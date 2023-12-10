Top 5 Best Honeywell Air Purifier on The Market 2023 Reviews

Do you or your kids have allergies? Do you have pets, or live with a smoker? Using an air purifier that helps remove allergens from the air may help you breathe easier. So, you can enjoy sleeping & relaxing more comfortably in your home.

1 Honeywell True HEPA Allergen Remover

Honeywell True HEPA Allergen Remover is an excellent purifier for your home. Moreover, it is highly recommended for extra-large rooms. It covers a ground of up to 465 sq.

The purifier covers the most ground. This is in comparison to all the other products in this review. Hence, the purifier can be used for extra-large rooms or even some halls.

The purifier also captures up to 99.97% airborne particles. These can be as small as 0.3 microns. In fact, these particles also include pet dander, pollen, dust, mold, and smoke.

One other reason why it is an amazing air purifier is that it circulates air 5 times in the room. Moreover, it also removes the odor of unwanted particles in your room. This allows you to enjoy and relax in your homes.

This amazing air purifier also comes with an automatic shutdown timer. The time options are 2, 4, and 8 hours. So now you can just put on a timer and don’t worry about the time.

The purifier comes with 4 cleaning levels to cater to your individual needs. These are allergen, general cleaning, germ, and turbo.

A filter light reminds you when it’s time to change the filters, and they are easy to replace with no tools required.

Pros Suitable for very large rooms, even up to 465 sq.

Captures small airborne particles, which are as small as 0.3 microns.

Filters and circulates air 5 times an hour.

Energy efficient, portable, and effective.

Option to choose from 2, 4, 8 automatic shutdown timer

4 air cleaning levels to cater to your required needs, thus adding extra convenience.

relatively easy tap controls make it easier to use.

Compact size allows you to carry the air purifier with you on trips. Cons The pre-filter should be replaced after every 3 months for optimal performance thus adding extra expense.

Sometimes high amounts of contaminants can slightly block the pores in the filter.

2 Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier

The Honeywell 50250-S true HEPA air purifier is one of the best air purifiers out there. Moreover, it has amazing advantages, but more on that later. First, let’s talk about its features.

This purifier covers a ground up to 390 sq. Therefor, this makes it suitable for large rooms. It has the technology that ensures the capture of up to 99.97% of the bacteria.

The true HEPA purifier is very efficient when it comes to capturing unwanted particles. Thus it can detect and capture particles as small as 0.3 microns. As a result, this ensures that your room is thoroughly cleaned.

Moreover, the purifier comes with 3 cleaning levels. This is to ensure that you can choose the best one for you for everyday cleaning.

It works on advanced technology that minimizes air leaks. Moreover, The purifier also has filter indicators. These remind you to clean your filters on time, so you don’t have to keep tabs.

In addition, the filter also is very useful for asthmatics and allergy sufferers. This is because it captures relatively smaller dust particles of almost all kind. This helps these people breathe cleaner air.

The purifier has a 360-degree air intake and output. This maximizes efficiency in filtering and circulating in the room. And hence it can be placed in any area of the room.

Pros Covers large ground, up to 390 sq.

Captures 99.97% of the unwanted particles in the room.

It has 3 cleaning levels for your every need

The advanced technology minimizes air leaks

The filter indicator reminds you to clean the filter.

360-degree air intake & discharge maximizes efficiency

Odor reduction is relatively maximized with the help of activated carbon pre-filters Cons There is no guarantee that all of the air in a room will pass through the filter.

The pre-air filters need changing every 3 months, which could become expensive.

Slightly heavier than some other models.

3 Honeywell HFD 120-Q Oscillating Air Purifier

As the name suggests, this purifier is very efficient in its oscillating power. But it has some other amazing features as well. To find out more on this, read ahead.

It is a rotating air purifier that circulates and captures airborne particles. These include pet danger, pollen, and smoke.

It also has an indicator that tells you when to wash the permanent filters. This allows you to not worry relentlessly on the right time to change filters.

One other amazing feature of this model is that it comes with an extra filter option. You can add an odor reducing pre-filter. This helps remove the unwanted smell in your room.

Moreover, with its added feature of washable filters, you don’t have to worry anymore. In fact, you don’t have to change filters. You can thus simply wash the existing filters and save on money.

