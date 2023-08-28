Do you have a small to medium sized room to heat? Are you looking for the most efficient and convenient way of controlling the temperature of your home? Don’t know how to choose the best kind of heater? Well, you must know; what you need is an oil filled heater.

Also known as column heaters, they are considered to be the best and the most efficient way of heating small and medium-sized areas.

In the following, we will review the 10 best oil filled heaters in the market. We will also discuss aspects to consider when choosing a heater and tips on how to utilize them efficiently.

Let’s see which best oil filled heater you should go for!

Top 10 Best Oil Filled Heater In 2023 Reviews

Here are our 10 best oil filled heater review of products that meet the high standards in the market

1 DeLonghi EW7707CM

Delonghi is known for its premium quality oil filled heaters that revolutionize your home’s climate. This model by Delonghi is one of the most diverse and versatile units in the market.

It is an energy efficient model thanks to its ComforTemp button. If you want to cut down on your utility bills but also heat your room well, this is the one for you. The button allows automatic maintenance and control of temperature.

Moreover, the heater also features 3 adjustable output levels, giving you greater control. Also, it features 7 fins that are filled with heated oil. The efficient fins allow a power output of maximum 1500 watts.

Additionally, the heater is also fully portable. It comes with spin wheels that make it easier to move around. The heater also weighs just about 23 pounds.

With this outstandingly versatile and efficient model, you also don’t have to worry about assembling. It comes pre-assembled. This leads to ease of use even for beginners and first-timers.

Furthermore, this portable heater is also equipped with several oil filled safety features such as automatic thermal shut off. Consequently, you will have peace of mind and will not worry about overheating.

Pros Requires no assembly.

Requires no assembly. Portable with spin wheels.

Portable with spin wheels. 7 fins for effective operation.

7 fins for effective operation. Energy efficient features.

Energy efficient features. Safe and secure functionality.

Safe and secure functionality. Covers small to medium-sized rooms.

Covers small to medium-sized rooms. Multiple heat settings allow customization and flexibility.

Multiple heat settings allow customization and flexibility. Sealed oil container. Cons No timer functionality.

No timer functionality. Large oil heater compared with many others.

Large oil heater compared with many others. Does not come with a remote.

Does not come with a remote. Customers complain about plug overheating.

2 PELONIS HO-0201

The PELONIS HO-0201 is a highly popular oil filled heater in the market. It is one of the best oil filled heaters. The reason for that is its highly versatile, high quality and well-performing features.

Firstly, the model is equipped with 360-degree swivel based casters. This allows for easy mobility from room to room. So, you can heat up all your rooms for a long time with this portable model.

Secondly, the model features a noise-free operational technology. There is no fan used in this heater, and it works extremely silently. So, you can ensure a comfortable and warm atmosphere in your room all day long.

The heater comes with a manually adjustable thermostat. It allows 3 different levels of output, 1500 watts being the maximum.

Furthermore, the heater also has all the necessary safety features such as automatic shut off. This efficiently shuts off the unit when it overheats. This feature will allow you to sleep at night even if the unit is on peacefully.

And that’s not all.

The model also features the extraordinary trip protection safety feature. This refers to the design of the model that shuts it off instantly if the unit trips or falls down.

Besides the 360 swivel based casters for portability, the unit is also lightweight. This further increases its portability and ease of movement.

Pros Swivel based wheels for portability.

Swivel based wheels for portability. Multiple adjustable thermostat settings.

Multiple adjustable thermostat settings. Safety features included.

Safety features included. Trip protection switch.

Trip protection switch. Sleek design.

Sleek design. Comes with a 1-year warranty.

Comes with a 1-year warranty. No overheating issues.

No overheating issues. Noise-free operation. Cons No LED or digital display.

No LED or digital display. Manual settings can be complicated.

Manual settings can be complicated. No timer functionality.

3 DeLonghi TRN0812T Portable Oil-Filled Radiator

This is yet another outperforming oil filled heater by DeLonghi. Again, this is one of the best oil filled heaters in the market. This is because it is not only equipped with high-end features but also covers a large area.

The model can heat an area of about 150 sq. ft., so the entire room can be heated by this heater easily. In fact, the heat will also stay for a long time.

Even at a high power output of 1200 Watts, this model still outperforms other products in terms of energy efficiency.

Moreover, you can add safety to your home’s heating system with this advanced oil heater. It comes with a GFCI plug, which makes it safe to be used in washrooms as well. It is specially designed to radiate heat while maintaining low surface temperature.

