The best touchless kitchen faucet technology is the latest craze in kitchen fixture. These units utilize motion sensors to turn the water on and off.

What makes them unique?

Touchless operations minimize the chances of germs transfer between family members and guests. Besides being hygienic, these faucets also reduce water wastage. They also make life easy for the children and the elderly who may experience trouble turning stiff taps.

This article has all you need to know about the best touchless kitchen faucet. We also have a quick-second buying guide and five units that you might want to go with.

Top 5 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucet In 2022 Reviews

1 Moen Arbor 7594ESRS Motionsense Kitchen Faucet

Our first recommendation for the best touchless kitchen faucet is going to be this Moen Arbor 7594ESRS. This touch-free fixture is adorned with great hallmarks that will probably give your kitchen sink an irresistible futuristic design.

So, what’s the real story about this motion sense faucet?

Choose from 3 designs

Moen Arbor 7594ESRS comes in 3 sleek designs: Chrome, Oil-rubbed bronze, and Spot Resist Stainless. These 3 options allow you to get exactly what you need to complement your other kitchen assets.

Spot resist stainless finish

Of the 3 options available, you might like the one with a spot resist stainless finish. This innovation keeps the faucet free of fingerprints and water spots. This features eliminates the need for regular wipes.

2 spray patterns

Here is another reason why we view this as the best touchless kitchen faucet. The ability to offer 2 spray patterns is simply adorable. There’s a switch to toggle between the 2 spray patterns.

‘‘But why do I need the 2 spray modes?’’ You might ask.

This steady aerated stream makes simple everyday cleaning easy. For heavy-duty tasks, you’ll probably want to use the more powerful rinse mode.

Has a retractable 68-inch hose

To complement the 2 selectable spray pattern, this touchless faucet also includes Moen Arbor’s Reflex System. Here is the thing. You can pull out the head and take it wherever you want within a radius of 68 inches. Sounds great, right?

This feature adds infinite maneuverability when cleaning the area around the sink. It also makes filling large pots that won’t get in your sinks fuss-free.

Want to know the best part? The hose retracts itself automatically and docks smoothly at its place.

Pros

Sensors work flawlessly

Retractable hose with 2 spray modes makes cleaning easy

Spot resist stainless finish for a clean sink

Cons

Installation requires at least 2 people

Temperature controls are under the sink which is somehow inconvenient

2 Moen Brantford 7185ESRS Motionsense Kitchen Faucet

Headquartered in North Olmsted, Ohio, Moen is definitely one of the kickass brands to turn to if you are shopping for a no-touch faucet investment. The 7185ESRS Motionsense is similar to the 7594ESRS in most aspects though there are several identifiable differences.

So what makes it the best touchless kitchen faucet?

Duralock Quick connect system

Moen Brantford 7185ESRS has a height of 15 1/2″, a reach of 7 7/8″ and clearance of 8 1/4″. What’s good is that it’s usable on sinks with 1 to 3 holes via a hole-cover.

Duralock Quick Connect system makes installation close to a breeze. You’ll probably do it yourself since no tools are required. And you don’t need any plumbing background for that.

When attaching your waterline to the faucet, you’ll get a tactile feedback accompanied by an audible and visual confirmation.

It’s manual and non-touch

This e-tap utilizes 6AA batteries to power its motionsense technology. However, like other users, we appreciate that it offers manual controls too.

This feature means that the faucet is still usable even when the batteries die. It eliminates the inconvenience brought by purely electric taps that won’t give out water in case of a power blackout.

High-neck spout

A high-neck spout is a necessity for any best touchless kitchen faucet. This clearance allows you to wash your pots and pans with much ease.

2 spray modes plus a retractable Hose

Similar to most faucets from this brand, the 7185ESRS offers 2 spray patterns. You get a steady aerated stream for most everyday uses and a powerful mode for rinsing.

But here’s the best part!

You can unlock the head and pull it up to 68 inches away from the main body. This feature allows you to water any plants near the sink and to fill large pots and pans.

Pros

Has a retractable hose

Uses 2 sensors to detect motion

2 spray modes with more force but less splash

Cons

Temperature control unit attaches under the sink which can be quite inconvenient

3 Pfister GT529-ELS Lita

The Pfister GT529-ELS Lita is yet another reliable motionsense faucet that is slightly cheaper than the Moen. Despite slashing a few bucks off its price tag, it still offers all the convenience you might be looking for.

