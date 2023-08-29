The world we live in today has automated most of the things. This also includes now having a robotic pool cleaner. Well, you no longer have to keep on manually cleaning the pool when there is an easy way to do it.

A number of best robotic pool cleaners exist right now. You should definitely have a good time when it comes to owning a model right now. There is no doubt you will always find it easy to use a model if it can deliver on some good performance at all times.

We get to look at these top robotics on the market so that you can have an easy time picking one.

Let us get into the reviews already.

Top 18 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners 2023 Reviews

1 Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner

This is one of the top models that you can buy today on the market. For many users, they always find it having quite the potential when it comes to cleaning your pool. First of all, you will like the way the model can go into the different corners and do a proper cleaning. With its top scanning ability, it is more reason why many people would want to get the model right now. The scanning is crucial for the model to figure you the pool dimensions so that it can clean better.

This model is really good in terms of design. Any person is going to like the way the model looks right now. Set it along other models and you will notice that it does deliver on some good quality performance. The model is not just about the design, but also work. Within 2 hours, the model should leave your swimming pool looking spotless with no more dirt. This a lot less time as compared to what you get with some other models on the market right now.

Another notable feature that stands out for the model should be its superior scrubbing brush. The brush will spin twice as fast as the cleaner and also has a different design. The end game is to end up with a model that just works as good as it looks. With scrubbing, you should have to deal with any dirt when it comes to this model.

You will also love its swivel cable. This is crucial so that you get to end up with a model that does not have tangling issues. It should be able to rotate 360 degrees with ease all the time without tangling.

Pros Easily siphons debris and dirt

Easily siphons debris and dirt Ease of setup

Ease of setup Can clean a wide pool Cons It is quite heavy

2 Dolphin Nautilus CC Robotic Pool Cleaner

This is another Dolphin pool cleaner that you get on the market right now. It is going to deliver on some good performance features that makes the model easily stand out. For many users, this is something that they need today. Go ahead and get this model right now if you are looking to enjoy some good performance features right now.

In addition to coming from a top brand, this model is generally highly organized when it comes to cleaning. Each of the instruction you get on how to operate the model is precise and also simple to understand. There is no doubt you would have a good time when it comes to using this model right now. When you get it out to work, the model will handle the job with so much ease thus eliminating the stress of cleaning a pool.

This model is seen as good in terms of design. Since the design is good, you will get that it is possible to enjoy using the model in different pool types. This is because it is also easy to maneuver. You can have a great time when it comes to maneuvering the model into various positions. It is also possible to set it on a two hour cycle time for better efficiency.

The users would like the ergonomic design and also the build quality. It comes with impressive tracks that should easily cover the ground with ease as compared to models with wheels. In the end, you will enjoy owning this model today as compared to the others.

Pros Top performance

Top performance Ease of use

Ease of use Ergonomic design Cons Expensive

3 Dolphin Nautilus Robotic Pool Cleaner

If you are looking for the best in terms of performance, you should definitely end up liking this type of model. It is going to deliver on some good performance as compared to the other models within its price range. One thing that stands out should be its energy efficiency. Most of the users claim that they did not even notice a change in their electricity bills. It should be more motivation to think about getting it for your pool right now.

The model is really good in terms of cleaning. It does come with two screens depending on the type of debris that end up in the pool. You can have the heavy leaves and twigs that collect on the floor. You will definitely have a good time when it comes to using this model. This is because it can easily collect all of those leaves and more dirt to keep the pool looking clean and healthy.

The users are also going to love the kind of mobility they get with the model. It does not get stuck on the stairs or corners. As a result, you should easily clean the entire pool area with so much ease. Although it might be heavy, it does work in ways you feel that the weight is not an issue. This model will deliver on some good performance that makes more people feel it is worth owning one.

So, is this model any good for the value? Yes, you are definitely going to find this model going to be quite good when it comes to the overall value. You should have some good times when it comes to owning right now. Go ahead to pick it today if you need a model that works just as good.

Pros It is easy to clean

It is easy to clean Swivel cable prevents tangling

Swivel cable prevents tangling Eco-friendly device Cons No handle

4 Pentair Kreepy Krauly Prowler 830 Robotic Pool Cleaner

This model is also good when it comes to cleaning your pool starting today. You no longer have to clean your pool manually when you have such kind of robotic pool cleaner. First of all, you get to see that this model comes with a wireless remote. This is a huge improvement, unlike other models that need a physical connection to the controls. With the wireless remote, you can manipulate the various functions of the model to work just as you want.

