Top 6 Best Pedal Kayaks in 2023 – Ultimate Reviews and Buying Guide

There is a great variety of pedal kayaks available on the market today. Many have different features that could suit your particular needs. Some of you might want a sturdy kayak design for sea use, whilst others may want something for lake or river excursions.

A kayak for fishing purposes could also be on your agenda.

Here’s your solution…

In this article, we will review 6 of the best kayaks that are currently available on the market. All of our high-quality choices will offer you great value for money and a wide selection of features that should serve your needs well.

So now, let’s pedal through the options and find the best pedal kayaks for you…

Top 6 Best Pedal Kayaks Reviews

1 Hobie 2023 Mirage Outback

First on our list is this Hobie 2023 Mirage Outback pedal kayak. The kayak is available in a wide selection of colors to suit your particular preference.

Adjust for your size…

One of the most important aspects of buying a pedal kayak is making sure it will fit your height and shape well. Hobie has incorporated a Vantage CTW chair that’s multi-adjustable so you can get the positioning just right.

If you buy the Camo colored version of the Hobie 2023 Mirage Outback, you’ll also get special custom hull graphics. You’ll also get custom pedal pads that really look the part and function very well.

Store your equipment…

You might want to be able to store your fishing gear or other items safely as you pedaling on the move. Therefore, this Hobie has in-built H-Track storage pockets to keep all your belongings safe and secure.

It also has a bungee secured cargo section where you can keep larger items securely in place. Plus, there is a square hatch.

Additionally, this set-up includes a Guardian Transducer shield and a dual steering handle system to make for comfortable and easy navigation.

Gone fishing…

For anyone who’s main aim is to go fishing, there are four rod holders – so you’ll be able to give yourself a good selection of fishing set-up choices.

Finally, if you find yourself in shallow waters, there is a kick up rudder system in place, which makes it easier to steer in the low water areas. Plus, if you want to hook up a Lowrance, everything is set-up in place for it to be easily fixed in place.

Pros Adjustable Vantage CTW chair.

Adjustable Vantage CTW chair. Camo custom hull graphics.

Camo custom hull graphics. Custom pedal pads.

Custom pedal pads. Excellent storage solutions.

Excellent storage solutions. Four rod holders and dual steering.

Four rod holders and dual steering. Good in shallow waters.

Good in shallow waters. Lowrance ready. Cons Custom aspects not included with non-Camo models.

2 Perception Pescador Pilot 12 | Sit on Top Fishing Kayak | Pedal Drive | Multi-Water Angler Kayak | 12′

This next kayak named the Perception Pescador Pilot 12, is the perfect way to go fishing in multiple water types. It comes in at 12 ft 5 inches in length. It’s also available in an assortment of colors.

Made for fishing…

This Perception Pescador gives you the potential to fulfill all your kayak fishing needs at a reasonable price. It has four molded-in rod holders and gear tracks built-in, so you can add any accessories without the need for drilling.

The Pilot 12 also gives you an incredibly stable sit on top design, which puts you in a great position for angling.

All your fishing gear can be stored away neatly and securely in large front and rear storage compartments. Plus, all the storage space can be customized to suit your particular needs. There’s even storage under the seat if needed too.

Speaking of water conditions…

It’s high build quality, and the smooth pedal system is designed to propel you through flat, slow moving and calm coastal waters with fluid ease.

It’s also worth mentioning that this best pedal kayak is compatible with the Pescador Paddle, which could be a useful option for steering and a good form of exercise.

Rudder control…

If, however, you want to pedal and steer easily, there is a one handed rudder control in place. The rudder had a 360-degree turning radius making for great navigation potential.

Lastly, there’s a nice little finishing touch in the form of a built-in drink holder, so you won’t have to go thirsty.

Pros Ideal for fishing.

Ideal for fishing. Large storage spaces.

Large storage spaces. Four molded-in rod holders.

Four molded-in rod holders. Gear tracks.

Gear tracks. Stable design and sit on top positioning.

Stable design and sit on top positioning. 360-degree rudder turning radius.

360-degree rudder turning radius. Suitable for multiple water conditions. Cons You may prefer a more inset seating position.

You may prefer a more inset seating position. Doesn’t have dual steering.

3 BKC PK11 10.6′ Single Propeller Pedal Drive Fishing Kayak W/Rudder System

Moving on, next we have the BKC PK11 kayak, which is 10 ft and 6 inches in length and uses a single propeller pedal driven design. Its main purpose is for anyone wanting to go fishing.

