If you’re a Kaspersky user who is considering switching to a new computer, you may be wondering if it’s possible to transfer your Kaspersky antivirus software to your new device. Transferring Kaspersky to another computer is indeed a common scenario, and fortunately, the process is relatively straightforward. In this article, we will address this question directly and guide you through the steps to move Kaspersky to another computer.
Can I move Kaspersky to another computer?
Yes, you can absolutely move Kaspersky to another computer. The software allows you to transfer your license from one device to another without any additional cost. This feature offers flexibility and convenience, especially when you upgrade or replace your computer.
FAQs:
1. How can I transfer my Kaspersky license to another computer?
To transfer your Kaspersky license, you need the installation package and activation code. Install Kaspersky on the new computer using the same activation code as your previous device, and your license will be updated.
2. Does Kaspersky support license transfers for all versions?
Yes, both the paid and trial versions of Kaspersky antivirus software allow you to transfer your license to another computer.
3. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license from a Mac to a Windows computer?
Yes, Kaspersky licenses are cross-compatible, so you can transfer them between different operating systems.
4. Do I need an internet connection to transfer my Kaspersky license?
An internet connection is required to download and install Kaspersky on the new computer, but it’s not mandatory during the license transfer process.
5. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license multiple times?
Yes, you can transfer your Kaspersky license as many times as necessary. However, please note that some versions may have limitations, so it’s always best to consult the Kaspersky support resources for specific information.
6. Is there a time limit to transfer my Kaspersky license?
No, there is no time limit to transfer your Kaspersky license. You can do it whenever you need to, provided you have an active and valid license.
7. Do I lose any settings or data during the license transfer?
No, your settings and data remain intact during the license transfer process. Moving Kaspersky to a new computer does not result in any loss of data or configurations.
8. Can I transfer Kaspersky to more than one computer simultaneously?
No, each Kaspersky license can only be active on one computer at a time. If you want to use it on another computer, you must transfer the license from the previous device.
9. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license to a friend or family member?
Yes, you can transfer your Kaspersky license to another person as long as you no longer use it on your own computer. However, it’s essential to trust the person you are transferring the license to, as it should not be shared with multiple users.
10. What if I no longer have access to my old computer to deactivate Kaspersky?
If you are unable to deactivate Kaspersky on your old computer, you can contact Kaspersky customer support for assistance. They will guide you through alternative methods to address this issue.
11. Is additional installation required on the old computer when transferring the license?
No, you don’t need to install Kaspersky on the old computer for the license transfer. Simply ensure that the software is deactivated or uninstalled on the older device.
12. Can I transfer my Kaspersky license if it has expired?
No, you can only transfer an active and valid Kaspersky license to another computer. If your license has expired, you will need to renew it before attempting to move it to a new device.
In conclusion, moving Kaspersky to another computer is a straightforward process that allows you to protect your new device without additional costs. By following the simple steps outlined by the software, you can transfer your license hassle-free. Remember to consult the Kaspersky support resources or contact their customer service if you encounter any difficulties during the license transfer process.