However, the most distinctive feature of this model is its 24-hour timer functionality. The washroom-friendly design and the timer functionality add on to your peace of mind. As a result, you have to worry the least about its maintenance.

This low maintenance, yet highly efficient model weighs just 19.5 pounds. In addition to this, it is also equipped with antifreeze functionality. This ensures that the unit does not require you to check up on it regularly and does most of the job itself.

In addition to the GFCI plug, it is also equipped with the overheating protection auto shut off. What more do you want in a heater?

Pros Has thermal chimneys that ensure low surface temperature.

Has thermal chimneys that ensure low surface temperature. Has timer functionality.

Has timer functionality. Can be used in washrooms.

Can be used in washrooms. Covers a good deal of area.

Covers a good deal of area. Low maintenance.

Low maintenance. Antifreeze functionality saves time and effort.

Antifreeze functionality saves time and effort. Three adjustable heat settings. Cons No wheels for portability.

4 DeLonghi TRD40615E

Every oil filled heater by DeLonghi has its own exclusive features that give tough competition to other products. This is another excellent model by DeLonghi that is equipped with all the advanced features.

First of all, the model comes with heat power of 1500 watts. This makes it great for small to medium-sized rooms, about 144 square feet.

Secondly, the unit is equipped with advanced features like the LED digital display. This makes it an excellent choice for beginners. The digital display ensures convenience and ease of use.

Its carefully sealed and protected oil container requires no maintenance. It has a sturdy steel built with a sleek design. So, you don’t need to worry about the heater looking odd in your room anymore.

It comes with digital controls that you can use to set the thermostat and timer. Timer functionality is again its distinctive feature. It will lead to more positive and peaceful user experience.

Moreover, this DeLonghi oil filed heater is equipped with eco functionality. If you want to save on your bills, then this is the one for you. The eco mode will instantly automatically adjust settings and work efficiently.

This versatile model is packed with high quality features and functionality. One of such is the antifreeze functionality. This ensures that the unit demands the minimum amount of maintenance. It also ensures that the unit keeps functioning properly, without fail.

Pros Digital display and digital controls for ease of use.

Digital display and digital controls for ease of use. Antifreeze function.

Antifreeze function. Timer option.

Timer option. Sleek and sturdy design.

Sleek and sturdy design. Eco-friendly operation.

Eco-friendly operation. Low maintenance.

Low maintenance. Overheat protection feature.

Overheat protection feature. Portable with caster wheels.

Portable with caster wheels. 3 adjustable heat settings. Cons No remote control.

5 Hurricane Radiant Heater

The Hurricane Radiant Heater has all the advanced functions and features that you can ask for. With an all-black design and finish, this heater is all about performance and style.

First of all, this is a very sleek and attractive heater. It will blend well with your interior and won’t look odd. So, you don’t have to worry about ruining the heater looking totally out of place in your room.

Second of all, the heater is highly advanced. We can say this with assurance because of its features like remote control and digital display.

The remote control will let you control and manage the heater even from a distance. With comfort and convenience, you will never have to replace, refill, or put a lot of effort into maintaining this heater.

Moreover, you can also easily use this heater to heat multiple rooms. This is because it has 4 roller wheels that make mobility easy. As a result, it is a highly portable and cost-saving heating alternative.

Furthermore, the heater also has an easy-to-operate digital display. Use this digital control display to adjust the 3 heat settings. The heater has hi, low, and eco modes.

In eco mode, the heater will efficiently consume power and will adjust the functioning accordingly. This makes the heater an eco-friendly, cost-saving option in the long term.

The heater requires AAA batteries to run. The batteries, however, are not included. The model also comes with a 1-year warranty.

Pros Remote control for convenience.

Remote control for convenience. Timer function included.

Timer function included. Sleek design.

Sleek design. Digital display.

Digital display. Comes with a warranty.

Comes with a warranty. Eco mode for energy efficiency. Cons No mention of safety features.

6 COSTWAY Oil Filled Radiator Heater

This Costway oil filled heater is one of the best. Its 14-inch design makes it extremely portable and convenient.

To begin with, the heater weighs about 8.6 pounds. Consequently, this makes it a portable option. This weight is less than that of most of the other oil heaters available.

Additionally, the heater is equipped with excellent features and functionality, such as power indicators and quiet operations. The power indicator is an LED light which acts as a reminder. So, you will not forget and leave the heater on when not in use.

