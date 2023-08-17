Top 8 Best Portable Massage Chairs For The Money 2023 Reviews

Many people do not have time to visit the massage clinic due to their hectic schedule. Don’t you agree?

Well, this is not a problem anymore! You can get a massage in the comfort of your home whenever you want.

The following detailed review of portable massage chairs will help massage therapists as well as homeowners. Massage therapists can find the perfect chair to increase their business while homeowners can choose a viable option for relaxing at home.

Top 8 Best Portable Massage Chairs On The Market 2023 Reviews

1 EARTHLITE Vortex Portable Massage Chair

The lightest portable massage chair available today is the Earthlite Vortex portable massage chair. It is light sturdy as well as efficient. Furthermore, it is constructed with an aircraft grade aluminum frame which makes it very strong.

The Earthlite Vortex is also an incredibly compact and portable massage chair that folds up easily. Moreover, the carrying case has a thick pad that protects your sternum. It also has an adjustable padded shoulder strap that is an added advantage.

This massage chair has double density cushions as well as super soft upholstery that make it durable besides being comfortable. Furthermore, you can adjust the seat, arms, and face cradle to suit any body shape or type perfectly.

The greatest feature of this amazing massage chair is its weight – just 15 pounds! The Earthlite Vortex comes with a lifetime warranty on the frame. Furthermore, it has a 3-year warranty on upholstery and cushions.

2 Master Massage Professional Portable Massage Chair

The Master Massage portable massage chair is one of the best portable massage chairs available in the market. Whether you are a sports therapist traveling with your team or a massage therapy student, you are going to love this chair.

This massage chair is constructed with aircraft aluminum which makes this chair very strong. It can handle 650 pounds of weight easily. Furthermore, it won’t show any scratches or rust. It is super light as well as extremely light.

The ergonomic design of this massage chair is it’s another great feature. It’s well-made, sturdy, as well as very compact. Moreover, it is very easy to lift, carry and transport because it weighs just 15.2 pounds.

The Master Massage professional is hand-crafted and finished with a powder coating that is environment-friendly. Furthermore, this product is oil and water-proof. The multi-layered two-inch small-cell foam adjusts beautifully to the needs of various customers.

This massage chair also has a pouch which is very convenient for your customers. They can store their glasses or jewelry in this pouch during the session.

3 STRONGLITE Ergo Pro II Portable Massage Chair

Most portable massage chairs boast ease of use and portability. However, the StrongLite Ergo Pro ll stands out for adjustability, high quality construction, moderately light overall weight, and integrated wheels.

This massage chair is constructed with double tubes of T6 aluminum alloy thus making this massage chair very strong. The powder coat high-gloss finish keeps the chair shining and new.

Furthermore, this massage chair is a stable unit weighing 24 pounds. This massage chair is able to withstand a working weight of 600 pounds. The StrongLite Ergo Pro is a versatile massage chair that suits all clients.

In addition, you can remove the leg pads and adjust the armrests and seat to suit various clients. Besides, this massage chair is also perfect for people of different heights. It is accompanied by a heavy duty nylon case and a bomb-proof zipper that is able to withstand long-term usage.

It folds up easily thus making it easier to move, pack up and store this chair. Moreover, the integrated wheels make the StrongLite Ergo Pro highly portable. Besides this massage chair comes with a limited lifetime warranty in addition to three years warranty for upholstery and cushions.

4 NRG Grasshopper Adjustable Massage Chair

The NGR Grasshopper is a high quality massage chair constructed with aircraft grade aluminum. It is light, robust as well as easy and straightforward to set up. Furthermore, its straightforward design is useful and effective.

This massage chair weighs only 18 pounds which makes it easier to move. It is accompanied by a carrying case that keeps it safe from scrapes and scratches.

The armrest, chest pad, head support, and seat are all adjustable to provide a relaxing massage to your clients. In addition, they are covered with 2½ inch foam which makes them extra comfortable.

The NGR Grasshopper can accommodate the weight of up to 300 pounds. Moreover, it is very economical and provides good service for its value. It is durable and is made with soft Levante vinyl to maximize comfort.

5 Master Massage Apollo Portable Massage Chair

The Apollo portable massage chair from Master Massage is the zenith of a comfortable massage chair. It has the thickest and largest cushions thus making it amazingly comfortable. Furthermore, it is incredibly light as well as it weighs only 18 pounds.

However, its eight does not belie its strength. Made from Aircraft Aluminum Frame the Apollo massage chair is extremely strong. Furthermore, it is able to hold a working weight of 650 pounds. The wheeled bag that accompanies this massage chair makes transporting this chair super easy.

The Apollo portable chair is made with heavy-duty Rhino Hide brand upholstery. Besides being durable, this upholstery is also abrasion-proof thus ensuring the long life of your massage chair. It also has a convenient storage pouch to store valuables.

Another great feature of the Apollo portable massage chair is its No-Mark-Finished frame. Furthermore, this frame is electrostatically powdered to prevent scratches, nicks, and rust. How does this help? It keeps your chair looking new for many years.

6 StrongLite Ergo Pro II Portable Massage Chair in Purple color

This massage chair is similar to the StrongLite Ergo Pro reviewed above; however, the only difference is weight and color. The bold purple color looks fantastic against all backgrounds. It is designed with strong heat treated T6 aluminum alloy which makes it highly durable.

