Top 6 Best Pelican Kayaks in 2023 Reviews

Top 6 Best Pelican Kayaks Reviews

1 Pelican Boats Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak

If you are going kayaking alone, trying to carry your kayak can be rather tricky. Not only are traditional kayaks often quite heavy, but they can also be bulky and rather difficult to maneuver. This can make taking the kayak down to the edge of the water a real chore.

Light and breezy…

Fortunately, the Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak boasts an especially sleek and lightweight design. In fact, the total weight of this model is just 36 pounds. However, you can be sure that it is especially strong and durable, as it can support up to 275 pounds.

If you are looking for a sit in kayak, you are sure to find that this model is an excellent option. The bright yellow color helps to make it highly visible in the water. This helps to reduce the risk of collision with other kayakers, while it will also be useful in case of an emergency.

Room for everything you could need for an adventure…

If you are planning a day trip, you will want to take plenty of gear with you. The Pelican Boats Maxim 100X Sit-in Recreational Kayak comes complete with a large storage hatch. You are also provided with bungee cords to help keep your gear secure.

Being able to sit comfortably will not be a concern, thanks to the special ERGOFORM Seating System. The generous seat comes with thick cushioning that is designed to mold to the shape of your body. You are also treated to a cushioned backrest to help prevent aches and pains while out on the water.

2 Pelican Prime 100 Sit-on Top Recreational Kayak

Are you looking for a kayak that is packed with useful features? The Pelican Prime 100 Sit-on-top Recreational Kayak has been designed especially for people who want to have fun on the water. This model comes complete with a bottle holder, a large bungee storage net, and much more.

Safe and secure…

Keeping your paddles secure when they are not in use will be no problem when you choose this kayak. This mighty model is set with special secure tie-down points. Even if you decide to take a short nap while on the water, you can be sure your paddles will stay in place.

There is also a set of six eyelets built into the design that you can run bungee cords through. This means that you will be able to take plenty of gear with you when you are on the water. However, there will be no fear of this kayak wobbling as it is designed to support up to 325 pounds.

Are you sitting comfortably?

The ERGOFIT seating system that is fitted in this Pelican kayak ensures that you soon will be. This combines a molded and padded seat with a fully padded backrest. The footrests are also fully adjustable to help provide extra comfort and security.

At fifty pounds, the Pelican Prime 100 Sit-on-top Recreational Kayak is slightly heavier than many solo kayaks. However, the extra weight leads to impressive stability when you are out on the water. Getting this model in and out of the water is made easier thanks to the retractable carry handles.

3 Pelican Solo 6 Feet Sit-on Top Youth Kayak

Are you looking for one of the best Pelican Kayaks that has been designed especially for kids? Of course, you will want your child to be as safe as possible while having fun in the water. With its bright and bold design, you can be sure that this kayak will be especially visible in the water.

Let’s take a closer look…

The appreciated length of the Pelican Solo 6 Feet Sit-on-top Youth Kayak makes it easier for young people to maneuver. However, you are still treated to the same impressive build quality that Pelican kayaks are famous for. This model utilizes triple-layered Ram-X polyethylene to ensure excellent durability and performance.

The open cockpit that is set into the design helps to provide extra safety, while this model comes with a pair of junior paddles. You are also sure to love the addition of the safety flag that is set into the back. With a choice of bright blue, red, or yellow, you will have no trouble spotting your child on the water.

Loads of fun…

The lack of a seat means that this kayak is not quite as comfortable as some models. However, kids that are active are not sure to mind. The addition of a swim up rear deck makes this model ideal for having fun both on and in the water.

There is a seat that is molded into the design of this kayak that provides a good resting place. There is also the option to install an Ergoform backrest if your child needs extra support. However, this needs to be purchased separately and can be a little tricky to install.

4 Pelican Kayak Sonic 80X Sit-on Top Recreational Kayak

If you are a kayaking novice, you will need a model that is especially easy and straightforward. While the Best Pelican Kayaks that come with all the bells and whistles can be useful, they can also take time to figure out. If you are merely planning to mess about on the water, simplicity is key.

The Pelican Kayak Sonic 80X Sit-On-Top Recreational Kayak is designed to be especially easy to maneuver. This is largely due to the fact that it measures just eight feet long. While this is likely to reduce the potential speed slightly, you are treated to enhanced stability and performance.

Want to know the best part?

At just 25 pounds, this is one of the lightest Pelican kayaks around. This is sure to be especially useful if you are setting off on a solo kayaking adventure. You are unlikely to have to struggle trying to take this kayak down to the water.

Ram-X polyethylene has been used to create a twin sheet thermoformed structure. In addition to being especially solid and stable, this helps to make this model UV resistant. Although you are treated to a comfortable seat, you need to purchase the Ergoform backrest separately.

