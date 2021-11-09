Top 10 Best Electric Wall Heaters in 2021 – Ultimate Reviews and Buying Guide

Is it chilly outside? Or are you getting the chills thinking about all the work that you will have to put in to get your home centrally heated? Maybe that is why you are searching for a viable solution. Getting the best electric wall heater is not much of a struggle. Moreover, you can heat a smaller room in your home without turning on the entire central heating system.

Before buying an electric wall heater, it is a good idea to take some time and find out the most well-liked and highest quality products available. However, this could be time-consuming; therefore, we have selected the ten best electric wall heaters and reviewed them for you. So, go through our list and find the best one for you.

Top 10 Best Electric Wall Heaters

1 Stiebel Eltron Wall Mounted Electric Fan Heater

An elegant and reliable heating solution, the Stiebel Eltron wall mounted electric fan heaters provide efficient, top-quality heating for spaces that measure 150 -200 square feet. They are designed with galvanized steel and plastic and contain a nichrome heating element.

The compact design of these heaters makes for an attractive addition to your bathroom furniture. Moreover, plastic housing and painted steel provide a stylish aesthetic.

These heaters quickly and evenly heat foyers, bathrooms, kitchens, offices, as well as various other areas. The built-in thermostat provides good control over the heat output via the dial on the right side of the unit. There are also three heat setting options available that heat up to 86 degrees.

Moreover, the frost protection setting helps maintain above freezing temperatures in an appropriately sized room.

In addition, the surface-mount design makes it very easy to install these wall heaters. Moreover, these wall heaters can be installed over existing outdated heaters. Built-in thermostat, quiet operation, as well as quality construction are some of the features that place this product at the top of our best wall heater list.

This German-made product runs on a 120-volt electricity circuit. The fan pulls in the cool room air from the top and blows the heat down towards the floor. This down-draft design keeps the room evenly heated for maximum comfort. The best part? They keep the tiles warm, thus making them perfect for floor-tiled bathrooms.

Pros Elegant surface-mount design makes them perfect for all spaces.

Elegant surface-mount design makes them perfect for all spaces. Quiet operation.

Quiet operation. Can quickly warm or maintain a comfortable temperature.

Can quickly warm or maintain a comfortable temperature. Ideal for adding supplemental heat to rooms that do not receive enough heat from a central source.

Ideal for adding supplemental heat to rooms that do not receive enough heat from a central source. Thermostatically controlled temperature.

Thermostatically controlled temperature. 60-minute timer for temporary output maximum heat quickly warms a space.

60-minute timer for temporary output maximum heat quickly warms a space. Nichrome wire heating element.

Nichrome wire heating element. Dial control thermostat.

Dial control thermostat. Ideal replacement for recess-mount heaters.

Ideal replacement for recess-mount heaters. 3-year limited warranty. Cons Temperature control unit may move on its own.

Temperature control unit may move on its own. Needs to be installed by a professional.

2 Cadet Manufacturing Compact Electric Wall Heater

The next product on our best electric wall heater is the Cadet Manufacturing Compact Electric Wall Heater. The nichrome coil element quickly heats up the bathroom no matter how cold it is.

Moreover, there is a mesh screen attached to this heater’s stainless steel grill which breaks down the air flow. As a result, this electric bathroom heater gives a more gentle heat distribution.

This heater can be switched on and off manually according to your needs. In addition, the single-time thermal fuse safeguards this product against over temperature. This heavy-duty Cadet Wall Heater can also easily tolerate high temperatures.

Furthermore, it runs at 1,000 watts of power and at 8.33 amps. It is safe to use on 120 volts and can be ideally mounted on the wall, thus saving valuable floor space. This forced bathroom heater is not only ideal for bathrooms but can also be used on any home space or workspace.

The compact design and polished chrome grill complements various bathroom hardware finishes. Moreover, it also includes a wall can.

Pros Listed in the certifications and standards of UL.

Listed in the certifications and standards of UL. Convenient manual on and off switch.

Convenient manual on and off switch. Mesh screen helps ensure even and gentle heat dispersion.

Mesh screen helps ensure even and gentle heat dispersion. Heats up to 150 sq. ft. for plenty of warmth.

