Working with multiple monitors on Windows 10 can enhance productivity and make multitasking a breeze. However, sometimes users encounter issues where they are unable to drag a window from one monitor to another. If you are facing the problem of not being able to drag a window to your second monitor on Windows 10, here are a few possible solutions to help you resolve the issue.
The answer to the question, “Canʼt drag window to second monitor Windows 10?” is:
1. Check display settings: The first thing you should do is verify that your second monitor is properly recognized by Windows 10. Right-click on your desktop, select “Display settings,” and ensure that both monitors are detected.
2. Adjust monitor arrangement: If the second monitor is detected, but you still can’t drag windows to it, check the “Multiple displays” settings in the display settings menu. Make sure the monitors are arranged correctly, with the second monitor positioned to the right or left of the primary monitor.
3. Enable extended display mode: Ensure that you have enabled the extended display mode. Right-click on your desktop, select “Display settings,” scroll down to “Multiple displays,” and choose the “Extend these displays” option.
4. Update graphics drivers: Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can cause issues with multiple monitors. Visit the website of your graphics card manufacturer and download the latest drivers for your specific model.
5. Restart your computer: Sometimes a simple restart can fix the issue. Restart your computer and check if you can now drag windows to your second monitor.
6. Try a different cable or port: Faulty cables or ports can prevent the second monitor from working correctly. Test different cables or ports to rule out any hardware-related problems.
7. Check for Windows updates: Make sure your Windows 10 is up to date. Windows updates often include bug fixes and improvements that can address compatibility issues with multiple monitors.
8. Disable third-party software: Some third-party software, particularly display-related utilities, can interfere with the proper functioning of multiple monitors. Temporarily disable any third-party display software and check if you can drag windows to your second monitor.
9. Adjust display scaling: If you have different display scaling settings on your two monitors, it might prevent you from dragging windows between them. Ensure that both monitors have the same display scaling settings by going to “Display settings” and adjusting the “Scale and layout” options.
10. Check power-saving settings: Some power-saving settings might turn off the second monitor when it’s not in use. Go to “Power & sleep settings,” click on “Additional power settings,” and under your power plan, click on “Change plan settings.” From there, ensure that the “Turn off the display” option is set to a reasonable time or set it to “Never.”
11. Run the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter: Windows 10 has a built-in troubleshooting tool for hardware-related issues. Open the Settings app, navigate to “Update & Security,” select “Troubleshoot,” and run the “Hardware and Devices” troubleshooter.
12. Reset graphics settings: If all else fails, you can reset your graphics settings to their default values. Open the Settings app, go to “System,” select “Display,” scroll down to “Advanced display settings,” click on “Graphics settings,” and choose the “Reset” option.
Hopefully, one of these solutions will help you resolve the issue of not being able to drag a window to your second monitor on Windows 10. Remember to perform the necessary troubleshooting steps and consult the appropriate resources if required.