Moreover, the heater also has an adjustable thermostat. It has an easy-to-operate and use dial to adjust the thermostat. Its power output is of 700 watts maximum.

This phenomenal oil filled heater also features safety options. These include auto shut off when the heater trips or overheats. So look no further and get this oil heater to ensure a comfortable, worry-free experience.

You also don’t need to worry about its portability. It does not have wheels like most of its competitors. However, this lightweight and compact heater comes with handles on the sides. Consequently, you can carry this heater around conveniently.

With its properly sealed oil container and 4-inch fins, the heater evenly distributes heat. It is also a perfect heater for small to medium sized areas.

Pros Quiet operations.

Quiet operations. Comes with safety features.

Comes with safety features. Easy to adjust thermostat settings.

Easy to adjust thermostat settings. Side handles for carrying.

Side handles for carrying. Lightweight and compact design. Cons No timer functionality.

No timer functionality. No wheels.

7 Tangkula Oil Radiator

The Tangkula Oil heater is the best oil filled heater there can be. This is because of its highly advanced and well-performing features like 7 oil-filled fins.

Firstly, the heater is equipped with the most silent and quiet operation. This makes it especially appropriate for you if you want to run heaters during the sleep hours or have kids in this house.

Secondly, it also has 3 heating options. The maximum power output is of 1500 Watts.

It also features 4 roller wheels which increase its portability. However, the heater still weighs 18 pounds, so it may not be the lightest product in the market.

Moreover, the heater has exceptionally easy-to-use thermostat adjustments. It has a simple and easy dial. This makes it a suitable choice for beginners.

It also features important safety functions. These include tip-over protection; the heater shuts off automatically when it falls over.

It will also shut off itself in case of overheating. Therefore, this heater will not just heat your room and regulate the temperature. It will also ensure that you are as comfortable as you can get.

Pros Appropriate and safe for both indoors and outdoors.

Appropriate and safe for both indoors and outdoors. Sturdy built.

Sturdy built. Portable with 4 wheels.

Portable with 4 wheels. Safety features ensure peace of mind.

Safety features ensure peace of mind. Easy thermostat adjustments.

Easy thermostat adjustments. No noise making operations. Cons No timer functionality.

No timer functionality. No remote control.

No remote control. Lacks a digital display.

Lacks a digital display. No eco mode.

8 Honeywell HZ-789 EnergySmart Electric Oil Filled Radiator

This is one of the most outperforming and advanced oil filled heaters by Honeywell. The heater is equipped with several features like timer, thermostat settings, wheels, along with a sleek design.

First of all, this stylish black heater comes with an easy-to-use digital display. The digital control not only makes it advanced but also makes it easier to use. This is a great option for first-timers.

Moreover, the heater has a 1 to 12-hour timer option. If you want a heater to heat your room but also be low maintenance, then this is the one for you.

Additionally, it is also equipped with 4 easy-to-roll wheels. Therefore, you can use this heater easily to heat one room and then put it another. It is powerful and has a maximum power output of 1500 Watts.

Due to its high power output, the heater is suitable for rooms of sizes up to 155 sq. ft.

Furthermore, it has safety features such as automatic shut off in case of tip-over or overheating. So you can sit back and relax with this heater installed in your rooms.

To fully use the wheels, the heater is designed to have easy carry handle that makes mobility even easier.

Pros Easy to move around with wheels and handle.

Easy to move around with wheels and handle. Black and stylish look.

Black and stylish look. Digital display and control ensure ease of use.

Digital display and control ensure ease of use. Safety features ensure comfort and convenience.

Safety features ensure comfort and convenience. Suitable for large rooms.

Suitable for large rooms. Maximum output of 1500 watts.

Maximum output of 1500 watts. Energy efficient. Cons Weighs 27.1 pounds

9 Teknogas CTF1507FW

Teknogas is known for its highly innovative and effective products. This model by Teknogas is one of the best oil filled heaters that have made it to the top of the market.

To begin with, the heater is equipped with 3 power output ratings. These include 300 Watts, 600 Watts, and maximum 1500 Watts. Even with such a powerful design, the model is relatively affordable.

Because of its affordable price and exceptional functionality, it has set a high benchmark in the market. The heater features 4 rolling wheels and a carry handle for increased mobility.

Moreover, it also comes with indicator lights. Therefore, you never have to worry about leaving the heater on as the light will alarm you.

This affordable yet high quality heater also has a 24-hour timer functionality. It has an all-white, sleek design that looks sophisticated and simple.

