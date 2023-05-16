Covering the pools is nothing new, what matters is that you get to do it right. It is therefore important to pick the right cover to help get the job done always.

We get to look at some of the best pool covers so that you can pick the right now. The following best pool cover reviews are all about the right covers for you.

Go through them to determine which one is the best for you.

Best In-ground Pool Safety Covers You Can Walk On 2023 Reviews

1 Water Warden Pool Safety Cover for a 20×40 Pool

The brand is all about safety. It might just be the reason it is called Water Warden meaning protection. This pool cover is important in terms of securing the pool. It comes with an impressive triple stitched and double strapped top and bottom throughout. The stitching is important to keep the model strong at all times. You should have a good time when it comes to using it on overall.

The double strapping is what you need when looking for a strong pool cover. This layer adds protection and durability to an already impressive cover.

The model still features heavy duty hardware kit. This means that you can be in a position to work with the model at all times. These components are made of strong materials such as steel, brass, and aluminum. You should expect them to last for ages.

Our Rating: (3.7 / 5)

Pros Strong construction for safety

Strong construction for safety Impressive hardware kit

Impressive hardware kit The cover blocks UV rays Cons Installation can take some time

2 Blue Wave 20ft x 40ft Rectangular In Ground Pool Safety Cover

The rectangular shape is what you would get with common pools. Even when the pool is not rectangular, you can always use this model to cover it effectively. There is no doubt you will always enjoy having a good pool cover such as this one.

Setting it up might take some time, but it is all worth it. It takes time because of the amount of time you have to spend drilling and setting it up. It comes with drill and tamp style brass anchoring system. This system is seen to be good when it comes to anchoring permanently into the concrete.

The multi-seamed stitching ensures that there is safety to the model. There is no doubt you will always have a good time working with the safety cover. Being built to last, you will find that it does not wear and tear that easily as compared to some other models on the market.

This model is also good in terms of design. It comes with a high scrim mesh panel design. This one lets water through, but protects the pool against issues such as dirt and debris. This should make cleaning easier.

Our Rating: (4 / 5)

Pros Strong construction

Strong construction Prevents dirt and debris

Prevents dirt and debris Reinforced wear strips Cons None for the price

3 GLI Pool Products 16×32 Rectangle Safety Pool Cover

The model is really good when it comes to protecting your pool from issues such as dirt and debris. To make it great, the manufacturer made it out of two ply mesh material. This type of material will resist rot, mildew, sunlight, and harsh chemical change. You can already see that it will be worth spending your money on it.

The model is still affordable. This is when compared to the other models on the list. You will not have to break a bank to afford it. Well, going by its features, you should definitely find worth in getting it right now.

The mesh construction is what allows for water drainage. When this happens, the mesh still keeps the leaves and other debris out. You will not have to keep cleaning the pool all the time.

It comes with a strong set of mounting hardware. You should be in a position to have it in position as fast as possible.

Our Rating: (4.7 / 5)

Pros It is affordable

It is affordable Blocks leaves and debris

Blocks leaves and debris Construction resists rot Cons Sunlight protection could be better

4 Meyco 20×40 ft. Rectangle Safety Pool Cover

This is truly a model that can last for long thanks to its super strong construction. The manufacturer uses two ply meycolite mesh when it comes to making the cover. This type of cover is strong that it comes with a strength of more than 4000 pounds. You will always have a great time when it comes to the overall construction.

The model is also good in terms of resisting rot. Other than rot, the model is also resistant to mildew, sunlight, and chlorine damage. Since you might use chlorine for cleaning the water, it is good that you have a cover that actually resists it.

The cover will be held in place by using the time tested spring loaded brass pop-up anchoring system. You can be sure that the system will hold the cover in place at all times. Setting it up is seen as easy, so you should have a problem with it.

The mesh cover allows for the water to seep through while at the same time screening out the debris and leaves.

Our Rating: (5 / 5)

Pros It is a strong cover

It is a strong cover Easy to setup

Easy to setup It blocks debris and leaves Cons Expensive

5 Loop Loc 20×40 Rectangle Safety Pool Cover

This is another top performance safety pool cover that you can get for yourself right now. It is a model that always gets the UL certification year after year. This goes to show that the model is truly good at what it can deliver. The model is also highly durable thanks to the materials used. It comes with a 15-year warranty just to show that it can deliver on the right performance always.

The design and color make the model to easily blend into the environment. You should not have any problem when it comes to the overall set up of the model. Well, you should have a great time when it comes to decorating your outdoors with such a model.

When it comes to setting it up, you will not worry about it so much. Yes, it might involve some drilling and hammering, but it is a simple process. The best part is that it comes with extremely high strength and non-corrosive 302 grade stainless steel springs that make it great in terms of performance. You should be good when it comes to using it.

Our Rating: (5 / 5)

Pros It is lightweight and strong

It is lightweight and strong Setting it up is simple

Setting it up is simple It is UL certified Cons It is very expensive

Best Winter Pool Cover Reviews

1 Blue Wave Bronze 8-Year 18-ft Round Above Ground Pool Winter Cover

This model is all about protecting your pool during the winter period. You should have a nice way of covering your pool so that it does not end up having too many leaves or debris all the time in it. Coming from a top brand, we can expect that it will always have the best performance that you need.

The strength and durability is what drives people towards picking it for themselves right now. They know that it is a model that will always work great for them to use. It is better than some covers that might even cost twice as much. Having the rugged scrim and coating makes it to be in a position to withstand the worst of winter.