Nice and basic…

The lack of a backrest means that you may get a little uncomfortable on long excursions. However, you are sure to find that this is a great Pelican sit on top kayak for short trips. If you are looking for a basic model for messing about on the water, this is a kayak that is a good option.

5 Pelican Tandem Recreational Kayak River Gorge 130X Tandem

Do you want to share your kayaking adventure with someone special? Setting sail on a kayaking trip with a loved one is the perfect way to make some lasting memories. Of course, you will need to make sure that you choose a Pelican kayak that has been specially designed for two people.

Room for two…

Fortunately, the Pelican Tandem Recreational Kayak River Gorge 130X Tandem provides plenty of space for couples to share. In fact, there is even extra room for one extra small passenger. This means that you will be able to share the adventure with a young child if you wish.

The two large seats that are set into the design of this kayak come with Ergoform cushioning. The backrests are also fully adjustable to help provide you with the comfort and support that you need. Even if your kayaking adventure lasts for several hours, you should feel fresh and invigorated at all times.

Take it with you…

This model also comes with a wide range of accessories to make the trip especially convenient and comfortable. The pair of waterproof latches can be used to keep gear safe and dry. There are also supplied bungee cords to make it easy to carry extra items with you.

At 73 pounds, this is one of the heaviest Pelican kayaks around. However, you will have someone with you to help bear the load. This task is also made easier thanks to the pair of retractable handles that are set into the design.

6 Pelican Sit-on Top Fishing Kayak

Are you looking for a kayak for your next fishing adventure? As you may be aware, you will need to choose a model that has been specially designed for the purpose. It needs to come with a sit on top seat and be especially stable to combat all types of conditions.

Gone fishing…

As the name suggests, Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak has been designed to help unleash your inner angler. The hull of this model is formed from Ram-X polyethylene to deliver enhanced durability and stability. In fact, this may well be one of the best Pelican fishing kayaks around in terms of design and durability.

Of course, you might have to wait quite a while before you are able to get a nibble on your line. This means that it is essential to choose a model with a comfortable seat. The seat that is supplied is fully cushioned and comes complete with a backrest.

Comfort all the way…

Both the backrest and footrest are adjustable to help make this seat even more comfortable. You are also treated to a wide range of fishing accessories with this dedicated fishing kayak. The storage compartment is especially large to make it easy to contain your catch of the day.

If you find that you need even more storage space, the supplied bungee cords are sure to come in handy. If you simply want to take a break and watch the world go by, you won’t have to worry about your paddles drifting away. The supplied tie-down straps can be relied on to hold them firmly in place.

Best Pelican Kayaks Buying Guide

Because there are so many different models of Pelican kayak available, you will need to choose carefully. The model that you ultimately opt for will depend on your exact needs and preferences. Here are some important factors to bear in mind when searching for the perfect aquatic companion.

Sit Inside vs. Sit on Top

Generally speaking, sit on top kayaks tend to be safer as they give users more room to move around. If there is a chance of capsizing, it is possible to throw a leg over the side to add stability. Sit on top kayaks are usually preferred by fishermen and other people who value maneuverability.

Sit inside kayaks are more suitable for shooting the rapids and traversing other rough water. This type of kayak tends to be significantly lighter and easier to maneuver through the water. They are designed to keep users dry while they sit inside comfortably.

Seats

Speaking of sitting comfortably, the seats that your kayak comes with is an important consideration. Cheaper kayaks simply come with molded seats that can be a little uncomfortable, especially on longer journeys. It is a good idea to choose a kayak that comes with a fully cushioned seat complete with a backrest.

Ideally, both the backrest and footrest should be adjustable. This will make it easy to obtain the desired seating position. Not only does this provide enhanced comfort, but it will also make you extra stable in rough waters.

The Weight

Make sure that the kayak is light enough so that you can take it in and out of the water with ease. This is especially important if you are embarking on a solo kayaking trip. Moving the kayak down to the water will be easier if it is set with a retractable carry handle.

Storage Space

If you are going on a long trip, you are likely to want to take gear with you. In order to make sure that your valuables stay safe and dry, the kayak should have special storage compartments. Less perishable items can also be secured by bungee ropes or netting.

The Length

The speed of your kayak is affected by its length. Longer kayaks are generally able to move more quickly through the water. However, it is important to realize that shorter kayaks are typically easier to maneuver.

Of course, the faster your kayak is able to go, the easier it will be to cover long distances. Choosing the right kayak is generally a tradeoff between speed and maneuverability. A kayak that is around ten feet in length provides a good balance between these two important factors.

More Options

