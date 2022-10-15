Getting access to clean and safe water has been a major challenge in various parts of the world. Some people tend to end up sick because they do not have access to clean water.

That is not all, some even die from health conditions resulting from taking contaminated water. It is the reason you often find many people opting to filter their water first before they can drink it.

The best you can do right now is getting a whole house water filter. With this kind of filter, you are in a position to filter every drop of water that enters the house. Such a filter would be placed where the main water line enters the house.

To help you find the best whole house water filters, you can always consider the following reviews. The in-depth reviews below give you an idea of what to expect with the model before buying it.

Top 10 Best Whole House Water Filters In 2022 Reviews

1 iSpring WGB22B 2-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System

This is a top model from a reputable brand. These are two things that you would always want to hear when it comes to enjoying a nice whole house water filtration system. This one is known to be quite affordable and effective when it comes to the performance part. You can also say that it is competitively priced. This simply means that you will be getting your money’s worth when it comes to the overall use of the model.

The manufacturer did a good job with the overall construction of the filters. This model comes with large filters on the market. This means that the water flow will not be restricted. For many, this is something better than what they get with the other models on the market right now.

The selling point of the model should be the reserve osmosis system. This system is all about giving you the best filtration as compared to what you get when it comes to working with the competitor models. If you need to swap the filters, that should be easy. This is because the filters are readily available on the market at the moment.

Many people like the model when it comes to the customer support. In the event you have a few issues when it comes to handling the model, you can always contact their customer support team. They will get you all the information that you need when it comes to working with their system.

When it comes to performance, we always have to change how the filters of the model work. The first stage filter is crucial for removing the larger particles from the water. The larger particles include sediments, rust, sand, and heavy metals. You should be in a position when it comes to enjoying yourself drinking clean water.

The water is then passed onto the other filters that get it even better. In the end, you will end up with clear, clean, and safe water to use. Even the odor is eliminated to give you a good time using the model.

As for the installation, some claim that you might need a professional. It all comes down to your skill level. What is for sure is that you might take longer for the installation part. It is also important to include a bypass or shutoff valve. This helps to stop having a mess when changing the filters.

Pros The filters are cheap

Great customer support

Impressive filtration Cons Needs DIY skills to install it

2 Home Master HMF2SMGCC Whole House 2-stage Water Filter

This is one of the best models that you can get today when it comes to working on the house water filtration process. Coming from a top brand, you can always be sure that it can deliver on the needs you might have. One of the main selling point for the model should be its capacity. It is possible for the model to handle up to 95,000 gallons with so much ease. This should make it great for large scale applications.

The model comes with 2 stage filtration process that you can use for filtration. The filters can deliver on best filtration to particles as fine as 1 micron. To make it better, the manufacturer uses several cartridges to make this happen.

The first filter is the multi-gradient depth polypropylene sediment filter. This filter comes with 4 layers important for making the right filtration. It is from this filter that the chemicals and bacteria can be removed. What follows is the iron reduction filter. This is to help with removing iron from the water.

Another important filter to note is the granular activated carbon. This type of filter is important to help with removing the chemicals. You can now have a model with improved taste and the odor of chlorine eliminated.

When it comes to maintenance, not much is needed. You might have to change the filters after a while, but it is that you get to do it more often. It is important to note that the filters do not come cheap. The good thing is that you just have to change them after a long time.

Of course we have to check at just hard or easy it is when it comes to the installation part. The installation can be a bit tough for most users. It is best if you have a professional come to set it up for you. You will always feel comfortable when the professional gets to do the right job.

It is also important to note that the model comes with oversized filters to improve the flow rate. You will not have to worry about slow water flow rate with the impressive filter. You end up with a model that removes up to 95% of sediments, chemicals, and other contaminants.

Pros Impressive filtration

High flow rate

Filter replacement is simple Cons Filters are expensive

3 Home Master HMF2SDGC Whole House 2-Stage Water Filter

When it comes to having clean water for the house, then you have to consider getting a top performance product. It is the reason you can always settle for this one. It comes from a top brand that is all about giving us some of the best filters on the market. You end up with clean water that you can always use for various applications.

Starting with the design, the manufacturer must have put a lot of thought into it. This model is built for convenience in mind. It comes with a massive and oversized filter housing. This makes it great when it comes to the overall performance of the filter. This design is also good for creating strong water pressure when it comes to operating it.

Further inspection shows that the model will work great as it can deliver 15 gallons per minute. With such improved water flow rate, you can always access clean water on demand. The model’s design also makes it low on maintenance needs. You do not have to worry about working on the model starting today. Do not worry about the filters as you do not have to change them more often.

