The winter is around the corner. Are you in search of the best infrared heater to provide safe and efficient heating in those harsh winter days?

Well if the answer is yes, then you are in the right place.

Infrared heaters are becoming popular tools for home use as people realize the amazing benefits they have over convection heating systems. However, the problem is that choosing an infrared heater can be truly mind-boggling.

This review article will help you compare the best infrared heaters for your needs so that you can find the best one. Let’s get started!

Top 10 Best Infrared Heaters In 2023 Reviews

1 EdenPURE A5095 Gen 2 Pure Infrared Heater

What we like best about this infrared heater is its compact size with a small footprint, making it a perfect choice for a small room. Compared to its competitors, EdenPURE has many different features. It can be easily operated at different heat levels of your choice ranging from 1-20.

The most striking feature that brings additional value to investing in this machine is the “heat on” and “heat off” functions. Similarly, another important feature of this popular heater is the way in which it heats. You can be sure that the temperature will not go too high. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about this heater becoming too hot and save the risk of a potential fire in your house.

Moreover, it comes with a timer function that can set for up to twelve hours to allow you to decide when the unit will turn on or off. It also contains a quiet mode, which will slow down the fan, reducing the noise to a bare minimum.

With all of the great technologies incorporated and a reasonable price, this EdenPURE heater can be recommended to anyone!

Pros Since this model is small and lightweight, it can be placed anywhere in the house.

It holds safety features such as safe-touch and tip-over sensor. This unit comes with a remote, making it easy to operate. Cons It might be expensive if you are on a tight budget.

It might be expensive if you are on a tight budget. This model does not come with wheels.

2 ILIVING Infrared Portable Space Heater

This amazing heater is capable of heating rooms up to 1000 square feet and warms them during the cold season. Not only is it a new and modern system, but it also comes with a variety of functions.

Talking about its design, it features a beautiful front panel to add beauty to your room. It is also able to put out twice the hot air than its competitors.

Therefore, if you want quite heating in your room, then the ILIVING infrared space heater is there to save you from any interruption.

As far as safety is concerned, it comes with safety features, including a tip-over heat system and the overheat protection system. By virtue of these features, your children and pets would be safe from an accident.

That’s not all!

This model also features auto energy saving mode plus el-thermostat to cut back on your bills. The heater can heat from 50 to 86 degrees when this feature is working.

Additionally, it holds timer functionality to set the time for its operation. Lastly, it also features a dual heating system combined with an infrared tube of quartz and PTC technology.

Pros Thanks to its 4 cater wheels, this model is portable.

It offers silent heating; thus, it’s the perfect choice for offices and apartments. This unit comes with remote control, making it easy to switch modes while lying on the sofa. Cons Sometimes, the fan may start rattling and cause interference.

3 Duraflame Portable Electric Infrared Quartz Oscillation Tower Heater

If you wish to heat rooms of 1000 square feet or less, this 5200 BTU heater a great option available in the market. It is ideal for warming medium-sized rooms in the cold season. As the name suggests, this portable heater oscillates to produce heat.

Talking about its contemporary design, it’s a perfect fit for your rooms with darker finishes. Similarly, being tall rather than wide, it will consume less space than other models.

Moreover, in order to ensure its security, this comes with an automatic shutoff, which starts working when it hits 80 degrees. Plus it has a cool-touch exterior that helps to avoid any burns. This makes it a safe choice to be used within your home.

It is also lightweight, which makes it portable and thus easy to use in different rooms. In addition to all these features, it is equipped with a timer to set your desired time and digital temperature display.

Pros It is lightweight and can be placed anywhere in your home.

The remote control allows you to easy mode switching. It has timer functionality to set up to 12 hours. Cons Due to its tall design, there is a risk of tripping over.

Due to its tall design, there is a risk of tripping over. The oscillating fan causes a bit more noise than usual.

4 Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater with Humidifier

People love this Dr. Infrared Heater for many reasons. Compared to other models, it is capable of heating larger rooms followed by a pleasant environment in winters. Being equipped with both high and low settings, it allows you to turn up the heat when you need and turn it back down to save energy.

