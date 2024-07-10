**Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with USB?**
The Surface Pro 3 is a popular device known for its portability and functionality. One of the most commonly asked questions about this device is whether it can be charged using a USB cable. In this article, we will address this question directly, along with providing answers to other related FAQs.
The Surface Pro 3 comes with a proprietary charging port known as the Surface Connect. This port is specifically designed to charge the device and connect other accessories. However, this doesn’t mean that charging via USB is entirely out of the question.
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro 3 with USB! Microsoft has designed the Surface Pro 3 with a USB 3.0 port, which can be used for various purposes, including charging. It allows you to connect the device to a power source using a USB cable, similar to many other devices.
However, it is important to note that charging your Surface Pro 3 with USB may not be the most efficient method. The USB 3.0 port on the Surface Pro 3 provides a maximum power output of 900mA, whereas the Surface Connect charger can supply up to 2.58A. This means that charging via USB might take longer or even result in no charge if you’re working on intensive tasks simultaneously.
Here are some related FAQs about charging the Surface Pro 3:
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with a regular USB cable?
No, you will need a USB to Surface Connect cable to charge your Surface Pro 3 using a USB port.
Can I use any USB charger to charge my Surface Pro 3?
While you can use a USB charger, it is recommended to use the original Surface Connect charger for optimal charging speed and performance.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 using a power bank?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro 3 using a power bank. However, make sure the power bank can supply enough power and has the appropriate voltage and current output.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with a USB Type-C cable?
No, the Surface Pro 3 does not have a USB Type-C port, so you cannot charge it using a USB Type-C cable without an adapter.
How long does it take to charge a Surface Pro 3 fully?
The charging time for a Surface Pro 3 may vary depending on the battery level, but it typically takes around 4 to 5 hours for a full charge.
Can I use my Surface Pro 3 while it is charging?
Yes, you can use your Surface Pro 3 while it is charging. However, keep in mind that it may take longer to charge if you are using power-intensive applications.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 using a car charger?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro 3 using a car charger. Ensure that the car charger provides enough power and is compatible with the Surface Pro 3.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with a USB hub?
It is not recommended to charge your Surface Pro 3 using a USB hub as it may not provide sufficient power output for charging.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with an iPhone/iPad charger?
While it is technically possible, it is not recommended to charge your Surface Pro 3 with an iPhone or iPad charger as it may not deliver the required power and can result in slower charging or damage to the device.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 using a wireless charger?
No, the Surface Pro 3 does not support wireless charging. You will need to use the Surface Connect charger or a USB cable connected to a power source.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 using a USB port on another device?
Yes, you can charge your Surface Pro 3 using a USB port on another device, such as a laptop or desktop computer. However, make sure the device is powered on and that the USB port can supply enough power.
Can I charge my Surface Pro 3 with a USB-C to USB-A adapter?
No, using a USB-C to USB-A adapter will not allow you to charge your Surface Pro 3 via USB. The Surface Pro 3’s USB port is USB-A, and the USB-C adapter is not compatible for charging purposes.
In conclusion, while you can charge your Surface Pro 3 with a USB cable, it is recommended to use the original Surface Connect charger for optimal charging speed and performance. Using alternative charging methods may result in slower charging or inadequate power supply, especially while running power-intensive tasks.