The model is also good in terms of cleaning around ladders, in corners, and steps. This is because it comes with an auto-reverse feature. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time when it comes to owning it right now. With this feature, the model should easily be running round smoothly and uninterrupted. It should deliver some good performance that makes it all worth it.

Another thing you will like about this model should be the integrated filter. This kind of filter helps with reducing the primary filtration system runtime. With this capability, you can find that the pool cleaner can do its job faster and also reduces the wear and tear on the cleaner. Getting to finish the job faster is also good to save on some energy.

You will not have to do any installation when it comes to using this model. This should definitely make it one of the best on the market. You just have to plug it in and you are good to go. It is also easy to store as it is compact and can fit in tight spaces.

Pros It is fast and efficient

It is fast and efficient No installation is required

No installation is required It operates easily Cons It is heavy

5 Aquabot Turbo T2 Plus Pool Cleaner

This is a great pool cleaner that you can have for your pool today. It does come with some amazing features that makes it easily stand out as one of the best. The model operates on a microprocessor technology to help run it. It is possible to clean any pool up to 50 feet long. As you can see, it is definitely something you would want for your pool today.

The model is also really good when it comes to cleaning the pool floors and the walls to the waterline. It does not matter the pool size, shape, or texture. This model is equipped to easily handle its cleanliness. The best part about using this model is that it is fast in terms of cleaning. We all want robots because they can clean faster. Well, this one takes it to a whole new level. It is for this reason; you get it common in many pools right now.

This model comes with large scrub brushes that are amazing when it comes to performance. You will always find the model being great when it comes to removing all the debris and dirt from the pool surface. The model is also good when it comes to climbing at 90-degree angle for cleaning.

The users also love it for having a very large 19-quart reusable filter bag. This bag is where all the dirt and debris get collected with ease. You can easily empty the bag when it is full. You will like the fact that you do not have to deal with a hose when using this model.

Pros It can also filter water

It can also filter water User-friendly tool

User-friendly tool Powerful cleaning Cons Needs regular maintenance

This is one of the best models when it comes to the overall cleaning of your pool. It comes with a great design that makes more people feel comfortable using it today. First of all, you get to see that the model comes with a remote with motion sensing for controlling it. This is better to help with controlling the cleaner under water. The model is good when it comes to cleaning to make sure that you never have to miss a spot again.

The easy lift system is quite impressive. Each time you bring the cleaner to the surface of the pool, it will stop working. This is important for you to automatically lift the model to the pool surface so that you can also empty the canister when it is full. The lift system is really good to deliver on some good performance you have always wanted.

This model also comes with a Vortex Vacuum technology system. This kind of system will do an impressive job of making sure that all the dirt gets sucked up with ease. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time using it for cleaning the pool and also directing the dirt to the canister. The model comes with more power that should make it better for cleaning even the large pools.

The model comes with a dirty canister indicator. This one is going to be a good thing so that you can tell when it is time to empty it. This is crucial so that it can save you the trouble of constantly checking to see if it is full.

Pros Easy to clean debris

Easy to clean debris Comes with ease of control

Comes with ease of control Allows for a scheduled cleaning of the pool Cons Lacks speed control features

7 Dolphin Premier Robotic In-Ground Pool Cleaner

There is no doubt you would love to own a Dolphin pool cleaner. This is because the brand has made a name for itself for being one of the best in terms of creating quality products. This model comes with the capability of cleaning the different debris in the pool. The model can easily deal with fine particles of dirt and algae or any other dirt that might result from using the pool.

Being a robot, it must operate on some sort of power. Well, this model comes with the latest in terms of commercial grade DC motors. This helps a lot when it comes to reducing the amount of energy used up. The model will deliver an impressive reduction of up to 87%. There is no doubt you would enjoy owning a model that uses a lot less power.

Another thing you will like about the model should be its impressive Smart-Nav software. With this kind of software, you should be in a position to have a good time using it. This is because it will deliver on some good performance that makes it proper to use at the moment. Since it has this system, the model will be in a position to easily scan the area of cleaning before choosing the appropriate route to get things done.

The model also comes with the game changing swivel system. This provides for unlimited 360-degree rotation for a tangle free operation. There is no doubt you will have a good time when it comes to operating the model on overall. No more tangles thus making it good for general cleaning.