Of all the features we love, one of our favorite features is the humidifier. Air tends to become dry and uncomfortable when the heating is on in your room. This humidifier creates a gentle mist and eliminates any harsh indoor to outdoor transition. Thus, it saves you from air that is too warm and stuffy to deal with.

Additionally, with this amazing heater, you don’t have to worry about potential fire by virtue of the tip-over protection technology and overheating protection technology. Similarly, the timer functionality ensures the safety of your home, even if you’ve already left for work, leaving the heater on.

Lastly, it is quiet in its operation; thus, you can concentrate on your work without any interference.

Pros The remote control allows you to control all the settings and functions.

It can heat a large room quickly. It operates quietly, allowing you to read in peace. Cons There are some complaints of occasional electrical problems by consumers.

There are some complaints of occasional electrical problems by consumers. The design is not so attractive.

5 Duraflame 9HM8101-O142 Portable Electric Infrared Quartz Heater

Designed for supplemental heating around the home, this Duraflame Infrared Quartz Heater provides natural humidity in the room. At the same time, it can also maintain comfortable heat all day.

It is equipped with an infrared quartz tube to warm up either a medium or large room. This PVC heating element is made out of ceramic composite. As a result, the warm air is evenly distributed in the room by a quite fan incorporated.

Talking about its appearance, the wooden casing looks great, making this heater fit in well with your home interior décor. Not only does the wooden casing give the heater its appealing design, but it also allows the heater to remain cool to touch. Consequently, this unit offers the ultimate safety to your family.

In addition to other safety features, this model offers a safer plug. The temperature of the plug is monitored continuously, and upon rising above safe values, the heater is automatically shut off. You can start the heater again once the pug is cool.

Pros This model is supported by casters, improving its portability.

It features a digital thermostat. The settings and function of this device are fully controllable by a remote. Cons Once the heating element is stopped, the fan does as well. Therefore, it blows some cold air for the time being.

Once the heating element is stopped, the fan does as well. Therefore, it blows some cold air for the time being. This gadget is noisy; thus it may interfere with your routine activities.

6 LifeSmart 6 Element Quartz Large Room Infrared Heater

Another product offered by LifeSmart, this infrared heater is not only a great option for anyone, but it is also affordable for everyone. With all the top-line infrared technologies and contemporary design, this heater is perfect for creating an environment where you can relax in comfort during the harsh winter days.

This traditional-looking heater is compact in size and portable. Additionally, it stands vertically rather than horizontally, making it very spacious. Moreover, it is capable of heating a room up to 1400 cubic feet in size.

Infrared heating is much healthier than the traditional heating, and this heater offers more safety elements than a conventional infrared heating unit.

Talking about safety, it is equipped with 3 infrared quartz elements having metal wrapped around them to allow more heat output. It also saves anyone from touching the heat directly. Moreover, by choosing energy-saving settings, you are able to focus on lowering costs and saving energy.

In addition, there is a digital thermostat to let you know the exact temperature. Also, the timer settings save you from the tension of any hazard.

Pros The model is highly budget-friendly.

It holds additional features like thermostat and timer. It heats the room without sucking out the moister from the air. Cons It can be noisy, especially when the fan is set on high.

It can be noisy, especially when the fan is set on high. There are complains of remote interference with other household appliances.

7 Infrared Heater DR-988 Garage Shop Heater

If you are looking for a heater to warm a space with little or almost no insulation, like a garage or workshop, then you should choose this Dr. Infrared Heater. Additionally, it can be mounted anywhere in the garage to provide heat in those harsh cold days.

This heater allows the people to keep up the good work without worrying about any discomfort related to temperature. The machine is highly durable, and it will last plus keep up you no matter how often you’re on the move. Moreover, it can easily heat up an area of up to 600 square feet.

When it comes to safety, this amazing heater comes with auto overheat cut-off protection to save you and the garage from any potential fire.

Additionally, it is equipped with a thermostat, and you are able to set temperatures of your desire, ranging from 45-95 degrees. The warm heat is evenly distributed by a fan. Therefore, if you are working on projects in your garages or workshop, you must get your hands on this device.

