Using the best gas fireplace insert can definitely change your life. You can put the old days when you had to spend hours and hours splitting wood behind you and stop wasting your time.

You no longer have to spend hours outdoor cutting wood to small sizes when you can simply sit in front of the fire with a glass of wine and enjoy.

These gas fireplace inserts are very easy to use and install, and they even cost less in comparison to a wooden fireplace. They not only look incredible but are also more efficient.

To help you pick out the best one, we will discuss the best gas fireplace inserts present in the market along with a buyer’s guide. After going through this, you’ll surely be able to pick the best of the best.

Top 10 Best Gas Fireplace Insert In 2023 Reviews

1 Napoleon Grandville VF Series

The Napoleon Grandville VF series is one of the best gas fireplace inserts. It is ideal for people who like a ready-to-enjoy fireplace. This fireplace not only warms up your house but also looks incredibly great present in your home. This unit comes with a vent-free design. As a result, it can heat up your household without releasing any smoke.

Moreover, in order to provide you with premium quality of air, this fireplace comes with an oxygen depletion sensor. This shuts the unit off automatically on its own as soon as it detects high levels of carbon monoxide. This makes this fireplace ideal for a household with kids and pets around.

Furthermore, firing up this fireplace insert is incredibly easy, thanks to its millivolt ignition system. This flame can be easily lit up due to the simple on and off switch present with this fireplace.

Also, this gas fireplace has the ability to put up with 30,000 BTU. Moreover, you can easily adjust the intensity of the flame and heat up to 50 percent. This makes this fireplace incredibly versatile, and you can enjoy it in any weather you want.

This unit does not come alone. Napoleon Grandville comes with a safety screen and logs that eliminate the need to buy a complete compatible set. However, you should note that remote control, trim kits, or louver is something you have to invest in separately.

Overall, this fireplace is one of the best fireplace inserts for heating you can get. It is a ready-made option that provides you with a warm glow and gives off an adjustable firelight and heat that you can enjoy all year around.

It comes with different flame and heat options.

There are oxygen depletion sensors present.

It is fully programmable.

It is efficient for large spaces.

It only works with natural gas.

2 Pleasant Hearth

This Pleasant Hearth Fireplace is an exceptional item and is the best gas fireplace insert for heating. This fireplace makes use of dual-free technology and allows you to use different fuels. It makes use of natural gas as well as liquid propane.

Moreover, this unit provides you with a 30,000 BTU output. This has the ability to easily heat up to 1000 square feet of room and area. Also, this makes it perfect for heating a small home as well as the entire floor of a house.

Moreover, another thing that you will appreciate is that this fireplace has a two-year long warranty. This warranty is something that allows you to use this unit without any worry. Even though this fireplace is very efficient, it is no doubt smaller in size. This small size allows you to install it in various different places in your household.

Furthermore, since it does not require any ventilation at all, you can install this in any room you wish. Also, despite its small size, this fireplace does not compromise on its beauty. With this fireplace, you can enjoy the fire burning and the flicking of fire as larger fireplaces. Additionally, its black, classical exterior can fit into any décor.

Also, you don’t have to worry about the pilot light or need to stress about the lighting. This fireplace comes with an electronic spark ignition making this easy for you. Moreover, a thermostat knob helps you to control the temperature of your household with ease. Like the previous model, this fireplace also has an automatic shut-off option that protects your house.

It also powers itself down when it starts to overheat in order to prevent any fire. Furthermore, another feature you will appreciate on this fireplace insert is the adjustable speed blower. Even though this is sold separately, it is very compatible and distributes heat through your home efficiently.

It comes with electronic spark ignition.

It contains dual free technology.

The unit provides an output of 30,000 BTU and heats a room up to 1000 square feet.

You also get a two-year warranty.

Connecting a remote control is also difficult.

3 Endless Summer

Endless Summer Fireplaces are the best gas fireplaces insert 2023. They provide you with exceptional quality that suits your needs. The first thing that you will love about this fireplace is the high quality steel used in its making. This product makes use of tile and steel metal. This elevates it and makes it look elegant.

Also, the propane tank on this fireplace is very precise and concealed in a convenient way. Even though the propane tank does not come with this unit, it does add attractiveness to this fireplace. This Endless Summer fireplace has an output of 30,000 BTU. This allows you to experience the atmosphere and character of a real fire without being afraid of the ashes.