Most people love the kind of performance they can get with the model. The filter is great when it comes to eliminating the contaminants such as the chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, turbidity, and others. You can now be sure that your tap water just got cleaner before you get to drink it.

With the clean water, you can now bathe in clean water always. This is important for your health. The filtered water also prevents the mineral build up on the faucets, shower, and other appliances. Many people also found it easier to wash their clothes once the water was filtered.

As much as the model installation might be intimidating at first, getting to use it gets easier with time. If you are not a handy person, then it will be great if you get someone who is a professional to work on it. Once you get to set it up correctly, then you should have a great time when it comes to using the model starting today.

Pros It is easy to use

Offers proper filtration

Eliminates the odor from the water Cons It might need a professional for installation

Even from the title that this is a 10-ear model, it makes many people feel that the manufacturer did a good job with the filter. You will not have to worry about getting a new filter for a decade. That should be a good feeling for those looking for a durable whole house water filter they can use.

When it comes to using this filter, you will find that it delivers on ultra delicious water. You get the clean and great-tasting water that you have always wanted. This is thanks to the filter being a position to remove up to 87% of chlorine in the tap water. You can be sure to always have a great time when it comes to the overall use of the water filter.

It is also worth noting that the model removes the heavy metals such as lead and mercury. This is great to ensure you are always safe. You can also expect to have cleaner cooking when it comes to this model. The water should help with generating the best flavors if you also know how to cook great.

All these advantages are possible thanks to the smarter design that come with the model. You can relax knowing that it will get the job done. It comes with a unique upflow and dual tank design. This increases the water contact time with the contaminant grabbing media. This is important to remove contaminants from the water for better performance.

The model comes with additional technology for making the water softer. The best part is that the process is salt-free. With softening of the water, it helps to eliminate the mineral deposits on the pipes and thus protecting the piles from scale formation and corrosion. This is better than just using a softener.

Having the UV sterilight filtration is another important feature of the model. The powerful UV coming from the model is important for killing up to 99.9% of the viruses, bacteria, and chlorine resistant cysts. In the end, you now have clean water than before.

The model comes with all the installation parts that you will need to get it installed. This is something that should appeal to many people who might be thinking of installing it.

Pros UV sterilization

Softens the water

Smarter design for great functionality Cons Expensive

5 iSpring WGB32B 3-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System

This is one of the best filters that you can for yourself right now. The good thing is that it won awards for being one of the best filter for the house. The manufacturer offers you a lifetime tech support when you get their products. Well, you can be sure that many people will have confidence in a brand if they are willing to help always.

One of the best features should be its 3-stage system that is NSF certified. Having the 3-stage filtration system means that you the best water in the end. The first filter will remove the sediments up to 5 microns in size. You can be sure the dirt and silt are removed before getting to the next stage. The next stages have the carbon filters. These help with removing the odor and improving the taste of water.

The model is great in terms of the size. Having the 1-inch piping combined with large filters makes it possible to have consistent high water pressure.

When it comes to the installation part, you can have an easy time doing it unlike the other models on the list. You might however need a bit of DIY skills to help with the whole process. If you find that it might take you the whole day installing, there is no shame in seeking the services of a plumber. A certified plumber should be done in less than an hour.

The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to the overall construction. It is a nice sturdy metal frame that is built into the unit. You can see that it should be great for durability thanks to such features.

The company also has a YouTube channel. This is where you get to learn more about their products. You get the informative and instructional videos on how to setup their products. You can be sure to have an easy time using their products when you have the resources such as these.

Comparing to the other models, you will find this one being reasonably priced. This is something you will always like when it comes to the overall performance. You should have a great time having one of these in your house.

Pros Cheap filters

Great customer support team

Filter customization possible Cons Might need DIY skills for installation

6 Home Master HMF3SDGFEC Whole House 3- Stage Water Filter

This is another Home Master water filter we get to feature on the list. It simply shows that the brand is good in terms of making the best filters. You should get one with confidence knowing that it can deliver on clean water that is also filtered to taste good.

One thing you will like about the model should be its massive filter housings. Having the massive housings comes in handy when you want to have the best water pressure. It is common that with some other models, you end up with a restricted flow. Things change when you get to pick this one. The strong model can also deliver on the best performance you have always wanted. You will get up to 15 gallons per minute in flowrate.

The coconut shell carbon filter is good for purification of the water. It is estimated that it can purify up to 95,000 gallons of water before you have to think about replacing it. Well, with all that amount of water filtration, you are looking to about a whole year of clean water supply. You will not have to worry about replacing the filter more often after every few months.

