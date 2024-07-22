Many gamers who are limited by their computer’s storage space often wonder if it’s possible to install Steam games on an external hard drive. The good news is that yes, you can install and play Steam games on an external hard drive. This option provides a convenient solution by expanding your storage capacity without compromising your gaming experience. Let’s delve deeper into the process and explore some related FAQs.
**Can I install steam games on an external hard drive?**
Yes, you can absolutely install Steam games on an external hard drive. It allows you to access and play your games regardless of your computer’s storage capacity.
How do I install Steam games on an external hard drive?
To install Steam games on an external hard drive, follow these steps:
- Connect your external hard drive to your computer and ensure it’s recognized.
- Open Steam and go to “Settings.”
- In the “Downloads” tab, click on “Steam Library Folders.”
- Click “Add Library Folder” and choose your external hard drive from the list.
- Select the newly added folder as your default library folder.
- Click “OK” to save the changes.
What are the benefits of installing Steam games on an external hard drive?
There are several advantages to installing Steam games on an external hard drive:
- More storage: You can easily expand your storage capacity for games without requiring additional space on your computer’s internal hard drive.
- Portability: External hard drives are portable, allowing you to carry your games with you wherever you go.
- Compatibility: You can use the same external hard drive on different computers, eliminating the need to re-download games on every device.
Is it necessary to install the Steam client on the external hard drive?
No, it is not necessary to install the entire Steam client on the external hard drive. Only the game files need to be installed on the external storage. The Steam client itself can remain on your internal hard drive.
Can I play the games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once you have installed the games on the external hard drive, you can play them directly from there. Simply open Steam on your computer and access your library to launch the games.
Can I transfer the games from my internal hard drive to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer already installed games from your internal hard drive to an external hard drive. Follow the official Steam guide to relocate your games.
Is there any difference in game performance when playing from an external hard drive?
In general, there is no significant difference in game performance when playing from an external hard drive. However, it is recommended to use a fast and reliable external hard drive for optimal performance.
Can I install and play any game on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install and play any game available on Steam on an external hard drive, as long as the drive has sufficient storage capacity.
Can I remove the external hard drive and still play the games?
No, if you remove the external hard drive while playing a game, it will cause the game to crash. Ensure the hard drive remains connected during gameplay.
Can I install games from multiple Steam accounts on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can install games from multiple Steam accounts on the same external hard drive. Each account will have its separate game folders.
Can I install games from other gaming platforms on an external hard drive?
No, the installation of games from other gaming platforms (e.g., Epic Games, GOG) on an external hard drive depends on the specific platform’s compatibility. It may or may not be supported.
Can I use the external hard drive on different operating systems?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive with games on different operating systems as long as the game itself is compatible with those platforms.
Now that you know that installing Steam games on an external hard drive is indeed possible, you can free up space on your computer and enjoy your gaming library without worrying about storage limitations.