Pros High quality cleaning

High quality cleaning No more tangling

No more tangling Great value for money Cons Expensive

8 Dolphin Quantum Robotic Inground Pool Cleaner

This is a high quality pool cleaner that you can get for yourself right now. It does boast of delivering on some good performance that is not expected with some models within its price range. First of all, you get to find that the model comes with vortex jets on the side. This is important to make sure that you always have better cleaning. The model is now in a position to clean better even for the walls and waterlines.

Another thing you will like about this model should be the continuous tracks. These tracks will give you better traction as compared to the other pool robots that come with wheels. The model also having tracks means that it can give you a better turning radius. It should not have any trouble when it comes to moving over obstacles. The model is definitely good when it comes to climbing. It should be in a position to easily handle the performance at all times.

The model comes with spinning scrubbing brushes. These brushes are important when it comes to the overall functionality of the model. It is something you would enjoy right now when it comes to the overall performance. These brushes spin at high RPM making sure that they get to remove the stubborn biofilm deposits. This is definitely something great.

This model is also good in terms of having an extra-large cartridge filter basket. This is important to help with handling more waste as compared to the other models. It also comes with LED lights on the power control unit that warn you when the filter is about to be full.

Pros Advanced navigation system

Advanced navigation system Dual scrubbing brushes

Dual scrubbing brushes Programmable for a week Cons You have to buy a remote control separately

9 Hayward RC9955 TigerShark Plus Automatic Robotic Pool Cleaner

This model is another top performance model that stands out from the many others on the market. It does come with quick clean technology that is important for permitting for a flawless pool cleaning experience. You will not have to worry about using this model as from today as it keeps the pool cleaner. Going for a swim the next time is a sure thing that the pool is clean.

You will also like the fact that this is one of the most energy efficient models on the market. It is always good to have a model that can save you a lot of energy when it comes to using it more often. There is no doubt that you will find it being good when it comes to saving up the energy as compared to the other models around. Some claim that it uses the same energy as a standard light bulb.

The model is really good when it comes to its cleaning pattern. You get that the model can deliver on some good performance that makes it good when it comes to covering the entire pool. You should start seeing results in no time because this model is fast in operation generally. This is something that works for many users who want their poor clean in no time.

Another thing you will enjoy about this model is that it is very simple to use. This is because it does not need any additional tools. All you will have to do is unbox it and plug it in. The model will easily scan the pool to ascertain the size and then get down to working.

Pros Easy to operate

Easy to operate Most efficient energy saver

Most efficient energy saver Reinforced cartridge Cons Heavy

10 Kreepy Krauly Prowler 910 Robotic Aboveground Pool Cleaner

This model is going to deliver on some of the best performance features you need. If you have an aboveground pool, then you should definitely consider getting this model right now. The design will mean that you end up having a clean pool always. This is because of the powerful and high speed scrubbing brush. You are always going to have a good time when it comes to owning this model right now.

The best part is that the scrubbing device will tackle the dirt on your pool’s floor and remove it even if they are stubborn stains. The model comes with an impressive performance when it comes to collecting the dirt and keeping the pool clean. Even while cleaning, the dirt does not get into the water, but rather it is sucked into the device for emptying later. As a result, you should keep on having clean water always.

The model still comes with an impressive filtration system. As you can see, you should be in a position to do the cleanup in a breeze. The large pieces of debris are no match for the device. There is no doubt you are going to use it more often for better performance. The basket is made of a fine mesh that will filter out the dirt and particles from your pool always.

The model is also built to last. You never have to worry about using this model from today. This is because it can deliver on some quality performances and durability always. This is good to ensure that it can keep working great for years to come.

Pros Strong construction

Strong construction Ease of use

Ease of use Cleans effectively Cons Only recommended for aboveground pools

11 Dolphin Escape Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner

For such a compact and lightweight model, it is amazing that it comes with so many features. You will definitely get to love this model when it comes to cleaning your pool. First of all, the model comes with the smart robotic scanning software. As a result, the software helps the robot scan the pool quickly so that it can determine the appropriate cleaning pattern.

Another good thing about the software is that it can record the already cleaned areas. This means that you do not have to go over them again. This is one of the things that make the model really great when it comes to the overall performance. With this feature, it also means that you can leave the robot unsupervised only to come later to find that it has completed the cleaning. It is definitely worth spending your money on it right now.