Pros The machine is well-built and ensures durability.

Being portable, it can be mounted anywhere. It is highly recommended for people who work in garages and workshop on a consistent basis. Cons It cannot be mounted on the ceiling.

It cannot be mounted on the ceiling. This model is not suitable for residential and household use.

8 Homegear 1500W Infrared Electric Portable Space Heater Black

In case you want to invest in a quick and efficient space heater on a budget, then the Homegear infrared space heater is the fantastic machine you are looking for.

Talking about its appearance, it is equipped with a plastic exterior which is highly durable. Plus, the device houses an LCD display to allow you to control your heat preferences easily. Similarly, it can help you adjust the temperature, power, and thermostat settings with the easy-to-operate remote.

Moreover, this heater is powered by 1500W of power and provides enough heat for 1000 square feet room on a cold day. It comes with high/low or eco mode for those wanting to only use enough power as necessary. Amazingly, this unit can go up to a balmy 86F, if things start to get frosty.

The heater uses quartz and mica to generate energy. Plus, a fan is incorporated to evenly distribute heat provided by mica and infrared heating tube throughout your room. All in all, it is a highly reliable choice, and if you want something that is functional by keeping you warm, this device is as good as it gets.

Pros It is very affordable, and a perfect choice for those who are on a tight budget.

The cool-touch and tip-over switch save you from potential hazards. It holds a 12-hour timer, and a thermostat to adjust the temperature. Cons This model does not come with wheels.

9 Homegear 1500W Infrared Electric Portable Wooden Space Heater

This Homegear infrared space heater is going to warm up your rooms in the harsh cold days of winters. It does this with the four different elements being incorporated in its design. These elements will allow the generation of infrared energy even more efficiently than its competitors on the market.

The wooden exterior of this heater makes it a perfect choice to go with your interior décor. It comes with 4 smooth-rolling casters that make its portability easy.

Moreover, it is capable of heating medium to large sized rooms. Plus, the heat is evenly distributed in the area by virtue of an incorporated fan.

Additionally, the most striking feature is that it offers different energy levels. Each energy level is highly efficient too. For instance, the eco mode requires only 500 watts of power, making it highly energy-efficient.

In addition, it comes with an LED display to help easy monitoring. Talking about its safety features; it comes with tip overprotection technology to save you from any potential accident. Furthermore, the device comes with a remote control to allow easy adjustment of settings according to your desire.

Pros The design with wooden exterior adds grace to your home.

It holds an eco-mode that uses only 500 watts power. This is an affordable option for those on a tight budget. Cons It is not much effective for heating large rooms.

10 Heat Storm Deluxe Infrared Wall Heater

If you are looking for a nice and efficient heater to warm up your office or apartment, then look no further. This heat storm deluxe infrared wall heater is all that you need.

First of all, it comes with a very compact design that can be easily mounted on any wall. It only takes up two square feet of wall space. So, it can be easily fit in your interior, and there will be no need of moving any furniture.

Furthermore, it has a built-in thermostat with an LED display to help you monitor the ambient temperature. It allows you to regulate the temperature efficiently as well.

Meanwhile, talking about its safety features, it comes with anti-trip technology that will provide warmth for you and your family. It also limits the risk of tripping the breakers in your home.

Lastly, it offers a remote control to allow easy adjustment of the setting while lying on your sofa. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty to ensure reliability. It is, therefore, a perfect choice if you want to be living in comfort this winter and making major savings on your electricity bills.

Pros The sleek and compact design makes it perfect to go with your interior.

The easy-to-read LED display helps to monitor the settings. A remote control effortlessly controls its functional settings. Cons It does not feature any time settings.

It does not feature any time settings. This model is not the best looking.

Best Infrared Heaters Buying Guide

Now that we are done with the reviews of beast infrared heaters, it’s time to move forward to a detailed buyer’s guide. In the following, we’ll delve into a number of factors you should consider before making a purchase. These will help you decide what type of heater is right for you

Let’s jump in.