The model is quite effective when it comes to the overall filtration process. It is estimated that it will remove up to 95% of the sediments, chemicals, and many other contaminants that might be in the water. These are the contaminants that might create the foul tastes and odors. You will be comfortable drinking water that has been properly filtered.

The users also love the model for coming with improved flow rate thanks to the oversized filters. That is not all, these filters do not need maintenance all the time. This makes them one of the best on the market with reduced frequency. You now get to sage on the time, money and convenience.

The multi-gradient density replaceable sediment filters help in producing some of the best clean water. The filters will give you the finer filtration and still come with a great dirt-holding capacity. There is no doubt you will find it being one of the best options for many users.

Pros Three-stage filtration process

Delivers on clean and safe water

Does not need frequent maintenance Cons Installation can be tough

7 APEX MR-3030 Whole House Water Filtration System with GAC

It is definitely one of the best models you can buy today. If you check out other similar lists, you can be sure to get it being among the models reviewed. This is often thanks to the filtration capabilities that the model can deliver. It makes people feel confident that it can actually clean their water. With many positive reviews, it is more reason why you would want to get for yourself right now.

To make it great and safe, the filtration is NSF approved. The rules are often strict, so if you see a model that has been approved, it simply means that you get one that delivers on performance. You never have to worry about working with this model when it comes to the various performance needs. It is possible to end up with clean water flowing in your taps, faucets, and other outlets once you have it installed.

The model packs a 3-stage filtration system. The 3 stages are crucial for making sure that you always get a model that works great when it comes to using it. These stages are important for first eliminating the larger sediment particles. It can be irritating to drink water and then you see the large particles. The stages are also important for removing the chemicals and chlorine. We all know how chlorine can have a bad taste. When that is removed, then you can have some delicious water.

When it comes to the third and final stage, the odors are removed at this point. With the odors removed, you can now drink the water without worrying that you might get sick.

The model is also good when it comes to an efficient and intelligent process. This is responsible for eliminating the clogging issues that might arise. You also get that the water flow rate is maintained to be high always. You never have to worry about working with a filter that does not deliver. Since it comes with all the stages in one model, it eliminates the problem of buying the filters differently.

It might be slightly expensive than the other models. That being said, it does deliver on some good performance that you will feel are worth spending your money on it. The BPA free materials can make sure you end up having a safe time using the filter.

Pros BPA free construction

Effective filtration system

Great for home and commercial use Cons Lasts for just six months

8 Aquasana 3-Year, 300,000 Gallon Whole House Water Filter

Aquasana is a highly recognized brand when it comes to making some of the best water filtration systems in the world. The brand’s filters are known for lasting for a long time without need so much of maintenance. Like for this model, it will last you for 3 years with so much ease. When the other models are only lasting six months, you get this one working effectively for 3 years.

This model is great when it comes to removing chlorine in the water supply. The model is known for being able to remove up to 97% of the chlorine in the water. There is no doubt you will like having some nice water that does not have the chlorine taste.

It is not just the chlorine that is removed. You can be sure that the filter can remove the harmful contaminants that might be in the water. This includes the heavy metals such as lead and mercury. It also helps in eliminating the organic chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, and the industrial solvents.

There is no doubt you are going to like the model for delivering up to 300,000 gallons of water filtration. This is a good amount of water. With such a capacity, it should last you for 3 years without having to worrying about replacing it. It also comes with some of the best warranty. This is according to the various reviews that show the model is the best when it comes customer protection.

When it comes to setting it up, it might be easy or hard depending on the skill level. The good thing is that the manufacturer supplies you the filter with all the parts that you need when it comes to the installation. It is all about assembling and you should be good for the installation. The best part is that it comes with shut off valves. This helps with not having a messy time when it comes to filter changes.

You can get some extra upgrades when it comes to this model. Some of the upgrades include having a salt-free water softener and UV sterilization kit.

Pros Impressive filtration technology

Comes with all the necessary fittings

Removes up to 99.9% of bacteria Cons The water pressure might be reduced slightly

9 3M Aqua-Pure Whole House Water Filtration System AP903

This model is all about giving you the best performance that you need when it comes to the overall filtration of the water. It is also one of the cheaper options for those people who are looking to have a top performance model and still on a budget. There is no doubt you are always going to have a good time using it. The model can deliver on the best performance features you can always like.

The model stands out as one of the best thanks to its ease of maintenance features. You will not have to worry that it might be tough when it comes to the maintenance part. With just one annual filter change, it is possible that you will enjoy owning one. This means that you will not have to keep changing the filter more often.

Even when it comes to changing the filter, many find it being quite easy. You never have to worry that the model will not work great just as you want. It could be better to have a pre-filter to help protect the filter. Nevertheless, the replacement filters are also cheap.