You will also like the fact that the model comes with high-powered dual scrubbing brushes. These brushes are important to make sure that you always end up having a good time when it comes to using this model right now. The brushes are crucial to ensure that the surface gets cleaned at all times. It is the reason you can get many people opting for the model knowing that it can deliver on some good cleaning activities.

Another thing you will enjoy about using this model should be its powerful traction. The traction is important to ensure that the model can scale and clean the walls up to the waterline. This is definitely something that will always appeal to the users.

Pros Easy to use

Easy to use Can scan the area for effective cleaning

Can scan the area for effective cleaning Quiet operation Cons Lacks remote control

12 Dolphin Triton Plus Robotic Pool Cleaner with Powerstream

This is definitely a model you would want to see in your pool cleaners collection. The model boasts of some impressive features that should make it worth the price. First of all, the anti-tangling algorithm makes it one of the best. This is all thanks to having a swivel cable. The engineers at the brand did a good job of making sure that the model stands out as one of the best. The model also works great to prevent experiencing cable tangling as compared to the other cleaners.

The model being a robot means that you should be in a position to automate some key features. It is the reason this model comes with a weekly timer. Such kind of timer is important for you to program the cleaner to work while you are away. You might be going for a trip, it will be great if your robot cleaner can keep the pool clean while you are away.

Having a top access filter basket is a really good feature. This makes it easy for you to simply access it for emptying and then fixing it back. The bottom of the panel further opens downwards to allow for the collected debris and leaves to easily fall out. You can now use a hose to clean the basket and get it back in. Setting it into place is just as easy as removing it from the compartment.

The model still includes two cleaning models. You get to choose the mode depending on how much you want it to clean. It can operate on a 2-hour cycle mode, which entails cleaning every nook and cranny in the pool. The quick clean mode on the other can last for an hour.

Pros Dual cleaning modes

Dual cleaning modes It uses a smart navigational system

It uses a smart navigational system Large capacity basket Cons It is expensive

13 Aquabot Pool Rover S2 40

This is another top performance pool cleaner that can come in handy for keeping your pool clean right now. It does feature a number of impressive features that should make it great when it comes to owning it right now. One of the things that stand out should be the NeverStuck rollers. These rollers help a lot when it comes to pool maneuverability. It means that you never have to worry about the model working on all the surfaces of the pool.

The model features adjustable vacuum ports. This is quite good when it comes to the performance. This means that you can get impressive adjustable vacuum ports for enhancing its suction power. It should be able to remove even the smallest size particles that might be hiding in hard to reach areas. This can include the corners, cracks, and wrinkles in the pool liner.

The model also features an impressive filtration system. The filter is able to filter down to 2 microns. There is no doubt you will find it being great for removing the debris and more dirt with so much ease. Some even claim that the filter can remove chemicals too. That is some good news that makes sure you end up with a model that works great always.

The model still comes with some money saving features. Well, everyone today would want to save on their money and use it for something else. This model will automatically turn off after working for two hours. This time is enough to clean the whole pool, so no point of it to keep going on.

Pros Ease of setting up

Ease of setting up Innovative swivel design

Innovative swivel design Wide wheels for ease of movement Cons Limited wall cleaning ability

14 Aquabot Elite Inground Robotic Pool Cleaner

This model is all about having something that delivers quality performance as you have always wanted. It is the reason you get it being quite popular right now. First of all, its cleaning ability is worth noting. It does deliver on some impressive cleaning that makes it stand out as one of the best. If you get to invest your money in it, you can be sure it is going to be a great invest for your pool.

The model is also seen as good when it comes to saving on power. Just because it is energy efficient, you never have to worry about the performance. It will be able to still deliver on better cleaning than some models within its price range. To make it even better, the model operates its motors at a high speed of 3000 RPM but surprisingly consume a lot less in terms of energy.

Another thing you will like about the model is its advanced microprocessor control. With the processor, the model is able to map out the pool surface with so much ease. You should then be in a position to continue enjoying the use of this model starting today. The model also comes with impressive scrubbing brushes. These brushes are able to deal with the various dirt in the pool so that you never have to worry about them.

Another top feature should be its EverGrip rubber tracks. These tracks can make sure that the model reaches every inch of the pool including the floor, walls, coves, and even the stairs. You should now end up with a clean pool at all times.

