9. Is playing PUBG with a controller on PS4 difficult?
While playing PUBG with a controller on PS4 may be challenging initially, with practice, players can become skilled at using the controller and enjoy the game just as much as those playing with a keyboard and mouse on other platforms.
10. Are there any advantages to playing PUBG with a controller on PS4?
Using a controller allows for a more relaxed and comfortable gaming experience. Additionally, developers often provide optimized controls for controllers, making gameplay smoother and more intuitive.
11. Can I use a keyboard and mouse on PS4 for other non-gaming purposes?
Yes, the PS4 does support the use of a keyboard and mouse for non-gaming purposes such as browsing the web or navigating the console’s interface.
12. Will I be at a disadvantage if playing PUBG on PS4 against players using keyboard and mouse on other platforms?
PUBG on PS4 segregates players according to their input device. So, if you are using a controller on PS4, you will be matched against players using controllers on other platforms, thus ensuring a fair competition.
In conclusion, while it is not possible to play PUBG on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse, players can still enjoy the game using a controller. The developers of PUBG have not implemented keyboard and mouse support for the PS4 version, and it is advisable to play the game using the input method it was designed for.