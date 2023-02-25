There is no doubt that most of the homes and offices will have a water dispenser. What is even better is when you get a water cooler dispenser. Yes, there is a difference.

The water dispenser will often just offer water as either room temperature or hot. The water cooler dispenser on the other hand will offer it in various temperature settings. The common ones include cold, hot, and room temperature. Depending on your needs, it is always good to have some options.

You can now get the best water cooler dispensers on the market right now. With a bit of research, you should be in a position to pick the best one.

Go ahead and check out these reviews and buying guide to make up your mind.

Top 10 Best Water Cooler Dispensers 2023 Reviews

1 Whirlpool Self Cleaning, Hot and Cold Stainless Steel Bottom Load Water Cooler

When it comes to high quality consumer electronics, you can always count in Whirlpool to be the best. Many people find it great that they can also own a top performance product such as this one with ease. This water cooler is highly capable in nature. It is all about making you feel it was worth all the money spent on it.

The model is all about giving you the best cooling options. The design of the model has it that it uses a large piece of ice for supplying the cold waves to the cooler. This means that each time you want cold water; you can always get it. The model can also deliver 9 degrees F better cooling as compared to the other models on the market.

The model also works by allowing you to extract steaming water from it. There is no doubt you will find this model being quite versatile as compared to the others. It is now possible to get hot water important for preparing coffee, tea, and other types of beverages.

The manufacturer did a good job with the design. You will always like seeing it each time you enter a room. The setup is of a cool water cooler standing in the room. The stainless steel front drives more people to see that it is high quality. Not many models would have such options when it comes to construction.

The front piece is strongly built to ensure that it can deliver on the best performance always. You should be in a position to carry out the heavy duty tasks with ease. Well, it is like having curves on the edges that help make this one great in terms of appearance.

Pros It comes with a robust construction

It offers an attractive stainless steel front

Proprietary cooling system technology Cons It is costly

2 Primo Stainless Steel 1 Spout Self Cleaning Bottom Load Water Cooler Dispenser

This is one of the best models you can also get on the market right now. It comes with some impressive features that should make it one of the best. It is designed to be a bottom load type of dispenser. This means that you get to load the water at the bottom of the dispenser. This type of design is great to eliminate back aches and injuries.

The model weighs just 16 pounds. As compared to others on the list, it is one of the lightest. You are now in a position to easily move it to a position that you want. Portability is always good if the dispenser has to be used in various places.

As for the capacity, the model delivers on the right capacity. It can accommodate the 3 or 5-gallon water jugs. This is important for those who want a model that works great with proper capacity. You will not easily finish such amount of water within a day. You should be good for drinking some cold or hot water with ease.

There have been zero complaints when it comes to the cold water temperatures. Many people find the model being great for various applications. You can be sure to always get cool water when you want. It is not freezing cold that it hurts your teeth, but just right for you to quench your thirst.

For its compact size, many people find it being great for the small kitchens. This is because it can easily fit in those small corners and people can reach it easily.

Pros Compact design

Impressive design

Delivers cold water always Cons Lacks adjustable thermostat

3 Hamilton Beach BL-1-4A Cold and Room Temperatures Water Cooler Dispenser

Hamilton Beach is another top brand that does not need any introduction. It is also here to give you one of the best models on the market. This model is made of top quality materials that are still safe for you and the environment. There is no doubt you will feel comfortable using such a model. The manufacturer also made it to be highly durable to serve you better and for longer.

The model comes with energy star certification. If you are always conscious about the amount of energy that you get to use, you can always have a great time using this one. With the certification, it means that it consumes less electricity when in use. You should have it saving you on the power consumption.

The model features a child lock too. The aim is to prevent a child from easily access the hot water, which can lead to burns. Well, this model just took child safety to a whole new level.

Yes, as much as it is indicated as a water cooler dispenser, it also offers the option of heating. With the two heating and cooling operations, you get the model being versatile. The dispenser actually delivers the water in three temperature options. This includes normal, hot, and cold. You can use it depending on the applications.

The model comes with a 1-year warranty period on the components and parts of the water cooler. It also comes with an ETL certification showing that it is made of high quality materials.

You will like the presence of a trip tray. The best part is that it is removable too.

Pros Flash light indicator

Removable drip tray

Both cooling and heating options Cons Suction gets loose with time

4 Farberware FW29919 Freestanding Water Cooler Dispenser

This is a highly capable water cooler dispenser that you can spend your money on right now. It is made to keep your water both hot and cold. You can be sure to have a great time when it comes to using this model starting today. Thanks to its abilities, you can find it common in various homes today.

One thing that drives more people to pick it should be the high capacity tank. The model can hold an amount of water up to 5 gallons. As much as you have to purchase the water separately, that is not a big deal. Once you have the jug loaded onto the dispenser, you should have a great time using it.

There might be a few complaints that it is a top load model. Well, it is not much of an inconvenience keeping in mind that multiple models on the market need to load the water jug at the top. There might be a few struggles, but they are not ultimately deal breakers.

