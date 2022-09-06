Top 6 Best Water Socks on the Market 2022 Reviews

Playing in the water all day long can be one of the most enjoyable ways to create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you’re bouncing around tide-pools all day, surfing, snorkeling, diving, fishing, or some other water sport, you’ll likely have a better day overall if you remember one piece of kit.

Who wears socks in the water?

Water socks can both keep your feet warmer longer, and provide different levels of protection from sharp rocks, corals, and seal life. Meaning, if you have a pair of the best water socks, you can let those toes prune up for longer without discomfort.

Top 6 Best Water Socks Reviews

1 Tilos 3mm Waterproof Neoprene Fin Socks – Best Water Socks for Rocks

One thing worth noting before we dive too far into this list of the perfect water socks is to distinguish that we are discussing water socks, and not water shoes or booties.

We will digest this distinction in more detail in the buying guide further down…

Tilos make their waterproof socks from an exclusive formula of 100 % pure neoprene they all X-Foam. This is made from limestone rather than petroleum, providing a hypoallergenic formula that is petroleum-free for sensitive skin. X-Foam is also the only neoprene formula that adheres to the strict P.A.H. and REACH test requirements.

Will they help with grip in the wet?

The Tilos water socks are made from 3mm neoprene, so they may not be the best socks for cold water wading, but they are thick enough to add some heat retention. Additionally, the dotted silkscreen sole helps with traction and durability, making these some of the best rock water socks available.

The durability is also increased with the glued and flat-stitched seams, which will also help minimize discomfort by reducing the chance of blister causing hotspots.

Comfort and snug fit from the top of the line four-way stretch.

Pros 3mm thickness adds warmth and protection.

3mm thickness adds warmth and protection. Dotted Silkscreen sole for grip.

Dotted Silkscreen sole for grip. Flat-stitched and glued seams for comfort and durability. Cons Reports of sizing issues from some users.

Reports of sizing issues from some users. Some have also reported the design leaves too much room in the ankles.

2 Seavenger Zephyr 3mm Neoprene Dive Socks – Best Water Socks for Snorkeling

If you’re looking for a water sock that will let you make a statement, the Zephyr water socks from Seavenger come in a wide range of wild colors and patterns. You won’t have any trouble getting your socks confused with someone else’s on the dive boat, and you will be easily recognizable underwater as well.

The best snorkeling water socks…

As with the first options on this list of the best socks for water sports, these are neoprene of a 3mm thickness to add just a touch of insulation. The seams are glued and blindstitched to minimize water flow and increase durability, making these a great option for snorkeling, paddle boarding, etc.…

What about the fit?

As with most of the options presented here, the Zephyr offers four-way stretch material for a comfortable tight-fit. This is important as you don’t want to be sliding out of your socks when balancing precariously on a footing just below the surface.

Don’t forget the grip…

Similarly, these Zephyr water socks use the dotted silkscreen sole for traction and stability assistance.

We should note that many users report issues with the seams coming undone, and then with the soles wearing through too quickly. This last point is something we will explore in the buying guide below.

Pros Wide range of colors and patterns available.

Wide range of colors and patterns available. Insulate your feet with 3mm neoprene.

Insulate your feet with 3mm neoprene. Traction provided by the dotted silkscreen sole. Cons Cheaper materials wear out quickly.

Cheaper materials wear out quickly. Try on in water before heading on vacation as some report sizing issues.

3 Seavenger Sea Snugs Tall Spandex Beach Socks – Best Water Socks for Pool and Beach

Not all options of our list of the best socks for water are made equal. The SeaSnugs from Seavenger differ from the above options in a few different ways, making them a great option for different users.

Best water socks for beach and pool days…

Made from spandex rather than a thicker neoprene, these water socks are meant to provide more protection from the sun than warmth in cold waters. This high-top sock provides greater coverage to keep out the sand, making these the best water socks for volleyball, football, or other beach activities.

Protecting you from hot sand and sunburn…

The top strap is adjustable to ensure a snug fit, while the stretchy material provides a comfortable fit even on those with wider feet. Moisture will evaporate quickly from the quick-dry material, and the heel and toe caps are amply roomy for comfort all day long.

Best water socks for wide feet…

We should note that these offer minimal padding compared to other options listed here. So, if you’re planning to wear these under fins for diving or snorkeling, make sure your fins don’t have any spots that rub.

Pros High-top fit for greater coverage.

High-top fit for greater coverage. Minimal heat retention for comfort while wearing on land.

Minimal heat retention for comfort while wearing on land. Lots of color and patterns to choose from.

Lots of color and patterns to choose from. One of the least expensive options here. Cons Minimal warmth or padding provided.

Minimal warmth or padding provided. Lower quality materials and construction than needed for tough wear.

4 101 Snorkel H2O 2mm Water Sock – Best Water Socks for Hiking

If you prefer a less-flashy design than we have you covered with the logo free all black water socks from 101Snorkel. Made to look like any other short sock, these won’t pull eyes at you like the more colorful options above.

Topless socks???

These water socks incorporate a non-slip bottom into the 2mm thick neoprene to provide a low-top (or neck-less) sock. While the manufacturer suggests this design offers maximum comfort, we would note that the low back heel could lead to rubbing from fin straps.

So, who needs these water socks?

We would suggest that this option from 101Snorkel may be the best option for those hiking and/or hunting who would like a waterproof layer between the foot and boot. They would also make a great water sock for water aerobics or other activity where a little extra grip and warmth is needed. This makes these the best hiking water socks due to the low ankle profile.