In addition, the permanent filters clean up to 99% of airborne particles. They capture almost all the unwanted particles in the room. But they still need washing only 4 times per year.

It also circulates air 5 times in just one hour. This lets you sit back and relax and be assured that the room has fresh air.

Overall, the product is easy and efficient to use as it has 3 cleaning levels for your every need. It also has an on and off oscillation button. This thus allows you to set it according to your need.

Pros Rotating air particle increases efficiency.

Indicators that tell you the right time to change filters.

Captures 99% of the unwanted particles

Choice of an extra filter addition for optimum functioning.

Washable filters save money.

Energy efficient so saves on money and energy consumption.

Has 3 cleaning levels for your every use thus adds convenience

It does not make noise so comfortable to use. Cons Slightly more expensive than some other models.

4 Honeywell 17000-S Quiet Care True HEPA Air Purifier

Like all the other air purifiers in this review, this product also promises the best results. Let’s look at the features, pros, and cons of the product to see whether it delivers on that promise.

The Honeywell 17000-S quiet care true HEPA air purifier captures up to 99.97% airborne particles. This allows for maximum air cleaning in your room. Now you can sit back and be assured that you are breathing fresh air.

Moreover, the product can capture very small particles up to 0.3 microns. This means that even the smallest of particles will be detected by the purifier and removed from the room.

It also has an amazing feature of electronic push buttons. This makes the quiet care HEPA purifier 35% quieter. This allows you to sit in your room comfortably without having to worry about the noise.

It also comes with 3 cleaning levels. These are high, medium, and low. Moreover, these various levels help to cater to your everyday needs. Thus, You can simply choose the cleaning level that you require.

The product also comes with advanced surround seal technology. This thus helps minimize air leaks and hence ensures optimal functioning.

Overall, the purifier is optimal for medium-sized rooms that are up to 200 sq. So, you can use these purifiers for normal sized rooms of your house.

Pros Captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens and other particles.

Can detect very small particles that are up to 0.3 microns small.

Electronic push button controls, making it up to 35% quieter.

Have 3 cleaning levels that cater to your individual need.

The advanced SurroundSeal technology helps minimize air leaks.

The electronic push-button controls make it easier to use. Cons The pre-filter needs replacing, which can cost extra money.

Covers less ground than some other models.

5 Honeywell Air Genius 5 Air Cleaner/Odor Reducer

The air purifier covers medium to large sized rooms. Thus, It can cover ground up to 250 sq. Hence, it is suitable for the most common sized rooms.

It can detect and remove 99.9% of the unwanted particles in your room. It basically ensures that there is almost no unhealthy air in your room. So now you can enjoy fresh air comfortably.

It also has the amazing feature of detecting extremely small particles. These are up to 0.3 microns small.

Moreover, the smart controls on these products do the thinking for you. They increase the efficiency of the product and , make it much easier to use and operate.

It also has an auto-off timer that comes with 6 time settings. These are 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 hours. So, now you can set the timer and go to sleep easily.

It also has the added feature of ‘check filters’ which update you on the status of your filters. So, you don’t have to check them every now and then manually.

In addition, this purifier also comes with 5 purification settings. These are sleep, germs, general, allergen, and max.

Also, there are 2 pre-filters, one permanent and one replaceable. The replaceable one helps reduce odors. Meanwhile, the permanent one can simply be washed when dirty.

It also comes with washable filters. Thus, when your filters are dirty, you can simply take them out and clean them.

Pros It is suitable for most common sized rooms.

Comes with 5 purification levels.

Check filter features updates you on the status of your filters.

Auto timer-off comes with 5 time settings, so you don't have to keep an eye on the purifier.

Auto controls allow you to operate it easily.

Washable filters need cleaning only 4 times a year. Cons Covers slightly less sq. than some other models in the review.

The odor purification filter needs replacing, which can be extra costly.

Conclusion

Now it is time to round up this review of the best Honeywell air purifier and find out which one is actually the best. For us, the winner is the Honeywell Air Genius 5 Air Cleaner.

Although most of the products on this review share very common features, our winner gets a slight edge. Here’s why.

The Honeywell air genius air purifier comes with 5 purification levels. This is 2 more levels than many other models in this review.

The 6 off-timer setting also gives it an edge. Moreover, it has washable filters that ensure cost-effectiveness. And amongst all the products, we found the Honeywell air genius model easiest to use.