Best Garage Heater For The Money 2022 Reviews

Searching for an efficient garage heater? Confused which one to go for?

Here’s all you need to know. In the following, we’ve compiled a list of some best garage heaters that are available in the market.

Below, you will find a detailed review of each garage heater from different brands in order to learn about various products, and then, make a reliable pick.

Each garage heater offers its own unique features and more. So, you can pick one which you think is best.

Top 10 Best Garage Heater To Buy In 2022

1 Heater F232000 MH9BX Propane Radiant Heater

This Mr. Heater propane radiant heater can be described as a garage heater that has excellent functioning.

This garage heater comes with a body made from a combination of steel, plastic, and nickel. Thus, it will not get damaged any time sooner, providing a sturdy working. Moreover, the outer appearance is of a stunning duo of red and black colors, creating an eye-catching look.

The amazing garage heater from Mr. Heater is capable of heating an area up to 225 square feet, generating a heat intensity of 4000 to 9000 BTUs. Therefore, you can experience a strong heating performance in small and medium-sized rooms.

Along with these, the product has a fold-down handle. This enables the heater to consume a lesser amount of space.

That’s not all though!

This advance heater also has a low-oxygen shut off option that allows the working to be stopped if it senses the oxygen level reducing.

Furthermore, it comes with a ceramic burner tile that has a shock absorbing insulation. This protects the heater against damaging shocks. In addition, the item weighs only 9 pounds, hence making it easier to carry to different places.

Another feature that makes this stand out is the heating surface that is covered with large double porcelain. As a result, heat spreads in a larger area, making it suitable for big rooms too.

Also, the heater prevents itself from getting overheated due to high temperatures through a high-temperature wire guard.

Furthermore, a four position control system, along with hi/lo heat setting, ensures the best of functionality. With this, the garage heater also has a swivel regulator for an easy hose installation.

Promising a great efficiency rate of nearly 100%, this heater has a very good overall working.

Pros Ceramic burner features shock-absorbing insulation.

Ceramic burner features shock-absorbing insulation. Low-oxygen shutoff enhances the safety of the people around.

Low-oxygen shutoff enhances the safety of the people around. High-efficiency rate coupled with low power consumption.

High-efficiency rate coupled with low power consumption. Swivel regulator.

Swivel regulator. Heats up an area of 225 square feet easily. Cons The pilot light may not be reliable.

The pilot light may not be reliable. May shut down itself randomly.

2 Fahrenheat FUH54 UNIT HEATER

One more product that deserves a place in the list of best garage heaters is this Fahrenheat unit.

The Fahrenheat FUH54 UNIT HEATERS can turn out to be a great pick for your garage, basement, or any indoor space.

The amazing thing about it is that it has a heavy-duty build, which makes it suitable for industrial purposes as well.

Moreover, it comes with a built-in thermostat that can be used to adjust the temperatures between 45 and 135 Fahrenheit.

Also, for easy installation, the garage heater has a built-in ceiling mount bracket. Thus, it is possible to adjust the unit comfortably in a vertical or horizontal position.

Another impressive feature?

Well, this Fahrenheat heater also has a louver that can be manually adjusted to heat a specific area.

To keep the machine safe from overheating, a high-functioning cutout feature is added. It enables the heater to shut down itself in case of overheating, thus preventing it from any damage. And yes, it will reset again once the temperature is back to normal.

This 240V electric garage heater will not be heavy on your pocket at all. Working efficiently on a power rating of 240V and 10,000W, this electric heater can save up on your monthly bills.

For discharge of warm air, this garage heater has a plated fin heating element. As a result, it ensures a balanced level of heating in every part.

In addition, the electric garage heater comes with a high rate of efficiency. This makes sure that the unit works reliably on all occasions.

Also, it is comparatively quieter and smoother in functioning as compared to its rivals.

It is made sure that no harmful gases are released during working. So, while heating up your area, it takes care of your health too.

Pros Comes with a built-in ceiling mount bracket.

Comes with a built-in ceiling mount bracket. Promises high-efficiency rate that doesn’t add too much on your bills.

Promises high-efficiency rate that doesn’t add too much on your bills. Heavy-duty build makes it durable and long-lasting.

