Top 10 Best Swim Bags In 2023 Reviews

Do you love messing about in the water? If you are swimming solo, you will want to keep your gear with you. Leaving valuables on the beach can be risky, and you may find that your keys and wallet are missing when you return.

Fortunately, the best swim bags are designed to allow you to keep your belongings safe and dry. These special bags come in a wide range of different shapes and sizes to meet a wide range of needs. So, let’s take a closer look at some of the best waterproof swim bags around and find the perfect one for you…

Top 10 Best Swim Bags Reviews

1 Speedo Large Teamster Backpack – Best Travel Swim Bags

Are you looking for a swim bag that will truly go the distance? The Speedo Large Teamster Backpack boasts a durable and abrasion resistant exterior. It boasts a 35-liter capacity, which makes it ideal for trips to the beach as well as hitting the road.

There are several different compartments built into the interior to help keep your belongings separate. There is a removable bag that can be used to keep laptops and other electronics safe and dry. Separate storage compartments are also built into the front and sides of the design.

Want to know the best part?

This model boasts a bleacher seat built right into the design. This seat folds out so that you can sit on the sand without feeling too damp. This is especially useful if you suffer from sensitive skin that is likely to get irritated by damp sand.

With 39 different styles to choose from, finding a version that suits your sense of style will be easy. This model is set with boast shoulder and waist straps to make carrying heavy loads comfortable and easy. However, if you have a large frame, you may find that the straps are a bit on the short side.

Pros

Boasts a 35-liter capacity.

Set with wide shoulder straps.

Available in a wide range of colors.

Dries very quickly.

Offers 39 different colors to choose from. Cons The waist and chest straps are a bit short

2 Speedo Printed Deluxe Ventilator Mesh Back – Best Swim Bag for Toddlers

If you are heading to the pool or beach, your child is sure to want to have their own swim bag. However, finding a model that is light and comfortable enough for them to carry to be a challenge. With its fully padded and adjustable shoulder straps, the Speedo Printed Deluxe Ventilator Mesh Back is a great option.

Fun in the sun…

This model comes with a spacious pocket at the front that is secured with a zipper. This is ideal for keeping small items such as earplugs and goggles safe. An addition mesh front pocket is also built into the design for items such as water bottles and shower gel.

The shoulder straps are fully adjustable to make them suitable for children of all ages. As your child grows, they will be able to make the straps longer. This means that with proper care, this cool bag could be their swimming companion for several years.

So many colors…

With more than a dozen different colors to choose from, your little one is sure to love carrying this model around. The mesh back helps this model to dry especially quickly and prevent your child’s clothes from getting damp. However, the lack of separate interior compartments is a bit of a letdown.

Pros

Made of 100% polyester.

Available in a wide range of colors.

Features several zippered pockets.

Boasts a 35-liter storage capacity.

Designed to dry especially quickly. Cons Does not feature separate sections.

3 Zavalti Very Strong Premium Quality Drawstring Backpack – Best Childrens Swimming Bags

As any parent knows, a bag designed for children needs to be especially durable. Kids tend to play hard, and bags tend to take plenty of knocks and bumps. Therefore, the bag that you choose for your child needs to be able to withstand a little wear and tear.

Going the distance…

All of the seams on the Zavalti Very Strong Premium Quality Drawstring Backpack are double stitched to make them extra durable. The corners have been enhanced with faux suede for extra protection. There is also a double row of stitching on the tops and bottoms to help this bag support a heavy load.

There are two separate compartments on the inside for both dry and wet clothes. This helps to ensure that dry garments stay that way. The capacity of this bag is also especially large and can accommodate a document folder.

Easy to use…

The top of the bag is secured with a thick and durable drawstring. Once the bag is closed, you can then sling this drawstring over your shoulder to carry the bag. Although this may not be quite as versatile as padded straps, you can make the drawstring shoulder fairly easily.

Pros

Set with two separate compartments.

Boasts a very durable design.

Features extra thick drawstring chords.

Comes with double stitched seams.

Includes faux suede corner protection. Cons The shoulder straps are not adjustable.

4 ASICS Gear Duffel Bag

One of the main things you are likely to appreciate in a swim bag is the fact that it is breathable. This will allow excess water to trickle through and prevent your soggy gear from getting too clammy. With its mesh side and back, the ASICS Gear Duffel Bag turns from damp to dry in a mere matter of minutes.

Let’s take a closer look…

The drawstring top on this bag helps to prevent sand and moisture from getting inside. However, the bag is also set with a pair of fully adjustable shoulder straps. These shoulder straps are especially wide and well-padded to help ensure extra comfort.

This bag features two large compartments on the inside that are designed to hold a lot of gear. If you are heading down to the beach, you will have plenty of space for your towel and all your swimming accessories. Because there are two compartments, you will be able to separate your wet and dry items.