Pedal or motor your way along…

This Brooklyn Kayak Company kayak allows you to either pedal to your intended destination, or you have the option to attach a trolling motor. With a motor attached, you can simply sit back with no effort needed.

To steer the kayak, simply use the single hand operated rudder, which gives you excellent directional control. You can make sharp turns or long and slow arcs as you move with little effort.

Also, because of the incredibly generous storage capacity, which holds your equipment and supplies safely and securely – you can easily travel long distances.

Multiple seating positions…

If you are looking for ergonomic seating that will keep you comfortable over the duration of your paddling or fishing, this BKC has a good arrangement in place.

The PK11 seat fits perfectly in position along with the padded backrest, which offers excellent back support. It can also be adjusted into multiple positions to fit your specific size and shape.

The seat is made with a lightweight yet strong aluminum frame and has a mesh seat and backrest.

Overall, this is a very sturdy, lightweight pedal kayak that will serve you well in your fishing needs or long distance excursions.

Pros Made for fishing.

Made for fishing. Good storage space.

Good storage space. Trolling motor option.

Trolling motor option. Multiple seating positions.

Multiple seating positions. Good steering control.

Good steering control. Lightweight design.

Lightweight design. Ideal for fishing. Cons Drive system can be a little stiff.

4 Hobie Oasis

The Hobie Oasis is a tandem sit on top open style pedal kayak with a solid reputation. It weighs in at only 89 pounds and has a length of 14 ft 6 inches.

A spacious design…

Whether you want to go fishing or use this kayak for a camping trip, there is plenty of space to store all your needed equipment. It includes four well-designed hatches for secure storage.

Also, there is plenty of deck space available for keeping all sorts of equipment needed for your trip.

Plus, if you are looking to purchase this kayak for fishing, you’ll be pleased to know that there are four molded-in rod holders – allowing for you to carry a decent selection of rod options.

The MirageDrive system…

If you are looking for a highly efficient, faced paced and very stable kayak – the Hobie Oasis is a great choice. Instead of strenuously paddling to your destinations, you can simply pedal with ease.

Of course, there is always the traditional paddle option available, with the kayak having paddle holders conveniently in place.

Other features…

The seating installed on this kayak is also extremely comfortable, adjustable to your needs, and is lightweight.

Additionally, this tandem kayak design can be surprisingly stored away when it’s not in use.

There’s even kick up fin technology built-in, so you’ll be able to navigate through shallower waters without much hassle.

If you’re searching for one of the best pedal kayaks that has been engineered to a very high standard, lots of good storage space, and moves smoothly and stably – we think the Hobie Oasis is a solid investment.

Pros Good storage capacity.

Good storage capacity. Stable design.

Stable design. Tandem set-up.

Tandem set-up. Smooth drive system.

Smooth drive system. Four rod holders.

Four rod holders. Kick up fin technology.

Kick up fin technology. Adjustable seating. Cons You might not require a tandem kayak.

5 Hobie Sport

Here we have another Hobie kayak, and this is the more compact Sport version. It has a length of 9 ft 7 inches and 16 inches of height.

Superior technology…

We are incredibly impressed at how much technology has been packed into this kayak design.

It includes MirageDrive technology to propel you along super smoothly. Also, you get ST Fins accompanied with a Twist and Stow Rudder, which allow your steering to be fluid and intuitive.

The steering mechanism allows you to make sharp turns as well as gradual curves with minimal effort. In addition, backing up the kayak is arguably just as easy as moving forward.

Decent storage for a small craft…

Even though this best pedal kayaks is a compact sport design, you still get some good storage space available.

Hobie has also built-in its Cargo Area with Bungee Tie Downs, which securely fasten all your equipment firmly in place throughout your journey.

The seating…

For a sports oriented kayak, of course, you’ll want comfortable and stable seating that works well with your movements through various water types. The Vantage CT Seating incorporated into this set-up should really allow you to get the most out of your Hobie Sport kayaking outings.

As well, if fishing is your intention or at least an option that you would like to have, there are two molded rod holders built-in.

Overall, the Hobie Sport is ideal for more extreme kayaking needs due to its small, compact, lightweight, and sturdy design that should keep you buoyant in some of the more rougher water environments.

Pros Compact sport design.

Compact sport design. MirageDrive Technology.

MirageDrive Technology. ST Fins.

ST Fins. Twist and Stow Rudder.

