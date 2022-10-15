Top 5 Best Wearable Personal Air Purifier in 2022 Reviews

Escaping polluted air is one of the biggest concerns that we have today. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all live the dream of breathing fresh air?

If you find this appealing, then you should definitely consider buying a wearable personal air purifier. These can remove containments like dust, smoke, allergens, and odors within your breathing space.

We will review the best wearable personal air purifiers. So which one is the best one for you? You are about to learn all about it.

Top 5 Best Wearable Personal Air Purifier

1 AirTamer A310

The air tamer A310 is a leading air purifier in the market. It has some amazing features that promise the best of the results. We’ll list down these features down, so be ready to be amazed.

This model has a cutting edge technology. It allows the product to emit the negative ions. It also pushes the various pollutions away from your breathing zone.

Moreover, the Air Tamer has an Electrostatic Purification system. This radiates a 3-foot orbit of safer air in any direction. Consequently, this helps in creating a sphere of protection against harmful pollutants

The product does not need replacing of batteries, because it is rechargeable. It operates on 150+ hours on one single charge

moreover, it removes almost all kind of pollutants, including bacteria and viruses. It is thus a very beneficial product for people suffering from the flu.

Furthermore, the A310 model also has a proprietary conductive lanyard, which is adjustable. It also features a break-away connector for extra safety. So, you can carry it by wearing it around your neck and hence can have a sphere of fresh air anywhere you go.

In addition, some of its specifications include Silent operation, no noisy fans or motors. Moreover, it also has no filters to change, USB charging cable, lanyard. Most importantly, it comes with a travel case so you can take the air tamer anywhere.

Purifies a 3-foot orbit of safe air around you. Pushes the pollution away from your breathing zone.

Works for 150+ on one charge. Batteries do not need replacing; they can be recharged.

Nine times more cleaning power. Breathe 875% cleaner air.

Noise-free product. Adjustable length, breakaway lanyard that ensures extra safety.

2 IQAir wearable air purifier

This amazing IQAir wearable purifier is so amazing that it was rated number 1 personal air purifier. It was hence the winner of 2022 global innovations award. But there is more to the story.

First of all, the IQAir model is so small enough and hence you can carry it easily with you.

Secondly, it also is very efficient when it comes to cleaning the polluted air around you. Moreover, it can capture almost all unwanted particles from air around you. The size of these captured pollutants can be as small as 0.003 microns and 10X smaller than virus.

Moreover, it also provides a 99% purified air to your personal breathing space. As a result, you will enjoy fresh air where ever you go.

The IQAir purifier is very versatile. Moreover, it has five air purifiers in one. It hence uses an array of accessories to provide this variety.

These five purifies are small space, car, desktop, travel, and portable. So with this added advantage, you can have plethora of choices, and you can simply use the one you need.

Pros Rated as the no one personal air purifier (Winner of 2022 Global Innovations Award)

compact size to fit in your carry-on, hence it is the perfect size for your workplace Captures particles that are as small as 0.003 microns and 10X smaller than bacteria

Maximum purified air around you 5 in 1 case- for your every use. Cons Slightly heavier than some other models

3 AirTamer A302

3rd in our review of best wearable air purifier is the AirTamer A302. It is an amazing product with some of the best possible features.

This leading wearable purifier is very lightweight. Therefore, this makes it easier to be worn on your body. It includes a strap which is clipped to your top.

It has the cutting edge cleaning performance and a power based technology. This allows for nine times more cleaning power.

Moreover, it is also certified to remove 875% of the air pollutants around you. These include viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, germs, and more.

The advanced technology emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions. This removes the airborne particles and creates a safer air up to a 3-foot radius around you.

Some of its specifications include that it comes with two lithium coin cell batteries. This gives it a seven-day continual power. It has an adjustable lanyard and a travel case included in the packaging.

Pros Very light weight-so portable and comfortable to wear.

Removes all kinds of pollutants from the air. Makes the air 875% cleaner.

Creates a 3-foot radius of clean and fresh air around you. It has a nine times more cleaning power.

Adjustable lanyard for easy usage. 7-day continuous power. Cons Heavier than some other models.

4 FitAir Personal Air Purifier

Next, on this list, we have the amazing FitAir personal purifier. It is recommended by many of the customers as one of the best products in this category. So, let’s see what makes it so great.

This air purifier comes with an easy to use strap that quickly attaches the device to your arm or backpack straps. Therefore, it is a convenient personal air purifier that will be easy to carry.

It ensures a high volume air flow with high porous inlets (290 ports). This allows maximum air flow of 130 L/min. This is great because the on average, the adult human breathing capacity is only 10-20 L/min.