Depending on the theme in your kitchen, the GT529 is available in 2 finish versions; polished chrome and stainless steel.

Powering convenience

The major drawback that the Moen faucets have is that they are AA-battery operated. This means that you’ll have to change the batteries every time they are dried up.

The Pfisher GT529 plugs into your AC socket.

There’s also an option to purchase the battery pack option. These 2 ensure that there is water availability at any time.

On this note too, there’s also a handle that overrides the sensor. This feature offers convenience when the there’s power blackout, and you don’t have the battery pack installed yet.

Worth pointing out is that the handle controls both volume and temperature in one move.

React sensor

The thoughtful sensing style with Pfister GT529-ELS is what makes it the best touchless kitchen faucet. Unlike the Moen, you’ll need to wave at the sensor to turn the water on.

What’s the kicker here?

This feature prevents the sensor from reacting to your cat’s and other pets’ movement. It also reduces unwanted water flow. To turn the water off, you’ll have to wave at the sensor again.

Smarstop technology

You might also like this e-tap’s Smartstop technology. This works by turning the water off after 2 minutes of continuous flow. It also helps in case the sensor reacted to a fake motion from your pets.

Pros

Hibernate mode lets you clean the faucet without triggering the sensor

2 powering options for convenience- batteries and AC

Has an extra long hose with dual sprayhead

Manual handle to override the sensor when there is no power

Cons

Complaints about some defective units

4 Delta 980T-SSSD-DST Pilar

You might consider Delta 980T if you want the best touchless kitchen faucet with a slight traditional yet stylish design. We love the stainless steel version of this faucet. But you are free to go with the Chrome or Venetian Bronze depending on the style around your sinks.

Just tap the tap!

Pilar is somehow different from other models on this list of the best touchless faucets reviews. This one relies on a simple touch anywhere on the faucet to turn it ON and OFF.

The good news? You can touch it even with your elbow if your hands are full. On this note, this e-tap has a blue LED to indicate when touch mode is active.

Won’t Corrode, Won’t Rust

Electric faucets can be expensive. That being said, you want a unit that will give you a good value for your money.

Pilar uses patented Brilliant Stainless finish that eliminates all chances of corroding, tarnishing, or coloring. This means that the faucet will retain its sleek design for years to come.

Talking of a sleek design, we love how this faucet kit stands on your kitchen sinks. The stainless steel design of the main tap is complemented by a diamond-finished side handle.

This handle moves up and down and right and left to control temperature and flow rate. Importantly, this handle has a limit stop that ensures that water temperatures remain at safe levels to prevent scalds.

Has a pull-down wand

Pilar also offers you the convenience of a flexible wand. This means that you can pull the sprayhead from its hub to anywhere within the sink. You’ll appreciate this feature when cleaning the sink and large pots.

By the same vein, there are controls on the head that lets you to choose between different spray patterns.

Pros

It uses a battery pack

Delta's magnetite technology keeps the wand in place

Diamond Seal technology makes installation easy

Delta has excellent customer care services

Cons

It’s not entirely touchless since you have to tap the faucet

5 Kohler K-72218-VS Sensate

If you have a small fortune to spend on the best touchless kitchen faucet, the Kohler K-72218-VS Sensate might be your guy. Admittedly, this is among the most expensive units on the market today.

But it’s also among the most highly rated faucets, of course, for a good reason.

Sensate’s Intuitive Response technology

Similar to the Pfister, Kohler K-72218-VS responds to waves to turn water ON and OFF. What’s unique with this tap, however, is that you can use a pan or fork to wave at it.

This faucet’s sensor responds in utmost 20 milliseconds. This intuitive response means that there will be virtually no time wastage on the sink.

To adjust the temperature, you simply turn the side handle when the water is on.

Battery-free

The problem with battery-operated faucets is that the batteries can drain out at the most inconvenient time. But the worst thing is when the faucet does not have a manual override.

For this reason, Kohler 72218 Sensate uses AC power which is more convenient.

This faucet uses a magnet to dock the head at its place. It also has ProMotion technology to connect the sprayhead to a hose for flexible maneuverability.

Pros

Has a lasting finish that resists corrosion and rust

Touchless operations prevent the spread of germs

Battery-free operations eliminates the hassle of replacing batteries

Has a flexible nozzle

Cons

Several cases of leakages

Why should you use a touchless faucet in your kitchen?