Heavy-duty build makes it durable and long-lasting. Built-in thermostat is a nice addition to it. Cons Fan may not work properly.

Fan may not work properly. Wires may melt.

3 Fahrenheat Ceiling-Mount Industrial Heater

The Fahrenheat Ceiling-Mount Industrial Heater comes with a heavy duty build that is suitable to install in garages, warehouses, or basements.

Moreover, it has a ceiling mounting bracket that enables it to install it on the wall conveniently. You can either adjust in a horizontal or a vertical position. In other words, this unit adds to your convenience since you are at the freedom to choose where you want to install it.

In addition, this garage heater is also equipped with another interesting function. It can automatically shut off when it senses a high temperature. Then, when the temperature comes down, the unit starts working again.

That is not all.

For a nice and attractive look, it is painted with Epoxy paint finish that allows the garage heater to have some appealing looks, serving as a cherry on top of the performance. Also, this finish protects the model against corrosion and rust.

In order to adapt with your desired temperature conditions, the Fahrenheat garage heater comes with a single pole thermostat. With the help of this, you can easily adjust the temperature according to your needs.

To offer reliable performance, it needs a power of 7500 watts that is not much. Thus, it keeps low on your monthly budget too.

Furthermore, the heater holds the ability to heat up an area of almost 750 square feet.

What is more is that this electric garage heater also has an adjustable louver. This enables you to direct the heat to a specific area.

With a high-efficiency rate, this product provides genuine working that will not disappoint you at all!

Pros Adjustable louver to direct heat where you want it.

Adjustable louver to direct heat where you want it. Built-in thermostat helps you get your desired temperature.

Built-in thermostat helps you get your desired temperature. Heats up an area up to 750 square feet in no time.

Heats up an area up to 750 square feet in no time. Epoxy paint finish ensures the unit’s durability.

Epoxy paint finish ensures the unit’s durability. Automatic shut off function keeps the unit away from damage. Cons Fan may not be sturdy.

Fan may not be sturdy. Wires may melt.

4 Heater DR966 Garage Commercial Heater

One more interesting garage heater that has made its place to the compilation of best garage heaters is this one by Dr. Garage.

Quite well-made, the Dr. Heater DR966 240-volt Hardwired Shop Garage Commercial Heater has a high heating capability.

Moreover, it comes with a heavy-duty build that makes this garage heater perfect for industries, basements, or outside buildings.

Also, it has the capability to heat up an area up to 600 square feet, generating heat intensity of 20,500 BTUs.

In addition, a variable thermostat option comes built-in with the product that allows you to regulate between different temperatures until you reach the desired one.

This great garage heater is equipped with 2 kinds of fan settings, high and low. At low settings, the heater will consume 3000 watts. Meanwhile, at high settings, it can consume up to 6000 watts for efficient heating.

Wait, there is even more to this advanced machine!

This garage heater from Dr. Heater has 5 adjustable louvers. You can set them in any direction where you want the heat to be directed at.

Along with these, it consists of a steel spiral heating element that makes sure that a uniform level of heat is maintained at every corner of the place.

Moreover, for further ease, the package comes with an arm bracket. So, you can comfortably mount the heater on a wall or a ceiling, as you wish.

Overheating can be a major problem, right?

Well, with this garage heater, it will not be. The model includes an alarm light that will start blinking if the internal parts get heated up. So, you can switch off the heater for a while to allow the temperature to settle down.

Pros Heats up an area up to 600 square feet.

Heats up an area up to 600 square feet. 5 adjustable louvers offer you to customize your heating experience.

5 adjustable louvers offer you to customize your heating experience. Steel spiral heating element promises efficient heating. Cons No remote-control system.

5 King KBP2406 Single Phase Paw Unit Heater

This phase paw unit heater can be called one of the best garage heaters 240V that help save money. In addition, it will rightfully impress you with its performance.

Featuring a built-in adjustable thermostat, the heater allows you to regulate the temperature to your desired suiting.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a cast iron motor that provides the garage heater with a long and durable life. Also, it enables powerful functioning.

What about the most interesting feature?