The model comes with impressive heat efficiency engineering. You can be sure that it will use the right amount of energy to heat the water. No more worries that it might end up wasting power. Being highly efficient is what many people are looking for in a model right now.

It comes with a nice additional storage cabinet at the bottom. You can now be in a position to have more cups for your guests to use when it comes to using the particular model.

Pros Great capacity for water jugs

Perfect temperature supply

Impressive storage cabinet

Heat efficiency engineering Cons Loading the water jug needs muscle

5 Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler Dispenser

The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to this model. It comes with multiple temperature settings and you get to load it with water at the bottom. There is no doubt you will find this model being highly versatile for various applications. Many of those who have used it agree that it also delivers the water at a faster pace. This is good even for a bottom load model.

As suggested earlier, you get variable temperature settings. It is possible that you can now set the water to various temperatures for you to use. You can pick the water to be either hot, cold, or room temperature. Depending on your need, there is always an output for you right on the dispenser.

Many users like the fact that it comes with innovative design considerations. Being a bottom load makes it easy for users to get the water in place with so much ease. This is better as compared to the top load models. The model is also compact. You will always have an easy time when it comes to setting it up in the kitchen. No worries that it might take up a lot of space.

The model might be slightly heavier, but it is not too much that you find it being a problem. It is among the heaviest in the industry as due to the materials used to make it. Also the suction and other controls make up for the weight. You simply have to set it up in a single place and that is it.

The model has the bottle indicator so that you can have an easy time when it comes to knowing when it is time to refill.

Pros It has bottle indicators

Bottom loading option

Strong construction Cons Too heavy for portability

6 Clover B7A Hot and Cold Water Dispenser

This is a top performance model that is all about delivering on the value for money. There is no doubt that when you use it, you can always end up with the best performance at all times. One thing is for sure, you are going to feel it is worth all the money you spend on it.

The model is made of stainless steel material. This is for the tanks. The hot and cold water tanks use the hygienic stainless steel that is all about giving the user some of the best performance features always. You can now be sure that the water you take is clean. There will be no contaminants such as rust.

To help in making the temperature control better, this model comes with an adjustable thermostat. This is important for achieving the best temperature depending on the type of output that you pick. For the cold water temperature, you can get anything between 35.6 degrees F to 53.6 degrees F. The hot water temperature is also automatically adjusted to get up to 185 degrees F. Each time you need hot or cold water, one thing is for sure, that is what you will always get.

You will like the energy star rating on such a product. It is always meant to show that the model delivers on the best energy efficiency. If you are one of those people who worry about energy consumption, then you have this model to calm your nerves. The technology used allows for efficient heating and cooling.

Pros Stainless steel construction

Temperature adjustment

Energy star rated Cons Expensive

7 Honeywell HWB1033W Cabinet Freestanding Water Dispenser

The first thing you are going to like about this model should be the way it looks. The manufacturer must have put a lot of thought when it comes to designing and making this model. You can be sure to like the white finish that makes the model just to pop. The model still features a configuration that is common to many users. They will always find it easy when it comes to using it while at home or the office.

Many manufacturers want to show off with fancy taps. Well, some of them are just confusing when it comes to using them. You can be sure to have a good time with this one as it comes with a mechanical push-in tap. The simple design of the tap also leads to a simple use for the user all the time.

The best part is that it still comes with child safety lock. The aim is to prevent the child from accessing the hot water without supervision. No one wants to have a curious child getting scalded.

Stainless steel water tank is another feature you will love. Having such a tank makes sure that your water remains contaminant free and still tastes as good. With the water remaining clean, you can see that the model delivers on the best water purity.

The model is also ETL certified. This means that the model has passed the North American Safety standards. These standards are strict to make sure that the companies can make reliable and safe products for the consumers.

The model can hold the 3 or 5-gallon water bottles. This should give you enough water to keep going with such capacity.

Pros Great capacity

Impressive power

Great mechanical tap Cons Top loading needs more muscle

8 Porcelain Water Dispenser Blue Stripe with Wooden Stand

This model comes with a different kind of approach that makes it easily standout. It is not every day that you get to see a porcelain water dispenser. You can be sure that it is going to be great when it comes to using it. There are many benefits when it comes to using such a model. It is great in terms of the material used. No more worries about BPA plastic contaminants.

Some people love it for coming with a great design. It is possible for you to use it for adding beauty to your home décor. Those blue stripes and the white finish just makes it pop. It might look simple, but it is all about giving you the right performance always.

The construction of the water dispenser was not done until the addition of a solid wood floor. You get that it comes with a brown color for the wood. This type of color will easily make it blend with the white found on the tank. There is no doubt that from first seeing it, you will be thinking about getting it for yourself today.

The floor stand is said to be handmade. Having that personal touch is what drives more users to think of getting it. Each time you stand in front of it to draw water, you will always feel it was worth the wait. The only downside should be that it is quite heavy with all the accessories. Once you like it, you will not worry of the weight.