Previously common in high-end hotels and most airports, most home-owners now embrace the no-touch faucets. Of course, one reason why you might want to add a touchless faucet in your kitchen is the sense of luxury that it adds.

But that is certainly not the only reason why you need them in your sink vanity.

So let’s explore some additional benefits for the no-touch kitchen faucets.

They are hygienic

In my opinion, this ranks as the biggest reason why you need the best touchless kitchen faucet today. According to Mail Online, traditional kitchen taps are more germ-ridden than the typical toilet handle.

You must be asking, where does the kitchen faucet get all these bugs? Nice question.

First, the kitchen taps get a mix of germs from toilet users who fail to wash their hands properly. Secondly, the bugs may be from food preparation processes.

For instance, you might easily leave Campylobacter and Salmonella bacteria on the taps when handling raw chicken meat. Other sources of these germs include remotes, driving wheels, and door handles.

That being said, you can imagine how fast germs can spread in a family.

So what’s the catch with the best touchless kitchen faucet?

No-touch taps have built-in sensors that open the water valve when they detect your hand. This means that your hands don’t get into contact with the faucet itself. This minimizes the chances of contracting germs and spreading them.

They are economical

Touchless faucets have revolutionized the ease of saving water. The best way to clean your hands is to wet them in running water, turn off the tap, and lather your hands with soap.

Often, most of us including children forget the part about turning off the tap.

Eventually, there’s unwanted overflow of water which leads to higher bills. However, with electronic sensor taps, water flows out only when your hands are within the sensor’s range.

This leads to better water conservation and availability of more resources for other pressing needs.

Speaking of being economical, the best touchless kitchen faucet also reduces the total electricity bills in dwellings. How is this possible?

Lots of energy is wasted when choosing the desirable flow and temperature of water when using traditional taps. On the other hand, e-taps have controls that allow you to set the preferred temperatures and flow of water. Needless to mention, this leads to minimal energy wastage.

Convenient for children, the elderly, and people with arthritis

Touchless taps are not only economical and hygienic, but they also make everyone’s life simple by minimizing unnecessary struggles. Take the elderly, children, and those with arthritis for example.

These groups may find it hard to turn ON and OFF a stiff tap. As a result, they may give up trying. This may eventually lead to spreading of germs and wastage of resources.

But with the best touchless kitchen faucet, all these problems are eliminated.

Best Touchless Kitchen Faucet Buying Guide

Now that you know the importance of a no-touch kitchen faucet, let us see how you get the right unit for the job.

Compatibility

First, ensure that the spouts rhyme with your other first-string kitchen equipment. On this note, check out the faucet’s finish in comparison to your kitchen’s theme.

Fortunately, the world of e-taps is a mixed-bag of all sorts of these tiptop accessories. So scour harder for an investment that complements your other kitchen assets.

It pays to go for a reliable brand

The best touchless kitchen faucet can make a huge dent in your account. And as is the case with other electronics, these pieces of technology are prone to snags.

That being said, it’s important to go for a brand that will come to your rescue when the tap fails.

Some reliable brands include Delta, Moen, and Pfister.

On this note, consider the perks that come with the unit, for instance, warranty and replacement or money back guarantee.

Ease of installation

The best touchless kitchen faucet can be darn pricey. But what makes it even pricier is the cost of expert installation.

Luckily, most units are easy to install. In fact, some don’t require you to have any prior plumbing background.

As such, consider whether you can install the faucet by yourself. Inquire some of the tools that you may require beforehand too.

Does it use batteries or AC power?

It’s also worth considering how your pick of the best touchless kitchen faucet is powered. Some use AA/AAA batteries while others are AC-powered.

AA/AAA faucets are convenient if you don’t have a socket near your sink. This also eliminates the extra expenses of installing the socket as it’s the case with AC faucets.

Unfortunately, the batteries need to be replaced once they are drained out. This can come at a very inconvenient time.

That being said, you might consider a faucet with the 2 options. In addition, it also pays to go for a unit with a manual override function.

This allows you to operate the faucet manually when there’s a blackout or when the batteries are dead.

Conclusion

No-touch faucets are the latest addition to kitchen fixtures. And their convenience is hard to ignore. These units are sensitive to motion.

As such, they don’t involve lots of touches. This minimizes germs transfer between family members and guests. They also save water and speed up things.

Unfortunately, despite being nice and quite useful, electric taps can be unreliable if you fall for the wrong model. This article of the best touchless kitchen faucet and best faucet guide should help you make a more informed decision.