The model comes with a stainless steel head. This is important to hold the filter cartridge in place always. It is possible for you to easily keep the filters maintained at all times. Taking it apart for a filter change does not need any tools and wrenches. No more messy processes, as you can use the shutoff valves to keep the water from flowing.

The model comes with some of the best protection that you will ever need. The model can filter down to 5 microns. This means that it can filter any pollutants of particle size small up to 5 microns. Anything smaller than this will pass through. That being said, the protection is enough to filter most of the contaminants found in the water today. You should be safe generally even with this kind of filtration.

The model is good in terms of water pressure too. You can be sure to have a great time when it comes to the overall use. It will deliver water up to 20 gallons per minute. You can be sure to always have a great time when it comes to the overall use of the filter.

Pros Very little pressure drop

Affordable model

Easy to change filters Cons Filters to 5 microns

10 DuPont WFPF13003B Universal Whole House 15,000 Gallon Water Filtration System

This is another budget water filtration system that you can definitely use when it comes to keeping your water clean. It is important that you get to pick it knowing that it can deliver on the best performance you have always wanted. The model is seen to be great for delivering sufficient water for carrying out the various day to day chores. You should have a great time when it comes to using it.

When it comes to the capacity, the manufacturer did a good job. As much as 15,000 gallons might not seem enough, you should have a great time when it comes to using it. You can be sure that it will be enough amount of water that can help with fulfilling the needs of a small home and office. It is always great to even have a small filter than lack one at all.

The installation for most is seen as a breeze. You will always have an easy time setting it up. It comes with less number of components that needs assembling. With less assembly time, you should not have worries about setting it up. You can always check out the manual on how to get the assembly done.

The model comes with a poly block cartridge. This setup helps with making sure you have extensive cleaning of the filter. The cartridge is known for being able to remove any kind of impurities. The same can remove the harmful particles from the water. You should now end up with clean and pure water whenever you need it.

The model also comes with large sizes when it comes to the outlets and inlets. You can be sure that the water flow rate will not be affected adversely.

The model is generally light in weight. It weighs just 3.3 pounds. This is something that should make it great for you to use. The lightweight nature should also make it quite easy when it comes to the setup process.

Pros It is lightweight

Easy to install

Offer better cleaning and taste

Affordable Cons The plastic threads leak if not installed properly

What is a Whole House Water Filter?

A whole house water filter is now something that you can get in many households today. The common question for some people is, what is a whole house water filter? This is where you get to connect a water filter to the main water line entering your house. This means that all the water that is dispensed in the whole house has to be first filtered.

Normally you will get it attached to the main water line before it can split into the hot water heater. Well, depending on the layout of the pipes, sometimes it can be possible to filter the sprinkler water too. Being that you will be using it in the garden, it is not often a major deal for most users.

Using the water filter for your home does not mean that the municipals just release contaminated water to enter people’s home. The water will be clean, but it often ends up picking a number of contaminants along the way before it can reach your tap. These harmful contaminants are the ones you have to filter out before drinking or using the water for various activities around the house.

The filtered water comes with a number of benefits that the users can enjoy. One of them is that you will have safe water to drink. Another one is that you can use the best water for showering, cleaning, cooking, and laundry. The filtration process is important for removing the heavy metals from the water. This is to help prevent the mineral build up in your pipes, taps, and faucets.

The filtration is also generally good for you to have water that smells and tastes good. No one likes to drink water that has a bit of odor to it. The models are also often easy to install. You should be up and running in no time.

How Does a Whole Home Water Filter Work?

One of the best ways to have clean and safe drinking water for your house today is through filtration. The whole home water filter is something that you can easily set up for your home. It will filter all the water that enters the home so that you always have an access to clean water at all times.

The way the whole home water filter often varies from one model to another. That being said, the working principle is almost similar. We get to look at a general case of how a whole home filter would work.

The first for the filter will be the pre-filtering stage. Most of the whole house filters will have this part. At this step, the water entering the home goes through a pre-filter chamber. At this point, the large particulates, contaminants, and impurities are removed. This step is to trap those 5-micron contaminants. With 5 microns, you can be sure that there are some contaminants that will pass the stage. The overall aim of this step is to remove the larger contaminants so that they do not end up clogging the main filter.

Now we are onto the next step. At this point, the filter removes chlorine from the water. No one loves to the taste and smell of chlorine in the water. The filter also removes other comparable contaminants to chlorine. The main aim of this stage is to have water that looks and tastes great. As much as chlorine is important for water treatment, the overall smell and taste does not work for many users.

