Your pool definitely needs regular cleaning, but if you get a cover for it, the number of times you have to clean the model reduces. There is no doubt you will always have a great time when it comes to owning a pool cover that keeps the debris and dirt out.

Today we get to look at the best pool cover reel. Having the cover reel is often good when it comes to setting it on the pool. With just a bit of unrolling, you should definitely have the pool cover in place.

If you were having a problem choosing the best one, no worries as we get to share a list of the best pool covers below.

Top 10 Best Pool Cover Reel In 2023 Reviews

Best In-Ground Pool Cover Roller

Best Above-Ground Pool Cover Roller

1 Best Choice Products Sky1768 Swimming Pool and Spa Accessories, 21’

When you are looking to get the best performance, there is the need to make sure that you get the product and this one should help you accomplish that. This model is good to ensure that you never have to worry about the overall use of a pool cover. The model comes with a number of top features that should make it easy when it comes to using on overall.

First of all, the model is made of durable steel, lightweight aluminum and a sturdy plastic. With this kind of product, you can always expect to have a good time using one. This is unlike the other models that would often not work so great. Others might have the problem of rusting away quite easy. Or they might have flimsy plastic. That does not happen with this model. With a total weight of 27.7 pounds, it should be among the lightweight models on the market right now.

This model has a hand crank design. Such kind of design is important to make sure that you can easily set it up always. Even just a single person can get the cover in place. Yes, it is that simple. Another thing you will like is the fact that it comes with large threaded wheels. This makes it possible to move it out of the way if you have to. There are also the Velcro attachment points that make it easy to roll up the pool cover. You are always going to have a good time when it comes to owning one right now.

This model is also good when it comes to having a simple assembly and storing the model away if you do not have to use it. The ease of assembly means that you will not have to hire someone to get the job done for you. This makes the model really good when it comes to owning one.

Pros Good weight capacity

Durable model Ease of use Cons Ships in 2 boxes which might not always arrive at the same time

2 Rocky’s 3A In Ground Pool Solar Reel

If you are looking to own the best pool reel, then this is also a nice choice for you. This is because it comes with some good performance features to help cover your pool at all times. First of all, the model features a portable design. This should allow for you to easily move it into position for setting it up.

Another thing you are going to like about the model should be the strong construction. It does come with a strong die cast aluminum construction. There is no doubt you would end up having a good time when it comes to owning one today. The model will always deliver on some good performance all the time. The baked enamel finish also enhances the model’s performance when it comes to working in the pool conditions.

To make it even better, you get that the model comes with quality castors. As a result, these castors will aid in ease of movement. There is no doubt you will always have a good time when it comes to owning one right now. This model also comes with positive anchoring system which make the model even better when it comes to working.

You will also find that this model is lightweight but yet strong. You do not have to worry about its performance as compared to the other models around. It should be able to stand up to the various conditions as it is not affected by sunlight or freezing cold. It is the kind of cover to use for various seasons.

Pros Easy to use

Quality castors for movement Positive anchoring system Cons Expensive

3 Kokido Stainless Steel In Ground Swimming Pool Cover Reel Set

This is another top performance swimming pool cover. If you need a model that can help you with keeping the pool clean and free from debris, then you need to consider getting this one. First of all, you will like the fact that it uses solar power for heating the pool water. This is great for those who are looking for a model that can keep the water at the required pool temperature. You should have a great time when it comes to enjoying the overall performance.

So, what about its construction? There is no doubt many people would be looking to see what more the model can provide in terms of the construction. The good news is that the model can deliver on good durability. This is thanks to the stainless steel cover reel construction. It also comes with grooved aluminum sections. As you can see, you never have to worry about the durability anymore.

The model’s design makes it to be good in terms of handling the covering of the pool. This is because it comes with a crank arm. The crank arm does work great when it comes to ensuring you get to handle the model with ease. By turning the crank, you should be able to set the cover into place. It also helps with rolling the cover for safe keeping.

The model still comes with the castor wheels for ease of movement. Once the cover is rolled, you just have to push it away for storage. It is more reason you would get more people going for it thanks to such performance features.

Pros Strong construction

Castor wheels for ease of movement Ease of setup Cons Only works for pools up to 18’

4 Aqua Splash 16ft In Ground Swimming Pool Solar Cover Blanket Reel

You do not always have to spend a lot of money to get the best pool cover. This is evident when it comes to checking out this model. Even though it is affordable, you get that it still performs just as good as other models on the market. It will always deliver on some good performance to make sure that your pool is covered from the issues of debris and dirt.