Well, it comes with a pick-a-wattage option. This means that you can pick a temperature setting according to the space of your room. For smaller rooms, you can select a lower wattage. Meanwhile, for larger ones, you can choose a higher wattage to experience efficient heating.

In addition, the garage heater has an easy and quick installation. With all the necessary tools, you can install this heater at its place within almost 30 minutes.

Besides, it has a large heating capacity as it can conveniently heat up an area of 600 square feet. With a good warranty of 5 full years, you can get the parts replaced in case of any issues.

Moreover, the patented smart limit protection keeps the heater safe during unwanted events like a surge in temperature by automatically turning the machine off. Once the conditions are normalized, it starts working again.

Pros Patented smart limit protection keeps your heater protected from damage.

Patented smart limit protection keeps your heater protected from damage. Adjustable thermostat allows you to choose your desired temperature.

Adjustable thermostat allows you to choose your desired temperature. Innovative pick-a-wattage feature lets you choose settings based on your room.

Innovative pick-a-wattage feature lets you choose settings based on your room. Heats up an area of 600 square feet. Cons Thermostat may fail.

Thermostat may fail. The heater may also not last for too long.

6 Modine HD45AS0111 Natural Gas Hot Dawg Garage Heater

This natural gas garage heater has made its place to the top 10 best garage heaters.

The Modine HD45AS0111Natural Gas Hot Dawg Garage Heater is one of the best natural gas garage heaters. It makes use of natural gas as its fuel source. Therefore, it doesn’t add to your bill in any way! In addition, it promises a heating efficiency of 80% that allows a satisfactory level of performance.

Furthermore, this garage heater will not take up much space, given its small dimensions. Thus, you do not have to clear up a larger space for its installation.

Moreover, this heater is pretty easy to install. It consists of field wiring connections and knockouts to enable quick installation.

Also, if compared to its competitors, this Modine Garage Heater has a quieter operation. Thus, you will not get irritated by the unwanted noises from this heater.

Wait, there is more to this product!

This garage heater has the ability to generate heat intensity up to 45,000 BTUs. Therefore, it allows an efficient heating experience.

In addition, it has a standard power exhaust that can simplify the side-wall or roof venting through a small diameter pipe.

Pros Can generate up to 45,000 BTU, promising high heat efficiency.

Can generate up to 45,000 BTU, promising high heat efficiency. 80% efficiency level that also doesn’t add to your bill.

80% efficiency level that also doesn’t add to your bill. Works quietly; you can hardly tell its running.

Works quietly; you can hardly tell its running. Quick installation. Cons Control board may not be reliable.

Control board may not be reliable. Does not have a fresh air kit.

7 Heatstar by Enerco F125444 Radiant Overhead Garage Heater

A well-made garage heater, this Heatstar by Enerco Garage Heater comes with a built-in thermostat. With the help of the thermostat, you can control the temperature according to your requirements.

Furthermore, this heater can be mounted on the wall up to a height of 9 feet. Also, it does not need a large area due to its relatively small dimensions.

In addition, this garage heater uses natural gas in order to carry out its task reliably. This heater comes with the ability to heat up an area of up to 600 square feet. As a result, it is an excellent choice for medium to big-sized rooms.

It can be used in garages, workshops, barns, or storage sheds. No matter where you install it, the heating efficiency will be the same.

Besides, the body of this heater is built with such materials that it stays protected against rust and corrosion. Thus, the body not only keeps the heater intact but also makes sure it lasts long.

Also, it has a very quiet and smooth operation so that it doesn’t disturb you.

A large, 40lb propane cylinder tank is included that can store a huge amount of gas that will not run out sooner. As a result, it can continuously run for long hours.

With a well-working infra-red heat system, this garage heater uniformly heats up an area.

Moreover, it will not pollute the environment due to the release of harmful gases as it favors a clean operation. It also makes sure that the machine consumes the majority of the fuel is as it is 99.9% fuel efficient. Thus, it also helps to save money.

Pros Works on natural gas, not adding to your utility bill.

Works on natural gas, not adding to your utility bill. Heats up to 600 square feet.

Heats up to 600 square feet. Quiet and clean working.

Quiet and clean working. Infra-red heating system promises uniform heating.