Moreover, this unit comes with a lava rock that enhances the flames. When it comes down to assembling this fireplace, you will be happy to know that it is incredibly easy. Assembling this does not require any special tools or expert at all. The only thing you will need is a simple screwdriver. Once you have assembled the top part of this product, simply turn it upside down and fix the legs.

You will notice that when fully assembled, all its parts can be blended together easily. In case you have any problems with it, this product has a one year warranty with it. Also, it comes with a protective case as well that helps in keeping this fireplace safe and secure.

The best part about this fireplace is that it can be used throughout the entire year. Also, lighting it up does not take longer than a minute and is an easy task. Moreover, to provide you with added protection, the flames on this fireplace are covered.

In conclusion, this product is a great fireplace unit, and since it is durable and sturdy, it is long lasting as well. It comes with premium construction and a classic design that makes this product perfect for your household.

This unit has a one year warranty.

It comes with a protective cover.

It has an output of 30,000 BTU.

The fireplace is easy to light up, use, and assemble.

4 Empire Tahoe

Empire Tahoe is the best gas fireplace inserts direct vent. So if you are looking for a direct vent fireplace insert, this is the smart choice to invest in. Finding a direct vent gas fireplace insert is difficult, but with Empire Tahoe, you can stop your search.

This is an efficient and very easy-to-use fireplace unit. This is because of its incredible features. Also, this unit is incredibly compact, allowing it to fit into tight spaces easily.

Also, since it measures 16 inches deep only, it can be placed wherever you want. Moreover, this gas fireplace insert comes with a millivolt control. This control allows this product to be turned off and on using a simple switch.

However, this direct vent fireplace insert does not come with whistles, bells, remote control, a brick liner or upgraded louvers. But this product does come with a set of gas logs which is a plus point for this fireplace insert.

Once you install this unit, it will be ready to work. You will only need additional purchases if you want to add in remote control or customize the look.

Since this is a completely closed system having a single flue vent hole on its top, you will have no trouble using it. This fireplace insert works easily on propane and has an output of 20,000 BTU.

Moreover, this unit can also work with a fan that you have to purchase separately. This helps the fireplace in easily blowing the heat around the room.

It has an output of 20,000 BTU.

This fireplace is very easy to assemble and use.

It comes with a millivolt control that makes it simple to switch on and off.

It is compatible with a blowing fan.

5 Sure Heat BRO24NG

If you are looking for a fireplace insert that is affordable and has a classy look that many wooden fireplaces have, then this Sure Heat insert is the one for you. This fireplace comes with detailed cement logs that are hand printed. This provides you with an elegant and inviting look to your room. You can invest in these products without compromising on the heat.

Moreover, this unit comes with a U-shaped dual burner, shale, grate, pan, glowing embers, and connecting hardware. U shaped dual burner is an innovative technology; it allows you to use either natural gas or propane as a fuel. If you do not have a propane tank, then you can always use the natural gas connection you already have. Also, since natural gas is cheaper, many people prefer to use that.

Meanwhile, dual burners logs are not only environment-friendly, but they are also very energy efficient. Due to the hand-printed cement logs design present on this fireplace, it has a realistic look. Also, this fireplace gives a misty appearance to your house.

The high-performance embers present in this fireplace provide you with good flame and are also a treat for your eyes. Moreover, this unit is already built-in and requires no installation at all. You can easily assemble this fireplace at your household. All you will need is a gas connection to light this unit up.

This fireplace has an output of 60,000 BTU and is very good in terms of money and heat.

It can work on natural gas and propane.

This unit has an output of 60,000 BTU.

It has a realistic look due to its design.

It also has dual burners log.

6 Duluth Forge Dual Fuel

Duluth Forge Dual Fuel is another best gas fireplace insert present in the market. This is a company that manufactures everything fire-related, ranging from tabletop grills to fireplaces. Similar to their other products, this fireplace insert is also very simple and is designed to do its job perfectly. This fireplace is the perfect option for people who do not need additional items with their product.

This fireplace goes perfectly well with your modern household and furniture. It only provides you with a good amount of heat apart from just looking good. If your house has a fireplace which is not in use, then this insert can fill the space easily.