The model is really good in terms of construction. The manufacturer uses some durable components to make sure that you never have to worry about durability. These materials are also corrosion resistant. Since the model would often be exposed to wet conditions, it is better to use corrosion resistant materials. The model also comes with telescoping tubes with rib-locking design to avoid sagging.

This model is also good in terms of rolling it out. This is because it comes with convenient handles placed on both sides of the frame. You can now easily roll it with whichever side. The model also uses wide track bearings that will make turning and rolling quite easy. There is no doubt you would enjoy owning the model with such features.

The model comes with a 3-way end design. This kind of design is good to allow for stationary placement, fence mounting, and mobility. As you can see, there are a lot of applications for the model. Another good thing is that it also comes with a complete hardware and blanket attachment that makes assembling quite the breeze. You do not have to buy anything extra to set it up.

Pros Easy to setup

Does not sag Comes with complete hardware Cons Plastic construction might not appeal to everyone

5 Nova Microdermabrasion Swimming Pool Cover Reel Set 21’

The model does come with some interesting features that will definitely make it good for various pools. First of all, this model comes with a durable design. It does come packing a light, durable, and maintenance-free construction. You are always going to have a good time when it comes to owning it today. The model is really good when it comes to owning one today as it remains corrosion resistant for a long time to come.

This model also comes with an eco-friendly design. This is definitely something that many users today would want. The model also features large threaded tires that allow for effortless maneuvering of the cover into position. You should definitely have a good time when it comes to owning it today. The strap link design also allows for you to easily set up the reel in less time.

This model is generally easy to use. If you check out its assembly process, you will find that it is not that hard to get it working just as you would want. Other people also find the model being easy to store once they are done with using it. You should have a great time when it comes to owning this one today.

The model is further liked for having the capability to work for various designs of pools. You can be sure that it will easily cover the pool and thus offering the best protection that you have always wanted. You will also like the thoughtful design that comes with the model. Having the hand crank should make rolling and unrolling quite easy.

Pros Durable

Great design Easy to use Cons Slow customer support team

6 ARKSEN Stainless Steel Solar Cover Reel For Swimming Pools

This is another top performance model that you can get today. Its design makes it one of the best when it comes to working with it on overall. It does come with a thoughtful design that makes using it easier. This is thanks to having a large sturdy handle. The handle allows for rolling and unrolling of the handle easily and faster. There is no doubt you would have a great time using one today.

The model does come with a strong construction. As a result, you should find it being good for overall pool cover use. To make it even better, the manufacturer uses stainless steel for frame construction. We all know that steel is strong and can also live up to the various outdoor conditions. This makes the model really good when it comes to owning one right now. You can always have a nice time using one knowing that it will work for longer.

This model does come with heavy duty wheels. The wheels on the frame aid with moving the model into position with ease. You can be sure to have a good time using one today. The wheels being oversized also make it great when it comes to moving it around. The good thing is that it can fit the large swimming pools that you might have.

This model is still good in term of assembling. It will not take long before you have it fully assembled. You will always have a good time when it comes to owning it today. The model comes with all the attachment hardware so that you can set it up with ease.

Pros Strong construction

Prevents debris Easy to assemble Cons The manual is not clear as some people would want

7 Solar Factory Solar Roller

This is another top performance model that you can get today. It does come from a brand that has been making related products for a while now. When choosing it, you can then know that the model would deliver on some good performance just as you would have wanted. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time when it comes to using it today. It is worth the money you are going to spend on it.

So, how good is the cover when used? Well, it is one of the best models that you can buy tight now. It does come with many features that should help with protecting the pool. You will definitely have to assemble a number of things. When it comes to the assembly, you have to go through a number of steps, but it is not hard. You just have to follow the instructions in the manual to get it done.

Another thing you will like about the model should be the durability. This is because the model comes with an impressive construction that ensures you get to end up with the best durability always. The model is always going to give you a good performance. You will not have to worry that it might break anytime soon. It is also good when it comes to protecting your pool for longer as the frame is rust resistant.

This model is also good when it comes to the weight. You will find it being lightweight. This should make it good when it comes to setting it up in place or taking it away for storage. It is more reason to get the model today.

Pros Lightweight model

Strong construction Offers pool protection Cons Needs assembling many parts

Best Above-Ground Pool Cover Roller

8 Doheny’s Deluxe Above Ground Solar Pool Cover Reel System

To be on this list, this model had to deliver on some good features. Well, if you are going to spend money on it, that is what you are going to get right now. The model does make it good when it comes to covering your swimming pool. There is no doubt you would feel it is worth the price. For those looking for an affordable also can get this one. It does not cost a lot, but still deliver on proper performance.