Twist and Stow Rudder. Responsive steering.

Responsive steering. Vantage CT seating and decent storage area.

Vantage CT seating and decent storage area. Two rod holders. Cons Compact design.

Compact design. Small storage space.

6 Native Watercraft Ultimate FX Propel 13 Kayak

Our final kayak is the Native Watercraft Ultimate FX Propel 13 Kayak, which has been specifically made for the fisherman at heart.

Stability is key…

When you’re out fishing, the last thing you want is a kayak that’s rocking and rolling about constantly. Therefore, this Native Watercraft design has been made to be as stable as possible with its specially engineered design.

A lightweight propelling system…

The Ultimate FX uses one of the lightest weight 13 pedal drives on the market today, allowing for one of the smoothest and easiest ways to navigate to your fishing spots.

There is an open deck area ideal for loading all sorts of equipment with a convenient ramp to make the process incredibly simple.

Power your way…

Native Watercraft has also built in a battery box space so that you can power various electronics that you may need on your fishing trips. Plus, there is a built-in transducer mount positioned under the hull.

On the bow, there is a hatch covered storage compartment which will hold some of your equipment in place and is designed to shed water away from this area.

Additionally, there is a huge under-seat storage area where heavier items can be kept without displacing the balance of the vessel.

Other features include several groove track rail mounts from bow to stern, so you can personalize the location of any attachments you want to add to your kayak. Plus, there is an adjustable thwart box in place which can be used as a cooler or for storage various fishing essentials.

Pros Super stable design made for fishing.

Super stable design made for fishing. Smooth and responsive.

Smooth and responsive. Loading ramp.

Loading ramp. Built-in battery box and transducer.

Built-in battery box and transducer. Large storage space.

Large storage space. Several rail mounts.

Several rail mounts. Thwart box included. Cons You may need to practice loading.

Best Pedal Kayaks Buying Guide

So, we’ve run through our best selection of pedal kayaks for fishing, camping trips, and kayaking expeditions.

We are thoroughly impressed with the lightweight and great functioning best pedal kayaks available on the market today.

It’s important to understand what the primary purpose of your kayak is. Some of you will want an all-purpose design that can be used for camping trips, fishing, or just for fun outings.

Here we will summarize our best choices of kayaks for more specific purposes and highlight models that have some stand out features…

Best for fishing… All of the best pedal kayaks we’ve looked at are equipped to some level for fishing purposes; however, some show arguably better qualities than others. Our overall favorite pedal kayak for fishing has to be the… Native Watercraft Ultimate FX Propel 13 Kayak This kayak has plenty of space to store all your fishing gear and even has a loading ramp to make life that little bit easier. Another great fishing option is the BKC PK11 kayak, which has great stability and responsive steering technology built-in. We also like the Hobie 2023 Mirage Outback that includes four rod holders and a kick up rudder so that you can easily navigate in shallow waters. Sit on top… Out of all the fishing orientated kayaks, the… Perception Pescador Pilot 12 …is certainly one of the best choices if you prefer a sit on top position when you are fishing. It also comes with some other great quality features that we think make for a great overall investment. Compact and portable… Many of you will probably want a kayak that’s easy to transport and store away at home when it’s not in use. The Hobie Sport is an excellent, high-performance pedal kayak choice that can be used for kayaking trips and fishing purposes if needed. The only downside of this kayak is that it lacks storage space. However, if you are not looking to go on long trips or to carry loads of equipment, this is a fantastic kayak choice. Kayak in tandem If you are looking to pedal together down the river or on a calm ocean current, the… Hobie Oasis …is an incredibly well-engineered design. It’s lightweight, stable, and uses a high-quality drive system to make your paddling smooth and easy. Our favorite pedal kayak is…

The Camo version of the…

Hobie 2023 Mirage Outback

This kayak just looks great and functions superbly. Whether you’re fishing, exploring a lake, or pedaling along a shoreline – the Mirage Outback should suit most people’s needs well.

So, what’s the Best Pedal Kayaks? We’d like to thank you for taking the time to read through our 6 best pedal kayak choices. We hope you will now be better informed on all the different features with modern day kayak designs, and which ones could suit your needs best. With modern engineering, the drive systems in these pedal kayaks make it so easy to pedal downstream without the need for a paddle. As well, without needing a paddle, you can free up your hands for activities such as fishing or even photography. Good luck in finding the right set-up for you, and of course – happy kayaking!