Best Waterproof Backpacks In 2022 – Top 10 Rated Reviews

Planning an adventurous trip to somewhere? Then, you must need a hefty, waterproof bag to be your partner for the trip. So, no need to look here and there anymore.

In this article, we have compiled some of the best waterproof backpacks one can lay their hands on. We assure you that these are made of high-quality materials. Hence, you don’t have to worry about it leaving your side during the trip.

So, stay with us and keep reading below.

Top 10 Best Waterproof Backpacks In 2022 Reviews

1 BackSåk Waterproof Dry Backpacks

The amazing thing about this BackSak backpack is that it comes with all-weather protection. This means that no matter what the weather is outside, you would not have to worry about the bag getting damaged or tear down.

Made from heavy-duty 500-denier PVC, the bag ensures durability. No drop of water will be able to enter inside the bag, thus keeping all your stuff protected.

In addition, it has a sternum clip, along with padded back support to go easy on your back and muscles by not exerting any pressure. Also, it has handy D-rings at each side to enable you to keep water bottles or any other thing you want to carry.

For your extra convenience, there are two ways to close the bag. If you want to carry it through a handle, then roll down the top and click the top click. But, if you do not want a handle, then, use the side clips, and compress it for a perfect fit.

Moreover, it also contains an outer splash-proof pocket. Here, you can easily keep your quick grabs like keys, IDs, etc. There is a reflective trim around it that allows anybody to spot you even in low light.

Also, with this bag, you can comfortably organize all your stuff and keep one category separate from the other. Hence, a bag perfect for all your adventures.

Pros Has a heavy-duty build for durability.

Has a heavy-duty build for durability. Comes with all-weather protection.

Comes with all-weather protection. Can be carried in two different ways.

Can be carried in two different ways. Goes easy on your muscles through a padded back. Cons The plastic clips may not be sturdy.

2 Earth Pak Waterproof Backpack

Another backpack that deserves to be on the list of the best waterproof backpacks is this one by Earth Pak.

This one comes in two sizes, 35 and 55 liters. So, you can choose any one considering the amount of stuff you need to take with you.

Moreover, it is totally waterproof. Your gear will remain safe and protected from water while you enjoy various adventures like rafting, kayaking, etc. Also, your bag will show no signs of damage.

In addition, it comes with padded straps that give you comfort and provide stability to the bag. At the same time, it doesn’t exert any pain on your shoulders.

Plus, the ergonomic back panel allows breathability and extra comfort. In order to support the load, there is a sturdy waist belt. Thus, your comfort is guaranteed with this bag.

In order to allow more storage, it comes with extra pockets located outside of the bag. There is a big splash-proof zipper to keep your essentials like keys, cards, etc. However, on the inside, there is a built-in zippered pocket, keyring, and a mesh compartment. Therefore, you can organize all your gears.

Besides, it is made with 500D PVC material to ensure that the bag lasts for long.

It also includes a mole system looping. With this, you can create anchor points to latch onto while you are biking or boating.

Pros Completely waterproof to keep the stuff inside safe.

Completely waterproof to keep the stuff inside safe. Has extra comfort with padded straps and a waist belt.

Has extra comfort with padded straps and a waist belt. Comes with enough storage to keep all your gears.

Comes with enough storage to keep all your gears. Made with a durable PVC material. Cons The buckles may be made from cheap materials.

3 FE Active – 30L Eco-Friendly Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack

A bag that will be a good pick from the list of the best waterproof bags is this one by FE Active.

The best part about this one is that it is eco-friendly. Made from safe PVC Tarpaulin material, the bag has a sturdy construction that adds to its durability. Also, it is able to bear any kind of outdoor conditions. So, use it without any worries of damage.

In addition, there are various features added that encourages comfortability. The padded straps and back are there to release pressure from your shoulders. Besides, the chest strap buckle can also act as protection for your body by making sure that the bag remains attached in case you fall down. Hence, the damage that occurs to your items will reduce.

Moreover, to introduce a proper airflow and breathing system for your bag, it includes breathable straps.

Need more storage? Got it. The bag comes with a corded exterior to allow you to attach your extra stuff that would not fit inside the bag. Also, it can be pretty handy for storing dry clothes, or towels because keeping them inside may wet your other stuff as well.

Further, the manufacturers made sure that the bag has a place for storing water bottles. So, they added netted sides on each side of the bag. Here, you can keep other small gears too.