Pros Padding and warmth provided by 2mm neoprene.

Padding and warmth provided by 2mm neoprene. Low-top sock looks less water sport specific.

Low-top sock looks less water sport specific. Competitively priced. Cons Some users complain of sizing issues.

5 Tilos 2.5mm Sport Skin Water Socks – Best Water Sock for Traveling

One of the more versatile options on our list of excellent water socks come from Tilos in their Sport Skin Socks. These socks are made of a Lycra upper for flexibility and heat dissipation, while the neoprene sole provides a tough footing.

Get the safety of a neoprene base, and breathability of a thinner upper…

The adjustable ankle cuff provides a nice tight fit that keeps your foot from sliding around inside the sock. This plus the Supratex sole engineered to withstand extreme temps keeps your feet protected from the elements no matter how the sand is.

The best travel water sock…

Weighing less than 1 lb. the Sport Skin Sock compacts down easily to take up minimal space in your luggage. This is great as you’re more likely to use them when they are compact enough to keep in your day bag anytime you’re headed out.

Pros Lightweight and highly compactable for traveling.

Lightweight and highly compactable for traveling. Adjustable ankle cuff for a snug fit.

Adjustable ankle cuff for a snug fit. Thinner Lycra upper to wear on hot days.

Thinner Lycra upper to wear on hot days. High-top style for greater protection from the sun. Cons Some report quick-wearing soles, which we will discuss further in the buying guide below.

6 H2O Dyssey 2mm Mini Fin Socks – Best Water Sock for Use with Water Boots

The final option on our list of the best socks for water is the Mini Fin Socks from H2Odyssey, which we would suggest for wearing while diving, snorkeling, or paddle boarding but not so much for walking on the beach or hiking in.

Low-top socks allow for minimal protection from sand…

Failing in the beachwear category, due to the low tops allowing sand in to cause blisters, and the 2mm neoprene composition throughout making them overly insulated for walking on hot sand for any length of time. Great for getting to the water, but not what you’ll want to play volleyball or badminton.

Do they provide any extra traction?

Yes, these water socks do have a non-slip bottom, which we like for both full foot fins and paddleboarding. However, the lack of a reinforced sole we think will lead to quick wear-though if worn for any lengthy walks to and from the shore or pier.

We do like the lack of uncomfortable seams, which would make this the best water boot water socks.

Pros 2mm neoprene for insulation while in the water.

2mm neoprene for insulation while in the water. Very affordable price point.

Very affordable price point. Comfortable design. Cons Thin sole will wear in tough environments.

Thin sole will wear in tough environments. Low heel coverage can run with some fin straps.

Best Water Socks Buying Guide

That completes our list of the best socks for water, and hopefully, you now have a clearer understanding of various options out there. Now you simply need to determine which of these socks would best suit your style of aqua adventures.

The first point you should consider is the water sport you spend the most time enjoying.

The best pool water sock is also the best beach or diving water sock. And if you spend a great deal of time diving, there’s little need to purchase a second pair just for the pool. That being said, if you’re the kind of person who spends most of the day on the sandy beaches instead of in the water, you will not want a diving water sock.

Thicker neoprene sock will be too hot for long walks on a burning sandy beach.

If you’re out on a nice day to play volleyball or the like with friends, then you’ll want protection from sandy blisters, hot sand, and sunburns. For this style of use, you’d be better off purchasing polyester or a spandex-mix material for breathability.

What about for diving and snorkeling?

Neoprene is the way to go for both diving and snorkeling water socks, so you have to then think about the thickness of neoprene, the seam construction type, and the sole shape and thickness.

Of these, we will first go over warmth…

A thicker neoprene will generally retain more heat, so if you’re diving somewhere cold, you will want a thicker sock or shoe (or both). While the seam does also play into warmth (a better seal means less cold water making it to your feet), in water socks, the seam is most important in how it affects comfort.

This is especially important if you are wearing water socks with shoes, like those using them under hiking boots when crossing many rivers or such. This also comes into play if the water sock has tread, and where that tread seams with the sock

More on water socks vs water shoes below…

For those using water socks for SUP (stand up paddleboarding) or divers with regular long walks to the dive entry, or for snorkeling past long stretches of shallow reefs, you should note that these water socks have minimal soles. Generally, nothing more than a dotted silkscreen for a bit of traction. This is great for use with most diving or snorkeling fins, except for one point.

Water socks are great for travelers and backpackers…

Diving and snorkeling shoes often have a thicker sole that then wraps up the back of the heel to provide padding from the fin straps. This provides greater comfort for long or repeated diving. Most water socks do not have this feature, but that also means they pack up smaller and lighter weight.

Accessories

You’ll obviously need some things to go with your new water socks, from the obvious, such as the best wetsuits to the not so obvious, like the best underwater scooters for those who are more adventurous.

So, what are the Best Water Socks?

You should now have a clear understanding of the features available, and the different niches that each of our best water socks slip into. Hopefully, you have already decided on the perfect pair for you.

But just in case you still can’t decide, we would recommend the…

Seavenger Sea Snugs Tall Spandex Beach Socks

…for anyone who wants to spend all day playing on the beach.

And, for those looking to spend the day with fins on, we like the…

Tilos 3mm Waterproof Neoprene Fin Socks

…the most.