First of all, the model is good when it comes to assembly. You will not have to spend a lot of time when it comes to the assembly part. This is because the manufacturer provides some clear instructions to follow. You should be good when it comes to owning one today. The model also comes complete with the reel and blanket attachment kit. This means that you do not have to buy any additional stuff to make it work great.

This model is also good in terms of operation. The design allows it to be easily operated by just one person. Such an innovative design should drive a lot more people to think of getting one today to cover their pools. You will always find it being easy to roll up any pool solar blanket. You should have a good time when it comes to using this model today.

The model will also easily fit the round or oval pools. Even when your pool has a complex design, you can always count on this model to easily cover it. As a result, it is one of the best models for you today.

Pros Easy to operate

Innovative design Fits on different types of pools Cons None for the price

9 Whirlwind Above Ground Aluminum Solar Reel

This is another quality solar reel cover that you can get right now. Its design is something that attracts the users to owning one right now. There is no doubt you are always going to have a great time when it comes to owning one right now. If you are looking to get something worth your money, then this could be a start. For those who have used it before, they always have something positive to say about it.

The model is really good when it comes to the size of the pool it can cover. This is because it can cover pools as from 18’ to 28 ‘. When making your order make sure to specify the pool size. This helps you to end up with a model that works great so that you can enjoy using it today. Most people will like the fact that it can cover most of their pool sizes they might have installed at home.

The model boasts of having a strong construction. This is because it is made from high quality materials. Such materials include commercial grade aluminum. We all know that aluminum can be lightweight and also deliver on some good performance features, making it one of the best. You should definitely end up with a model that works great just as you want.

The model also comes with a socket mount for easy crank and cover removal. You simply have to use the provided crank handle to do all the operations. Since it comes with the impressive high strength nylon bearings, then it should be easy to use one right now. Go ahead and check it out today.

Pros Ease of setup

High quality construction Ease of use Cons Solar cover not included

10 Kokido Solaris Above Ground Swimming Pool Cover Set

This is another top performance model that you can get to yourself right now. The model generally delivers on quality performance at all times to make sure that it gives you some quality benefits. You can now keep the debris from falling into the pool while it is not in use. This is also good so that you do not have to clean the pool that often.

So, how good is the construction? Anyone who is looking to deliver on some good performance features would be happy to know that the model will deliver on quality features always. You can go ahead and enjoy owning this model knowing that it is durable. The manufacturer made it out of a strong aluminum alloy tube set. There is no doubt you are always going to enjoy owning this model right now.

This model is also good when it comes to operating it. The design includes having a crank arm. The crank arm is crucial when it comes to rolling and unrolling of the cover with ease. Each time you get to use it, you can be sure it is going to be simple. The model will further help with preventing the important chemicals from evaporating from the pool.

The model needs a bit of an assembly before using it. It is nothing to worry about as the process is fairly simple. If you are looking for a model that can deliver on quality performance, then you should consider getting this one today.

Pros Good pool protection

Strong construction Ease of use Cons Needs assembling of a lot of parts

Best Pool Cover Reel Buying Guide

Construction

You will always want to look at the construction you get with the model. Having a good construction always means that you get a model that handle the outdoor use. This often means buying a model that is durable. Look at the material that the manufacturer uses to make sure that you have a model that can last for long. Most of the time, you would get a manufacturer has used aluminum, steel, or strong plastics.

Assembly process

These mechanisms are always large, so they cannot be shipped that way. You have to assemble the cover on arrival. It is important that you get a model that works great and also not hard when it comes to assembling it. Take the time to compare the assembly processes between different models before making up your mind on which model is the best. You would definitely want to get a model that works great even after the assembly is done.

Price

The model that you pick should be within your budget. When you check out this list, you will get that it comes with many models each having a different kind of price. You should look for a model that offers good features within your price range. You might however want to keep your budget flexible to enjoy the performance features always.

Ease of use

The model that you get to choose should also deliver on ease of use always. There is no doubt you would want to get the model that works great just as you would want. Take the time to pick one that is always easy to use each time you have to.

Brand

Another thing you always have to check out is the brand. The brand that you pick is always crucial so that you do not have to worry about the features of the product. All the models mentioned in this list come from top brands. You can buy them knowing that they will always deliver on some good performance features.

Conclusion

All the models mentioned above are good. In addition to the buying guide, you should definitely have a model that works great and deliver on quality performance always. Take the time to pick the model knowing that it will protect your pool always. There is no doubt you can end up with some good performance features if you know what to look for. Go ahead and pick the model knowing that it works great always.