Furthermore, it is also suitable for first timers or people who don’t know much about heaters. This is because it has easy-to-handle dials and thermostat settings.

Pros Timer functionality.

Timer functionality. Sleek design.

Sleek design. Ease of use.

Ease of use. Handles to carry swiftly.

Handles to carry swiftly. Indicator lights for peace of mind.

Indicator lights for peace of mind. Weighs 18 pounds. Cons No remote control.

No remote control. No digital control.

No digital control. Doesn’t specifically energy efficiency.

10 NewAir AH-450B Electric Oil-Filled Space Heater

The NewAir oil filled heater is the perfect blend of technology, performance, efficiency, and style.

The heater has a maximum power output of 1500 Watts. Therefore, it is highly suited for small to large rooms of sizes up to 150 sq. ft.

Another reason for it being suitable for large rooms is its 5 efficient, sturdy and stable fins. They allow quick and equal distribution of heat in every part of the room.

The most distinctive feature of the heater is its digital control panel. It’s easy to use, attractive and allows you to use the settings easily.

Furthermore, it has 3 heating options and 5 temperature settings. It is also fully portable with its handles and heavy duty wheels.

Additionally, it also has extra convenient features like timer settings and safety features. Safety features include auto shut off when the heater tips over or overheats.

The most unique thing about this unit’s timer is that you can set it to turn on. This way you will not only be worry-free of turning it off, but it will turn itself on too.

Pros Timer functionality is extraordinary.

Timer functionality is extraordinary. Sleek design.

Sleek design. Digital control panel.

Digital control panel. Technologically advanced.

Technologically advanced. Good for large rooms.

Good for large rooms. 5 temperature settings.

5 temperature settings. Comes with remote control. Cons Overheating issues complained.

Overheating issues complained. Short cord.

Best Oil Filled Heater Buying Guide

Now we have taken a detailed look at some of the best oil filled heaters. Next, we should move on to the important factors that need to be considered. These factors will directly or indirectly impact your experience as a user.

Noise production All appliances, such as an oil filled heater produce some level of noise. This sound can be highly irritating and disturbing if it’s high. Moreover, if you plan to keep the heater in a room, then it’s even more annoying. Therefore, we recommend you to check the noise output of the heater. This will allow you to choose the heater according to where you plan on using it. There is a wide variety of oil filed heaters that come with low-sound operation technology. They might be usually higher priced, but there are some cheaper options as well. Durability When you are investing in any product, it’s important to ensure that it will last you a long time. Before buying an oil filled heater, make sure that it has high durability. You can ensure this by checking it built material. The sturdier the material used, the better the built will be. Moreover, the heater should have certain properties that ensure durability. These can be resistance to corrosion, waterproofness, and resistance to rust and stains. Portability and size The ease with which you can move the heater around is directly related to its size and weight. If you plan to use the heater in more than one area, then make sure you buy a portable one. Portability not only ensures that it’s easy to carry but also makes storing and placing the heater easier. Do not get fooled into thinking that compact and small-sized heaters don’t work well. If they have the right features, they will perform just as good as the bigger ones. In fact, portability and a compact size will add more positivity and comfort in your user experience. Timer functionality We highly recommend looking for the timer functionality. If you want to invest in a reliable and comfortable oil heater, this feature is important. Even though timer will not have a direct impact on its performance, it is still important for a more convenient and positive experience. A timer functionality will allow you to set the timer and have the heater shut off/on automatically. You will not have to put in much effort and will find the heater more dependable. Timer functionality can also help you save costs. You will not have the heater running all night as it will shut down automatically on your desired time. Safety features Heaters, just like any other home appliance, have many hazards. They should not be left for a long time without any check and supervision. They also pose a greater hazard because of their heating element. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the heater you choose has safety features. These are not extra features but the essentials that can be very beneficial. Such features may include rounded edges and overheating protection. Rounded edges refer to the sides of the appliance that can be sharp and threatening to children and pets. These edges can even be dangerous for adults in the house or anyone working with it. Therefore, round edges eliminate this risk of injury. Other features like auto-shutoff protect the heater from getting extensively hot. The feature automatically shuts off the appliance once too hot. This also takes the burden off of your shoulders. You no longer will have to keep checking it for overheating. Design The design of a heater does not only refer to its appearance. Every heater has a different design and hence performs differently. There are heaters with vertical metal columns, and some have thermal tunnels instead of fins. These design features can have a direct impact on how the heat is distributed by the appliance. A vertical heating metal column gives out heat from the top, which also means that their bodies are cooler to touch. You can also consider this feature when looking for how safe the heater is. Meanwhile, heaters with thermal tunnels distribute heat through “tunnels.” This process of passing through heat from thermal tunnels can mean longer time required to heat the room. However, this design is the most advanced technology and has a better heating performance. Warranty Every brand and manufacturer offer a different warranty policy with their product. So whatever brand you choose, make sure to check with their warranty first. Warranty can be very useful if it is a generous one. It can save you the repairing and replacement costs. However, not all manufacturers come with good and generous warranties. So, make sure to check the warranty beforehand. It will not only save you costs but will also make maintenance of the heater easier. Budget and price Of course, this is one of the most essential aspects to consider. Remember that an expensive heater does not necessarily determine good performance. So, if you do not have a huge budget, don’t hesitate to go for a cheaper heater. You will find various competitive units in the market that work exceptionally at lower prices. Don’t pay too much for unnecessary and ineffective features. Choose wisely and spend wisely, even if you do have a good budget. Ease of operation and heat settings