This is a great portable massage chair for therapists who work with injured or heavy people. It can be easily rolled on a flat surface thus making it perfect for indoor floors and paved areas. It weighs only 19 pounds which makes it easier to transport.

This versatile massage chair also provides easy client positioning. It can easily seat clients with varying heights. This massage chair has a double tube design that provides extra stability. Furthermore, the movable armrests and height adjustable seat ensure that your client will get the best massage.

In addition, this massage chair has attached wheels that provide ease of movement. It comes with a ballistic nylon carry case that is closed with the help of heavy-duty zipper. Furthermore, its limited lifetime warranty makes it more advantageous for users.

7 Portable Massage Chair Comfort 4″

The portable massage chair Comfort 4 inch is a highly cost-effective massage chair from BestMassage. This amazing massage chair is designed to provide comfort to both the therapist as well as his client. In addition, you can give a massage without straining your muscles.

It folds down completely, and you can easily store it in the case provided. This allows you to transport it easily. Furthermore, it is made with a sturdy material that gives this massage chair a differential look. The material is easy to clean besides being highly durable.

The Portable Comfort 4 inch thick is capable of holding 300 pounds in weight. Thus you can bring it to any client for massage therapy. Moreover, its adjustable seat, hand rest and headrest increase the level of comfort for users.

Although this massage chair costs very little, its features and performance are in no way less than other massage chairs. It offers greater value than its price.

8 Earthlite Avila II Portable Massage Chair

The EarthLite Avila ll is designed with carbon composite; therefore, it is a bit heavier than other massage chairs. However, it provides a relaxing massage that helps you relax. It is very strong and supports weight up to 350 pounds.

Your clients will enjoy their massage no matter what their height. You can adjust the seat to accommodate people with various heights. The cushions are padded for extra comfort. Moreover, they are removable for easy cleaning.

The commercial grade upholstery of this massage chair is super soft and durable. It provides superior comfort and high-end feel. Furthermore, this massage chair comes with a wheeled carrying case that makes transporting it very easy

The EarthLite Avila massage chair is constructed with stainless steel clutches which provide superior strength and steadiness. It has three quick levers that are ideal for users of various sizes and ages.

This massage chair is the perfect option for people who are trying out this profession as it is very cost-effective. However, it weighs 25 pounds which makes it difficult to carry around. Therefore, it is recommended for use in a single location.

</p> <h2>Best Portable Massage Chairs Buying Guide</h2> <p> When you are searching for the best portable massage chair, you will come across a wide range of different options offering varied settings and features. These features help to make a massage effective and comfortable for both the therapist as well as the client. Before you pick one make sure that you look through some basic features that a good portable massage chair should have: Weight of The Chair You are looking for a portable massage chair; therefore, it is vital that the chair that you choose is light in weight. This is particularly essential for therapists who travel or move their chair a lot. Choosing a heavy chair will be a waste of money, therefore, look for a light but sturdy massage chair. Capacity And Quality Quality of a portable massage chair is a very important aspect. Make sure that you choose a massage chair that has a strong and robust construction. Besides lasting for many years, this will help you accommodate clients of different sizes and weights. The chair that you choose should be able to handle any body weight with complete comfort. Furthermore, prefer the chair that allows maximum user weight capacity. Simple To Clean Hygiene and cleaning are vital for the wellness industry. Nobody wants to sit on a chair that has marks or residues. Therefore, make sure that the chair that you choose is easy to clean. This is important because massage therapists often use creams, lotions, and oils. Hence a massage chair that is cleaned easily with a little water is the ideal choice. Price It is important to keep the budget in mind. You can easily find a good portable massage chair in a lower price range. However, it is best to find a massage chair that has a reasonable price along with features and quality. This ensures a good massage experience for both the masseuse as well as the client. Assembly Portable massage chairs have folding design thus enabling you to set them up anywhere. Check the assembly instructions before buying a massage chair. Furthermore, find out if it would need some minor installations. Also, make sure that the deployment is quick and simple. Warranty Many manufacturers offer a limited warranty on varied equipment parts. The terms and period of warranty differ from one product to another. Therefore, make sure that you check the terms of the warranty before buying a chair. Adjustable Features Adjustable features enhance the comfort of a massage for you and your client. These features include adjustable leg support, headrest, chest pad, height, seat, etc. They allow you to give a complete full body massage to your client thus relaxing his upper body, lower body as well as his feet. So, make sure that your chosen chair is fully adjustable. Brand Choosing the right brand is also very important. It builds the client’s trust as well as ensuring after-sales customer service. Your clients will feel reassured about the quality of massage if they recognize the brand. Furthermore, you can have peace of mind knowing that you bought a chair from a reputable manufacturer.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> It is important for massage therapists to make sure that their clients get the best massage experience. With proper tools and services, a therapist can turn his first-time clients into regulars. Thus, it is important to make sure that your client is satisfied after every session. This is where a good portable massage chair comes in handy. Even if you are a wonderful massage therapist with great relaxing techniques but the chair that your client sits on is not comfortable, then he will not have a relaxing massage. Portable massage chairs are not only comfortable and effective for your clients, but they are budget-friendly too. Furthermore, they are easier to maintain, use, and store. Thus make sure that you read the above article before buying a portable massage chair for guaranteed satisfaction.