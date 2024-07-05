Canʼt connect to network computer Windows 10?

It can be frustrating when you are unable to connect to a network computer on your Windows 10. However, the good news is that there are several steps you can take to troubleshoot and resolve this issue. In this article, we will explore various solutions to help you regain access to the network computer.
1. Check network connectivity
The first thing you should do is ensure that your Windows 10 device is connected to the network. Check if you can access other websites or devices on the network.
2. Verify computer’s IP address
Make sure the network computer’s IP address is correctly assigned and not conflicting with other devices on the network.
3. Disable firewall or antivirus software temporarily
Sometimes, your firewall or antivirus software may block the connection to the network computer. Disable these temporarily to see if that resolves the issue.
4. Restart your devices
A simple restart of your Windows 10 device, as well as the network computer, can often fix connectivity problems.
5. Use the correct username and password
Ensure that you are entering the correct username and password to access the network computer. Double-check for any typos or mistakes.
6. Check network sharing settings
Open the Network and Sharing Center on your Windows 10 device and ensure that network discovery and file sharing are enabled.
7. Update device drivers
Make sure that all device drivers on your Windows 10 are up to date. Outdated drivers can sometimes cause connectivity issues.
8. Enable network discovery and file sharing
In the Windows 10 Settings, navigate to the Network & Internet section, then select the Ethernet or Wi-Fi network you are connected to. Ensure that network discovery and file sharing are enabled.
9. Check network permissions
Verify that you have the necessary permissions to access the network computer. Contact the network administrator if needed.
10. Enable SMB 1.0/CIFS File Sharing Support
If you are trying to connect to an older network computer, you may need to enable SMB 1.0/CIFS File Sharing Support in Windows 10 features.
11. Restart network services
Open the Command Prompt as an administrator and enter the following commands: “net stop lanmanworkstation” and “net start lanmanworkstation”. This will restart the necessary network services.
12. Reset network settings
As a last resort, you can try resetting your network settings on Windows 10. Open Command Prompt as an administrator and enter the following command: “netsh int ip reset”. Restart your computer after the process completes.
By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the issue and connect to the network computer on your Windows 10 device.