The cover is also made to deliver UV protection. This is thanks to the technology used to make them. It is possible to get them lasting for years, even when they are exposed to direct sunlight.

Our Rating: (3.3 / 5)

Pros Strong construction

Strong construction Setting it up is simple

Setting it up is simple Highly durable cover Cons Poor customer support team

2 In the Swim 8-Year 24 Ft Round Pool Winter Cover

If you have that large above ground pool, then you need to get some accessories too. This pool cover could be the best thing you get for your pool. This is thanks to the size, you can easily have it covering a large pool. It can come in handy when you need to protect your pool from debris and other dirt from getting it.

If you are not going to use the pool for a while such as the winter period, you might as well as cover it using this one. It will keep the pool from getting dirty so that you do not have to keep maintaining the pool all the time.

The model comes with all the important mounting hardware. You should be in a position to set it up with ease. The accessories include a steel cable and winch for tightening.

The model comes with an 8-year warranty. The long warranty should prove that even in eight years you should still be protected.

Our Rating: (3 / 5)

Pros It comes with mounting hardware

It comes with mounting hardware Strong construction

Strong construction Great for winter protection Cons Only applicable to round pools

3 Pool Mate 351833-4PM Heavy-Duty Winter Cover for Oval Above Ground Swimming Pool

The Pool Mate brand is known for making some impressive pool accessories that you can enjoy right now. You should have a good time working with this cover starting today. It is designed to be heavy duty so that it can stand up to the harsh winter conditions. This means that you should have a good time owning it.

The cover is made of strong polyethylene material. This material stops algae growth by blocking the UV rays from entering the pool. You should now have a clean pool that works great all the time. This solid cover is also important for blocking dirt and debris from getting into the water. You can be sure the pool owners will be happy to own it.

The model comes with a 4-foot overlap, thus making it easy when it comes to the installation part. Talking of installation, you will get that the process is relatively easy and you should be done in no time.

Our Rating: (3.5 / 5)

Pros It is lightweight but durable

It is lightweight but durable Ease of setup of the model

Ease of setup of the model Stops algae growth Cons None for the price

For those looking to spend some money on keeping their pools looking good, then this top cover is important. It comes with the design that should help with setting up this kind of performance. There is no doubt you will have a good time when it comes to using it. No more having to clean leaves falling into your pool. There is no doubt you will love having this type of model around.

The model is made of durable woven material. This material should be able to last you for years to come. Having the extra 3 feet of overlaps makes it to be a perfect fit for your pool. The best part is that it comes with the mounting hardware. This includes the cable and ratchet to hold the cover securely over the pool.

The leaf net as the name suggests will be important for catching even the smallest leaves. This is to keep them away from the cover and have a clean top always.

Our Rating: (4 / 5)

Pros Strong construction

Strong construction 3-foot overlap

3-foot overlap Ease of installation Cons Slow customer support response

When you get this model, you never have to worry about debris anymore. The manufacturer made sure that the cover helps you to keep the unwanted items from falling into the swimming pool. You can close the pool for an entire season such as winter knowing that it will remain functional once the cover is removed.

The model is large in size and should easily cover your pool. The best part is that it comes with a 3-foot overlap to help with secure installation. The additional material is also important to compensate for the lower water levels. You should be good when it comes to setting it up and protecting the pool.

The cover can be good during the rainy and winter periods. Its design allows to protect the swimming pool against snow, high winds, and rain. You can be sure to have the best protection for your pool the moment you get this one today.

It is also UV resistant so that it does not provide an environment for algae to thrive.

Our Rating: (3.5 / 5)

Pros You get a debris free day

You get a debris free day Large to fully cover the pool

Large to fully cover the pool Protection against UV rays Cons None

Type of Pool Covers

1 Solar pool covers

You might get them also being called bubble covers. They are the least expensive of all options. Their work is to absorb the heat during the day and keep it from escaping during the night. This makes it possible to cut down the heating costs of your pool more often. The material used to make them consist of air bubbles important for trapping the heat.

2 Thermal pool covers

The thermal covers are seen to be the best kinds of pool blankets. The aim to block the sun rays and thus damaging the algae that might grow in the swimming pool. They are also good in terms of retaining the heat better than the solar covers mentioned above. This is possible thanks to the insulating foam material used to make it.

3 Automated pool covers

These are common for alleviating the safety concerns that people might have. They will automatically open or close at the push of a button. They are easy to operate and safe as compared to the other models. You can expect them to come at a hefty price tag. As much as they can be expensive, they are always worth spending some money on them.

4 Winter pool covers

Yes, as the name suggests, they will be good for covering the pools during the winter season. However, you can still use the covers year-round. They are mostly made of polyethylene fabric so that they can last for long during those tough winter months. They are relatively affordable and still the installation is easy.

Safety Tips

Below are some safety tips you can consider implementing if you are looking to keep the pool safer.

Installing a safety cover. That is what this guide is all about. Getting a safety cover that can keep the pool safe at all times. This is an important safety feature you must always consider.

You need to have a pool safety fence in place. This will help in kind the kids out of the pool area unsupervised. It is recommended to install a fence that is at least 48 inches high.

It is also possible to install pool alarms. You might have to do more research to see what they do and which would apply to you.

Have an increased adult supervision. Always make sure you know where your kids are if you own a swimming pool.

Conclusion

From the reviews above, you should be in a position to pick the best pool cover. Make sure that you check the size of your pool before buying. For most standard size pools, there is a pool cover for it. There should be no reason why you cannot get it for yourself now.