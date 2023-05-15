Removing your hot tub and spa cover can be difficult, right?

But you must realize that it doesn’t really need to be that way thanks to hot tub cover lifts. Plus, with this list of the eight best hot tub cover lifts, you can choose one that fits your needs.

In this article, you’ll learn the benefits of a hot tub cover lift and the different types available. You’ll also read about how you can ensure you purchase the best hot tub cover lift. Read on to find out!

Top 8 Best Hot Tub Cover Lifts On The Market 2023 Reviews

1 Cover Valet NP509 Spa Cover Lift and Caddy

The Cover Valet spa cover lift comes with an undermount-cabinet design which allows this cover and caddy to be used with all spas.

It features a gas spring that helps to remove the spa cover effortlessly. Plus, you can also conveniently store the cover on the side of the spa.

It is an adjustable hot tub cover lift. You can lower or raise the spa cover when it is stored. The cover lift can be installed completely just within minutes. Moreover, it is made using high-grade powder-coated aluminum.

Since it is easy to handle and adjustable, it can be stored without a problem It is made using powder-coated top-grade aluminum to ensure durability Cons Quite expensive when compared to the other hot tub cover lifts in the market

Quite expensive when compared to the other hot tub cover lifts in the market Screws that come with the cover might be too small for it

2 Cover Valet Hydraulic Cover Lifter

Cover Valet, known to be one of the world’s best spa cover lift makes it extremely easy to lift the spa cover. The cover lift has a low profile and is designed such that it can fit in almost any backyard and spa environment.

You can use this spa cover lifter without any problem against the wall, recessed in decks, and even inside gazebos.

The cover lift features high-quality dual gas locking shocks that allow to open and close a spa cover effortlessly. For the cover lift to work, you just require six inches of clearance space behind the spa.

The Cover Valet is durable, and long-lasting thanks to the stainless steel hardware and powder coat finish.

Easy to store away because of its compact design and structure and doesn't require too much clearance space too Comes with clear and concise instructions that make the installation easy Cons The compact design of the cover lift makes the product a little flimsy

The compact design of the cover lift makes the product a little flimsy Compared to other similar models on the market, the Cover Valet hydraulic lifter is a little costly.

3 CoverMate Easy Spa and Hot Tub Cover Lift

The CoverMate cover lift is designed for straight-sided spas and can fit spas ranging to up to 6 feet to 8 feet in width. It requires 4-5 inches of side clearance and 18 inches of rear clearance.

The cover lift provides a privacy shield and includes nylon catch straps. Since it features non-corrosive mounting brackets and is made with powder-coated aluminum, it is quite durable. It is also fitted with foam grips that ensures comfortable handling. Plus, TowelMate allows the user to hang up to three towels.

Comfortable foam grips allow to easily handle and lift the cover lift It is constructed using sturdy materials, thus ensuring its durability Cons The rear space needed for the cover lift to fit is quite a lot

The rear space needed for the cover lift to fit is quite a lot The clearance space needed on the sides is also at least 5 inches, so you’ll need to have a lot of clear space around the tub

4 ABC Spa Cover Roller

This cover roller is basically an easy-to-install and use cover removal system. It can be used for all rectangular and square hot tubs. This product features rollers on each arm that make it easy to push or slide the cover on and off the lifter. So, you can easily push the hot tub cover from its stored position back onto the hot tub.

Since this cover lift only needs half of the width of your cover behind your spa, this is an ideal option for various uses. Plus, once the folded spa cover is securely placed on the lifter arms, it can be used as a table top.

When the roller is not in use, you can fold its arms snugly against the tub. Moreover, it is made using durable weatherproof materials so that your unit stays safe even in harsh weather conditions.

It is available at a pretty affordable price Mounts to the side of the spa, saving space and making it easy to install Cons The unit features plastic brackets that tend to break after short-term use

The unit features plastic brackets that tend to break after short-term use Since it is made using plastic, it won’t last for a long time

5 Blue Wave Low Mount Spa Cover Lift

Another great option for easily lifting your spa cover is the low-mount cover lift by Blue Wave. It is made using high-quality powder-coated steel and is rust and corrosion free which ensures it lasts long.

The low-mount cover is designed to fit most rectangular, and square spa shapes up to 8 feet in width. You can rest assured that with this spa cover lift, removing the cover will be an effortless operation.

Promises a longer shelf life as compared to other units It isn't too expensive Cons Some parts are not too durable. In some cases, the parts might not be able to hold the cover in place for too long

Some parts are not too durable. In some cases, the parts might not be able to hold the cover in place for too long The cover lift features flimsy brackets which can collapse with even slightly rough use

6 Cover Classic Bottom Mount Spa Cover Lifter

If you have a spa or bathtub somewhere outside, then this is an ideal hot tub cover lift. It needs 18 inches of clearance space behind the spa and doesn’t work for in-ground or sunken spas. It can also cater to rectangle and square hot tubs measuring up to 96 inches.

Since there are no gas shocks or cover handling, these cover lifts are easy to use and install. With this unit, you can easily lift the cover and store it behind the spa.

It has a low profile design which easily blends into your environment. Plus, it reduces the wear and tear subjected on the cover, thus increasing the life of the cover.