A place for everything…

This model is set with additional pockets both on the front and the sides. This makes it possible to carry a wide range of items with you. However, you may find that when some compartments are full, it is difficult to access some of the others.

Pros

Set with padded shoulder straps.

Made of 100% 600D polyester.

Includes a front zippered pocket.

Features mesh side panels.

Boasts two large internal compartments. Cons Can be tricky to get the balance just right.

5 TYR Alliance Backpack

With its sturdy design, it is clear that the TYR Alliance Backpack means business. This model is created in the style of a regular backpack with a few extras that swimmers will love. The tough water resistant fabric is combined with an additional water resistant lining to keep your belongings bone dry.

This makes this the ideal model for taking out on the water with you. If you like to practice water sports such as kayaking, you will be able to keep your gear with you. No matter how long the trip lasts, you can be sure you will have everything that you need.

Plenty of pockets…

There are two large pockets set into the sides that are secured with zippers. These pockets can be used to keep small items separate so that they are easy to find. The fully padded straps are adjustable and designed to mold to the body for extra comfort.

The main compartment of this bag is designed to hold up to 30 liters. However, you can be sure that the overall design is not too bulky. The bag is set with a space for a water bottle as well as clips so that it can be attached to a wetsuit.

Pros

Set with four exterior pockets.

Made of 100% polyester.

Available in a wide range of colors.

Designed to be especially comfortable.

Boasts very large storage compartments. Cons Not as durable as could be hoped.

6 Arena Spiky 2 Bag – Best Swim Duffle Bags

Are you looking for a swim bag that is truly waterproof? Finding a swim bag that you will actually use can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, the Arena Spiky 2 Bag is both practical and very stylish.

Where style meets substance…

This backpack boasts a number of designs that kids are sure to love. The Batman logo version really stands out from the crowd and is sure to appeal to both boys and girls. However, you can be sure that this model is much more than simply a pretty face.

It comes complete with a large number of pockets, including a pocket in the bottom to keep shoes separate. This reinforced bottom helps to make sure that the backpack can stand up on its own. The whole backpack is made of water resistant material that is also designed to dry very quickly.

But, there’s a catch…

However, it should be noted that this backpack does not feature a waist strap to stabilize it. This means that younger children may struggle a little to carry it around. However, the adjustable and padded shoulder straps help to make up for this shortcoming.

Pros

Made of heavy-duty water resistant fabric.

Set with a reinforced bottom.

Features a double zipper fastening.

Includes front and side pockets.

Boasts mesh inserts for enhanced ventilation. Cons Does not come with a waist strap.

7 Arena Fastpack 2.1 Swim Backpack

Are you looking for a swim back that has an especially large capacity? Of course, you will also want it to be easy to carry, especially if you are messing about in the water. With its 45 liter capacity and sleek design, the Arena Fastpack 2.1 Swim Backpack really ticks all of the boxes.

Bottoms up…

One of the things that really makes this model stand out from the crowd is the waterproof bottom. This helps to provide extra protection for your belongings. Even If you stand the backpack on damp sand or in water, you can be sure that your belongings will remain dry.

There are also plenty of other pockets built into the design of this model. The lower front pocket is especially spacious and is set with two levels. The flap also conceals to zippered mesh pockets, making it easy to keep your gear organized and secure.

Safe and sound…

There is also a smaller top pocket that has been made of softer fabric that is ideal for protecting fragile items. The back compartment is spacious enough for a laptop or kickboard. Other outstanding features include comfortable and adjustable shoulder straps and a front buckle for stability.

Pros

Set with a waterproof bottom.

Large enough to accommodate a kickboard.

Boasts comfortable carrying straps.

Includes a front buckle and webbing loop.

Designed to dry very quickly. Cons Not as spacious as some options.

8 ARENA Team 45L Swimming Athlete Sports Backpack

If you are planning to take a lot of gear with you, carrying it all with you can be a bit of a challenge. Generally, swim backs that offer plenty of space also tend to be rather bulky and heavy. Fortunately, this will not be a problem when you choose the ARENA Team 45L Swimming Athlete Sports Backpack.

This stylish model utilizes special fabric technology to give it a lightweight feel. However, as the name suggests, the interior storage compartment has a capacity of 45 liters. There are also mesh pockets on the sides and front that can be used to store small items.

But there’s more…

If you suffer from back pains, you are sure to appreciate the design of this special backpack. This model is set with compression-molded back padding that ads lumbar support while also maximizing comfort. This means that even if your backpack is especially heavy, you are unlikely to feel the strain.