All heaters need you to adjust their settings according to your preferences, so they can perform accordingly. These settings may refer to timer settings, temperature control, and so on.

Before purchasing a heater, make sure that you fully understand its settings and operations. Nowadays, there are advanced heaters with easy and quick touch control panels. These panels also come with LED screens for increased clarity.

Therefore, the heater you buy should have easy, efficient, and durable setting options. It should not be too complicated for you to operate. This will have a direct impact on your experience.

The preferred variety of settings includes 2 output settings and an adjustable thermostat.

Reasons To Buy An Oil Filled Heater

You must be wondering; why choose an oil filled heater when there are clearly other options too? Well, investing in an oil filled heater will always remain the best option. This particularly applies if you have a medium sized area to cover and looking for an outperforming heating alternative.

We have come up with some remarkable reasons that will make you buy an oil filled heater:

Energy efficient Oil filled heaters are widely known for their outstanding ability to transform almost 100% of their power consumed into heat. This makes them highly energy efficient. In other words, there is no waste of energy. Moreover, the appliance also needs to consume lesser energy to heat the same oil that was heated before. The oil stays warmer for a longer period of time. Low maintenance You do not need to worry about any cleaning, replacing, and refilling. It uses the same oil as the fuel and works just as fine. Peace of mind You will find a full range of oil heaters that come with efficient safety features. Over-tipping and overheating features ensure that you can trust and rely on them. Furthermore, there is also the timer functionality. This allows you to rely and depend on the unit itself fully. It requires minimum effort from you. It is also safer to have oil heaters at home with pets and children. They have fins and columns that are hardly ever heated. The best part about oil filled heaters is that they are portable. This eliminates the need for central air conditioning. Central heaters are expensive to install and high maintenance. Moreover, you also will not need to install heaters in every room as you can easily move the heater from one room to another. Long lasting heat Compared to water heaters and electric heater, oil heaters produce a longer lasting heat. This is because the fuel, oil, remains heated for a longer time. Hence, you can turn off the heater and still keep the room heated for a long while. No vents Another great feature of oil filled heaters is that they do not have vents. This means that you no longer have to worry about cleaning them. There will be no issue of debris and dust building up. Oil filters are given proper enclosure. Therefore, their airflow and performance will also not have an impact by any dust or dirt. Low sound production

Oil filled heaters do not use any fans or heavy-duty machines that will produce noise. If you want to have a heater in your room but want silence, this is the best choice.

Oil filled heaters are best known for their quiet operations.

Comparison With Other Heating Options

There are other heating options in the market as well. It’s better to carry out a thorough comparison between the most common alternative of oil filled heaters. This way you will be able to choose better for yourself.

Oil Filled Heater vs. Air Conditioners

Air conditioners are compressor-based units. They use chemicals reactions to change the temperature of the air that flows in and out through them.

Air conditioners are more appropriate for cooling the air in summers. However, they are also a huge investment to make. They are also known for putting a strain on your utility bills.

Air conditioners come in various forms, but the most common ones today are the split ACs. With air conditioners, there is no option of portability or mobility. They are also much larger in size.

So, if you have limited space, then air conditioners might not be for you. Air conditioners with advanced technology do have timer functionality like the oil heaters.

However, with timer functionality and restarting, air conditioners use a larger amount of electricity.