It also offers a continuous cleaning of 25 square feet of space that surrounds you.

One added benefit of the FitAir personal purifier is that it has three levels of air flow adjustment. This caters to your required need of the hour. It can clean the air up to a whopping 97.8%.

Furthermore, it is a very advanced and smart device. It connects via Bluetooth to your phone. This is to ensure that you are updated on the quality of the air surrounding you.

In addition to this, the Bluetooth technology calculates our HEPA filter life. Not just that, you can also check for the remaining battery life. This is to make sure that you don’t have to worry about checking either of these things.

One other reason why it is liked by so many of our customers is that it can act as an aroma diffuser. You can simply add essential oils and enjoy the amazing fragrance all the time.

Pros Compact, portable, easy to carry personal air purifier.

Max air flow for max efficiency. Cleans 25 sq. Around you.

Have three levels of air flow adjustment. Cleans 97.8% of the air in your breathing space.

Smart device lets you check battery life and air quality. Can act as an aroma diffuser. Cons Filter needs changing after 1-2 months.

5 Woolala Personal Wearable Air Purifier Necklace

Last, but really not the least on our list is the Woolala personal wearable air purifier. It is a wearable necklace. But there’s more to the story.

This personal air purifier emits more than 3 million negative ions. These push pollutants like smoke, viruses, and bacteria away from your personal breathing space.

The purifier comes with a strap. So you can wear it comfortably now and have a safe breathing space around you.

It also uses a quiet and an advanced fan. The sound is almost unnoticeable, so you don’t get bothered while you are at work or are sleeping.

It is also made keeping your convenience and your comfort in mind. You just need to press the button for 2 seconds and enjoy the fresh air.

Like with most modern technology, it also has the rechargeable feature. A mere half hour charge allows you to use the product for ten long hours.

This purifier is great especially in usage during flu season. It is also the perfect choice for people suffering from asthma or allergies or other breathing sensitivities.

Pros Wearable, compact, comfortable to wear necklace.

Emission of 3 million negative ions ensures max cleaning. Quiet to use.

Rechargeable feature, where half-hour charge gives it a 10 hour running time. Perfect for people suffering from breathing sensitivities.

Easy to operate, one button for on/off. Necklace style makes it fashionable to wear. Cons It requires one lithium battery.

Best Wearable Personal Air Purifier Buying Guide

There is a wide variety of wearable air purifiers that are available in the market.

The search for the best wearable air purifier is not an easy one. There several things that you must consider before investing in one.

In this buying guide, you are about to find all the information you need to make an informed decision.

What are wearable air purifiers?

Wearable air purifiers are an easy and convenient way of ensuring that you are breathing fresh air. They provide results instantly. In fact, it hardly takes any time to start.

They are small and compact and can be worn easily. Since they are lightweight, they are comfortable to wear. Some come in the form of necklace, which makes it even more convenient.

Most wearable air purifier’s use advanced technology that removes more than 95% of the pollutants surrounding the air. These are in the form of bacteria, virus, spores, dust, and even smoke.

Most wearable air purifiers provide more than a 3-foot radius of clean and fresh air. The surrounding air is purified so you can breathe easily.

Why do you need them?

These wearable air purifiers are beneficial for everyone. But the people who especially need them are asthma patients, or people suffering from allergy or other breathing problems.

Pollution is on the rise in the world. Almost all the largest cities in the world have an Air Quality Index ranging from 101-150, making the air polluted and unhealthy.

Therefore, in order to protect yourself from all the diseases, you can catch from inhaling this polluted air, you need the wearable air purifier,

What should you look for?

Most importantly, each person has their own criteria for choosing the best wearable air purifier. However, there are some things you need to keep in mind before investing money into the product.

You have all the facts in the review. Now here is a quick summary of what to look for before buying the product.

Comfort: Since these need to be worn, you should look for a compact, lightweight model Price: Some of the products are more expensive than the others. While buying those you need to access whether the extra features are worth the extra money. Design: Look for a design that doesn’t look weird on you while in a public place. Efficiency: Look for the model that provides at least more than 90% efficiency Battery life: Since recharging is an added hassle, look for the model that has a longer running time.

Conclusion

Now, after thoroughly reviewing all the products, it’s time to announce our winner.

Although, many of these products share identical features, one of them takes a slight edge on the others.

So after evaluation of all its features, we think that AirTamer A310 is the best wearable air purifier in the market.

It gives a nine times more cleaning power. It also provides safe and fresh air around a three sq. Ft. radius of you.

But perhaps its most amazing feature is that its batteries do not need replacing. They can simply be recharged. They have a running time of 150 hours, which convinces us that it’s the best product in this review.