Top 10 Best Inflatable Kayaks in 2022 Reviews

Are you ready to go on an aquatic adventure? Taking a kayak trip is the perfect way to see the world in a whole new way while getting fit. This exciting experience can be enjoyed by people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Of course, you will need a kayak of your very own, and inflatable models are especially easy to transport. All you will need to do is drive to the body of water of your choice, inflate your kayak, and sail away.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best inflatable kayaks around to see what makes them so special.

Top 10 Best Inflatable Kayaks Reviews

1 Intex Excursion Pro Kayak

Are you ready to take your kayaking experience to the next level? Of course, you will need an inflatable kayak that is especially sturdy and reliable. With its sleek and sturdy design, the Intex Excursion Pro Kayak is sure to satisfy your needs.

Sailing like a pro…

This mighty model has been made of durable vinyl laminate PVC that comes with a UV resistant finish. You are provided with two air chambers that help to provide extra peace of mind. Even if a puncture occurs when you are afloat, you will be able to use the other air chamber to get back to shore.

This model is designed to be especially quick and easy to inflate thanks to the spring loaded air valves. You are also provided with a sleek and durable air pump to help make the task effortless.

Need some extra space?

There are two inflatable chairs set into the design that comes complete with back rests. If you are sailing solo, you can easily remove one of these chairs to provide extra space. The mesh cargo area on the front can also be used to store all your gear to keep the interior clear.

If you are especially small, you may find that the paddles are a bit on the short side. In addition, there is not as much legroom as could be hoped when both seats are inflated. However, the seats are easy to adjust to help you to make the most of the available space.

Features an adjustable mounting bracket for accessories. Supports up to 400 pounds. Cons The paddles are a little short

2 Intex Explorer K2 Kayak

If you are messing about on the water, it is essential that other vessels are able to see you. This is especially important if you are sailing on a waterway that is especially crowded. If your kayak is obscured due to bad weather, disaster may strike in the form of a collision.

Feeling fruity…

With its bright and bold yellow exterior, the Intex Explorer K2 Kayak resembles a banana. This image is reinforced by the fact that both the bow and stern are slightly curved. This design helps to make the kayak especially visible even in low lighting conditions.

If you have an emergency for any reason, it also means that it will be easy for people to identify this kayak. However, this is unlikely to pose too much of a problem. The heavy-duty vinyl construction is especially resistant to punctures.

A comfortable trip…

The Intex Explorer K2 Kayak comes complete with two inflatable seats that are fully adjustable. This helps to provide you and a kayaking companion with plenty of comfort during your trip. There are also two belted straps that you can hold onto when you need extra support.

However, it should be noted that it can take quite a while to inflate this kayak fully. Due to its weight, you may want to inflate it close to the edge of the water. However, the extra weight makes this model especially sturdy, and it can support up to 400 pounds.

All these great features also make the Explorer K2 one of the best inflatable boats currently available.

Specially designed for comfort and space. Supports up to 400 pounds. Cons Takes quite a while to inflate.

Takes quite a while to inflate. This model is rather heavy.

3 Intex Challenger K1 Kayak

Are you impatient to set off on your kayaking trip? In that case, you will need a kayak that can be inflated very quickly and easily. Fortunately, the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak takes just five minutes to inflate fully.

Going solo…

This is ideal for those times when you want a little alone time to gather your thoughts. This kayak is designed to be especially easy to maneuver on calm rivers and lakes. It comes with a wide netting panel on the front that can be used to store your gear.

Despite the fact that this kayak weighs just kilos, you can be sure that it will be strong and sturdy. In fact, it supports up to 220 pounds. This should be more than enough to support yourself as well as any equipment you want to take with you.

Built to last…

The special inflatable chair comes with a backrest for enhanced comfort. You are treated to a spacious cockpit, which allows you to move around with ease. This model has been constructed with heavy-duty puncture resistant welded vinyl, which helps to make it especially durable.