Heats up to 150 sq. ft. for plenty of warmth. Fan-forced operation helps provide a quick blast of heat.

Fan-forced operation helps provide a quick blast of heat. Uses 1000-Watt at 120-Volt to warm your bathroom efficiently.

Uses 1000-Watt at 120-Volt to warm your bathroom efficiently. Chrome finish offers a classic look.

Chrome finish offers a classic look. Includes a heater assembly, grille and grille frame. Cons No built-in thermostat.

No built-in thermostat. Has an older look which is not preferred by everyone.

3 Broan High Capacity Wall Heater

The next product on our best electric wall heaters list is a powerful unit perfect for high heat-loss areas. They work best when mounted in lobbies, vestibules, entrance ways, or any area requiring high wattage heating.

In addition, the built-in fan-delay switch allows the heating element to warm up before the fan starts. This great energy saving feature makes this product eco-friendly.

And that’s not all!

To maximize heat delivery and ensure proper shut down, the fan remains on until the element cools down. In fact, the quiet fan in this heater is exceptionally durable and heat resistant. Moreover, the downflow action of the fan circulates heated air quickly.

Additionally, the Broan high capacity wall heater is protected by thermal fuse, thus preventing it from overheating. In addition, the transverse flow blower and quiet thermally-protected motor give this product a long life. The installation of this heater is very easy while the efficient alloy heating element provides comforting heat in seconds.

The adjustable, front-mounted thermostat also provides a simple way to control the heat. The white grille has contemporary styling with straight louvers, subtle contours, and radius edges also give a clean, attractive appearance.

Pros Adjustable wall mounted thermostat makes it easy to control the heat.

Adjustable wall mounted thermostat makes it easy to control the heat. Efficient Alloy heating element ensures the rapid warm-up time.

Efficient Alloy heating element ensures the rapid warm-up time. Thermally protected motor shuts off in case of overheating.

Thermally protected motor shuts off in case of overheating. Durable white grille gives this product an attractive look.

Durable white grille gives this product an attractive look. UL listed for safety.

UL listed for safety. Transverse blower circulates warm air downward for optimal room warming.

Transverse blower circulates warm air downward for optimal room warming. Long-life bearings with extra-large oil reservoir.

Long-life bearings with extra-large oil reservoir. Hang tab aids installation. Cons Some people may find it noisy.

4 King Electric Pic-A-Watt Wall Heater

The King Electric Pic-A-Watt wall heater is a popular heater for upscale condominiums as well as single family residences. Its exclusive Pic-A-Watt steel fin element allows users to select the wattage best suited to their heating requirements.

The whisper quiet operation of this heater makes it perfect for bedrooms. Moreover, the wide range of wattage options ensures that it is ideal for large living areas as well. The premium combination of whisper quiet squirrel cage blower as well as an efficient high-mass steel element ensures top class performance.

In addition, this innovative heater can be tailored to suit a room’s specific heating requirements. You can choose a lower wattage for smaller rooms or a higher wattage for larger rooms and maximize comfort. This process is as easy as unplugging a wire during installation. Moreover, the heavy-duty heating element and blower ensures years of trouble-free operation.

Another feature of this heater is that it is patented with Smart Limit Protection, thus preventing it from overheating. The heater automatically shuts off power in case of an abnormal event and must be reset manually. This is a great safety feature that ensures the safety of your family.

The attractive white grill with rounded die-formed corners also give this heater a crisp look that blends in with any décor. Moreover, it can be used with both a wall-mounted or built-in thermostat.

Pros Efficiently heats an area of up to 400 square feet.

Efficiently heats an area of up to 400 square feet. Pic-A-Watt element provides versatile heating solutions.

Pic-A-Watt element provides versatile heating solutions. Whisper quiet squirrel cage blower

Whisper quiet squirrel cage blower Smart Limit Protection increases safety as well as prevents overheating.

Smart Limit Protection increases safety as well as prevents overheating. Downdraft louvers enable a more even distribution of heat.

Downdraft louvers enable a more even distribution of heat. Can be mounted directly to wall studs in both new as well as existing construction.

Can be mounted directly to wall studs in both new as well as existing construction. One-screw mounting for fast installation into the recessed wall can.