Duluth Forge Vent Free Fireplace has a compact and simple design. This allows it to fit in your living room perfectly. Moreover, since this product uses dual burner technology, it can work with natural gas as well as propane.

This is an incredibly innovative model that proves your money’s worth. It comes equipped with a remote control along with an electric ignition; this makes it very reliable to use. With this fireplace, your winters can become worry-free about your house not being warm enough!

This innovative model has a remote control along with this fireplace. Moreover, the oxygen depletion sensor helps in making sure that the levels of oxygen in the atmosphere are well-maintained. Since this unit comes with a battery assisted piezo ignition, you can run the fireplace wherever you are sitting.

Meanwhile, the remote control present with this fireplace can be used for turning the unit on and off. It is also used for controlling the temperature. Since it has a battery assisted piezo ignition, this fireplace can run without using any electricity. This is an essential feature during a power breakdown in the winters.

Furthermore, many people avoid investing in fireplace inserts due to the accumulation of toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and monoxide. But you do not have to worry about that with this fireplace. This unit comes with oxygen depletion sensors. This provides this unit with the automatic shut off option.

These sensors shut the fireplace on its own when it senses oxygen deficiency inside your house or around the operation area. With this product, you do not have to worry about installing fireplaces in your living room and bedroom.

Another great feature of this product is the easy installation and assembling it has. It requires no duct outside, nor does it need any chimney. This fireplace is easy to install, assemble, and maintain.

This unit is simple to install.

It comes with different and plenty of customization options.

Getting replacement parts for this fireplace is easy.

It is also a durable and premium quality product.

The logs on this unit are not realistic.

7 Comfort Glow GSD2846

This Comfort Glow fireplace is another perfect model for people searching for a vent-free unit. This fireplace is not only stylish but is also affordable. Also, it is made with heavy-duty construction that makes this unit very robust. It has a neutral design; this allows Comfort Glow to last long.

Moreover, this fireplace comes with a neutral design. This makes it a good fireplace for both modern households as well as classically designed rooms.

Also, another thing most people like about this fireplace is the in-built thermostat it comes with. This thermostat is an ideal feature in this product. It allows you to keep the temperature in your room constant and even maintains it.

Moreover, this feature also keeps the consumption of fireplace low. This fireplace is pretty exceptional; it has an output of up to 30,000 BTU.

This output can easily warm up your room and space without having any problem at all. Furthermore, the large charred log that comes with this fireplace is incredibly realistic. Also, the flame dance of this fireplace is very relaxing. Since it is not repetitive, it does not look fake at all.

Another good feature of this unit is the optional blower. This blower helps in spreading the heat and covers the whole room. Also, this is a dual-fuel fireplace. It can work on natural gas as well as on propane. Overall, it is one of the best fireplace inserts that come without a vent.

It is easy to assemble the model and install it as well.

You can use this unit on your own due to its handy features.

It comes with a thermostat that allows you to maintain the temperature regularly.

The fireplace is very realistic.

8 Napoleon Plazmafire VF31

To say the least, this fireplace insert is bound to turn heads. It is exceptionally stylish looking and incredibly realistic. The large frame on this fireplace shines like crystal glass. This accentuates the bright flames present inside the fireplace.

Also, this unit comes with two different LED lights present on the bottom. These lights capture and draw more attention to its already appealing design.

Even though this fireplace has an output of 21,000 BTU, it is enough to keep you warm. This warmth is good enough for areas with moderate temperature. Once the temperature goes too low, this fireplace will not keep you warm enough. However, due to its small and portable design, this unit can fit in small places with ease.

Furthermore, this fireplace comes with an electric ignition system. This means that you cannot easily rely on this fireplace when there is a power breakout. However, this does not mean that the fireplace has a weak potential. This gas fireplace can hang on your wall too, so you do not have to insert it to your old hearth if you do not want to.

Since this is a vent-free fireplace, installing it is very easy. It is a treat for your eyes and is incredibly aesthetic. However, with this unit, you do not get any essentials. You’ll have to purchase them separately.

This fireplace has a unique, eye-catching design.

It can be hung on the wall easily.

It is also easy to install this unit.

The fireplace is very realistic.

