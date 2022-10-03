You can perform your daily chores efficiently neither can you enjoy life if you have aching muscles or back pain. Don’t you agree?

A good massage therapist can help you get rid of these tight muscles. But unfortunately, it is very difficult to go to a massage therapist every time you have a cramp in your leg.

In this detailed post, we are going to review the best handheld massagers available today. A good handheld massager negates the need of waiting for your therapist’s appointment. Get immediate relief from pain because you hold your massager in your hand.

Top 8 Best Handheld Massagers On The Market 2022 Reviews

1 PUREWAVE™ CM-05 Percussion Therapy Massager

The Pure-Wave Percussion Massager is one of the best massagers for instant pain relief. It’s a powerful yet gentle massager that soothes your aching muscles. The variable speed controller on the massager allows you to select the intensity that is right for you.

You can select from three different speed settings depending on the firmness and style of massage you require. Furthermore, the patented air-cushion stick helps you massage your hands, elbows, feet, and knees.

The powerful action of the Pure-Wave CM5 penetrates deep to get rid of:

Stubborn knots

Stiff muscles Tight muscles

Cramping legs Muscle spasm

This versatile massager comes with three massage tips. These are Swedish, Deep Tissue, and Acupressure thus providing total relief from soreness. These unique features make this massager not only perfect for personal use but are also a thoughtful and perfect gift.

This massager comes with a 6-head stick that is perfect for relieving stiffness in major muscle groups. Furthermore, it improves blood circulation, speeds muscle recovery and prevents sports injury. If you are into resistance stretching and yoga, then this massager will help restore lost flexibility and motion.

Pros Three different sticks to target different areas of the body

Runs for three hours after one hour of charging Charger and stand included

Adjustable speed according to your requirement Relieves tight muscles

Easy to use 1-year warranty Cons Shuts off randomly

2 Oster 103 Stim-U-Lax Professional Massager

The Oster 103 Stim-U-Lax massager will make your client’s visit even more enjoyable with a relaxing, gentle massage. This heavy-duty massager uses a unique suspended motor action. Moreover, it combines the benefits of mechanical and hand massage that helps to deliver exceptional results.

This massager is designed with 100% ball bearing and a universal motor. These exclusive features help to deliver the ultimate massaging experience and efficient performance. Besides being an amazing massager for personal use, it is best for use in busy shops.

It is perfect for barbers and stylists but how can they use this? They can massage their client’s neck and shoulders after styling their hair. As a result, your clients will feel more relaxed and enjoy their visit. Ultimately, it is the massager that does all the work, but it is you who gets the credit.

The special contoured design consequently reduces hand fatigue. Its universal motor is designed for heavy-duty use. This massager is ideal for the whole body as well as for scalp use. The Oster 103 has a single speed intensity that provides greater relief to tight and stiff muscles.

Pros Constructed with 100% ball bearing

Traditional frame design fits perfectly in your hand Rubber hand pad

Chrome housing Single speed, heavy duty

Strong vibration makes it difficult to keep the massager in the hand Spring-like bands that go around the hand can pull at your hair

3 Thumper Sport Percussive Massager

The Thumper Sport Percussive massager is best suited to an active lifestyle. It is a high-quality, cost-effective massager for non-professional use. In addition to being a budget-friendly device, this massager weighs only three pounds. Therefore, you can not only use it at home but also at the gym or take it with you wherever you travel.

The large ergonomic handle makes it easier for you to reach every muscle in your body. You do not need oils or lotions before using this massager. Furthermore, this massager works through clothing thus allowing you to use it virtually anywhere.

The Thumper drive system provides a penetrating and comfortable action into the stiff and aching muscles. It is ideal if your legs are burning from biking around the countryside with your friends. Similarly, it works wonders if your job has kept you on your feet all day.

Overall, this massager provides relief as well as health benefits related to deep tissue massage.

There is hardly any vibration or energy kickback in the handle. Therefore, it is very easy to operate, hold, and maneuver. Also, you can customize the settings through the use of hard or soft massage spheres. You can use the variable speed control to select the speed ranging between 20 and 40 pulses per second.

Pros Exclusive drive system technology helps transmit energy deep into the muscle tissue

Easy to clean Long ergonomic handle reaches all major muscle groups easily

‘True Speed’ feedback system prevents low-speed stalls Customize your massage experience with interchangeable spheres

Variable speed ranging from 20 to 40 pulses to match the natural healing frequency of your muscles Works well as a shoulder massager Cons The machine is not very powerful

4 Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Handheld Electric Massager

The Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Therapeutic Massager helps to relieve everyday pains and aches quickly and easily. Its variable speed allows you to choose the power you are comfortable with. Whether you want a light massage or a penetrating one, you simply have to push the button.

In addition to its great power, another fantastic feature is that it comes with four specially designed unique attachment heads. These attachment heads are best for addressing targeted pain relief. Furthermore, it contains an eight-foot power cord. This feature allows you to enjoy a relaxing massage even while you are in bed.