You can also rest assured that this kayak is especially sturdy. This will help to provide you with extra peace of mind during solo trips. The material is fully UV resistant, so you can be sure this kayak will go the distance.

Includes an aluminum paddle. Supports up to 220 pounds. Cons Not possible to drain excess water.

4 Driftsun Voyager 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Kayak

Are you looking for a kayak that is especially versatile? If you are embarking on an aquatic adventure, you will want to be prepared for every eventuality. However, trying to track down all of the pieces of kit you need can be costly and time consuming.

Messing about on the water…

One of the great things about the Driftsun Voyager 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Kayak is the accessories it comes with. The two supplied EVA seats are especially comfortable and easy to adjust. There are also two long and especially durable paddles thrown into the deal.

The PVC tarpaulin base is combined with an 840D coated nylon oxford top coating to make this kayak especially durable. There are double-threaded Boston valves to prevent air from leaking, while the whole design is puncture proof. Once you take to the water, you can be sure your kayaking experience will be smooth and stable.

Down to the water…

This kayak boasts a very compact design when it is deflated and comes complete with its own backpack. This helps to make taking your kayak down to the water especially easy. The whole model weighs just 27 pounds, which helps to make carrying it effortless.

As an added bonus, you can fully inflate this kayak in ten minutes or less. This is facilitated by the supplied hand pump, which has been designed to be easy to carry. You are also treated to a number of special tools to enhance the overall kayaking experience.

Comes complete with a carrying bag. Includes a double-action hand pump. Cons Not especially fast.

5 Advanced Elements Advanced Frame Convertible Inflatable Kayak

While inflatable kayaks are known for being lightweight and durable, they are not always as sturdy as could be hoped. While this is not a problem in calm waters, it could be an issue if the weather turns a little rough. Fortunately, this kayak comes with lightweight aluminum ribs that help to deliver exceptional rigidity.

This also helps to improve the speed and tracking ability of the kayak. The Advanced Elements Advanced Frame Convertible Inflatable Kayak also comes with a drop stitch construction to help make the craft extra rigid. This provides all the benefits of a hard shell kayak while still making the vessel especially light and convenient.

Sitting pretty…

With its two attachable seats, the Advanced Elements Advanced Frame Convertible Inflatable Kayak really stands out from the crowd. These seats are fully cushioned to provide you with plenty of comfort. It is also very easy to adjust the seats so that they are suitable for people of all sizes.

The low center of gravity also helps to make this inflatable kayak especially stable. This also makes the overall paddling experience much easier and smoother. If safety is a key concern, you are sure to love the six air chambers that are built into the design.

If you are especially tall and broad, you might find that this kayak is a bit of a tight fit. However, you can rest assured that you will have plenty of support. In fact, this mighty model is able to support up to 550 pounds.

Very durable yet lightweight. Comes complete with a special carrying bag. Cons Not suitable for especially tall people.

6 Sevylor Quikpak K5 1-Person Kayak

If you are looking forward to a kayaking adventure, you will want to get in the water straight away. The last thing you want is to have to spend a large amount of time inflating your kayak. However, some models take a considerable amount of time to fully inflate.

Easy does it…

Fortunately, it is possible to inflate the Sevylor Quikpak K5 1-Person Kayak in ten minutes or less. When it is deflated, the whole kayak folds up extremely small and weighs just 26 pounds. It fits inside a smart backpack that is supplied to make it extremely easy to carry.

You are also treated to an especially durable yet lightweight aluminum paddle that enables smooth sailing. This paddle folds in half so that it can easily be inserted into the side panel of the backpack. You are also treated to a large seat that can be adjusted to suit your needs.

Plenty of storage…

If you are embarking on a fishing trip, you are sure to want to take plenty of gear with you. Fortunately, there are special panels on both the front and back of the kayak, where you can tuck your belongings. A zippered storage compartment has also been built into the rear of the kayak to keep food and electronics safe and dry.

