Can I download an amazon video to my computer?

Are you wondering if it’s possible to download Amazon videos and watch them offline on your computer? The good news is that Amazon offers its Prime Video subscribers the option to download videos for offline viewing on compatible devices, including computers. Let’s explore how you can download Amazon videos to your computer and answer some related FAQs.
How to download Amazon videos to your computer?
To download Amazon videos to your computer, follow these simple steps:
**1. Sign in to your Amazon account:** Ensure that you have an active Amazon Prime subscription.
**2. Download the Amazon Prime Video app:** Visit the Amazon website and download the Amazon Prime Video app designed for desktop computers.
**3. Install the app:** Once downloaded, run the installation file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app on your computer.
**4. Sign in to the app:** Open the Amazon Prime Video app and sign in using your Amazon account credentials.
**5. Browse for a video:** Search for the video you want to download on the app’s interface.
**6. Download the video:** Click on the download button associated with the video you want to download. The download button is usually depicted by a downward arrow.
**7. Choose the download quality:** Select the desired video quality for your download. Higher quality videos will take up more storage space on your computer.
**8. Wait for the download to complete:** Once the download starts, wait for it to finish. The download progress can usually be seen in the app.
**9. Access the downloaded video:** Once the video is downloaded, you can access it in the app’s library or download section on your computer.
Related FAQs:
Can I download Amazon videos on Mac?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on Mac using the Amazon Prime Video app available for desktop computers.
Can I download Amazon videos on Windows?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on Windows using the Amazon Prime Video app designed for desktop computers.
How many videos can I download from Amazon Prime Video?
The number of videos you can download from Amazon Prime Video depends on your subscription plan and the amount of available storage space on your computer.
Are all Amazon videos available for download?
Not all videos on Amazon Prime Video are available for download. The availability of the download option depends on the content provider’s permission and licensing agreements.
Can I download rented videos on Amazon Prime Video?
No, you can only download videos that are included in your Prime Video subscription. Rented videos cannot be downloaded.
Can I download Amazon Prime Video content to an external hard drive?
No, the Amazon Prime Video app is designed to download content to the internal storage of your computer rather than an external hard drive.
How long do downloaded Amazon videos stay on my computer?
Downloaded Amazon videos typically remain accessible on your computer for 30 days. After this period, you will need to reconnect to the internet to verify your continued subscription to access the downloaded content again.
Can I transfer downloaded Amazon videos to another device?
No, the downloaded Amazon videos are encrypted and can only be accessed through the Amazon Prime Video app on the computer where they were downloaded.
Can I download Amazon videos on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos on a Chromebook using the Amazon Prime Video app available on the Google Play Store.
Do downloaded Amazon videos have a specific file format?
Yes, downloaded Amazon videos are typically saved in an encrypted file format that is playable only through the Amazon Prime Video app.
Can I download Amazon videos in different languages?
Yes, you can download Amazon videos in multiple languages, provided the selected video offers alternate audio or subtitle options.
Is there a limit to how many times I can download the same video?
No, there is no specific limit to the number of times you can download the same Amazon video as long as you have available storage space on your computer.