The water is then passed onto the next stage where the activated carbon method is important for eliminated the rest of the impurities. These are those impurities that might have been missed in the first two steps. The EPA recommends that you get an activated-carbon/charcoal filter that helps to give you that extra protection against several contaminants. Well, since the EPA is responsible for the safety of public water supply, when they recommend something, then it is important.

As for the last stage, you will get that it involves the removal of the waste from the previous steps. The waste is flushed from the system to keep it cleaner. If the model you use features reverse osmosis system, then you can expect to end up with the most waste. Those that rely on UV light and activated charcoal will often produce less waste.

As suggested earlier, the way the filter works can vary. If you want to see how your own filter works, always check the product description for more information. There is no doubt you can now understand the need for having a water filter in the house starting today.

Why a Whole House Filter System is a Necessity?

When it comes to having clean and safe water, there is no debate about it. Many people will always feel comfortable when they have clean water running in their taps. Yes, that can happen when you decide to get yourself the best whole house filter system today. Here are more reasons why having such a filter system is a necessity.

The idea of having to drink chemicals is not something you want. For city water, chemicals are used to purify it. It is common for many people to feel uncomfortable drinking those chemicals. With the right filter, you can now remove the chemicals. These chemicals are not bad for your health, but they affect how the water tastes and smells.

The toxins and chemicals in the water tend to get absorbed more through the skin than when you are drinking. This is because the skin is the most porous organ you have on the body. It is the reason you may want to consider filtering the water that you use for showering. It is the reason the skin might look dried up when the water has too much chlorine in it.

The filter is also important when it comes to removing the rust and sediments. When the water is pumped to your house, it might go through various pipes that might have rust already. With the best filter, you can now remove these contaminants and end up with clean and safe water for drinking.

The municipality will do a good job of filtering the water before it is sent to homes. That being said, the filtration could be better. It is the reason you need to add an additional layer of filtration at your home. The best part is that some filters come with more filtration stages to make sure that you have the right water for drinking.

You will be in a position to use the water knowing it is healthier. Since the FDA and EPA approve the use of these filters, you can now be sure that they have more benefits than what people are ready to admit.

How to Install Whole House Water Filters

Having a whole house water filter comes in handy to make sure that you can end up with clean water always. Once you have the filter, what follows next is how to set it up for it to start filtering. The process might vary from one model to another, but they are often the same. Some models might need more time for installation, while others will be a breeze. Let us get to check out how you can end up installing the whole house water filter with ease.

1 Start by turning off the main water supply

When working with the water supply, it is best to turn it off at the main line. This helps to keep the working from getting messy as you try to set up the different parts of the water filter. Go ahead to open a tap so that any remaining water and pressure in the pipes gets released.

2 Choose a location for the water filter

Next is for you to select a location for setting up your filter. The location should be close to where the main supply water line is located. The filter will come with a template or kit to help you with marking the various spots where you want to set up your filter. This location that you pick needs to be visible and accessible. You might have to do some plumbing work, so access is very important.

Proceed to make two cuts on the main pipe and remove that part of the pipe. You need to have a bucket under the line so that it can catch any of the water that might not have drained.

3 Working on fittings

Next, you now have to work on the fittings. Start by sliding a nut and then a ferrule onto the cut pipe end. Do the same thing for the other side. You now have to add a brass fitting to the threads of the filter housing. It is important to read the instructions from the manufacturer before threading it. Sometimes the specifications can change based on the model.

Go ahead to tighten the fittings, but not so much. You now have to tape to seal the fittings and filter together.

4 Installing the filter

With the fittings in position, next is to install the filter. When you get to place it on the pipe, make sure it is facing the correct side. Some people end up realizing it is facing backward once they have finished with the installation.

The right side in this case of installation means that the water should be entering the correct inlet. You do not want the water to go through the filter the wrong way as it does not help anything. Once the filter is correctly fitted, you can now tighten the nuts and fittings. It is possible you will need a wrench for this task.

5 Testing the filter

It is now time to test the filter to see if it is working correctly. First, you have to turn on the valve on the filter. Proceed now to turn water coming from the main supply line. With that water line turned on, inspect for leaks for the new connections you just made. Make sure that the leaks are fixed correctly.

If you did your job well, then you will not have leaks. With no leaks, you can now turn on the valve according to the filter settings. If the filter is all good, you should give it a few minutes and start enjoying your new system. There is no doubt you will like having clean water at all times.

With the filtration system now in place, what is next for you? What comes next is the maintenance part. You need to follow the given schedule by the manufacturer to make sure that you can keep the model working correctly. Without the proper maintenance, you can end up having trouble with the filter in the future.

How to Change Filters in Your Whole House Water Filter

Here are a few steps that you can follow when it comes to changing your filters.