Pros It is energy efficient

It is energy efficient Great for complex-shaped pools

Great for complex-shaped pools Excellent cleaning capability Cons It is expensive

15 Aquabot Spirit Above and Inground Pool Cleaner

This model is another top model from Aquabot. Being from a top brand, we are looking at a model that deliver on some good performance just as you would want. First of all, the model features an easy maintenance design. For most robots, you might even have to take it to specialist for maintenance. That is not the case for this one. It is going to make your life easier when it comes to owning one today. Go ahead and pick it if you are looking to enjoy the way it works.

The model is also good in terms of making sure that you get a model that works great. This is thanks to being able to go around the obstacles that might be in the pools. With its obstacle avoidance system, you never have to worry that the model would end up not working as you want. The model also reduces the amount of time expected for it to clean the pool.

This model is also good in terms of making sure that it comes with high-flow jet propulsion. This is important to make sure that the model can distribute the power from the motor to all the four wheels. This helps it to easily move from one side of the pool to another cleaning it effectively. The jets of water also help with dislodging the dirt from the pool surface.

The model comes with dual filter bags. These bags are important to ensure proper performance just as you would want. The filter can trap debris and dirt as small as 2 microns. You should definitely end up with a clean pool always.

Pros Highly affordable

Highly affordable No tangling cable

No tangling cable Lightweight design Cons Lacks a remote control

16 Aquabox X4

If you are looking to spend your money on a top performance model, then this is another good option. It is designed to deliver on high performance motors which are all about good features. You should have a good time when it comes to owning this one right now. The model is all about offering the best in terms of cleaning performance. Once you get to use it, it is when you can understand just how good it is.

The model boasts of having impressive motors and pumps. These two are built to live up to the expectations of the users. As a result, you should end up with a model that offers top notch performance. The main pump will ingest the pool water at an impressive speed of 85 gallons per minute. This should make it possible to clean your pool faster. The high performance motors also mean there is less chance of failure of this model.

The model does come with an impressive filtration, which makes it one of the best. You will notice that it can filter up to 2 microns. This is a great size, meaning that it can also remove the smallest particles in the pool. The model is also good when it comes to removing the algae and bacteria. In the end, you should have a model that works great just as you want.

The model is good in terms of having the anti-tangle swivel. You never have to worry about that as the cable never tangles. With the capability of rotating 360 degrees, it should be definitely great for making those turns.

Pros Great performance

Great performance 4 wheel drive system

4 wheel drive system Excellent value Cons No remote control

17 Aquabot Pool Rover Junior Robotic Above Ground Pool Cleaner

If you are on a budget, this is the best model that you can get for yourself right now. It is a compact model that is all about performance also. Do not let the small size fool you are the model will definitely deliver on some good performance that you need. The model comes with a reusable filter bag. The moment the bag is full, you just have to empty it and put it back into the robot.

You will also like the fact that the filter bag can collect debris and dirt down to 2 microns. As a result, you should find it being great for various applications. It should definitely work great for you when it comes to owning one today. Comparing it to the other models on the market, you should find that it will help you with a proper pool maintenance. It is more reason you need to get it today for your pool.

Another thing you would like about the model is that it is lightweight. This makes it good for portability and also easy to set it up. You never have to worry about it cleaning in any other pool. This is good if you own a pool cleaning company and you have to clean the pools effectively. You will also like the fact that it comes with a 40ft-cable. This makes cleaning a large pool not a problem.

The model is still good in terms of saving on power. You never have to worry about paying a lot more when it comes to the power bills. It also shuts down after 2 hours of running to help on saving of energy.

Pros Great cleaning performance

Great cleaning performance Ease of use

Ease of use Lightweight model Cons Limited wall cleaning ability

18 Hayward RC9990CUB TigerShark Robotic Pool Vacuum

This is another top performance model on our list. Just because it is last on the list it does not mean it is the worst. That is not the case at all. The model does come with a number of top features that should definitely make it worth the price. Coming from a reputable brand, it is easy to say that many would feel comfortable getting it today.

For many people, they always find the model to be easy to use. They can easily take it to the pool and get started with the cleaning process. The product manual illustrates how you can start using the model in a snap. There is no doubt you will enjoy using such a simple model as compared to the others where you would have to go through the manual more often just to understand how it works.

The model also stands out as being fast when it comes to its operations. You will not have to worry about it working for too long before it can get the job done. Within 3 hours or less, you should find that the model does deliver on some quality performance. You will always have a good time when it comes to owning this model right now.

