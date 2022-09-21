Best Towable Tubes In 2022 – Top 10 Rated Reviews

Who doesn’t love water sports in the summer? Nothing is more fun than soaring through the water at top speed, clinging onto an inflatable tube! Will you flip? Will you get air? Well, that depends on which tube you’re using and how fast the boat is going!

Thanks to being able to easily adjust the speed of the boat, tubing can be enjoyed by the whole family. Young kids will enjoy a gentle ride while teenagers and daredevil adults will love a fast and thrilling ride, with them no doubt ending up in the water!

But, choosing the right towable tube can be confusing. Build quality, the materials used, and even the shape will all play a part on how it rides and how much fun you can have on the water. So, we’ve put together a list of our top picks to help make choosing your perfect towable tube easy.

Let’s go through them and find the perfect towable tube for you…

Top 10 Best Towable Tubes In 2022 Reviews

1 Sportsstuff Super Mable

The first towable tube on our list is the Sportsstuff Super Mable. This is a versatile and eye-catching towable tube. It can comfortably accommodate up to three riders. It features a durable double stitched full nylon cover with self bailing drain vents and a heavy-duty K80 PVC bladder.

Keep the air in…

The Super Mable features a Speed Safety Valve. This patented design allows for one-way inflation, so you will never lose air when you putt on the cap. The double safety valve will lock the valve into place. And deflation is just as fast and convenient. Simply open the valve and allow the air to expel.

Another useful feature we like is Kwik Connect hook-up points. This ensures a quick and easy hook-up, helpful when you have dual tow points.

Enough about the construction. Let’s look at its versatility…

With dual tow points, this towable tube can give two unique riding experiences. Firstly you can go for a ride utilizing the comfortable backrest while sitting. Secondly, you can go for a thrilling chariot style blast, where you’re kneeling looking over the backrest! Either way, you have a multitude of double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards to use and EVA foam seating pads.

Whether you’re kneeling or sitting, you can be assured you will be comfortable, and the air cushioned side walls will help keep you onboard. The Sportsstuff Super Mable also comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Pros

Versatile design makes it ideal for children and adults.

One year warranty.

Striking design.

Knuckle guards on the handles.
Comfortable foam seats. Cons

Handles have been reported to fray after a few months of use on some items.
Quite heavy at 20 lbs.

2 Airhead Mach 2 – Best Towable Tube for Toddlers and Young Children

Next on our list is the Airhead Mach 2 towable tube. This striking blue and black tube is designed for up to two people. With its inflated floor providing a comfortable seat, we refer to these tubes as cockpit tubes.

This tube is fantastic for the whole family to use. With its cockpit seats, it is the best towable tube for toddlers, as well as for young children towable tube, as they feel more secure inside the cockpit seat. But don’t think it can’t be fun for adults too – this tube can definitely show its wild side!

This tube is built to last…

Its heavy gauge PVC bladder and durable double-stitched nylon cover ensure you will be enjoying this towable tube for years to come. And it features four deluxe handles with neoprene knuckle guards to provide a secure and comfortable grip during your ride.

With its Kwik Connect tow point and Speed Safety Valve, you can be assured you will be out having fun on the water in no time!

This is a great choice for a family of young children, teenagers, and adults. Its cockpit seats allow the younger members of the family to have fun, while still giving a thrill to the teenagers and adults in the family!

Pros

Secure cockpit seats are perfect for young children.

Durable design that is built to last.
Four handles featuring knuckle guards. Cons
A little pricier than other options.

3 Sportstuff Chariot Warbird 2 Towable Tube

Speaking of up to two riders, the next on our list is the Sportsstuff Chariot Warbird. Like the Sportsstuff Super Mable, this tube has dual tow points, so can be towed from opposite directions. This tube is certainly striking. With its black, white red and yellow coloring, bird motifs, and bird eyes front and back, you’re certain to be seen on the water!

Like all Sportsstuff towable tubes, the Chariot Warbird has a durable PVC bladder and a heavy-duty full nylon cover. Add to this the Kwik Connect tow system and Speed Safety Valve, and you can be guaranteed to be on the water in no time.

So how is this towable tube different from the Super Mable?

Well, its color schemes certainly set them apart. But it’s also the design. While they can both be used as either a chariot style tube or as a floating lounge, the Chariot Warbird 2 is designed with a wide wingspan. This difference allows you to challenge even the toughest wake, while being one of the most stable rides on the water.