1 Turn off the water supply

This is the first step that you have to do before opening up the filter. You can shut off the main supply water line if the filter does not have a bypass or shut off valve. If the shut off valve is present, use it to keep the water from flowing. A good tip is that you get to fill a bucket with water that you will use for washing or rinsing during the changing process.

Once the water is shut off, open a faucet sink valve or a tap to let the pressure and water still in the pipes out. It is important to help with removing the pressure before working on the filter.

2 Opening the Filter

It is common to get people complaining about their filter not opening. This might be because of the filter is under pressure or it was overtightened the last time. Most of the new models will have a red button to help with releasing the pressure. Just press it to make sure that is not the problem.

With a bucket under the filter, go ahead and use the plastic wrench to open the filter. It should not be hard to open it as with a few turns, it should be open and good for some maintenance.

3 Inspect the filter and housing

The housing of the filter will have some water in it. Pour the water in a bucket and check what kind of sediments you get in the housing. The water might smell different depending on the source. Most of the time it is not a bad smell. If the odor is bad, then it could the lack or chlorination or other issues that need inspection.

Check out the used filter. You can ascertain its condition by just how much dirt and contaminants it has acquired over time. It is recommended that you replace the filter after every six months. Depending on your water source, sometimes you have to replace the filter sooner. Look at the bottom of the filter for more debris.

You now need to clean the housing to make sure it does not have debris when you assemble it back to the filter.

4 Inspect and replace the O-ring

The filter comes with food grade safe gasket or O-ring that helps with keeping the filter from leaking. Depending on how it was used before, some might need replacing. If you keep overtightening the model, you can be sure that it might have some issues with the O-ring at some point.

For the O-ring that is still in good condition, you can always use it again when it comes to sealing the leaks. If you have to make the replacement, then make sure that it is a new one too.

5 Add plumber’s tape around the threads

It is common to find that some people might skip this part. It is important to add the plumber’s tape to help with eliminating issues such as leakage. Wrap the tape around the threads several times to get a good coverage. This is important to make sure that the seal remains good. Apply it correctly the first time so that you do not have to remove and apply it again.

6 Set in the replacement filter

Well, this part should be straightforward. You have to set the replacement filter into the clean housing. You might get some people soaking the filter first in a bowl of clean water. This is only important if the filter has charcoal. In most cases, you do not need to soak it. Soaking the filter simply makes it heavier.

Go ahead and screw the filter housing back to its place. No need to overtighten. Just make it tight enough for it not to leak.

7 Turn on the water supply

Once you have set up everything right, it is time to turn on the water flow as it was before. Do not make a mistake of turning it on fully at once. Turn it on slowly so that you do not end up with leaks. Check for leaks and tighten the housing further if you have to.

Well, you should by now have successfully completed the replacement of a filter in your whole house filter system.

Best Whole House Water Filter Buyer’s Guide

The Flow Rate

People love the whole house water filters as they do not have to worry about the issues of capacity. In most cases, you will not even know that a filter has been installed. This is because the water will keep flowing just as you want. Thanks to the design of such filters, you never have to wait for clean water to be ready. The moment you open the faucet; you get the clean water at your disposal.

The capacity can vary from one model to another in terms of flow rate. Most models for the whole house use can deliver an impressive 12 gallons per minute. This should be enough to get you started with having water flowing at the right rate always. Always pick one that delivers on a good flow rate.

Filtering Mechanism

You always have to check out the filtering mechanism that comes with the model. Some come with two stages, others three or even more. Within all these stages, there are a number of filtering mechanisms. It is crucial that you know how the model works so that you can know if it is the correct one for you or not. Some models might have too many stages which do not add value to the water. Always make sure the filtering mechanism is simple and efficient.

Certifications

The certifications play an important role when it comes to buying quality products. Some manufacturers might say that their model is the best, but upon further inspection, that is not always the case. The certifications are the ones that help you understand if the model is genuine or not. Some of the common certifications include NSF International, FDA, and EPA.

Filter Change Indicator

The filter change is not a big deal, but it helps to know that it is there. It is always a nice addition that can make people love a model. It is the reason you always get people thinking about when is the next time to change the filter. With the indicator, no more worries. It is common that you may have to change the filter every six months, but some people need reminders too.

Maintenance Requirements

Well, at some point you might have to do a bit of maintenance. It is at this point that you need to consider the frequency of maintenance that the filter system wants. No one wants a model that you have to do a bit of maintenance every two months or less. Check the reviews to see what other people say about the model so that you can know if it is for long term use or needs regular maintenance.