The cover is made with a flexible material, making the unit easy to use It is made using durable material that increase the shelf life of the cover lift Cons Not suitable for in-ground and sunken spas

Not suitable for in-ground and sunken spas It comes with unclear instructions so setting it up would take time and effort

7 Outdoor Solutions NP5041 Easy-Off Economy Spa Cover Lift

If your hot tub isn’t round or square and you want a hot tub cover, then this is your best bet. Not only does it fit square or rectangular spas, but it can also handle oval, octagon, and almost all round spas.

The primary purpose of this cover lift is to make it easy to operate which is why it is made for just one-person operation. It also features heavy-duty springs that help to remove and put the cover.

Moreover, the powder-coated metal tubing allows long-lasting resistance against corrosion as well as superior strength. Plus, the tubing has adjustments for the width and height of the spas so that it can be used for different tubs.

No need to add screws in the spa's external shell, making it easy to install It is available at a great price! Cons The instructions could have been clearer

The instructions could have been clearer Getting the size to fit according to your tub can be tricky

8 Cover Valet 250 Spa Cover Lift

The Cover Valet 250 can be used in various backyard environments like against a wall or within a gazebo. It can cater to spas up to 7.5 feet.

It features dual gas springs that help to lift the cover effortlessly. Meanwhile, the locking safety feature keeps the cover open until it needs to be closed.

The spa cover lift boasts a durable powder-coat finish along with stainless steel hardware, allowing the unit to come with a 5-year warranty.

Powder-coated aluminum makes the unit last longer Lock mechanism is quite easy to use Cons It tends to put considerable stress on the seams

It tends to put considerable stress on the seams Installation takes a lot of time

Why Buy a Hot Tub Cover Lifter?

You can enjoy many benefits by purchasing a cover lift for your hot tub.

Keeps the hot tub safe

The primary advantage of purchasing the cover is that it keeps your hot tub protected.

The inside of your tub is connected to numerous internal parts of the tub through a drain. Often, it is connected to parts like hot tub pump and hot tub heater. So, if substances like dirt and debris fall into your hot tub, it would go down the train.

As a result, it would affect the other parts, damaging the efficiency of the hot tub. However, a cover lift can help to prevent the falling particles from even entering the tub.

Can be used for multiple applications

Hot tub cover lifts are also quite versatile. Apart from using it for your hot tub, you can use it to keep the pool clean. Similarly, you can use it to keep the pool heater safe.

Helps cut down cleaning time

Leaving the tub exposed only encourages the build-up of dirt. When it is time to use it again, you’ll have to scrub it really hard to clean it.

With a cover over it, the hot tub won’t be too dirty which helps to reduce the cleaning time. Plus, no debris or dirt will go in the grains, so the heater won’t be clogged.

Spa Cover Lifter Types

There are basically two kinds of spa cover lifters; attached lifts and detached lifts. How are they different? Let’s find out.

Detached lifts

These kinds of spa cover lifters don’t need any permanent installation. These can be placed underneath the hot tub. They use the tub’s weight to balance the weight of the cover overhanging the tub’s side.

Once you get this type of spa cover lifter under the tub, the system can be quite convenient. However, if the spa is full, then it might take a little hard work to get it under the tub. The job of getting it under is made easier if the tub is empty.

Attached lifts

To install attached spa lifts, you will have to drill holes in the sides of the hot tub. Since these are permanent, you need to be really careful that they’re placed in the right position.

Remember, it is impossible to reverse a drilled hole, so take extra caution at the time of installation!

Hot Tub Cover Lift Buying Guide

By taking the following factors into consideration, you can ensure you purchase the best hot tub cover lift.

Ease of operation

When it comes to choosing the best hot tub cover lift, you will find models with various mechanisms like springs and pistons. Units that feature such mechanisms are easy to maneuver. So, if you want a hot tub cover lifter to move the tub cover, then it is best to choose one that comes with such mechanisms.

Method of attachment

You must also take into consideration the attachment method of the cover lift. For some units, you can just slide them easy while for others; you might have to drill them into the tub.

Note that the cover lifts that require drilling are sturdier. Thus, they are highly recommended if you tend to use the hot tub quite frequently.

Position of the folded cover

Before buying the cover lift, you must think about where you want the cover to be folded up. Some people prefer having the lid completely out of their way. Meanwhile, others want to have it up for different purposes like blocking the wind, providing privacy, etc.

The eight best hot tub cover lift mentioned above place the tub cover in a unique configuration. Therefore, make sure you think about how you want the folded tub cover to fit into your environment.

Thickness of the cover

Each spa cover has a different thickness. Before you go purchase a cover lift, you must ensure that the unit you have chosen can handle the thickness of your hot tub cover.

Clearance space

This refers to the space needed so that the cover can open up properly. For instance, if there’s not much space around your hot tub, then a long cover lift would not be the best choice as it won’t fit.

Meanwhile, if you have a tub somewhere outside where there is ample space, then you won’t have a problem with a sturdier and bigger cover lift.

Price

Of course, you can’t ignore the cost when buying a cover lift. Not all cover lifts will fit your budget as some of them are quite costly.

Thus, you can make a list of the cover lifts that fit your needs and then see if one of those fit your budget. Pen down at least four to five choices so that you can decide on the best out of those.

Conclusion

Choosing the best hot tub cover lift is not an easy task, but this post can really help.

Before you hit the market, go through the buying guide once again so that you can narrow down your choice right from the start.

Also, make sure you read our top eight cover lifts and its pros and cons so that you have an idea of what an ideal hot tub cover should have.

Hot tub cover lifts can make your work easier and keep your tub protected. So, it is crucial you make the right choice.