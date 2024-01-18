Based on a number of water heating options available, the use of gas powered water heaters is among the popular ones. Many people find the gas water heaters to be easily available and durable at the same time.

They know that these water heaters can give them the best performance they have always wanted. This means that you will have a great time when it comes to using the right gas water heater.

So, how do you find the best gas water heater? We have come up with the best gas water heater reviews that should make it great for you to continue using.

You definitely should have no trouble when it comes to the overall performance of these heaters. All the models mentioned below are great, it is all up to you to pick the one that works great.

Top 10 Best Gas Water Heater 2023 Reviews

1 A.O. Smith GPVX-75L ProMax SL Power Vent 7 Gas Water Heater

This is another A.O. Smith model on the list. You will definitely like what you are getting with the model. It works great when it comes to ensuring that you can have a good time working with it always. Coming from a top brand eliminates the worry that it might breakdown when you need it. The best part is that it comes with an impressive warranty that should keep you using it without much trouble. Many people who have used it have positive reviews to share.

The model features a number of impressive features that should make its operation great. One of such features is the state of the art electronic gas control system. This type of gas control method is great to ensure that there is a more precise temperature control at all times. Having the right control always makes things easier for those who have to enjoy using the water heater.

This one also has the blue diamond glass coating for the interior. This construction feature helps with keeping the corrosion at bay. You will definitely love what you get with the best corrosion protection. This is better compared to the industry standard glass lining.

All the models come with an exclusive 3-position rotatable blower outlet. This helps with adding more flexibility to the gas water heaters.

The model also comes with a combined horizontal and vertical vent. It runs up to an equivalent 180 feet with a 4-inch diameter. There is no doubt you will have a great time when it comes to using it.

It comes with great blue diamond glass coating

It comes with great blue diamond glass coating Electronic gas control Cons Too expensive

2 Rheem G100-80 Natural Gas Universal Commercial Water Heater

The model is all about giving you the performance that you can always like as compared to the other models on the market right now. The model is specifically designed to minimize the difficulty of replacing the failed water heaters. No one wants to have a filter that does not deliver on the best performance. Also, you do not want to keep replacing the water heater more often.

When it comes to working, the model can deliver on large quantities of hot water. You never have to worry that the hot water will run out easily. You can relax and wake up anytime to take a hot shower just as you like it.

Having the universal tank design makes it great in terms of setting it up. You will not have to get many special tools to help with the process. If you get it right, you should be good to start using the water heater in no time. The manufacturer also explains the installation process clearly in the manual so that you can get started.

The model is also seen to be good in terms of efficiency. The efficiency of the model was tested according to the ANSI test procedures. The aim is to provide you with a model that is energy efficient and worth the price. The tests show that the model can deliver on the best thermal efficiency.

This model comes with an impressive design that is all about saving space. You will not have to worry about finding a location to install it. It also comes with two coats of high temperature porcelain enamel important to give it a strong construction.

Impressive construction

Impressive construction Intuitive controls Cons Expensive for its features

3 Takagi T-H3S-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Water Heater

The model comes with multiple features that you can always enjoy when it comes to using the water heater. One thing that you will like is the several capabilities that it can offer. Keeping in mind that it comes from a top brand, you can relax knowing that it will always take care of your needs.

The model comes with impressive safety features that should work great. You are always going to love the way it works for you. It comes with a number of protective capabilities that should help working with this model. Besides the diagnostic codes, you get that the model comes with impressive surge protection that keeps it safe. The model has good freeze control and overheating management among other features.

The model is good in terms of protecting your family at all times. This is thanks to being lead-free. This construction makes you feel comfortable that your family is not exposed to the harmful metal. It is now compliant with various safety rules that require such products to be lead-free.

The design of the model allows for you to connect the device to the various units. It is possible to setup the multicontroller also. You can be able to set up more than three units so that you can have your hot water always flowing.

This model on overall comes with an impressive high flow rate. This is better as compared to some standard electronic models. This can deliver an impressive 10 gallons per minute. You will have a good time when it comes to working with this model. You never have to worry about the water flow at any given time.

Lead-free component

Lead-free component Low carbon footprint

Low carbon footprint Durable Cons A few cases of premature breakages

4 Rinnai V65EP 6.6 GPM Outdoor Low NOx Tankless Propane Water Heater

The manufacturer explains that the model can work great when it comes to the overall performance that any user would want. To make it better, the model is built to deliver on high efficiency. Coming from Rinnai, we can expect that it is going to be reliable at all times. If you get the endless hot water supply, there is no doubt you are going to love owning such a model.

To show that the model is energy efficient, you get that it comes with the highest energy factor of 0.96. This is something that you can often love when it comes to owning this type of model starting today.

The water flow on the other hand is delivered to the fixture at a fast rate that you can like. At 6.6 GPM, you can find that it is possible to operate the shower and a tap without worries. The best part is that the water temperature remains accurate just as you would want it. The model also features an external pump that ensures there is better comfort and higher efficiency.