This tube features high backrests with EVA foam seating pads, guaranteeing a comfortable ride. It also features multiple double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards, easily making it one of the best towable tubes on the market.

But that’s not all. You’ll also receive a 1-year warranty.

Pros

One year warranty.

Heavy-duty PVC bladder.

Striking and fun design.

Wide wingspan design.

Kwik Connect and Speed Safety Valve.
Dual towing points make it a versatile choice. Cons

A heavy choice at 43 lbs.
A pricey option.

4 Airhead G-Force 3

The next on our list is a little different. The Airhead G-Force 3 isn’t for the faint of heart. If you think sitting or kneeling is too easy, try out this tube for a wild ride!

This tube has a tough 30 gauge PVC bladder. It is also fully covered with an 840-denier double-stitched nylon cover, ensuring you have a comfortable ride. And with its Kwik Connect Tow System and Speed Safety Valve technology, you can be assured you will be on the water in next to no time.

Now for the fun stuff…

Accommodating up to three people, with this best 3 person towable tubes, you simply lay on this tube and hang on tight to two of the six neoprene knuckle guard handles with nylon coverings while you speed through the water! Worried about falling in? You have two bolster fins to keep you secure while you’re tubing… but there are no guarantees you won’t end up in the water!

We love the funky and striking look of this tube. With its graffiti style graphics and red, black and white coloring, you’ll definitely be noticed on the Airhead G-Force 3. All these great features help make it one of the best towable tubes currently available.

To give you extra confidence in the durability of this tube, it comes with a one year warranty.

Pros

Six nylon-wrapped handles with neoprene knuckle guards for a comfortable grip.

One year warranty.
Kwik Connect and Speed Safety Valve technology. Cons
A little heavy at 21.4 lbs.

5 Sportsstuff Stunt Flyer 2

The Sportsstuff Stunt Flyer 2 is another disc-like tube, similar to the Airhead G-Force we looked at above.

Made of heavy gauge PVC and encased in a heavy-duty nylon cover, the Stunt Flyer 2 is designed for up to 2 riders. With its stylish custom graphics on the top and bottom of the cover, this tube is designed to get you noticed on the water. The self bailing drain vents will also keep you sailing with speed and grace.

Stability and agility…

To help you to stay on this tube, it has multiple double webbing foam handles with knuckle guards. These multiple handles also enable you to easily change your riding position.

What we love about this tube is the built-in comfort. It contains two large EVA Foam body pads to protect your knees and elbows. It is also designed to reduce the chance of chaffing.

Quick as a flash…

Like all Sportsstuff towable tubes, it has the convenience of the Kwik Connect Tow System, for fast and easy connectivity. It also features Speed Safety Valve technology, allowing for quick inflation and deflation.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly striking design and comfortable ride, you could do a lot worse than this towable tube!

Pros

Lightweight at only 16.75 lbs.

Striking graphics front and back to get you noticed.

EVA Foam body pads for ultimate comfort.

Multiple double webbing foam handles featuring knuckle guards.
Featuring Kwik Connect Tow System and Speed Safety Valve technology. Cons
No option for sitting.

6 Airhead SUPER SLICE Towable Tube

The Airhead Super Slice tube is designed for up to 3 riders. While it may look similar to the G-Force 3 and the Stunt Flyer 2, but it has some fantastic features that neither of them have.

First, it’s light. Super light. Weighing only 6.88 lbs, this tube is super easy to transport. Another unique feature is its shape. The tapered gusset provides superior towing characteristics, a much more comfortable riding position, and provides for easier mounting from the water.

Built for the sea…

This tube is also extremely tough. The 30 gauge virgin PVC bladder is fully encased by an 840 denier, double-stitched nylon cover. For added comfort and durability, the cover also features neoprene body pads. And to help you to hang on the tube has been designed with six deluxe handles, featuring neoprene knuckle guards.

We really love the striking look of this towable tube. With its stunning orange and blue looks, it’s bound to get you noticed on the water.

Kwickly connect…

Finally, as with all Airhead towable tubes, it features the Kwik Connect Tow Point and the Speed Safety Valve Inflation systems.

Pros

Extremely lightweight at only 6.88 lbs.

Heavy-duty construction.

Comfortable riding position.