One-screw mounting for fast installation into the recessed wall can. Vent-style grill blends in with any décor.

Vent-style grill blends in with any décor. Wall can with QuickSet stud alignment tabs. Cons Needs an external thermostat to control the temperature.

5 Broan 174 Wall Heater

Broan 174 wall heater is an energy-saving unit which provides instant comfort without having to touch a central thermostat. These units are well-known for providing excellent ventilation and superior performance in a compact package. They are perfect for entryways, bathrooms, and other small areas where additional warmth is needed.

This heater is designed with an attractive white grill that has downflow louvers. They direct heat gently towards the floor, thus providing warmth under the feet. Also, the one-piece design with baked enamel finish ensures durability.

Moreover, the Broan 174 ensures rapid warm-up time because of an efficient Alloy heating element. It provides comforting heat within seconds. in addition, the built-in, front-mounted adjustable thermostat automatically maintains the desired temperature easily. It also features a color-coordinated knob.

This heater may be surface-mounted, or wall recessed to suit your preference. Its nickel-chrome alloy heating element and permanently lubricated motor ensure years of reliable service. The high-efficiency blower wheel and manual reset thermal overload protector provide comfortable warmth to your living space.

Also, this unit requires no maintenance due to its permanently lubricated motor. In addition, the complete unit can be removed from housing, thus enabling easy cleaning.

Pros 100% efficient heating element – Zig-Zag element configuration insulated with mica.

100% efficient heating element – Zig-Zag element configuration insulated with mica. UL listed for safety.

UL listed for safety. Perfect for supplemental heat.

Perfect for supplemental heat. Durable and reliable unit thus ensuring quick warmth.

Durable and reliable unit thus ensuring quick warmth. Can be recessed or surface-mounted depending on the application. Cons Some people find that the thermostat shuts off way too soon before the bathroom is fully warmed up.

6 Cadet Com-Pak wall heater

The Cadet Com-Pak wall heater is the next wall heater on our best wall heater list. It provides an affordable and efficient way to get comfortably warm without installing ductwork. With proven safety features and multiple installation options, this unit is able to provide many years of reliable service.

Its efficient fans and fast heating coil elements distribute heat quickly around the room. As a result, the room is heated quickly in a relatively short amount of time. Moreover, this product is designed with various safety features that reduce the risk of fire and ensure its long life.

The Cadet Com-Pak wall heater is designed in a rectangular shape. As a result, it does not have any sharp edges or corners. In addition, the powder coating gives this heater a smooth and long-lasting finish.

The unique compact design of this wall heater makes it possible to recess mount this unit discreetly into the wall. This helps to maximize your living space. Moreover, the complete unit includes a grill, thermostat, heater, and wall can for hard-wired installation into your wall.

Pros Fast heating coil element quickly warms up an area of 200 square feet.

Fast heating coil element quickly warms up an area of 200 square feet. Listed to UL standards.

Listed to UL standards. Easy to install.

Easy to install. Efficient, quiet fan spreads the warmth all around.

Efficient, quiet fan spreads the warmth all around. Durable, reliable design ensures years of trouble-free use.

Durable, reliable design ensures years of trouble-free use. Safety features automatically turn off the heater if it exceeds the normal operating temperatures.

Safety features automatically turn off the heater if it exceeds the normal operating temperatures. Powder coating gives this product a sleek finish. Cons Thermostat may activate even when off.

7 Heat Storm Deluxe Wall Heater

The Heat Storm deluxe wall heater is an innovative product that provides the perfect solution to many home heating problems. This technologically advanced product is designed with intelligent ‘Heat 3’ technology.

It measures the room temperature and regulates the heat output to heat the room with the least amount of energy quickly.

The sleek design of the Heat Storm deluxe wall heater mounts easily to the wall, thus saving much-needed space. These infrared bathroom heaters save not only your money and space but also provide hassle-free operation.

The Heat Storm is designed with WiFi technology that makes it convenient to control this unit from your phone. Also, this WiFi smart wall heater is very safe to touch. Moreover, it includes thermal shut off, which ensures safety and peace of mind.

The infrared technology in these wall heaters makes them extremely energy efficient. The patented HMS dual wall technology warms up the room quickly and efficiently.