In case your shoulders get tired from carrying the bag, there is a reinforced one-handed strap. Hence, you can give your shoulders a rest and carry the bag with your hands.

Pros Corded exterior to attach extra stuff.

Corded exterior to attach extra stuff. Netted sides to hold water bottles.

Netted sides to hold water bottles. Made from environmentally safe PVC material.

Made from environmentally safe PVC material. Has a breathing system to allow airflow.

Has a breathing system to allow airflow. Comes with a one-handed strap to carry bag with one hand.

Comes with a one-handed strap to carry bag with one hand. A chest strap buckle for your safety. Cons Buckles and strap may not be strong enough.

4 KOPACK Deluxe Black Water Resistant Laptop Backpack

This one is actually a laptop backpack.

Made with a hefty nylon fabric, the bag ensures a longer quality life. Moreover, water can do no harm to this bag as it is created to stay resistant against water. Even if something spills over the bag, you can wipe it within minutes, and there will be no mark left behind.

Also, it has a tear-resistant feature. Hence, you can guarantee durability..

Furthermore, it has a separate compartment for laptop made with thick padding to keep your laptop safe even if the bag falls down accidentally. It is lockable; hence, it stays secure.

In addition, there is a dual-zipper that keeps the bag safe from theft. Also, it allows you easy access to your stuff.

Considering your comfort, the straps and the back are padded. Thus, it does not add discomfort to your back or shoulders.

What is more?

There is an earphone hole that lets you enjoy music while on the go. With an adjustable elastic side pocket, you can store your water bottle or other easy grabs for your journey.

Moreover, there is enough space inside the bag to organize all your stuff neatly in different compartments. Also, it increases the safety level of each thing.

When your shoulders are in dire need of a break, you can put the bag down. Then, use the top loop handle to pick the bag up with your hands and carry it all the way easily.

Plus, the bag comes with a front pocket organizer. Thus, you get additional space for managing all your belongings in this one, amazing bag.

Pros Comes with an anti-theft compartment.

Comes with an anti-theft compartment. Made from strong nylon fabric to add durability and strength.

Made from strong nylon fabric to add durability and strength. Has padded shoulders and back to ensure comfort.

Has padded shoulders and back to ensure comfort. Comes with different compartments to manage your stuff. Cons The zipper may not be very great.

5 Chaos Ready Waterproof Backpack

One more product that we would like to add in our list of the best waterproof bags is the Chaos Ready backpack.

The Chaos Ready bag is 100% waterproof as it comes with class 3 waterproof protection and safety from quick submersion. Thus, you can take the bag out even during the rain without worrying about your bag or belongings getting wet.

Moreover, an interesting part is that if accidentally you drop the bag in water, it will not sink, but stay afloat on the surface.

Further, the construction is done with 500 PVC Tarpaulin material. As a result, you get a highly durable bag that’s lightweight for easy carriage. The material is pretty flexible that lets you fold the bag to reduce storage space.

There is even more to this amazing bag!

It comes with two mesh pockets on each side of this bag. Here, you can keep your water bottle, or any other items you wish to take with you.

In addition, there are padded straps and back. This prevents your back and shoulders from experiencing pain and pressure. Hence, you can comfortably use the bag.

Besides, it has a distinguish tri-fold buckle system that is included in the main compartment. So, when you are out hiking, you can easily keep your hiking equipment in this compartment.

Also, you do not have to make many efforts to clean the bag. Just wipe the bag neatly, and your bag will look brand new.

Pros Made with PVC tarpaulin material for durability and flexibility.

Made with PVC tarpaulin material for durability and flexibility. Comes with class 3 waterproof protection.

Comes with class 3 waterproof protection. Has 2 mesh pockets to store a water bottle.

Has 2 mesh pockets to store a water bottle. Has padded straps and back to allow comfort to your shoulders and back.

Has padded straps and back to allow comfort to your shoulders and back. Easy to clean. Cons May not be very strong at the bottom.

May not be very strong at the bottom. The straps may break.

6 Mitchel 30L Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack

This waterproof backpack will keep your stuff safe from getting wet. It is made with a sturdy vinyl tarpaulin material that gives a watertight seal, adding further to its life.

In addition, it comes with an elasticated front webbing and mesh netting pockets that are included so that you can conveniently place your water bottle or any other item you want.

Moreover, the bag comes with great buoyancy. And, it would not matter even if you fill the bag completely, it will remain buoyant. This helps in carrying the bag easily through water bodies. Plus, it can also double as a floater in case you experience some kind of emergency situation.