You are going to like the digital controller that comes with the model. It gives you up to 24-hour option of programming the model to work for you. It is now possible to schedule more than one operation so that it can meet your different usage patterns. You can be sure to have enough water for the fixture to keep working great all times.

You also get that the design is environmentally friendly. It helps in reducing the energy and water consumption. You should have no trouble working with it always.

Strong construction

Strong construction Impressive warranties

Impressive warranties Low noise when working Cons Installation needs a professional

5 Rheem RTG-64DVLN Prestige Low NOx Indoor Direct Vent Condensing Tankless Water Heater

If you are looking for a top performance product, then you must be ready to do some research. In your case, a lot of research is not needed when there is this model is available. It is made to be one of the best when it comes to delivering the best performance. The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to making a model that can stand up to time and deliver an award winning product.

This is one of the best models that you can get today. It should easily deliver on the hot water applications you might have. Considering that it comes with some good reviews from various customers, then it shows that this is something that should work great for you. For many users, the model simply surpassed their needs for a top performance product.

The model underwent through numerous tests to come out at the top. The model on overall is going to deliver the best performance that you have always wanted. It can deliver on the quality standards that the industry needs. The same thing goes for the flow rate. You will never have to worry about missing water in your faucet or shower each time you need to use it.

Based on those who have used it before, they claim with a small carbon footprint. This is something that people are always considering when it comes to picking the gas water heaters. You will happy to know that this model does not pollute the environment each time you get to use it.

Low NOx

Low NOx Energy start certified model

Energy start certified model Comes with a remote control

Comes with a remote control Space-saving design Cons Might not be the best for large homes

6 Eccotemp i12-NG Indoor Tankless Heater

Eccotemp is no stranger to making some of the amazing water heaters on the market right now. This is something that drives more people to think about getting a model from the brand. The model is within the right size that you can use when it comes to the installation. The model has a normal shape that should make using it something great. You will not worry much about the whole installation process.

This model comes with energy efficient operation. You will not have to worry that it will draw a lot of electricity. Well, that was the point of making it gas powered in the first place. It will need a minimum of 120-volt outlet to make it work appropriately.

Many users like it also for the design that it has to offer. The sleek black acrylic glass casing clearly gives it the best looks that you can like. You will also like it for making it so easy for installation thanks to a simple design. You should a great time at all times when it comes to using it.

The maximum flow rate of the model makes it to be among the favorite on the market right now. It comes with a flow rate of 3GPM. This might not be the largest flow rate, but definitely among the best to keep supplying the hot water for your needs. It should be enough to serve a small household adequately.

The model comes with an impressive touch screen and LCD temperature display. You are going to love the way it is possible to easily control the model.

Impressive flow rate for the water

Impressive flow rate for the water Comes with great quality for the construction Cons It is only good for small households

7 Rheem RTGH-84XLN Outdoor Natural Gas Condensing Tankless Water Heater

This is another top quality gas water heater that you can get for the house right now. It is made to be impressive in terms of energy efficiency. It comes with an impressive energy factor of 0.82. This is something that should easily appeal to many users to think about getting it for themselves.

The model is great in terms of saving water. You do not have to worry about the overall performance when it comes to using it. If you are always worried about water wastage, you can now relax when you have this model. The brand understands the importance of saving and preserving the water.

The model is designed to work with the low flow rates too. Sometimes you can get the heaters not working as there is no enough water pressure to activate it. That should not be a problem with this model. It will easily start working even with a low pressure.

The hot water is also available at first touch. This means that from the moment you open the faucet, the water flowing out will be hot. There is no doubt that this is something that will work for you. With some models, you might have to wait for several minutes before the water can get hot.

This model also works great even at high altitudes. You do not need special water heaters for high altitudes when you have this model available to keep you going.

It has a remote control

It has a remote control Slim design to save space Cons Might need regular maintenance

8 O Smith XCG-50 ProMax Tall Gas Water Heater

The model comes from a top brand that is all about performance. You should have a good time when it comes to the overall use of the model. The manufacturer did a good job with this one. It is the reason you are likely to get it mostly in homes delivering the hot water that they need.

The model is built with durability and top performance in mind. Thanks to the blue diamond glass, this model is all about having the best durability at all times. You will get that this coating provides superior corrosion resistance to industry standard glass lining. There is no doubt you would have a good time when it comes to using this model.

This gas water heater comes with a new technology that makes it work even better. You will get that it is self-powered with an electronic gas valve. The valve used thermopile to generate the power needed to operate the electronic gas control. This happens seemly so that it does not need external power. You will definitely end up with a model that works great just as you want.

This model comes with an internal microprocessor important for providing the right operating parameters for the gas water heater. You will definitely love having the tighter differentials important for precise sensing. The control mechanism is also important for having a faster heating response.

The heater also has a Dynaclean diffuser clip tube. This is to help with reducing the lime and sediment build up. So, even if your water supply has hard water, you should be in a position to deal with the deposits.