You will also like the fact that it does offer longer warranty. With modest models, you get them having a warranty of a year. For this one, you get up to three years for repairing your pool cleaner. The best part is that it does not breakdown easily. So, you should have a reliable model that works great for you.

Pros Fast in operation

Fast in operation Easy to use

Easy to use Longer warranty Cons Needs supervision

How Do Robotic Pool Cleaners Work?

The operating principle of the robotic pool cleaners is often the same. You get that the pool cleaners come with a pump, brushes, and a filter system. When the water is circulated through the system, it ends up being filtered. It is during the process of filtration that you get the dirt removed from the water. The models use the pump and brushes to dislodge the dirt from the surface. Thanks to having a vacuum functionality, the dislodged dirt is sucked into the cleaner rather than ending up in your pool water.

The way the model operates can also vary, but not with a lot. This is because some models can come with an impressive remote control while others will have a wired connection. It all comes down to what you would want to use when it comes to the overall functionality of the model. Some models also run on direct power connection while others are rechargeable. You might want to look at what type of range you get with the rechargeable models before picking one.

What Are the Benefits of Using Robotic Pool Cleaners?

1 Environment Friendly

This is the most important benefit of owning the robotic pool cleaner right now. The models are often liked for generally being safe for the environment. You can be sure that the robot will run underwater and will not produce harmful chemicals as it is working on electrical power. No more worries about the environment.

2 Energy efficient

It is common to get people believing that the robotic cleaners use a lot of power. That is not the case at all. This model will deliver on some good performance that you are always looking for. There is no doubt you will enjoy owning a model right now as they do not need a lot of power to work. Most of them will even use the same power as a regular light bulb.

3 Low maintenance

Depending on the model that you get, most of the time you will find that they do not need a lot of maintenance. It is more reason why you need to get yourself the best model right now. You will definitely not have to worry about the swimming pool chores when you have a model that can take care of all the cleaning needs. The models also come with built-in filtration that should keep the pool even cleaner. No need to keep filtering the pool water.

4 Plug and play

This should definitely be one of the most liked thing about the robotic cleaners. You will not have to do much when it comes to the overall setup. Most of the time you just have to unbox it and then set it out to start cleaning. For many users, they are always going to enjoy owning the model as it delivers on some good performance features.

Robotic Pool Cleaner Buying Guide

1 Lightweight models

You will definitely have to look at the robotic pool cleaner in terms of the weight. As much as the size is not always a big deal, you will always need a lightweight model. This is because you will have to lift it to get it into and out of the pool. You will definitely have a good time when it comes to owning a model that it lightweight enough to help you with using it more often.

2 Wide wheels

You need to get a model that comes with four-wheel drive system. The wheels should also be wide so that you can have a model that offers better mobility. The wheels being made of rubber makes things easier when it comes to the model going over the bumps. Some models even use the tracks which make them easily maneuverable over various tracks and slippery surfaces.

3 Swivel cord

It seems that we cannot escape having cables on the robotic cleaners just yet. If the model that you want to pick comes with a cord, make sure it is the swivel cord. This means that the model can easily move around and even rotate without necessarily leading to cable tangling. Having the swivel cord is something that is a must to give you an easy time using the model.

4 Quality brushes

Another thing you have to check out include the brushes. The brushes are going to affect just how good the model can clean the pool right now. With the hard bristle or rotating rubber brush, it is possible to get a model that works great to remove the dirt from the floor of your pool. You will definitely have a good time when it comes to owning such a model.

5 Programmable timers

This is another crucial feature you might want to take care when looking to enjoy the performance of a robotic model. The time allows for you to set the model to work at a certain time. This is important for those who might be away for a while, but they still need to get their pool looking cleaning. Take the time to check out what kind of timers you get when it comes to each specific model. It is also amazing how some can allow you to program even for a week.

6 Climbing ability

There is no doubt that you would also want to get a model that delivers on the best climbing ability. The robotic pool should be able to deliver on some good performance features that always works for you. With a good climbing capability, you will get that the model can also clean the sides of the pool, and the waterline. Some are even good to even help with cleaning the pool stairs.

7 Durability

There is no doubt that you also have to look at the durability of the model. This comes down to how well the model is built. These robotic cleaners are not cheap, so if you get a good performance model, then it will be great to own one for yourself right now.

Conclusion

From the top robotic list and buying guide above, you should definitely be in a position to pick the best model right now. With the right model, you can always handle any time of pool you might have. Doing a bit of comparison should make it possible to pick the best model on overall based on your needs.