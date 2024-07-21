**Can I charge surface laptop with USB c?**
Yes, you can charge certain models of the Surface Laptop with a USB-C cable. Microsoft introduced USB-C support in the Surface Laptop 3 and continued it in the Surface Laptop 4. This means that if you have one of these models, you can conveniently charge your laptop using a USB-C power adapter.
Which models of Surface Laptop support USB-C charging?
The Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Laptop 4 both support USB-C charging.
Do I need to buy a separate USB-C power adapter?
No, you don’t need to purchase a separate adapter. The USB-C charging capability is built-in, so you can use any compatible USB-C power adapter.
Is USB-C charging faster than the regular charger?
In general, USB-C charging can deliver power faster than the traditional charger that comes with the Surface Laptop. However, the actual charging speed may vary depending on the wattage of the USB-C power adapter you are using.
Can I charge my Surface Laptop with any USB-C cable?
While you can technically charge your Surface Laptop with any USB-C cable, it is recommended to use a USB-C cable that supports Power Delivery (PD) for optimal charging performance.
What is Power Delivery (PD)?
Power Delivery is a charging protocol that allows devices to negotiate the power requirements between the charger and the device. It ensures safe and efficient charging by delivering the appropriate voltage and current.
Can I charge my Surface Laptop using a USB-C port on another device?
While some devices may allow you to charge other devices via USB-C, such as certain smartphones or tablets, charging your Surface Laptop through another device’s USB-C port may not provide sufficient power to charge it effectively or at all.
Can I use a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge my Surface Laptop?
Yes, you can use a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge your Surface Laptop as long as it supports Power Delivery (PD) and is capable of handling the wattage requirements of your laptop.
What wattage USB-C power adapter should I use?
It is recommended to use a USB-C power adapter with a wattage of 60W or above to ensure optimal charging speed. However, lower wattage adapters can still charge the Surface Laptop, albeit at a slower pace.
Can I use a USB-C charger from another laptop brand?
Yes, as long as the USB-C charger supports Power Delivery (PD) and has an adequate wattage, you can use a USB-C charger from another reputable laptop brand to charge your Surface Laptop.
Will using a non-Microsoft charger void my warranty?
Using a non-Microsoft charger does not necessarily void your warranty, but it is always recommended to use official accessories or chargers from reputable third-party brands to minimize any potential risks.
Can I charge my Surface Laptop with a power bank that has a USB-C port?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Laptop using a power bank that has a USB-C port. However, make sure the power bank has enough capacity (mAh) and power output (wattage) to sufficiently charge your laptop.
Is USB-C charging available on older Surface Laptop models?
No, USB-C charging is not available on older Surface Laptop models. The feature was introduced with the Surface Laptop 3 and continued in the Surface Laptop 4.