Since it meets all the current regulations set forth by the National Appliance Energy Conservation Act, this is the best you can get. It will work great while at the same time saving you energy.

Heats the water fast

Heats the water fast Energy efficient Cons Setting up needs a professional

9 Rheem PROG50-42N RH67 PV Professional Classic Gas Water Heater

With the changing efficiency rules, sometimes it can be hard to get a professional classic gas water heater. Well, Rheem has not changed a lot. It still gives you a classic design, but a bit of modern touches. You will definitely have a good time working with the models from the Rheem brand. For this model, it comes with multiple features that should get you having a nice supply of hot water always.

To make it one of the best, it comes with exclusive anode rod technology. This is something that helps when it comes to protecting the interior of the tank. The worst can be when you have a tank that easily corrodes. Such an issue has been eliminated when it comes to using this particular model. You should have a good time when it comes to working with it.

The technology is also important for protecting the sacrificial rods at all times. You can now have them lasting for longer and keep the heater working efficiently. It is recommended that you get to flush the system regularly so that it can work great always. Keep following the maintenance schedule and the model should work great for you to enjoy having it around.

One thing you will note with this model should be its reduced noise level. If you have been working with other models that would make a lot of noise, all that changes when you get this one. The water heater is noticeably quiet as compared to many models on the market.

The water heater also comes with a fast heating cycle. You will love the fact that you can enjoy having it in your home.

Fast heating cycle

Fast heating cycle Ease of temperature adjustment Cons Expensive

10 Takagi T-T-KJr2-OS-LP Outdoor Tankless Water Heater

This is another great model that you can get for yourself right now. The best part about this model is that you can install it outside or even inside. It simply comes down to where you want to put your water heater. It comes loaded with a number of features that are common in high-end models. You should have it working great to deliver on the needs that you might have in mind.

Some of the top features of the model include internal freeze protection. This is important to ensure that the supply never freezes inside the hot water heater or the line. The same applies to even the coldest days. You will also find it featuring a rugged metal case. The rugged construction is important to keep the internal components safe from things such as snow, ice, and raid. You can be sure that the model will last for a long time to come.

The BTU that you get from a water heater is often an important consideration always. Well, with this model, you get a BTU output ranging between 19,500 and 140,000. This is all about making sure that it can accommodate the groundwater of the colder temperatures. The model with this BTU range should keep the water supply coming out of the tap even at a freezing cold temperature.

The model comes with an impressive energy factor of 0.82. This goes on to show that the model can deliver on the best energy efficiency. With this energy efficiency, the model should help you save on the cost of heating the water in the home.

It comes with the best energy efficiency

It comes with the best energy efficiency It has internal freeze protection Cons A few issues with the customer support team

Best Gas Water Heater Buying Guide

Energy Star

For many people today owning water heaters, they want one that comes with an energy star rating. The energy star rating means that the model can deliver on some of the best energy efficiency that you need. Most of such water heaters would use up to 30 percent less energy. You should be good when it comes to the overall use of such a model. It is always great knowing that you can save more when using a certain type of model.

Flow rate

The flow rate is not something you can just ignore. The flow rate will determine just how much access you have to hot water. It is the reason you always get people asking about the various flow rates before buying the water heaters. Having a higher flow rate is often the best thing. It means that you can end up with a model that can deliver hot water each time you want it to do so.

Anti-scale devices

For many models right now, the manufacturers are trying to keep them from having mineral build up issues. It is the reason you get them having the anti-scale devices to prevent this from happening. With the mineral and sediment build up, you might end up having a bit of durability issues. It is the reason you have to consider getting a model that works great and therefore keeps the minerals from building up.

Digital displays

With the improvement in technology, you can also expect the same in the world of water heaters too. The various models would have monitors to help you with knowing more information about how it works. You can get the temperature range and other important information to help with making the right adjustments. It is therefore important to always get the right model with the best digital display.

Size

There is the need to find a model that comes with the right size. The size often affects the weight also. If you get a compact model, then you can be sure that it is going to be compact. It is therefore important to pick a model that is the right size to fit in where you want to install.

Construction

You need to get a model that comes with the best construction. Having a strong construction makes the model last for long. With such models, you will not have to worry about replacing it anytime soon. Some models even come with a corrosion resistant interior. Considering that the surface will always be exposed to water, it is a nice idea to make sure that it is made to be corrosion resistant. As a result, you get more durability.

Warranty

The warranty is always important when it comes to the water heaters. Most of them will have a warranty coverage as from 3 to 12 years. It is important that you pick a model that come with a bit of longer warranty period. This should keep you protected for longer just in case the model ends up with a few damages.

Conclusion

If you want to keep enjoying the hot water showers. You should have a great time when it comes to the overall use of these water heaters. They are all known for being energy efficient. They should therefore eliminate the worry that you might end up with a model that takes up a lot of energy. There is no doubt you are going to pick based on your needs. Some models can be good for small households, while others are great for large homes. Finally, take the time to compare the several models before making up your mind.