It only has an electric ignition system.

9 Superior Fireplaces Fireplace

If you wish for your room to appear bright and cheerful along with a good ambiance, then this model is worth your money. The flame effect of this product is of premium quality and is worth considering. This natural gas and vent-free fireplace take the appearance of your household to a new level. Its contemporary design makes it look perfect in a penthouse as well as a log cabin.

Also, this Superior Fireplace gas insert has a millivolt ignition. Since this system does not need the 120V usual energy to light up, you can enjoy roaring fire even when there is a power breakout at your house.

Furthermore, this fireplace has an output of 33,000 BTU. This output is enough to warm your entire house even under harsh weather conditions. This heat is easily distributed through your home via a variable speed blower which comes with the fireplace.

However, this speed blower is the only thing that comes with the unit. There are no other additional products present with this fireplace. Even standard accessories such as a remote log are not included with this fireplace.

Overall, this fireplace is ideal for people who need little to get by. While you may be disappointed with the fact that this fireplace does not bring extra accessories with it, it is one of the best gas fireplace inserts that come with a blower.

This product has a millivolt ignition start system.

It has a simple design that works with multiple decors.

It also comes with a speed blower.

The fireplace provides you with good heat output.

10 Empire Comfort Fireplace Insert

If your dream is to live in a house that is smart and takes care of your daily tasks, then this Empire Comfort System is the one for you. This fireplace comes with a built-in thermostat that makes it easy for you to use this unit. You can simply set the temperature accordingly and let this fireplace do its work.

With this fireplace insert, you do not have to worry about falling asleep while it is on. This unit has the ability to maintain a good temperature by itself.

This fireplace insert can product around 28,000 BTUs using natural gas. However, you can easily adjust this heat as well. This output works perfectly for small bedrooms as well as living spaces that are open.

Furthermore, this unit comes with accessories such as faux logs and a blower. However, you have to purchase a frame and backdrop separately.

It has a thermostat that makes it energy efficient.

It comes with a blower.

This is a low maintenance option.

It has a moderate heat output making it perfect for many spaces.

It does not have many customization choices.

Best Gas Fireplace Insert Buying Guide

When buying the best fireplace gas insert, there are plenty of things you need to focus on. These include:

Vent-Free vs. Vented

This is one of the essential factors in picking out the best fireplace gas insert. Before investing in this, you need to focus on the laws around your area to know what is allowed and what is not. A vented fireplace tends to pull air from the outside whereas a vent-free fireplace heats air from the inside.

These vent-free units are easier to install and are safer as well. Also, vented fireplaces can only be installed in an already existing masonry fireplace.

Heating Components

When shopping for these inserts, you must pay attention to the components that help in producing heat. First decide if you want the heat to be produced using propane, natural gas, or both. Usually, natural gas lines are the best option since they are readily available. However, if you do not have a natural gas line at your house, then you can buy a propane tank in order for heating purposes.

The other thing to consider is the ignition. Even though these fireplaces use gas, they actually start through a spark that is given to it by electricity. Some fireplaces make use of battery whereas some use millivolt ignition. Both of these fireplaces work easily, even when the power is out.

Finally, you must look at how this fireplace distributes heat. Some units come with a built-in blower whereas, with some units, you will have to buy this as an additional accessory. This blower helps in distributing heats quickly and easily.

Heat Output

This is another thing you must focus on. Most gas fireplaces that tend to warm your house space have an output of 20,000 BTU to 25,000 BTU. This range is perfect for small bedrooms and an apartment. However, on the hotter end, some fireplaces tend to crank the heat up to 40,000 BTU. This output is good enough to heat a thousand square feet of space easily.

If you want to heat the entire floor of your house, then you must invest in a higher BTU output.

Safety

If you have a family on small animals or children, then focusing on safety is incredibly important. Many of these fireplace inserts come with safety features. These include oxygen sensors, automatic shut-off, and even thermostats that help you in giving you peace of mind while you sleep.

Conclusion

Buying the best gas fireplace insert for your house can be a great investment since it warms the entire household. Our buyer’s guide will help you in finding the best product for your household. The best one helps you through the tough weather and makes use of natural gas and propane as fuel. Make use of the reviews mentioned above in order to choose the best gas fireplace insert from the market!