Purpose First of all, before buying an infrared heater, you need to determine its purpose. It can be an important factor as different heaters offer different advantages and disadvantages. The location you want to heat You have to determine which rooms you would like to warm up, followed by their measurements. For example, if you are planning to buy an infrared heater to use in a poorly insulated area or outside, it is good to buy a model with a larger heating surface. As a result, the air won’t get warmer if you are using a heater outside. A larger heating surface area refers to a wider infrared radiation area, so you will be able to feel the warmth over a larger surface. Another thing you need to consider is that the heater can only work in areas that have access to an outlet. It is a fact that electricity is not available in all areas such as construction sites located in remote areas. Therefore, in such a case, it is better to rely on gas heaters to meet your demands. Keeping kids & pets in mind Since infrared heaters come with a variety of safety features, they are a safe option to use around kids and pets. Therefore, it’s better to choose a model that can be kept high on furniture or the one that can be easily mounted on the wall. This helps to limit the access of children to heaters. Additionally, they will be safe from any potential burning or accident. Heating Capacity The next important factor to consider while purchasing an infrared heater is the heat capacity. This generally depends on the location where the heater is going to be used. Are you going to keep it in one room or move it around the house according to your choice? In case you are thinking to get a space heater for your room, make sure its heating capacity is enough for your room. The more powerful heater will heat up your room too much. Similarly, it will consume more power. Similarly, if you plan on moving the heater around the house, it is important to choose the one with larger heating capacity. A good idea is to purchase a model that has different energy levels, so it can run efficiently in smaller and larger rooms as well. Noise level Since different models produce a different level of noise, therefore, it totally depends on you which one to choose. If you are a light sleeper, then you should opt for the ones that offer silent heating to ensure a peaceful sleep. Some of them can’t be heard, while some may produce a noise loud enough to interfere with your usual activities. Therefore, the choice depends on the space heater’s purpose. Size The size of a heater is an important factor if you have limited space. It generally influences the portability and size of heating elements. A smaller unit is lightweight which increases its portability. However, it will take a longer time to heat up space due to its small heating elements. Contrarily, a larger unit with the same heating capacity will do it more quickly. Portability This is quite a crucial factor which needs to be taken into consideration before making any purchase. Buying a highly portable unit has its advantages, as it can be moved around in your home. Moreover, you can take it to the office when the temperature drops. Most of the models available in the market come with handles or casters to improve the portability. However, this feature is related to the size as well. Number of Heating Elements Heating elements are the ones that produce infrared heat. Their number varies from model to model. However, it is generally thought that units with more heating elements are more efficient. This is due to the fact that in infrared heaters, every heating element is responsible for producing infrared light. The larger units have larger heating elements, as the heating element produces heat on its whole surface. This is quite important because the larger unit will then produce more heat compared to the smaller one with the same heating capacity. Safety Features Infrared heaters provide the safest ways of heating available to us. It is important to make sure its safety while buying a new heater. One important safety feature is the anti-tip shutoff. If the heater gets hot above a certain limit and it features an anti-tip feature built in, then it will turn itself off. Therefore, it will save you and your family from potential hazards. Similarly, if you have children and pets in your home, try to buy a heater with many safety features. Timer Many models come with a timer feature, which ensures that the heater does not have a chance to overheat and start a fire. Warranty

Infrared heaters or other electrical appliances come with the risk of possible faults in the manufacturing process or electrical faults. Therefore, you must look for manufacturers who offer a warranty to protect your purchase. A longer warranty means you are able to enjoy complete peace of mind for a longer time.

Conclusion

That concludes our best infrared heaters reviews. Infrared heaters are indeed an efficient and economical way of adding warmth to any of your room. Additionally, they are becoming more popular with every passing year due to the advantages they offer.

Out of all the best-infrared heaters reviewed above, our favorite pick is Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater with Humidifier.

The primary reasons for this selection are its design, energy efficiency, and ability to quickly heat a space compared to its competitors. Additionally, it comes with a humidifier to retain moisture in the air.

You can get an idea from these reviews about how to find a great heater for your home, no matter why you’re buying one.