The various components are dishwasher safe. You should be good to go when it comes to cleaning them and assembling them back to the dispenser.

Pros Solid construction

Dishwasher safe components

Beautiful design Cons It is heavy

9 Brio Essential Series Top Load Water Cooler Dispenser

This is a top water cooler dispenser that is quite affordable considering its features. You should get many people feeling comfortable about investing their money on getting this model. It is quite good, so you should have no worries about getting it today for yourself. It comes with a number of accessories that help with the setup. You should be good when it comes to the overall use.

This model is good in terms of ergonomic design considerations. You will love the way it looks and works. The ergonomic design is good for those who need a simple to operate model. Since you get to fill the water at the top, you should have no worries when it comes to determining the water level in the bottle.

This model is good in terms of the materials used to make it. You will not have to worry about the quality at all. This is because it gives you the performance you have always wanted. The rigid construction is all about showing that it last for years to come. You do not have to think about getting another model in a few days.

The LED indicators that you get on this model are great in terms of performance. They help you determine whether the water cooling is running or not. The same thing goes for the power option and also the power. At 37 pounds, it should not be hard for you to move it from one place to another with ease.

Controlling the cold water dispenser is through a button. You simply have to push this button and you can extract the water at the required temperature. It could be the hot, cold, or room temperature. It gives you the water just as you want.

Pros Child lock safety present

LED indicators

Convenient push button Cons It is heavy

10 Nutrichef Countertop Water Cooler Dispenser

This model is all about giving you the kind of performance you have always wanted. It will keep you having a good time enjoying the right water temperature with every draw. People love it for accommodating impressive capacities of water bottles. You can use the 3 to 5-gallon water bottles. You should now have access to water just as you want.

The nozzles that you get with the dispenser are multipurpose. It is possible to get the hot and cold water depending on what you need. If you want some beverage, it is possible to simply get the hot water and make some for yourself. You can always maintain the cold temperature of the water as low as 40 degrees F.

When it comes to the hot water, expect temperatures of 175 degrees F. You can be sure to have a great time when it comes to the overall use of the model.

The model offers you a noiseless operation. There is no doubt you will find this as something you can enjoy. It does not produce any sound while in operation. You should have a good time when it comes to using the model on overall.

The table top design appeals to many users. They find it being stylish and sleek at the same time. You can easily have it placed in the kitchen countertop and be proud of it.

Pros Offers large capacity

Comes with noiseless operation

Innovative table top design Cons Takes a while for cooling to work

Best Water Cooler Dispensers Buying Guide

The type of water cooler

There are a number of water cooler types you can get on the market right now. Before you can choose one, it is best you understood what kind of options you have. The types include point of use, top load bottled water, bottom load, and countertop water cooler dispenser.

The point of use model is the highest in cost. They come with many features that make them great. It will be great if you a water line that you can tap into. The top loading models as the name suggests involves loading the water bottle at the top. Do not need a waterline to tap into.

The bottom load is the opposite of the top load. For this one, you get to setup the water bottle at the bottom cabinet. It uses the suction operation to deliver the water when you draw. The countertop models on the other hand are compact enough to be setup on the countertop. They will mostly be top loaded with water.

Capacity

The capacity is always going to vary from one model to another. Some will have more capacities than the others have. It will get great to get one that holds more water capacity so that you do not have to keep on refilling. A good model should give you the performance you have always wanted.

Space

The space you have available for storing the water cooler dispenser sometimes can determine what you get. Some models are large while others are small. It often depends on the type of dispenser that you have chosen. If you have limited space, then consider using the countertop models. If you do not might about space, then you have the option of using the top loading or bottom loading models.

Price

The price of the model sometimes can affect the type of model that you pick. It is therefore important that you get a top performance model even if you have to pay more. Another thing is that you have to look at the model’s features. Not all the expensive models come with the best features. It is possible to end up with a bargain model is you know where to look for it.

Cleaning and maintenance

It should be easy for the user to easily clean and perform basic maintenance to the dispenser. Most models will come with removable parts that allow for ease of cleaning. You can throw them into a dishwasher end up with clean components later.

Child safety latch

This is an important feature that you should get in a water dispenser. This keeps the hot side of the water locked so that no child can accidentally draw steaming hot water. Make sure that you get one that has this feature if you have kids.

Ease of use

When it comes to newer models, sometimes you get that they come with some new features that sometimes just make it hard for people to use them. This could include some fancy taps and more other controls. There is no doubt that you just want to use the water as fast as possible. This is where you need to get yourself that is easy to use. No point of having a water dispenser that takes long just to figure out how it works.

The weight

This is not a must consideration, but is also just worth noting. The models out there will have various options when it comes to the weight. One thing is for sure, you want to get a model that delivers on the best weight. Being lightweight is always going to be even better. This means that you can take it from one place to another depending on how it is needed.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that we all know the importance of having a water dispenser. From the reviews above, you now have the ability to pick the best water cooler dispenser. Make sure it can deliver on better performance. No one wants to keep buying a new dispenser more often.