The Heat Storm is also lightweight, which makes it a great portable bathroom heater. In addition, you can also use it in living rooms, bedrooms, or any other rooms.

Heat Storm heaters are ETL certified. Their quality and safety certification makes them a highly reliable and safe product.

Pros Whisper quiet cross flow fan

Whisper quiet cross flow fan Digital thermostat

Digital thermostat Easy and quick installation

Easy and quick installation 3-years manufacturer’s warranty

3-years manufacturer’s warranty Remote control included Cons Fan may make some noise.

8 DeLonghi Mica Panel Heater

The DeLonghi Mica panel heater is the next heater on our best wall heater list due to its excellent design. Instead of using a wire heating element, this innovative product uses micathermic technology for silent, consistent, efficient heating.

Gone is the bulkiness of old style heaters. The unobtrusive design of the DeLonghi heater doesn’t take much space and can be hung on the wall like a picture.

Moreover, this heater comes with two heat settings and an adjustable thermostat. You can also select the heat level with the help of a dial to suit the requirements of the room.

This wall heater is designed with micathermic technology that instantly produces heat once the unit is switched on. Its stylish and compact design makes it perfect for any home décor.

The DeLonghi heater comes with a number of safety features. A thermal cut-off ensures that the unit does not overheat by running the heater at the set temperature. In addition, there is an internal tip-over switch and caution/power indicator light.

This heater comes with a carry handle and casters that make this product one of the best portable bathroom heaters.

Pros More efficient at heating than an oil-filled radiator.

More efficient at heating than an oil-filled radiator. Versatile product that can be wall-mounted or set on the floor.

Versatile product that can be wall-mounted or set on the floor. Easy-to-remove wheels and carry case makes it highly portable.

Easy-to-remove wheels and carry case makes it highly portable. Generates warmth almost instantly

Generates warmth almost instantly Safety features protect it from being a fire hazard. Cons Backside can get hot during operation.

9 Best Choice Products Heat Adjustable Electric Wall Heater

The Best Choice Products electric wall heater is a 2-in-1 device. It can be set up as a large wall mount or used as a Free-Standing Fireplace heater with a glass panel. No matter how you use it, this product works efficiently both ways. Moreover, it generates heat in two settings.

This heater uses a remote control, which makes it easy to use this product from the comfort of your chair. It allows you to adjust the thermostat, change the flame display, and turn the device on and off with ease.

The unique design of this heater increases its aesthetic appeal. The black border outlining the fireplace gives it a very sleek look. It includes real pebbles inside the glass compartment which light up when the unit is on. Moreover, the glass panel is detachable, which makes it easy to clean.

The best part?

This heater is very easy to install. In fact, you can even insert it into an existing fireplace. This product is the best replacement if you are updating or removing your wood or gas burning fireplace.

The Best Choice Products heat adjustable electric heater comes with a safety cut-off feature. If the unit gets too hot, then this feature automatically cuts off the power. Moreover, this heater is vent-free, thus eliminating the need to worry about venting for safety.

Pros Elegant and modern electric fireplace with 3D flame technology.

Elegant and modern electric fireplace with 3D flame technology. CSA certification ensures its safety.

CSA certification ensures its safety. Remote control allows you to adjust the dimmer and heat level from the comfort of your chair.

Remote control allows you to adjust the dimmer and heat level from the comfort of your chair. Installation manual provides detailed instructions, thus making installation simple.

Installation manual provides detailed instructions, thus making installation simple. Beautiful design with realistic looking flames.

Beautiful design with realistic looking flames. User-friendly control panel makes it easy to adjust the settings. Cons Installation requires an existing fireplace.

10 VonHaus Wall Mounted Electric Flat Panel Heater

The VonHaus flat panel heater is the thinnest wall heater on our best electric wall heater list. In fact, the revolutionary design of this heater may look like a white tile sitting on your wall.

However, it is completely paintable. You can easily paint this heater any color without compromising its functionality or integrity. Or if you prefer, you can leave it as it is.

Another great feature of this heater is its ceramic body. Even if you paint on it, no smell will come when the unit is in operation. Moreover, this unit has a built-in thermostat, which means that you cannot adjust the temperature.