Carry handles are set into the front and back of the kayak to help make it easy to maneuver. This model can support up to 250 pounds, which should be plenty for yourself and all your gear.

Incorporates a leak-proof Airtight System. Set with Double Lock valves. Cons The paddles are rather heavy and unwieldy.

7 Airhead Montana Kayak Two Person Inflatable Kayak

If you are planning a camping trip, you will want to take your inflatable with you. There is nothing better than spontaneously deciding to take to the water. However, you will need to make sure that the model you choose is especially versatile.

Right at home…

Fortunately, the Airhead Montana Kayak Two Person Inflatable Kayak has been designed to suit various different types of terrains. From calm lakes to rapidly running rivers, you can be sure that this kayak will be right at home. This is due to the extremely rugged nature of this mighty model.

The tough 840-denier nylon with UV and water-resistant coatings is coupled with UV and water-resistant coatings. The bright orange color helps to make sure that you will be highly visible in the water. There are also grab handles and elbow guards to help provide extra stability and safety at all times.

All aboard…

This model measures twelve feet, which is plenty of space for two people to share. Both you and your companion are sure to be comfortable thanks to the large adjustable seats that are supplied. The front stretch net is accompanied by D-rings so that you can attach your belongings to the exterior.

Getting this kayak ready for use is especially easy, thanks to the simplicity of the design. All you need to do is unroll and inflate it, which can be done in just ten minutes. However, it should be noted that you will need to purchase a pump separately.

Boasts a reinforced bottom. Fitted with four bottom fins. Cons Does not come with a pump.

8 Sea Eagle 370 Pro 3 Person Inflatable Portable Sport Kayak Canoe

They say that the family that plays together, stays together. There is nothing better for bonding than embarking on an aquatic adventure. However, most inflatable kayaks are only designed for two or three people.

Fun for the whole family…

The impressive 650-pound capacity means that three large people will be fully supported in this kayak. The two skegs that are set into the bottom of the vessel help to provide enhanced stability. Even if the water starts to get a little choppy, it should be smooth sailing all the way.

This model comes complete with a large number of accessories that you are sure to love. There are two 84-inch aluminum paddles that fold for easy storage. There is also a cool foot pump and a small sealable case that can be used to keep your keys safe and dry.

Good to go…

The whole kayak weighs just 26 pounds and folds up especially small when not in use. At the end of your aquatic adventure, simply fold up the kayak and place it in the provided drawstring bag. Sling the bag over your shoulder, and you’ll be good to go.

It should be noted that this kayak only comes with two inflatable seats. This means that the third person will not be quite as comfortable. However, there is sure to be plenty of space inside for them to sit on the bottom of the kayak.

Comes complete with a carrying bag. Features two skegs on the bottom. Cons Only comes with two inflatable seats.

9 Elkton Outdoors Cormorant 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Fishing Kayak

Are you looking for a brand new fishing vessel for your next fishing trip? You will need to make sure that the inflatable kayak you choose is up to the task. It should come with special fitting to help make sure that the fishing trip is fun and memorable.

The perfect fishing companion…

The Elkton Outdoors Cormorant 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Fishing Kayak has been specially designed to meet fishing needs. Special fishing rod holders have been set into the sides. This will keep them safe while you are paddling through the water.

You are also treated to two large and durable aluminum paddles that fold for enhanced convenience. Sitting comfortably will not be a problem due to the two large supplied seats. These seats are fully adjustable and can be removed when not in use to provide extra space.

Goes the distance…

The whole kayak has been made of 18-Gauge rip resistant 1000D PVC, which is especially durable. There will be no risk of getting a puncture while you are out on the water. Even if the weather turns a little rocky, you are sure to have the stability you need.

The Elkton Outdoors Cormorant 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Fishing Kayak comes complete with a special carrying bag. This helps to make taking this model down to the water. When wet, getting it back in the bag can be tricky, although it still folds up small enough to carry.

