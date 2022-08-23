The kitchen faucets always play an important part when it comes to the way your kitchen looks.

Right now, it is never about just any faucet as you might want a model that comes with more functionality. It is the reason we get to look at the best kitchen faucet for hard water. You can be sure that such faucets can deliver on some good performance you have always wanted.

The kitchen faucets for hard water are designed to work well with the hard water. They do help to get rid of the residue and build up normally left behind by the hard water as it passes through the water. You can now be sure that the model you get right now will deliver on some good performance always.

Let us get into the reviews to learn more about such types of kitchen faucets.

Top 5 Kitchen Faucet for Hard Water In 2022 Reviews

1 Kraus KPF-1640CH Modern Nola Single Lever Kitchen Faucet

If you are looking for a top performance kitchen faucet, then this one should be a great choice. It does come with some impressive performance features that make it one of the best for you to choose right now. For those who enjoy having their hard water softened, then you might want to get the best model and this is it. It does also come with a new and modern design that should make it look great in the kitchen.

Another thing you will like about the model should be the Neoperl Aerator with easy clean nozzle. There is no doubt you will enjoy owning one starting today. This model comes with a high performance nozzle that should make it possible to continue experiencing the same water flow without any problem. No more sacrificing the water pressure as you get in other models. It also comes with easy clean rubber nozzles that help prevent hard water build up.

The model is also great when it comes to offering splash-free single lever flow control. You can easily switch from one side to another to control the water flow just as you would want. The use of an all metal lever is a way of making sure that you end up with a model that delivers on durability. It also remains splash free when it comes to the temperature and flow control.

The users will love the fact that the model comes with magnetic docking. It should make the model such a breeze to use. The model also comes with a dual function sprayer that helps with switching from the aerated stream and powerful spray.

Pros

Rubber nozzles

Water flow rate maintained
Dual function spray
Cons
Installation takes time

2 Kohler K- 99259-VS Artifacts Single Hole Kitchen Sink Faucet

Kohler is no new brand when it comes to making quality kitchen faucets. You can now be sure that the model you get right now can deliver on your cleaning needs and also deal with the hard water. First of all, this model comes with three different types of water spray. This makes it great for various applications that you might have in mind.

Talking of types of sprays, this model offers the BerrySoft spray, sweep spray, and aerated spray. There is no doubt you get to see that this model is great for various uses in the kitchen. The BerrySoft mode is great when it comes to those who need a light spray. With this kind of spray, it is possible to gently wash the fruits and vegetables. The sweep spray on the other hand will create a wide and a forceful blade of water important for superior cleaning. The aerated spray is great for filling pots.

As you can see, there is no doubt this model will be great for handling various applications in the kitchen. The model is also great in terms of combining the braided hose with a swiveling ball joint. This is called the ProMotion technology. This makes it possible to continue using the model without worrying that the hose would kink or tangle. This should be great for many people.

The model also comes with the pull down design. This allows for you to direct the water spray to specific places if you have. It could be great for cleaning the whole sink with so much ease. It is no doubt one of the best things to get right now.

Pros

Multiple spray patterns

Magnetic docking
ProMotion technology
Cons
Very expensive

3 Delta 4197-RB-DST Cassidy Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

This is another top performance model that you can get on the market right now. Its design makes it one of the best when it comes to the overall use. There is no doubt you will get many people right now opting to get it right now as they know it can deliver on some good performance. Being a top brand, many people will be comfortable spending their money on the product.

First of all, we get to see that the model comes with diamond seal technology. This kind of technology is important to help prevent any issues of leaks you might have experienced before. The working of the faucet remains good for years to come. For many people, they often feel like the faucet works great like new for years. You never have to think of replacing it any time soon as it will work great for you.

As for the installation, you get that the model is easy to do so. With the instructions sent by the manufacturer, you should be good to go when it comes to using the model starting today. Go ahead and pick the model feeling that it is among the best you can get. You will also like the fact that the model is backed by the Delta’s Faucet lifetime limited warranty.

The model is really good as it meets the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. There is no doubt that you get to see this model working great on overall for everyone. Being a pull out model, it is now possible to use it for various applications. You can now fill your port without much hassle.

Pros

Diamond seal technology

Touch-clean splay holes
Ease of installation
Cons
The styling could be better

4 Kraus KPF-2620SS Modern Oletto Single Lever

Kraus is no amateur when it comes to making some of the best models on the market right now. It is the reason you might get this model having the best in terms of performance. If you are looking to end up with a top performance faucet, then this one should be it. The model comes with an impressive and easy way of installation. You have to follow a few steps and you will be done. The manufacturer offers the installation guide with pictures so that the setup can be easier.

Another thing you will like about the model should be the fact that it comes with a Neoperl aerator and easy clean nozzle. This kind of high performance makes more people feel worth spending their money on the model. The neoperl aerator is important to help reduce the water waste. While this happens, you never have to worry about the model, reducing the water pressure. Your water pressure is always maintained.

To make the model the best on the market, you get that it comes with an all metal construction. As a result, the model is really great when it comes to the overall functionality at all times. It is one of the things that make the model liked by many users. The use of the premium materials is great for durability at all times.