Easy to mount from the water.
Neoprene body pads for extra comfort. Cons

7 Sportstuff Booster Ball – Best Towable Tube for the Money

Next on our list isn’t exactly a riding tube, but it can be used to enhance all the rides we’re looking at today. The Sportsstuff Booster Ball is a tube tow rope with an inflatable buoy in the middle.

You’re probably wondering why the need for the booster ball?

Well, the booster ball system provides a way to keep a towable tube rope elevated out of the water while you’re towing. The increased height of the tube towline also reduces line drag and will absorb shocks allowing for quicker starts and reduced rope spray. This, in turn, ensures that your riders have a superior tubing experience.

Eliminating these problems will also lower stress on your tube and cover, so your towable tube will last longer. It will also enhance your boat’s fuel economy.

Get noticed!

The Sportsstuff Booster Ball’s inflatable buoy features bright red and yellow graphics with a heavy-gauge PVC bladder and a durable nylon cover with double stitching and reinforced stress points. It is equipped with a Speed Safety Valve for quick inflation and deflation. The self bailing drain vent prevents the uptake of water.

The booster ball system measures 60 feet (including the Booster Ball), and the tow rope offers 4100-pound break strength. This system can be used with one to four-person towable tubes.

An affordable option…

In terms of price, it’s also considerably cheaper than the other best towable tubes that we’re reviewing, making it the best towable tube for the money.

Pros

Reduces line drag.

Reduces rope spray.
Enhance your boat's fuel economy. Cons

Another tube to inflate.
Ball can obscure the view of towable tube riders.

8 Airhead Dog Inflatable Towable – Best Towable Tube for Small boats

Now we come to something completely different.

Want to be the talk of the lake?

The bright red and yellow Airhead Dog Inflatable Towable will certainly get people talking! As the name would suggest, it looks like a giant hot dog. It is designed for up to three riders and is straddled with one leg on either side.

This style of tube is a more streamlined shape than other towable tubes, meaning it requires a lot less speed to get going. This option could actually be the best small boat towable tube available, as well as being the best towable tube for jet ski.

Three can be better than one…

Instead of a single chambered bladder, the Dog is cleverly designed with three, 30-gauge vinyl air chambers. The bladder is then protected by a heavy-duty double-stitched 840 denier full nylon cover.

On top of the tube is the seating. With three comfortable EVA padded seat made of neoprene, you can ensure you stay on your seat while you’re flying across the water! Each seat also has a nylon-wrapped handle with a neoprene knuckle guard, ensuring your hands are kept safe and comfortable.

You can also guarantee you will be flying across the water in no time with Airhead’s Kwik Connect Tow System.

Pros

Three chamber bladder.

Tough and durable nylon cover.

Striking and unusual design.

Neoprene seats to help you stay on and reduce chaffing.
One year warranty. Cons
Doesn't move from side to side as much as other towable tubes.

9 WOW World of Watersports Bingo Inflatable Towable Tube – Best Tubes for Tubing

The next towable tube is a combination of a few designs we’ve previously seen, all wrapped up to become the WOW Bingo Inflatable. This tube is designed for up to two riders. And what we really like about this tube is its versatility, but more on that later.

The bladder of this tube is constructed of heavy-duty K80 PVC. It is then covered with a double-stitched full nylon cover with self bailing drain vents. It also features EVA foam pads and double-webbing foam knuckle guards. This towable tube also comes with a free 11 inch 4K aluminum EZ tow connector.

So, back to versatility…

The WOW Bingo Inflatable has a deep cockpit construction with a high backrest, making it a great choice for young and old to enjoy a comfortable and safe ride. If, however, you’re looking for more thrills, this towable tube could still be for you. With its dual towing points, simply turn the tube around, hop on your knees, and you have a more challenging chariot style tube ride!

More advanced riders will appreciate the drop speed bottom feature. This causes less drag on the boat, allowing you to glide a lot faster over the water! This makes it one of the best tubes for boats, as well as the best tubes for tubing currently available.

Profile and visibility…

We love the high profile and high visibility of this tube on the water. Its striking colors and design will ensure that you won’t go unnoticed.

Pros

One year warranty.

Cockpit construction for a secure ride.
Dual towing points makes it highly versatile. Cons
On the pricier side.

10 Airhead Blast 2 rider

The last towable tube on our list is definitely not the least.