If you are constantly battling with muscle pain every day, don’t let it ruin your day. The Wahl deep tissue massager gives a soothing massage with the help of its four different heads:

Four Finger Flex Massage The finger-like nodes replicate the feeling of having a massage from human hands. This head is particularly used to soft massage the neck and to get rid of all the cricks. Deep Muscle Massage This head thumps your muscles and leaves them relaxed. If you want a relaxing all-over massage, then this head is perfect for it. Acupoint Massage If you suffer from back pain or spend a large part of the day in a chair then this massage head will help loosen the muscles in your back. Besides, this massage head is best for pinpointing concentrated areas of tension Flat Disc Massage

This massage head is perfect for large muscle groups such as glutes and back.

Pros Ergonomic and well-balanced design makes it easier to use. In fact, this massager is even for people who have arthritis in the hands

Sturdy rubber connector at the base Does not pinch the skin

Does not have a heating head Plastic of the hand grip is a bit slippery

5 HoMedics Percussion Action Massager

The HoMedics Percussion Action Massager brings you relief with the help of an ergonomic handle and two pivoting heads. Besides, the massage nodes have a drumming motion which moves the head inward and outward. Consequently, this provides a deep-tissue massage on sore tension areas of the body.

In addition to providing a heated massage, this hand-held massager also has an ergonomic rubber-grip handle. The long shaft makes it easier to access the hard-to-reach problem areas. This massager is a wonderful, cheap alternative to pricey masseuses and spas.

In short, this massager can give you a professional massage in the comfort of your home while providing maximum comfort and relaxation. The best part? This is a fantastic sports-recovery tool which relieves tight muscles after a grueling exercise workout.

Moreover, you can choose from different speed settings namely firm, gentle, and soothing. The dark grey nodes provide a softer massage while light grey nodes are perfect for a firmer massage. Besides, the HoMedic action massager is very lightweight and portable. It can easily fit in your suitcase thus making it very easy to bring it along with your travels.

Another great feature of this amazing massager is the optional heating feature. The heat therapy penetrates tired muscles forcing your muscles to relax.

Furthermore, the deep kneading nodes help to loosen knots and relieve pain by mimicking the movements of a massage therapist. However, for best results remove the attachments and expose the red-hot nodes.

Pros Dual pivoting massage heads

Four-speed settings to enjoy a relaxing massage or a deep tissue massage depending on your choice Easy to use

Knobs have heat control Looped handle makes it easier to massage the neck and back

Heat is too low that you can hardly feel it Handle is not sturdy enough to hold the weight of the head

6 NURSAL Handheld Deep Percussion Massager

The Nursal handheld deep percussion massager is a muscle relaxer. It penetrates deep into the muscles to provide a deep tissue massage. You can also switch heads to get the massage you desire thus loosening the tight muscles in your body.

This massager is a powerful unit. Furthermore, the different heads can easily target your fatigued muscles and aching tendons. Consequently, it can help people with medical conditions such as plantar fasciitis, sciatica, or people suffering from injuries.

Besides, this massager is perfect for older people who constantly experience some sort of pains or aches. The intensity of Nursal deep percussion massager helps to reduce the pain.

This massager comes with six interchangeable nodes to provide a different massage experience. These different nodes are used to target different parts of the body. These include:

Scrape massage

Scalp massage Peeling thermal therapy massage

Kneading massage Point Rou massage

Moreover, the soft hammer design further enhances your soothing massage experience. The variable speed feature further provides a fantastic and relaxing massage experience. In addition to this, the heat function of this massager increases blood circulation thus allowing tense muscles to relax.

The increased blood circulation also helps to relieve pressure and swelling. Furthermore, the deep tissue massage helps to eliminate fatigue, increase flexibility, and relieve muscle tension. Also, the lightweight design and anti-slip handle provides a massage experience that is both relaxing and comforting.

Pros Analog control knob ensures infinite levels of fine tune

Long, anti-slip handle helps to work the lower back as well Ergonomic design

Increases muscle flexibility, relieves swelling and muscle tension Heat functions soothe the overtired muscles

Heat feature could be better Cord is too short

7 Ohuhu Double Head Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

The Ohuhu deep tissue percussion massager is a great massager for tension and muscle relief. It helps to soothe aching muscles from all over the body including legs, neck, back, feet, and head. Moreover, it promotes blood circulation in the body and provides deep kneading for comfort.

This massager is constructed with high quality materials. Furthermore, it is lightweight thus promoting ease of use and portability. At the same time, a variety of intensity options, speed, and massage power can be used according to your personal needs.

Its many features make this massager a perfect gift for senior citizens, athletes and anyone suffering from muscle pains. However, the recommended first use is for 10-15 minutes the maximum time should not exceed 30 minutes.

The Ohuhu double head massager comes with three removable heads thus providing many massaging options. You can massage yourself from head to toe with the help of these different heads. Furthermore, you can also select the intensity and power of speed according to your preference.

This massager helps to relieve built-up muscle tension and enhance blood circulation. The strong rubber grip provides comfort and ease of use. However, it is a bit heavy and can be a problem for old users.