The Brand

Yes, having a filter from the right brand is always crucial. Some brands are known for delivering on the best features that you could use. Also getting a product from a top brand gives you the assurance that you just bought a quality model. Some of the top brands of water filters include Whirlpool, Aquasana, Brita, Pur, Kenmore, and a lot more. It will be great if you pick a top performance model from these reputable brands.

Price

The price can be the ultimate decider for some people. They will be looking to get a model that can deliver on the best performance, but still within their budgets. You can be sure to have a good time using a top performance product at an affordable price if you do your research well.

Not all the expensive models will always be great in terms of performance. Sometimes you can get bargain models at relatively cheap prices to help you with handling the various filtration needs you might have.

Ease of Installation

If you can install the water filter yourself, then it means that the installation was easy enough. It is not just about installing, but also making sure that it is working properly in the end. The ease of installation varies from one model to another. Some models are commonly easy to set up so you should not have much trouble.

The ease of installation is not for all models. Some might need you to be a professional if you are going to get the installation right. In such cases, you are better off hiring a plumber to work on the model for you.

Best UV Water Filters Reviews

1 Ultraviolet Light Water Purifier Whole House UV sterilizer

When it comes to keeping your water clean, a number of options can always come into play. One of the options is to use this type of UV light water filter. It delivers on some notable features worth the price. The model is quite powerful and reliable. This is thanks to the 55W operating power. It should be in a position to deal with those contaminants you might have in the water.

The flow rate is also impressive. You will not have to worry that the water pressure will immensely decrease. With this model, you can achieve up to 12 gallons per minute. This is something that always makes people have a good time using it.

It is a safe product. What does this mean? The model is good in terms of delivering on the best safety. With its functionality, it is able to kill the harmful bacteria, Ecoli, viruses, fungi, algae and more. The water that you take the next time should be safe.

To make it even better, the model comes with an impressive construction. The strong construction thanks to the stainless steel material makes it last for longer. No more worries about it breaking any time soon.

The manufacturer sends you this model as a complete system. This means that you should have all the components that you need for installation. You get the mounting clamps, glass tube, and UV bulb. The best part is that you get 2 additional replacement bulbs for free.

The bulbs are built to last for long. You get this bulb lasting for over a year before you have to change. That is good value for money.

Our Rating: (4.2 / 5)

2 Ronaqua Ultraviolet Light Water Purifier

When you have this model, you can be sure to end up improving the quality of your home drinking water. It comes with the most advanced ultraviolet technology. The model is all about having a UV sterilizer that actually works.

When you have this connected to your water system, it will help in disinfecting the water. It does kill bacteria, virus, and other germs. In no time, you should have clean and safe drinking water after the purification process. You can now sit back and relax when you have this model as it helps to protect your family from waterborne contaminants.

The best part about using the UV light is that it is chemical free treatment. Sometimes the chemicals used in the treatment of water might end up being harmful. Others introduce a bad taste and odor that the users do not like. This is an environmentally safe method as compared to using chlorine disinfection method.

This model is all about giving you a powerful and dependable operation. It is dependable because it comes with the capability of delivering up to 12 gallons per minute. This good enough to help with sanitizing the water and deliver it to the user for use. According to various lab reports, they show that the model removes up to 99% of the microorganisms effectively.

The model is also good in terms of installation. You will not have to be a professional to install it. You can be sure to have a great time when it comes to the overall installation part.

Our Rating: (3.9 / 5)

3 HQUA Ultraviolet Water Purifier Sterilizer Filter

This is a top performance product that should help with cleaning your water so that you get safe drinking water always. Some of you be wondering how about chlorine? As much as chlorine does a good job of cleaning the water, there are some microorganisms that might be resistant to it. This is where you have to employ the use the UV sterilizer to help eliminate them.

This model comes with the capability of filtering the water for the whole house. This model might be the best for the small houses. This is because of the water flow rate. It comes with 6 gallons per minute flow rate which is half as compared to the models above. The model should easily serve a small family comfortably.

The model comes with simple instructions on how to install. The installation process itself is also simple. There is no doubt you are going to have an easy time when it comes to the installation process. Simply follow the drawings as shown in the manual to get it done.

With no chemicals needed for more treatment of the water, then you will not have any more pollution. There will be no change in pH, color, or odor. There is no doubt you will find it as a great method for making sure that your water remains clean always.

The UV bulb also stays for long. You get up to 9000 hours of light. This is great meaning that you will not have to think about replacing it any time soon.

Our Rating: (4.5 / 5)

How Does the UV Water Filter Work?

Ultraviolet or also known as UV light is a type of energy you can find in the electromagnetic spectrum. It comes between x-rays and visible light. The UV light commonly causes sunburns. Other than the sunburns, there is a lot you can benefit from the light such as cleaning of the water.

