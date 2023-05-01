Best Pool Shock Guide

Installing a swimming pool, in any home, is a huge deal: It takes a lot of money, a lot of planning, and a whole lot of work, not just on the part of the company doing the digging-up and filling-in, but for you, the owner, as well. Plus, once you’ve had the pool for a little bit, you’ll come to realize that there are a number of things to do beyond just removing debris to ensure the health of the pool. Amongst these is the so-called pool shock. A lot of people aren’t aware of what this is until after they need to have it done, so let’s take a look at what we consider to be the best pool shock, the logic behind it, and how to do it.

The Logic of a Pool Shock

The basic idea behind the pool shock as a basic tool of maintenance is this: Maintenance levels of chlorine are eventually adapted to. That is, bacteria and other hostile organisms living in your pool water, over time, will learn to deal with the chlorine, and, more importantly, the amount of chlorine in your pool effectively changes over time.

The amount that is effectively sanitizing the pool is the effective chlorine, while that which is not is the ineffective chlorine (easy distinction, huh?). A pool shock helps active chlorine do its job while ‘activating’ ineffective chlorine, via the process of super chlorination, by which you add three to five times the normal amount of chlorine to your pool.

How to Shock Your Pool

Before you actually go about shocking your pool, determine how frequently you want to do it. And by want, we mean, need. If you have a cold-water pool without too many patrons, a single shock per month will do. On the other hand, warmer pools and jacuzzis need to be shocked twice a month for maximal sanitation.

There are a number of ways to shock your swimming pool, and all are effective. But all of them should be performed after sundown, to prevent UV rays from getting in the way of the process. The easiest way is to fill a bucket — preferably of 5 gallons — with water, and add your pool shock granules to the bucket. Then, pour the contents of this bucket in front of the return line fitting of your filtration system; this will help distribute the shock chemicals all throughout your pool.

Chances are, not all of the granules dissolved the first time through. So, fill the bucket again, and repeat this process until all the granules, more or less, are gone.

At this point, all you have to do is wait, but the important final step is, of course, reading the amount of chlorine in the pool. It’s a horrible idea to swim in a pool with too much chlorine — a dangerous one, in fact — so be sure to get a chlorine content reader and check. Once the reading is 3 parts per million or less, you’re good to go.

Our Favorite Pool Shock

Our favorite pool shock would definitely have to be the Aqua Chem Shock Xtra Blue. What makes us consider this the best pool shock is the fact it’s affordable, easy to use, and the water always comes out looking crystal clear. It also helps that this is the highest rated pool shock online with more good reviews than any other. So give this shock a shot and we are sure it will serve you well.