If you’re experiencing the frustrating issue of not being able to see the ethernet connection on your Windows 10 computer, you’re not alone. This problem can occur due to several reasons, ranging from hardware issues to software glitches. In this article, we will explore the potential causes of this issue and provide practical solutions to help you get your ethernet connection up and running again.
Why is my ethernet connection not visible on Windows 10?
There are several reasons why your ethernet connection might not be visible on Windows 10. Here are some common causes:
1. Faulty hardware: Check if your ethernet cable is properly connected to both your computer and router. Additionally, consider testing the cable on another device to ensure it is functioning correctly.
2. Outdated network drivers: Outdated or incompatible network drivers can hinder the proper functioning of your ethernet connection.
3. Network adapter settings: Incorrect settings or misconfigured network adapters can prevent your computer from detecting the ethernet connection.
4. Network service issues: Sometimes, services like Network Location Awareness (NLA) and Network Connection Broker fail to start, resulting in the invisibility of the ethernet connection.
5. Software conflicts: Certain software programs, firewall settings, or antivirus applications might interfere with your network settings and hide the ethernet connection.
Canʼt see ethernet connection Windows 10? Here’s how to fix it:
1. Check physical connections: Ensure that the ethernet cable is firmly connected to your computer and router. If necessary, try using a different cable or port.
2. Update network drivers: Open the Device Manager, locate the Network Adapters category, right-click on your ethernet adapter, and select “Update driver.” Windows will search for the latest driver updates and install them.
3. Reset TCP/IP settings: Open Command Prompt as an administrator and type the following commands one by one: “netsh winsock reset” and “netsh int ip reset.” After executing the commands, restart your computer.
4. Restart network-related services: Open the Run dialog box (Win + R), type “services.msc,” and hit Enter. Locate services like Network Location Awareness (NLA) and Network Connection Broker, right-click on each service, and choose “Restart.”
5. Disable security software: Temporarily disable any antivirus or firewall software on your computer and check if the ethernet connection becomes visible. If it does, adjust the settings of your security software or switch to a different program.
6. Configure network adapter settings: Open the Control Panel, go to Network and Sharing Center, click on “Change adapter settings,” right-click on your ethernet connection, and select “Properties.” Ensure that the necessary protocols are selected and enabled.
7. Reset network settings: Open the Settings app, go to Network & Internet, and select “Network Reset.” This will remove and reinstall all network adapters and reset networking components to their default settings.
8. Run network troubleshooter: Open the Settings app, go to Update & Security, select “Troubleshoot,” and click on “Additional troubleshooters.” Run the network troubleshooter and follow the suggested steps to resolve the issue.
9. Disable power-saving feature: Navigate to the Device Manager, expand the Network Adapters category, right-click on your ethernet adapter, select “Properties,” go to the Power Management tab, and uncheck the option that allows the computer to turn off the device to save power.
10. Check router settings: Ensure that your router is properly configured and DHCP is enabled. Additionally, try restarting your router to rule out any temporary glitches.
11. Perform a system restore: If the ethernet connection was working fine previously but suddenly disappeared, consider performing a system restore to revert your computer’s settings to a previous date when the connection was functioning correctly.
12. Contact your internet service provider (ISP): If none of the above solutions work, it is possible that the issue lies with your ISP. Contact their customer support to seek assistance and ensure that there are no network outages or service disruptions in your area.
Conclusion
A missing ethernet connection on Windows 10 can be a frustrating problem, but it is usually fixable. By following the troubleshooting steps outlined above, you should be able to identify and resolve the underlying cause of the issue. Remember to always check physical connections, update drivers, reset network settings, and seek assistance from your ISP if necessary.