The UV water filters use special lamps that emit UV light of a particular wavelength. This light is important when it comes to disrupting the DNA of microorganisms. The UV waves you get from these lights are commonly called the germicidal spectrum or frequency. This frequency is known to help in killing microorganisms that have up to 254 NM.

The filter works by having the water pass through the UV water treatment system. It is at this point that the living microorganisms in the water get exposed to the light. The UV light in turn will attack the genetic code of these organisms and rearrange the DNA. This takes away the ability of the microorganisms to function or reproduce. Well, if it cannot reproduce, then you can be sure there will be no infections.

The process of exposing the water to the UV rays is quite simple if you think about. That being said, the process is also highly effective. Studies show that the method can destroy up to 99.9% of the harmful microorganisms without the necessity of adding any chemicals to your water.

The use of the UV systems has come a long way since they were first introduced to the market. It is possible to see many people using them today thanks to their functionality.

UV Water Filter Benefits

You will like using the UV water filter starting today as it is highly effective. It is estimated that the water filter of this type will kill up to 99.9% of the microorganisms in the water. This is a high percentage even those who are skeptical to think otherwise.

The use of the method is chemical free. You will not have to worry that you will be introducing new chemicals to help with eliminating the microorganisms.

The use of the UV water filter is environmentally friendly. You can be sure to have a great time when it comes to the overall use. The UV friendly light is what you need as an alternative to chlorine disinfection and lacks any disinfection byproducts.

You will like the model for being reliable. You can have the UV light on for day and night without a problem. It will constantly keep your water safe.

Many like the UV water filter for being cost effective. You only have to replace the bulb probably once a year. No more worries that it might work after only a few months.

To help you understand this is a top performance method, it is important to know that it is FDA approved. There is no doubt you will have a great time using it knowing that it is safe.

Many users are also going to love it for being low energy use. Considering that you might have to leave it on for hours, this model is great when it comes to the overall use. You never have to worry about the energy bills.

Best Water Test Kits and Strips

1 Baldwin Meadows Drinking Water Test Kit 9 in 1

For those who are looking to test how their water quality is, then you might want to get this one. It comes from a top brand, so you can stop worrying about its performance. The best part is that you do not have to spend a lot of money when it comes to paying for it.

The model is impressive when it comes to the parameters it can test. It is able to test up to 9 different parameters with just one strip. It can test things such as alkalinity, pH, hardness, iron, lead, copper, nitrate, nitrite, and chlorine levels. Once you know the levels, it is then possible to take the necessary measures.

The model is good in terms of revealing the results. You will get accurate and instant results with it. Just within seconds you can ascertain what kind of water you have. Being accurate makes the results that you get reliable.

With 100 strips, you should easily do as many tests as you want after treating the water.

Our Rating: (3.8 / 5)

2 Watersafe WS425W Well Water Test Kit

For those who might be relying on the well water for the overall use it will be great if you get the water tested first. This is a nice way to get started with the testing process. The model comes with some easy way for you to know what kind of contaminants are in your water before using it.

The model is fast, accurate and easy to use. You will see the instructions on the package that are quite easy to follow. You should have no worries that you are getting a top performance model. The best part is that you get to compare the results to that of EPA recommendations. Having the accurate results helps you make the right decision about cleaning the water.

The model can detect up to 10 contaminants from the water. This includes the heavy metals such as copper, iron, and lead. The same thing does for detecting the dangerous levels of the nitrates and nitrites.

The test is also good for identifying the potential harmful bacteria coming from the pesticides and fertilizers. Always be safe when you are not sure about the water with this kit.

Our Rating: (3.9 / 5)

3 First Alert WT1 Drinking Water Test Kit

The model is all about giving you some of the best performance that you need when it comes to testing your drinking water. The model is quite affordable, so you should not have any reason why you cannot have the water tested. It is about time that you started taking care of your health by making sure the water is safe first.

The model is important for testing for bacteria, nitrates, nitrites, chlorine, and pesticides. This is a model that should work great so that you never have to worry about the performance. The model is also great when it comes to checking for hardness and pH of the water. You will always know if the water is good for stuff such as washing. No one wants to use hard water.

The best part is that the kit works for drinking water. The next time you are about to drink water from your tap, has a little test to see if it is safe. The tests confer to the EPA standards for drinking water.

Our Rating: (3.8 / 5)

Conclusion

As you can see from the guide and reviews above, having a water filter is really important. You should get sick again because of taking contaminated water. All the models mentioned in this review are great. You should be in a position to enjoy using clean and safe water with whichever model that you pick. You can always get an additional UV filter to make sure that more microorganisms are eliminated in your drinking water.