The bag is pretty comfortable to take around as it has padded straps and back that will not become subject to any kind of bodily pain. However, if your shoulders require rest, you can carry the bag through a reinforced one-handed strap. Thus, with this bag, you are sure to get extra convenience.

You can store the bag in a limited amount of space as it is totally foldable. You can fold it to a reduced size, and carry it with ease.

A fascinating part? The bag consists of a waterproof phone pouch that is friendly to touch. Therefore, the worry of your phone getting wet will vanish with this amazing phone case.

Also, it has chest and waist straps. With this, you can secure the bag tightly around you. If you fall down, the bag will stay behind you and reduce the pressure of the ground, so that you don’t injure yourself too badly.

Pros Comes with mesh pockets on each side for storage of water bottles.

Comes with mesh pockets on each side for storage of water bottles. The bag has amazing buoyancy to carry through the water.

The bag has amazing buoyancy to carry through the water. You can fold it to reduce storage space. Cons The threading in the side pockets may come apart.

7 Phantom Aquatics Walrus Waterproof Backpack Dry Bag

One great thing about this backpack is that it is available in three handsome colors. So, you can choose from blue, yellow, or red according to your preference.

Moreover, it is totally safe from water as it comes with waterproof features. Hence, you can carry it in the water while boating, kayaking, and enjoy the adventure without stressing about your stuff getting wet.

Apart from water, the bag will also grant protection to your belongings against dust, sand, and dirt. This is allowed by the nice welded construction of the bag that does not allow any unwanted particle to enter inside.

In order to provide you with a comfortable trip, the bag comes with padded straps and back. This will not cause pressure on your muscles, thus preventing tension and pain.

Further, it comes with a two-way sealing system. With the help of this, you can safely secure all your items in the backpack, and it will seal nicely.

What’s more to this product?

The bag also has super reflective patches on the front side of the bag and on the shoulder straps. This will give out light in dark areas, making it somehow easier for you to watch your steps.

In addition, it consists of a large internal pocket with a zip. Here, you can store all your gadgets you think are necessary for your trip. So, do not worry about the space and pack everything you want.

Pros Built with comfortable airflow design through the padded back.

Built with comfortable airflow design through the padded back. It is waterproof and keeps stuff safe from dust.

It is waterproof and keeps stuff safe from dust. Has padded straps and back for comfortability.

Has padded straps and back for comfortability. Comes with a large internal zip pocket.

Comes with a large internal zip pocket. Has reflective patches on shoulders to give a little light. Cons The bottom may be cheaply made.

8 The Friendly Swede Waterproof Backpack Dry Bag

This is another backpack that needs to be mentioned in the list of the best waterproof backpacks.

It comes with a 100% guarantee of being waterproof. Hence, it will not allow any droplet to make its way inside and damage your gears. Created with Grade 500 Denier Polyvinyl Tarpaulin, the bag has the capability to withstand any kind of weather conditions. So, even if it’s raining outside, you can carry your bag with full assurance.

Furthermore, it comes with some amazing additional features one could ask for in a backpack. It has reflective patches on each strap. Also, there is an emergency survival whistle which you can comfortably use in case you get into some kind of dangerous situation.

In addition, there are two mesh pockets on each side of the bag where you can place your water bottle and stay on the go.

If you want to carry your laptop with you, then, the bag has a compartment even for that. Inside, there is a separate padded pocket for a laptop, so that it remains safe.

Moreover, it has waist and chest straps that you can attach with your body. This will help in keeping the bag steady during your adventure at all times. Thus, you can enjoy without any distractions. Also, it lowers the load from your shoulders.

Besides, the top closure can be rolled down to reduce the space it consumes while you carry it. Therefore, you can enjoy hiking or skiing easily.

Pros It is durable as it is of Polyvinyl Tarpaulin material.

It is durable as it is of Polyvinyl Tarpaulin material. Can bear all weather conditions.

Can bear all weather conditions. Has a whistle, so you can get help in emergency situations.

Has a whistle, so you can get help in emergency situations. Comes with reflective patches.

Comes with reflective patches. Has mesh pockets to hold water bottles.

Has mesh pockets to hold water bottles. Also has a laptop compartment. Cons The stitches may not be well-made.

9 Seal Line Pro Portage Pack Waterproof Expedition Backpack

This backpack comes with a 100% security of being waterproof. Hence, you can take it with you on your adventures without hesitating at all.