Kids are sure to be drawn to the bright and bold style of this backpack, and there are numerous cool designs available. Unfortunately, the overall design is likely to be a bit too big for young children. There is only one size available in this style, meaning that it is only really suitable for adults and teenagers.

Pros

Set with two side mesh compartments.

Boasts robust YKK zippers.

Features protective storage compartment for electronics.

Includes comfortable and adjustable shoulder straps.

Comes with hooks for wet swimming suits. Cons Only available in one size.

9 Speedo Ventilator Mesh Equipment Bag

There is no denying that Speedo is one of the leading brands when it comes to swimwear. The company has created a wide range of different types of swimwear for men, women, and children. In recent years, the company has also branched out to offer various swimwear accessories.

But how does this swim bag measure up?

The Speedo Ventilator Mesh Equipment Bag boasts a bright and bold design that is sure to stand out. It features a drawstring top that doubles as a carrying strap after the bag has been closed. There are eight different colors to choose from to make sure that it will appeal to everyone.

A small waterproof zippered pocket is set into one corner of the mesh bag. This can be used to store valuables such as your keys and wallet. This means that you can go into the water with this bag on your back without concern.

Careful with sand…

The mesh design of this bag means that it is sure to dry especially quickly. However, you will need to take extra care on the beach that sand doesn’t come through the holes. If that happens, you will have to take the time and trouble to remove the sand when it becomes damp.

Pros

Made of 100% polyester.

Available in a wide range of colors.

Set with a waterproof zippered pouch.

Features a shoulder strap.

Boasts an especially large storage compartment. Cons Is likely to let in sand.

10 TYR Unisex Big Mesh Mummy Backpack – Best Family Swim Bag

As any parent knows, planning a family trip to the beach can be a bit tricky. If you have little ones, it is important to make sure that they are entertained. This means that you will need to take a lot of toys and other items for them to play with.

Mother knows best…

Fortunately, the TYR Unisex Big Mesh Mummy Backpack boasts an especially large capacity to fit in everything that you need. The top part of the main compartment is made of mesh so that you can see what is inside. This also helps to provide improved ventilation so that damp items can dry more quickly.

There are also additional pockets set into the sides and front of this backpack. This includes a dedicated mesh and drawstring pouch that has been designed especially for water bottles. Another small zippered pouch provides a safe space for your phone, your keys, and any other valuables you may have.

Best for lighter loads…

However, it should be noted that the shoulder straps that this backpack boasts are not padded. This may mean that the backpack is a little uncomfortable if you are carrying a heavy load. Fortunately, the shoulder straps are fully adjustable to help deliver good weight distribution.

Pros

Dries very quickly.

Set with mesh front pockets.

Features shoulder straps.

Available in ten different designs.

Boasts an especially large capacity. Cons The shoulder straps are not padded.

Best Swim Bags Buying Guide

When it comes to the best swim bags, just about anything goes. This type of bag comes in a whole host of different styles that are designed to meet certain needs. Here are some of the key factors that will help to guide you towards the perfect model.

Size Matters The size of the swim bag that you choose will depend a lot on your specific needs. If you are going on a kayaking trip, you may want a large and robust swim bag. However, a smaller mesh model may suffice if you are simply planning to hit the beach or swimming pool. Portability Pay close attention to the straps or other type of carrying loop that your swim bag comes with. If you are planning to carry a heavy load, you will want to go for a model that boasts padded shoulder straps. This will help to make the bag easier to carry and provide a more even weight distribution. The Pocket Situation No matter what your needs, choosing a bag that is set with several pockets is sure to be useful. This will help you to keep small items like earplugs and your keys separate and safe. Ideally, these compartments should come with zippers to prevent your valuables from falling out. Water Resistant or Waterproof The last thing you want is for your valuables to get damp, as there is a good chance they will get ruined. Therefore, whichever of the best swim bags you choose should at least be made of water resistant material. However, if you want to take the bag with you when you swim, you will probably need it to be waterproof. If you are planning to carry damp swimwear and towels in your bag, you are likely to appreciate a waterproof lining. This will prevent the bag from getting damp and feeling clammy. Bags that boast more than one interior compartment can also be used to separate wet and dry gear. Going the Distance

Last but not least, the best swim bags should be built to last. Ideally, it should be backed up with a warranty of at least a year. All the small parts, such as the zippers and drawstrings, should be especially durable to resist wear and tear.

A trip to the beach

So, What Are The Best Swim Bags?

The best swim backs should make it possible to take your gear out on the water with you. In addition to being water resistant, the…

…is set with a special lining. This provides extra protection for all of your belongings, even if you become submerged.

The main interior compartment is spacious enough for your water sports equipment and a wide range of other items. There are also several separate exterior pockets that feature large and durable zippers. The fully adjustable and padded straps also provide plenty of comfort while evenly distributing the weight.