Infra-red heating system promises uniform heating. 9% fuel efficiency helps the unit to stay environment-friendly.

9% fuel efficiency helps the unit to stay environment-friendly. Sturdy build is sure to last long. Cons Does not have a fresh air intake.

Does not have a fresh air intake. Pilot may not be sturdy.

8 Cadet RCP502SCM Electric Portable Garage Camo Heater

One of the very best portable electric garage heaters, the Cadet Garage Camo Heater is made with a strong build that keeps the product safe against corrosion. The build not only ensures quality but also protects it from harm.

Moreover, it comes with an automatic shutdown feature. This means that if there is an unfavorable increase in temperature, the heater will shut off itself to protect the inner parts. When the temperature normalizes, then it resets the functioning.

Further, it also has a built-in thermostat option. Using this, you can desirably control the temperature per your needs.

That’s not all!

You can either mount it on a floor or wall, as it suits you. With a six foot cord and a heavy-duty bracket, both options are equally possible.

In addition, you can use the fan feature of this heater to spread air around the room. Also, it does not need a large space for its placement as it is quite compact, given its portability.

It can work brilliantly at 240V and 30 amperes of current. Therefore, it needs lesser electricity to function, in turn saving up on your monthly bills.

All in all, it is a highly-efficient garage heater that can be used with minimum space consumption.

Pros Its low weight and small dimensions add to its portability.

Its low weight and small dimensions add to its portability. Built-in thermostat lets you control the temperature according to how you want it.

Built-in thermostat lets you control the temperature according to how you want it. Automatic shutdown option keeps the unit safe.

Automatic shutdown option keeps the unit safe. Highly efficient without excess power consumption. Cons May produce unwanted noise.

May produce unwanted noise. Fan may not be sturdy.

9 Dimplex Industrial Space Heater

A product that is worthy of adding to the list of best garage heaters reviews, this amazing heater comes in a nice, compact design, therefore not adding much to your space.

It has a sturdy outer body created from stainless steel that keeps corrosion and rust at bay. This not only keeps the heater looking new but also ensures it lasts long.

In addition, it can generate heat up to 13,640 BTUs that allows an efficient heating experience in the area.

With a mounting bracket already present, the heater can be quickly mounted on a wall or a ceiling with almost little efforts.

The best part?

This Dimplex Industrial Space Heater comes with an auto shut-down feature. What is the purpose of this?

Well, it automatically shuts down the heater if high temperature is sensed. As a result, it prevents the parts from burning. It will reset itself once the temperature returns back to normal.

Along with these, a fan delay option is also present that makes use of residential heat for efficient and economical performance.

It also comes with a heater swivel function. This enables the heat to be directed completely to the desired space.

Moreover, this garage heater has a 6 feet cord included in it for an added convenience.

Promising a high-efficiency rate, this garage heater will not disappoint you with its functioning.

Pros Heater swivel lets you direct heat where you want it.

Heater swivel lets you direct heat where you want it. Fan delay ensures economical and efficient performance.

Fan delay ensures economical and efficient performance. Heat generation up to 13,640 BTUs ensures sufficient heating.

Heat generation up to 13,640 BTUs ensures sufficient heating. Strong build is sure to last long. Cons May not heat a large space well enough.

10 NewAir G73 Hardwired Electric Garage Heater

Another well-made garage heater from NewAir, this NewAir G73 Hardwired Electric Garage Heater is able to heat an area up to 500 square feet. At the same time, it can maintain its efficiency quite well.

Furthermore, it comes with a built-in thermostat that lets you set the temperature according to your requirements.

Moreover, an automatic shut off feature is a part of this garage heater. This option helps in protecting the inner parts of the heater by turning off the machine itself. When the temperature is back to normal, then it starts working again.

Besides, it is made from a hefty, stainless steel outer body that prevents wear and tear.

There’s still more to come!

This amazing garage heater is also hardwired in order to avoid those maintenance problems that frequently come with propane heaters.

Also, this one of the best garage heaters since it consumes just a voltage of 120V. Thus, it is not going to be burdensome on your monthly electricity bills. In addition, it has a mounting bracket that enables its installation on the wall or a ceiling.