Comes complete with a large air pump. Very quick and easy to inflate. Cons Getting the boat back in the carrying bag can be tricky.

10 Driftsun Rover 220 Inflatable Tandem White – Water Kayak

Are you looking for an inflatable kayak that is especially tough and stable? As the name suggests, the Driftsun Rover 220 Inflatable Tandem White-Water Kayak is ideal for use in rough water. In fact, it has been tested to handle up to class III and IV rapids with ease.

Let’s take a closer look…

One of the great things about this model is the two paddles that it comes with. These paddles are lightweight yet strong enough to make maneuvering through the water easily. It is also possible to adjust the length of these paddles so that they meet your specific needs.

The 1000D reinforced layered PVC material that has been used to create this kayak makes it especially tough. It comes complete with a high-pressure drop stitch floor for enhanced rigidity. This also helps to make this vessel puncture resistant, while the Halkey Roberts valves help to prevent leaks.

Stable and precise…

The removable deep fin enhances the precision of the kayak and helps it to point straight in rough water. The V-shaped hull helps to provide extra stability, even when the going gets especially tough. It is also possible to inflate this kayak in just ten minutes using the supplied hand pump.

The only downside is that the owner’s manual that is supplied with this kayak is not especially clear. This may provide a little confusion if you have never used an inflatable kayak before. However, this model is so straightforward that you are sure to get to grips with it fairly easily.

Rough enough for riding the rapids. Features adjustable aluminum paddles. Cons The owner’s manual is not especially clear.

Best Inflatable Kayaks Buying Guide

Choosing your favorite model from the best inflatable kayaks is an important decision. You need to make sure that the kayak you choose will keep you safe and dry during your aquatic experience. Here are some key factors that you should pay close attention to.

Use

The type of inflatable kayak that you choose will depend on your specific needs. Some models have been designed especially for fishing, while others are built to withstand rough waters. No matter what conditions you plan to use your kayak in, make sure that it fits the bill.

Size Matters

Take a little time to consider how many people you want to take on your kayaking adventure. You will need to make sure that there is plenty of space for yourself and all your passengers. If you need to take gear with you, there should also be some storage space.

Sitting Comfortably

Top of the range models should come complete with large and comfortable seats. Pay close attention to the materials that these seats are made of. The best inflatable Kayaks should be waterproof and fully adjustable for enhanced comfort.

The Materials

Of course, you will want to make sure that your new inflatable kayak is as tough and sturdy as possible. The material needs to be able to withstand occasionally gracing sharp rocks and stones. Modern models are typically made of Hypalon, PVC, or Nitrylon.

PVC is generally the material of choice for these kayaks as it is cheap yet especially durable. However, eco-warriors may prefer to go for an inflatable kayak that is made of Nitrylon. Although this material is a little heavy, it is especially strong and eco-friendly.

Stability

Most inflatable kayaks tend to be rather stable in the water due to their long and narrow design. However, it is a good idea to choose a model that comes with a removable skeg. This will help to prevent the kayak from tipping over if the water gets a little rough.

Portability

Trying to maneuver a large and heavy vessel down to the water can be a bit of a challenge. This is a particular issue if you are traveling solo. Therefore, you will need to find a model that is as light as possible while still providing plenty of support.

Large handles set into the front and rear of the kayak will help to make it especially easy to carry. Ideally, there should also be a special carrying bag thrown into the deal. This will allow you to carry the deflated kayak on your back to keep your hands free.

But What Are the Best Inflatable Kayaks? As you are sure to have discovered by now, different types of kayaks are designed for specific tasks. However, if you are a true adventurer, you are likely to want to explore all kinds of waterways. In that case, the best inflatable kayaks for your needs will need to be especially versatile. Fortunately, the… Driftsun Voyager 2 Person Tandem Inflatable Kayak …is sturdy and durable enough to rise to the challenge. It boasts a rear tracking fin and a whole host of impressive accessories. The pair of aluminum paddles with their ergonomic handles really help this kayak to rise to the top.