If you are looking to have a good time cleaning your house, then you might want to consider a model from a top brand. The Black & Decker brand has been around for some time now. It is always going to deliver on some good products. It is the reason the BDH2000PL Max model is also good in performance. If you get to spend your money on it, you should find that it is worth every penny.

The model comes with an impressive number of positive reviews about it. For that reason, you get that the model will deliver on some good performance all the time. You should have a nice time using it today.

Black + Decker BDH2000PL MAX Pivot Review

Suction Power

There is no doubt that having a good model that can deliver on the best suction power is always a good thing. This model is really good when it comes to having some good suction power. This is because it comes with a 35-air watt engine. It should be able to give you some good suction important for cleaning. On overall, you get that it is possible to own this model right now when it comes to the overall performance.

The model does come with some good performance also thanks to having the cyclonic action technology. This is something good to make sure that you will always have a good time working with it. This cyclonic action makes it possible to suck up the small to medium sized debris. This is good to make sure that you always leave the room or house looking clean just as you need it to be.

Battery Performance

This is a handheld model, so the kind of battery performance you get is always going to be important. It is the reason we have to check out the way its battery can work before buying one for yourself. It takes about 2 to 3 hours for it to fully charge the battery. As a result, you get that it does take less time when it comes to charging the battery. Some other models on the market will take even 7 hours to complete charging.

Another thing is that the battery will automatically stop charging the moment it reaches full capacity. This means that your model can have a battery that also lasts for longer. So, what is the runtime of the battery? It is estimated that the running time of the battery is around 20 to 35 minutes. It might not be the best, but it is still great when it comes to cleaning a large portion.

You get that this model comes with the ease of removal of the battery if you have to. There is no doubt you will have an easier time maintaining the battery at some point. The good news is that the battery will last you for a few years before you have to replace.

Design and Attachments

This is another feature that stands for the model. This is because the manufacturer seems to have taken enough time to design and make it. Generally, you find the model looking attractive and well designed to make it the best. The model also works great when it comes to being well-constructed. It is sturdy enough when it comes to using it on overall. It also feels more expensive than what it is being sold at.

Another thing you will like should be the pivot mechanism. It is just smooth and effortless to see it in action. It allows for you to point the vacuum to anywhere that you want it to work. The model should allow for vacuuming the above ground surfaces with so much ease.

The model is good when it comes to cleaning the crevices thanks to having a good nozzle. It should allow for cleaning the various surfaces thanks to having a brush. It helps with digging up the dirt that might be in the upholstery.

Another improvement should be the rubber flap within the dirt canister. This is important to prevent the dirt and debris from falling out of the nozzle. You might have seen it being a problem with the cheaper models, but this one has got the problem fixed.

Ease of Cleaning

So, how good is this model when it comes to cleaning? Well, we all know that at some point you have to clean the model so that it can work great all the time. First of all, the model does come with a translucent dirt canister that lets you know just when it comes time to empty it. It is always good if you can empty the model after you are done with cleaning.

The model does come with more capacity as compared to the model it is replacing. You get that it is able to hold more dirt before you have to empty it. Another thing is that it is easy to pour out the dirt, so it should not be much of a problem using it.

The model is also good when it comes to having washable filters. It is recommended to wash them once in a while to make sure they keep working great. You will not have to take apart the canister to reach the filters. The removal and installation are all straightforward steps.

Lifespan

If you are going to spend your money on a model, then you would also want to know just how good it is when it comes to the lifespan. You will get that the model’s durability is really good. This is because the manufacturer used some good performance parts to set it up. You also get that it is able to last based on the user.

The manufacturer does offer a warranty of 2 years on the parts. So, you should have enough confidence when it comes to using it on overall without worrying that it might crack any time soon.

Small and Light Weight

Another thing that definitely stands out for the model should be that it is lightweight and small. These are two things that anyone would want since it makes the model really good when it comes to the overall use. If you compare to the upright vacuums, you get to see that it is good on overall when it comes to maneuverability.

Thanks to having the small size and being lightweight, you can easily carry it to the different rooms for cleaning. You will not have to worry about fatigue, even if you have to vacuum a large area.

Narrow Nozzle

Another top feature that stands out for the model should be the narrow nozzle. It is really good when it comes to having a good time dealing with the various dirt in the small crevices. The model is also good when it comes to cleaning in places where most vacuum cleaner nozzles cannot reach. You will always find the model being good for cleaning the whole house regardless where the dirt might be.

3-Stage Filtration

You are also going to like the fact that the model does come with a 3-stage filtration system. Having this kind of filtration is great to make sure that it can be able to clean out the dirt even better. For those who might be easily affected by the allergies will not have to worry when using the model. This is because the model is able to block all the dust from escaping with air.

Multiple Cleaning Abilities

For those who have used the model agree that it is really good when it comes to the overall cleaning of the house. It will be able to take up the dirt with so much ease as compared to some models on the market. With some of the features, you get that the model gains even more cleaning abilities than most people expect it to accomplish.

Cleaning Performance

There is no doubt the cleaning performance is always going to be important to any user. You get that this model is good majorly for spot cleaning. You can use mostly for cleaning spilled cheerios, dust bunnies, or even the pet litter. It is always good if you can end up with a model that works great such as this one.

As for the carpet cleaning performance, you also get it being good for also spot cleaning. It does have a good suction that should make it good for picking up some dirt from the carpet. You will find it doing a relatively good job cleaning the carpet, but of course it could be better.

Maintenance

This is a bagless handheld vacuum, so it should not be much of a problem when it comes to using it right now. It is always going to be a very cost effective model as you do not have to worry about buying the bags. It is advisable that you get to empty the canister each time you get to use the vacuum to leave it looking clean until the next time you have to use it for cleaning.

You will also have the option of taking it apart on some level if you want to have a proper cleaning experience. Well, just follow the product manual if you want to get it done properly.

Pros

Strong suction

Cons

Not a floor cleaner

Conclusion

The model that you are going to pick should always live up to your expectations. Well, for a handheld vacuum this model does a good job. You will always find it being able to clean above ground with so much ease. It will be able to keep the house clean as compared to some models on the market. It is also going to be good when it comes to cleaning in crevices thanks to having the long nozzle.