It comes with an ability to generate heat intensity up to 5000 watts, thus ensuring a satisfactory level of working.

Moreover, it doesn’t release any kind of toxic gas or fumes in the air, hence keeping the environment clean. Plus, a swivel bracket is there that allows you to direct all the heat towards a specific area.

With relatively small dimensions, this garage heater does not need a lot of space for its placement.

Pros Heats up an area of 500 square feet.

Heats up an area of 500 square feet. Heat swivel gives you control over the heat.

Heat swivel gives you control over the heat. Clean and environment-friendly working.

Clean and environment-friendly working. Built-in thermostat lets you adjust the temperature.

Built-in thermostat lets you adjust the temperature. Automatic shut-down feature works to keep the unit working for long. Cons Fan may not work properly.

Fan may not work properly. Working might not be very efficient.

Also read: Best Electric Baseboard Heater For The Money

Best Garage Heater Buying Guide

Now that you are familiar with some best garage heater to pick let us tell you about a few things that you may need to consider before going for your best buy.

Type Of Garage Heater

Firstly, you should decide the kind of garage heater you want to go for. Do you want a wall mount or a ceiling mount? Think thoroughly before making your choice.

Then, estimate how much of an area requires heating. If it is 300 square feet, then a 3000-watt garage heater can be your ideal pick. However, if it is lesser or more than that, then a heater with a different power should do the work.

Moreover, there are various kinds of heaters available in the market, such as;

Fan-forced heaters: These use a fan to spread the air around. They are suitable for smaller areas of heating.

Fan-forced heaters: These use a fan to spread the air around. They are suitable for smaller areas of heating. Ceramic garage heaters: These use a ceramic heating element to produce a uniform level of heat. They can be appropriate for larger rooms.

Ceramic garage heaters: These use a ceramic heating element to produce a uniform level of heat. They can be appropriate for larger rooms. Propane or Natural gas garage heaters: They run on gas or propane as their fuel. These are ideal for producing a large amount of heat for a longer period of time.

Propane or Natural gas garage heaters: They run on gas or propane as their fuel. These are ideal for producing a large amount of heat for a longer period of time. Wall/floor mounted garage heaters: The best part about this type of garage heaters is that they can be adjusted to direct heat to a particular area.

Wall/floor mounted garage heaters: The best part about this type of garage heaters is that they can be adjusted to direct heat to a particular area. Quartz garage heaters: These use infra-red radiation to generate heat, which is relatively larger.

Each kind of garage heater uses a different type of mechanism. So, you’ll have to pick the heater that suits you the best.

Moreover, such heaters are either fixed or portable. You can freely move the portable garage heaters around the place. Meanwhile, the fixed ones stay in one place as long as they work. So, think of how you’ll be using the garage heater, before settling on one option.

Additional Features For Convenience

In addition, if you want to control the amount of heat according to your preference, then pick a garage heater with a built-in thermostat function.

Also, those that come with a heat swivel can allow you to direct heat in a particular direction, making it more feasible for you.

Moreover, the saying “safety comes first,” is pretty applicable here as well. In a good garage heater, you need to look for features that avoid chances of danger. For example, an automatic shutdown option is essential to prevent the product from overheating that might lead to an explosion. Similarly, tip-over protection will shut down the machine if it knocks down accidently, which can also prevent a fire.

Also, in case you decide to select a heater that runs on natural gas, then do check if it consists of a conversion kit. If it is not there, then you will have to spend an extra amount of money on that.

Besides, before you install any heater, make sure that you properly seal the doors and there are no cracks on your walls. Otherwise, the heat may escape out, reducing the efficiency of the heater.

Lastly, make sure that the heater you buy does not make a lot of loud noises because that can be highly irritating.

Conclusion

Now that you know the basics of picking the best garage heater, you are fully ready to make a good choice. We found the Mr. Heater F232000 Portable Propane Radiant Heater to be the best garage heater in terms of performance. It weighs lesser than its competitors and has a compact design, which makes it easier to move around. Moreover, it has protection against shocks, which not many other garage heaters seem to have. It also comes with 4 position control system and a swivel regulator for comfortable installation.