Furthermore, air conditioners also produce a short-lived air temperature. With oil heaters, the heat in the room stays even after the unit is off. It’s not the same case with air conditioners.

Moreover, air conditioners work by throwing cooler air out in the environment. This makes it a bad option for more open areas. You are also restricted to open windows and doors while the AC is on.

Oil heaters are also known for their efficient, equal distribution of heat. This is not the case with air conditioners. they usually focus the air in one area. This can be annoying and prove to be highly ineffective.

Air conditioners are also noisy, compared to oil filled heaters.

In addition to this, air conditioners also need to be installed in one particular place like an empty wall in a room. This means that they can’t be taken around from room to room.

This further increases inconvenience as you will need to install another AC in another room.

Oil Heater vs. Electric Heater

Electric heaters work by passing an electric current through the heating coils of the unit. The current then produces heat which is emitted into the environment. Some have built-in fans to distribute heat as well.

Electric hearers are solely run on electricity. This is one of the most important reasons why they are not energy efficient.

While oil heaters use a fluid like oil for heating, electric heaters only use voltage. There is no heating liquid in electric units.

Since electric heaters have fans in them, they can be noisy in comparison to oil heaters. Electric heaters are also not a good choice due to their high safety risks.

The electric units have a much-heated body which can cause a lot of damage if touched accidentally. So if you have pets and children at home, this is not a good option for you. Due to use of high voltage, electric heaters are also not safe if they come in contact with water or wet surface.

Both oil and electric heaters are environment-friendly and pose no serious threat. So if you are environmentally conscious, you can choose either of these. However, electric units do consume lots of energy.

While oil heaters leave behind no wasted energy, it’s not the same case with electric units. There is a lot of electricity that goes to waste without producing any heat.

Their need for a continuous electric supply will definitely increase your bills. This also takes away your peace of mind that oil heaters can give.

In terms of portability, oil and electric heaters compete with each other. Oil heaters can be moved around room to room. But they do weigh more than electric heaters. This is because oil haters have a dense liquid like oil in them, while electric units do not.

Do You Need To Refill Oil Filled Heaters?

Oil filled heaters have oil filled in them as the heating liquid. It is the liquid that passes through the thermal unit for heating. However, the unit uses the same oil over and over. Hence, you do not need to refill oil again and again.

In oil heaters that work on electricity, the heating element run by electricity heats the oil. The oil never combusts or burns; therefore, the level of oil in the unit never decreases.

This is one of the greatest benefits of installing an oil filled heater. It requires the bare minimum maintenance and hence makes it convenient to use.

However, this does not mean that you never have to check or update your heater. There can always be chances of fluid leakage. In such cases, the appliance switch off the appliance and fix it instantly.

Safety tips

Any kind of heater has some kind of safety hazards with it. While oil heaters are relatively safer, you still need to take some safety precautions. Here are some ways you can ensure safe operations:

Plug it directly You should avoid plugging the heater into a switch through extension wires. It’s always a much safer option to plug it in directly. Or you can also use an extension cord that is very heavy-duty. Do not use a long, light weighted small gauged extension cord. Check for the unit’s safety certification Safety certifications ensure that the unit has been tested and approved by authorities and specialists. This is essentially important. Avoid fixing it yourself In case of any damage or dysfunction, do not try to fix it yourself. For heating appliances, we recommend professional assistance. Trying to fix it yourself can lead to environmental hazards and can also damage your appliance. Never leave it plugged in when not in use We highly recommend taking the plug out when the appliance is not in use. This is particularly necessary if there are children at home. Never leave the room with the oil heater on for a long time. Tripping hazard If your oil heater has long cord or wire, then there is a huge tripping hazard. This is because the cord can come in the way of children, pets, and even adults at times. We recommend buying a unit with smaller cords. If that is not possible, then place the heater in a less-traffic area. Don’t place it in the middle of the room where there’s a lot of people. Instead, place it in the corner where a lot of people do not go by. Check for safety features

As mentioned earlier, safety features are necessary. Make sure that the oil filled heater you purchase has all the necessary safety features.

Moreover, you also need to ensure that you know how these features work.

Conclusion

Finally, the choice of the heater you buy will largely depend on your usage and budget. However, from this detailed review of some of the best oil filled heaters, we have a clear winner. The NewAir heater seems like the perfect, an all-in-one package.

It has all the essential and extra features. It also has a nice and stylish design. Therefore, it is the definite winner of this comparison.