Another thing is that the model comes with a splash free single lever flow control. The lever is also made of premium materials to ensure that you never have to worry about the functionality and durability. You also find it being easy to operate for anyone.

Pros

Ease of installation

Splash-free single lever
Impressive water flow rate
Cons
None for the price

5 Kraus KPF-1630SS Nola Single Lever Pull-down Kitchen Faucet

For many users, this is another top performance kitchen faucet that they can get right now. It comes from a brand that makes some of the best faucets right now. You can be sure that the model you pick right now is going to deliver on some good performance that works great for you right now. With a model that works great, you never have to worry that the model will fail on your when need it.

Another thing that stands out for the model should be the quality. The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to making a durable faucet. Thanks to having an all metal construction, you get that the model is great. The manufacturer also combines the precision engineering with premium materials and components. You can enjoy using the model as from today since it will give you some great performance you have always wanted.

The model is also seen as quite versatile. It is the reason you get to see that the model comes with dual function spray and stream functionality. With this capability, it means that you can switch between the aerated stream and the powerful spray. The aerated stream is used for some common applications and also filling the pots. The powerful spray on the other hand is good for cleaning when you have to cut through the dirt with ease.

The model comes with sedal cartridge. This is important that you get to end up with a top quality ceramic cartridge. This type of cartridge is important to ensure you have a long lasting and drip free faucet. No more worries about leaks.

Pros

Durable faucet

Drip-free
Dual function spray
Cons
Installation can take time

Advantages Of Using Kitchen Faucet for Hard Water

With the kitchen faucets for hard water, it is possible to experience the following advantages.

No more water stains

While using the kitchen faucet for hard water, it is possible that you can now deal with the hard water issues. One of such issues include the stains. The hard water will often leave stains on your utensils or sink. This makes them look old and nasty even though they are clean. The stains also make the sink look tarnished. You never have to worry about the stains when it comes to owning such type of filter. It is going to be great for you to pick a model that works great right now.

No more hard water residue

The hard water residues can accumulate with time. When the build up happens, you will end up with an array of mineral deposits. These deposits will stain the sink making it have some different colors as before. Some of the colors include white, brown, green, red, and sometimes blue. The worst part is that you can get a slimy residue sometimes. When left to accumulate, these residues can be tough to remove. Some might need professional products to help with the removal process. There is no doubt you would want a different approach to owning such a model right now.

Avoid hard water damage

Another thing you will like about these faucets is that they help avoid damage by hard water. Some deposits would discolor the sink and other components beyond restoration. It is the reason you would want to block that from happening. Sometimes you can even end up with models that block entirely. With such damage, you must start thinking in the line of getting the best performance hard water faucet.

How To Remove Hard Water Deposits

Kitchen Faucet for Hard Water Buying Guide

Mounting

The first thing you have to look at is the mounting process. There are two types of faucets in this case. You get the deck or wall mounting options. It is worth noting that most hard water faucets are generally deck mounted. This does not mean that you will not get the wall mounted options. You have to make sure that the model you get to pick can allow for ease of installation. Make sure to pick a model that works great just as you would want.

Design

Sometimes the design can help make up your mind when it comes to picking the best model. You would definitely want a model that delivers on some good looks and performance at the same time. It is possible you will also have to choose between the high arc models and those that lack one. For those who need to fill the various pots with ease, then having a higher arc should be great. Many models reviewed above come with a design that allows for ease of use.

Handles

Another thing that you can look at include the number of handles available. Some come with one, two or even the touchless design when it comes to the handle. Depending on the model, you are likely to find a variety of options so that you can pick a model that works great at all times. The model that you pick should also deliver on some ease of use with the handle. No point of having a model with a single handle and would be hard to use.

The touchless kitchen faucets come in handy when you have to operate the faucet when you have cookie dough on your hand and other applications. You simply have to pick the one that fits your lifestyle.

Sprayer

You definitely want to end up with a sprayer that delivers on the best performance. Depending on the model, some might have a pull out sprayer while others would have a fixed sprayer. For those looking to have the best reach and maneuverability, then it is good if you end up choosing the pull down sprayer. This helps with reaching to the different corners of the sink with ease.

Another thing you have to consider is the number of spray patterns you get. Some models offer up to three options for spraying patterns. It is therefore important to pick a model with multiple spraying patterns to make it easy for using the same sprayer for several applications.

Materials

There is no way you can forget about looking at the type of material you get with the model. It is therefore crucial that you get to pick a model made of strong material. Some models come with all metal construction. There is no doubt you have to get a model that lasts for longer. Some of the common materials used to make the faucets include the polished chrome or brushed nickel. This helps to keep the faucet looking for longer.

Sealing

As much as you can get a top quality model, it is always crucial to pick one that can deliver on the best sealing options. It is always irritating if you have a dripping faucet. Take the time to check out what kind of sealing mechanism the brand uses to make sure that you get to end up with a model that works great. Just like that, you should now have a top performance kitchen faucet.

Conclusion

The guide above should help you pick the best kitchen faucet for hard water. Depending on your needs, you can always pick one model from the list above. For many people, they always find these models being great to give you the best performance to keep the residues and mineral deposits to a minimum. There is no doubt you will your money is well spent when you get such as model right now.