Consisting of commendable waterproof features, the bag will keep your stuff dry even when it is raining outside. No drop of water can enter this amazing construction.

It is made with strong vinyl-coated polyester material. This adds durability to the design and enhances the quality of life. As a result, it will last for a longer period.

Moreover, with this bag, your comfort comes first. It has padded straps and back to ensure that the bag does not cause any pain in your body. Also, to keep the bag attached with the body at all times, there is a waist belt that you can secure around your waist. It is also padded to give you extra comfort.

Another advantage of this belt is that if you accidentally fall down, the bag will stay intact with your back, reducing the pressure of the fall on your body. As a result, you stay protected.

Further, it has the ability to fit torso lengths between 16 and 23 inches. This is enabled by the fully adjustable suspensions. Besides, to give a sleek and slim look, the straps can easily be detached from the bag.

Pros Has a waist belt for extra support.

Has a waist belt for extra support. Known for being 100% waterproof, thus keeping the contents dry.

Known for being 100% waterproof, thus keeping the contents dry. Has a durable design.

Has a durable design. Comes with padded straps, back, and belt for your comfort.

Comes with padded straps, back, and belt for your comfort. You can remove the straps easily for a sleek look. Cons It does not have a one-hand strap.

It does not have a one-hand strap. Heavier than other bags.

10 Sea To Summit Hydraulic Dry Pack

Lastly, this is the bag we would recommend in the list of the best waterproof backpack.

Created with 600D TPU laminated heavy-duty material, the bag provides you with an excellent level of durability. Moreover, with this material, be sure that no water can make its way through to the inside. Hence, all your belongings will remain safe from getting wet.

Furthermore, PVC free fabric is resistant to harmful UV rays. Also, it allows the bag to withstand cold temperatures. Thus, you can conveniently carry this product in any weather condition.

In addition, to allow you the maximum level of comfortability, this bag comes with padded straps and back. Hence, it stays soft on your body and will not become a cause for any bodily pain.

Also, there is a padded waist belt to reduce load. You can attach this around you, and continue with your adventure.

What is more?

This Sea to Summit Hydraulic bag also consists of a harness system. What an incredible addition this could be for your adventurous trips! The harness is easy to set up as the bag has screen printed diagrams to guide you with the setup.

Besides, you can adjust the back length and the sternum straps according to your ease, which are linked to the low profile attachment points. This helps in reducing snagging when the harness is not in use.

Pros Has the ability to withstand cold temperatures.

Has the ability to withstand cold temperatures. Comes with amazing durability, and is waterproof.

Comes with amazing durability, and is waterproof. The material is UV-resistant.

The material is UV-resistant. Comes with padded straps and back.

Comes with padded straps and back. Also has a harness system which is easy to set up. Cons It doesn’t have side pockets for water bottles.

Best Waterproof Backpack Buying Guide

Now, you know about some of the best waterproof backpacks you can get and what they have to offer. You must know about the features to look for in one good product.

Storage Capacity It would be quite good to have an idea about the load of stuff you want to take with you for your trip. If the gears are many, then, you should look for a bag that can offer a large space. However, if there is not much stuff to carry, then, a small bag would do great. Comfortability Padded straps and back will be an advisable feature to have if you have to carry the bag for a long trip. It would not add extra pressure on your muscles, hence not causing any real pain to your shoulders, and back. So, these features could be essential to have. Moreover, a one-handed strap can also be useful for when you want to carry the bag with your hands to give rest to our shoulders. Extra Pockets If you are going on a long and distant trip, then, you definitely would need water to keep you hydrated. For this, you would need a space to keep your water bottle with you. Thus, look for a bag that comes with mesh pockets on each side. Here, you can safely carry your water bottle. Durability Having a bag with high-class durability is very necessary. After all, you cannot afford to carry a broken bag during your whole trip. So, assure first that the bag you go for is made of strong material. With that, it must be waterproof, so that your stuff does not suffer any damage. Easy To Clean You would not want to waste your time cleaning the dirt and stains off your bag during an enjoyable trip. Thus, it would be great to pick a bag that you can just wipe off to remove the stains.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> Conclusively, now you are equipped with all the important information you needed to pick a great bag for your trip. As for us, The Friendly Swede Waterproof Backpack Dry Bag stands out from the rest as it has mesh pockets, a whistle for an emergency, and reflective patches for low-light situations. Also, with padded straps and back, you will gain a comfortable experience.