The Airhead Blast 2 rider is certainly striking to look at. With its yellow and red graphics and shape, it almost looks like a butterfly when viewed from above.

Goes the distance…

The bladder is constructed of 30-gauge virgin PVC, which is equipped with a Boston valve, the ultimate in inflating and deflating convenience. It is then covered with a durable and tough double stitched 840-denier nylon cover with two self-draining floor vents.

The design of this towable tube is certainly unique. It has cockpit designed ‘holes’ that you sit in, with your legs hanging over the front of the tube. Alternatively, you can lay on the tube with your legs out the back. To help keep you on the tube, you have four deluxe handles with neoprene knuckle guards to ensure a comfortable grip.

Great for the kids…

Featuring Airhead’s Kwik Connect Tow System, you can be assured you will be on the water in no time. Plus, this tube weighs in at a very reasonable 13.76 lbs.

We think the Airhead Blast 2 is a great choice for younger or smaller tubers.

Pros

Lightweight at 13.76 lbs.

Attractive and unique shape.

Featuring Kwik Connect technology.
Budget friendly. Cons
On the small side. Better for two children than two adults.

Best Towable Tubes Buying Guide

We’ve given you a pretty diverse range of towable tubes that are currently available on the market. Whatever towable tube you’re thinking of buying, we’ve put together a check-list of things we think are important to look out for when making your purchase.

Durability

Probably the most important factor to consider when purchasing a towable tube is durability. The last thing you want is an injury on the water due to low-quality manufacturing or deterioration in the winter months. A properly manufactured tube will be enjoyed by your family year after year.

Things to look out for are a high gauge bladder and a high-quality nylon cover. The bladder will usually be single chamber 26 gauge PVC. Bladders can, however, be up to 30 gauge and have three chambers. If you are buying a single chamber tube, look for a quick inflate feature that will have you floating quickly. Also, look for welded seams for extra durability.

For the tube cover, look for a minimum of a 420 denier nylon covering. However, bear in mind that many the best towable tubes now feature a superior 840 denier nylon covering – literally twice the protection of the 420 denier nylon.

Purpose

How many people are you planning on towing? And how old are they? Also, how big or heavy are they?

All the best towable tubes come with a set amount of riders it can safely carry. This can vary from 1 person tubes, 1-2 person tubes, 1-3 person tubes, up to the best 4 person towable tubes, which may even fit five people at a push.

Think about who is likely to be using the tubes. If it is for your children, will they invite their friends to the lake? If so, is there likely to be a queue of kids waiting to use a 1-2 person tube? Also, think of the size of your boat and what size tube you’re capable of or comfortable with, towing.

Shape

The tube’s shape will affect how it rides on the water’s surface. It will also determine if you’re likely to catch some air. For example, a convex-shaped tube, will skim over the water faster because there is less surface area that makes contact with the waves.

If you want to play in the wake, choose a tube that has a wider span, so you are guaranteed more stability in the water.

If you’re after a stable ride that won’t move from side to side too much, look for a banana shaped tube that will generally stay in a straight line.

Knuckle guards

Look for a tube that has knuckle guards. This allows you to keep riding for hours without pain.

A knuckle guard is basically a piece of padding on the inside of handles, which protects your hands from bashing the side of the inflatable. Without these, you could end up with bashed knuckles or scrapes on your hands.

Padding

Most of the best towable tubes will come with EVA padding that keeps your ride comfortable. It can get bumpy and uncomfortable on the water, but having strategically placed padding will ensure you remain pain free.

Cost

Of course, with everything in life, the cost has to come into consideration. If you’re planning on using your tube once a year, you might not want to throw a load of money at a tube purchase.

If, however, this is going to be a regular activity for several weeks or months out of the year, then investing in a tube that will hold up over multiple trips on the water is a sound decision.

What Do You Need To Go With It?

So, What Are The Best Towable Tubes?

With so many towable tubes on the market, the choice can be pretty overwhelming. We hope our list has helped narrow down your choice and pointed out some details to look for when searching for your next towable tube. Perhaps you’ve already chosen?

For us, the…

…is the very best of the best towable tubes. We love the versatility of this tube. With its cockpit seating, it can be utilized by the whole family – from toddlers to daring adults. It offers a serene tubing adventure for younger tubers, while still offering a wild ride for older, more experienced tubers.

We like its durability and, while it may be a little pricier than some options, it is well constructed and can be enjoyed for years to come.