Pros Strong and sturdy

Doesn’t catch the hair even if you forget to get them out of the way while massaging your neck Have a real therapeutic effect

Cost-effective Smaller heads can reach small areas better

Heavy, commercial grade power cord Smooth sped control switch Cons Unit is bulky

8 Naipo Handheld Percussion Massager

The Naipo percussion massager comes with three pairs of massage nodes. These different massage nodes provide deep tissue massage while promoting stress relief in various parts of the body. Furthermore, you can choose the speed according to your requirements.

Whether you require an intense or a gentle massage you can select the speed intensity by rotating the rotary control. Besides, the powerful motor of the Naipo handheld massager reaches the percussion frequency of 3800 per minute.

This massager is constructed with a copper-cored design which ensures consistent use with safety. This is a lightweight and portable massager. The anti-slip handle with streamline design makes it very easy to glide the massager over different parts of the body.

This massager is made with eco-friendly ABS. Its frosted design and unmatched performance make this massager a perfect gift for your loved ones. Moreover, its advanced heating function helps to soothe stiff muscles by penetrating gentle heat.

Furthermore, the overheat protection feature of this massager ensures a safer user experience.

Pros Interchangeable massage nodes help target various parts of the body

Powerful motor Safe and easy to use

Anti-slip handle Soothing heat function (maximum 40 degrees) provides quick relief Cons Heat feature is not so great

Best Handheld Massagers Buying Guide

Finding the best handheld massager is not a simple task. Different models come with different features thus making it difficult to find the best one. In the following section, we have listed the various features of handheld massagers. You should consider these when buying a handheld massager as they can be beneficial for your muscle health:

Massage Techniques

Different massage techniques have different benefits. Although handheld massagers do not offer as many techniques as larger massagers, they can still offer a good massage. Handheld units usually offer the following massage techniques:

Tapping: Tapping helps to stimulate blood flow, increases muscle elasticity and local temperature.

Adjustable Speed

A good handheld massager must have an adjustable speed setting. Personalizing the speed settings help to enhance your massage experience.

For instance, if you want a relaxing massage, you can set the massager at the lowest speed. For a massage to get relief from tense muscles, you can set the massager a high speed.

Heat Therapy

Heat therapy helps promote relaxation and comfort. In reality, it’s one of the best ways to unwind after a particularly grueling day. It can help with various conditions such as exertion soreness, muscle knots, lower back pain, and painful muscles.

Furthermore, heat therapy improves blood circulation which in turn provides more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. Heat therapy also relieves muscle tension that helps the muscles to gain flexibility.

Attachment Heads

Multiple attachment heads increase the versatility of a massager. The more attachment heads a massager has, the greater the massage experience. Usually, the attachment heads include Kneading massage head, Roller head, Wide massage head, Scalp massage head, and the Scraper head.

Portable

The portability of a handheld massager is determined by the absence or presence of a power cord and its length. Units that come with a large power cord offer pretty good portability as they allow you to move around the house while massaging.

Cordless units are the most portable as you can take them anywhere if they are charged. You can take them to the gym or the office or even in the backyard to help relieve tense muscles. However, massagers with short power cords offer very low portability. This is a disadvantage as the user has to stay near the power cord while using the massager.

Design

Another important feature to consider is the design of the massager. Some designs promote ease of use while others may not be so effective. For example, elongated massagers are very good at reaching difficult spots. While on the other hand, short massagers are easy to wield but may not be able to reach all the problem areas.

However, wide massagers are very effective. They do not have one or two massage nodes but have a single wide one. They can cover large surfaces easily thus helping you massage the whole body in no time.

Versatility

Another important consideration is that the massager should be able to target various areas of the body. For instance, singe head massagers have better reach and can help get rid of muscle knots and cramps effectively. Similarly, dual head massagers have a wider but shorter reach. These are perfect for massaging larger surfaces.

Note text

Weight

The weight of a handheld massager is a key feature that defines its versatility. If a massager is bulky and too heavy to hold, then you will be able to utilize it to its full potential. Consequently, if it has low weight, it may shake and vibrate a lot while massaging. Also, a light massager may not be able to penetrate too deeply to provide relief.

Thus, it is important to find a massager that you feel comfortable with.

Massage Attachments

A model that comes with multiple attachments is considered a good handheld massager. Different attachments work different parts of the body. Thus, they make sure that you get relief from aching muscles in your legs, back, shoulders, head, and neck.

Benefits of handheld massagers

There are multiple health benefits of handheld massagers:

Good for muscle pain: The greatest benefit of handheld massagers is that they are effective at treating muscle pain. They improve blood circulation and relax tense muscles thus relieving the pain.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> We hope that our detailed article will help you find the best handheld massager. As you can see different massagers have different features, but you might not require all of them. The above reviews will tell you which model is better suited to your needs. Some people may need a massager just for relaxation. Similarly, some people may be looking for a massager that provides a rougher massage to find relief from sore muscles. Therefore whenever you are buying a handheld massager keep in mind the features that you want. So, there is no need to buy the most powerful or the most expensive massager if you want one for relaxation purposes only.