The installation of this heater is very easy since it comes with all the necessary fittings. In addition, there is no burning hazard as it has a cool touch edge. Another safety note to mention is that this heater is not suitable for installation in bathrooms.

Pros Contemporary design makes it perfect for the modern home.

Contemporary design makes it perfect for the modern home. Super slim, compact design with a thickness of just 3/8 inch.

Super slim, compact design with a thickness of just 3/8 inch. You can customize them to match the look of your bedroom or living room with the help of acrylic paint.

You can customize them to match the look of your bedroom or living room with the help of acrylic paint. Simple operation with the help of on and off button.

Simple operation with the help of on and off button. Ceramic heater produces and disperses heat efficiently.

Ceramic heater produces and disperses heat efficiently. Cool touch edges make it ideal for homes with kids.

Cool touch edges make it ideal for homes with kids. System shuts off automatically in case of overheating.

System shuts off automatically in case of overheating. Extremely economical. Cons Absence of a thermostat could be an inconvenience.

Best Electric Wall Heaters Buying Guide

Electric wall heaters are an efficient way to warm the modern households. Besides saving up on space, they are cost convenient, thus making them perfect for most households. They offer supplemental heat when the area is large, thus meeting your heating needs. They also feature a fast operation, heating the room within minutes; hence, they are an attractive package for your household.

But before selecting the best electric wall heater following are some features that you should consider:

Cost

The cost of an electric wall heater depends on the elements, method, and heating power it has. Heaters with more functions will cost more. For example, heaters with timers will cost more due to the efficiency they add to the operation of the heater. However, having a timer saves on energy costs. With energy efficiency units, you will realize that paying more is worthwhile.

Design

If you want an electric wall heater to match the décor of your home, then choose one with aesthetic value. With the advancements in heating technology, there are many heaters with polished designs and colors available. However, make sure that you do not compromise on quality while choosing a heater based on the model. The best thing is to consider high-quality heaters constructed with galvanized steel. These heaters are also durable and strong.

Control settings

Electric wall heaters usually have two types of settings, namely programmable timer and remote control. If comfort is at the top of your needs, then choosing one with one of these features will suit your requirement. The programmable timer is convenient due to its automatic functions. But on the other hand, they come at an extra cost.

Safety features

When it comes to choosing an electric wall heater, the safety of your household is paramount. Hence, it is important to check out the safety features, including moisture tolerance, overheating, and ground fault protection.

Also, make sure that the product is UL listed. This will tell you the minimum distance that you should place your heater from household surfaces to ensure your safety. Moreover, read the instruction manual carefully to avoid any typical household accidents. Also during installation, make sure that you mount the unit on a safe location, preferably where there is limited movement around.

Installation

Electric wall heaters are wall mounted; therefore, you should have the required expertise. If not, then you should hire a professional to save yourself from unnecessary damage cost.

In addition to the preferences and specifications as a buyer, it is also important to check the technical specifications. So, make sure that these specifications meet your needs.

Thermostat

Overheating can pose a potential risk to the safety of your household. A thermostat is an important safety feature since it prevents the system from overheating. They perform this function by monitoring the room temperatures. When it gets too hot, they will shut off the heater. Some electric wall heaters are designed with built-in thermostats while others have a separate thermostat package. In both cases, make sure that the thermostat is compatible and properly functioning with your heater.

Warranty

Warranties indicate the manufacturer’s confidence in their product’s quality. Therefore, as a smart buyer, make sure that your chosen product has extended warranty. As a result, you will also save up on maintenance costs.

Wattage

Wattage refers to the heat output from the electric wall heaters. The size of the heater is proportionate to its wattage. Therefore measure your room size before buying an electric wall heater to find the appropriate wattage and heater size. Moreover, the insulation levels also dictate the wattage of your heater. A well-insulated room requires less wattage. On the other hand, poorly insulated spaces need a higher wattage. Therefore, as a rule, for every square foot consider 15 watts for a poorly insulated room and a 10 watts heater for well-insulated rooms.

Conclusion

After carefully reviewing some of the best electric wall heaters, we find the Stiebel Eltron Wall Mounted Electric Fan Heater is the best electric wall heater available. It is ideal for kitchen, bathrooms, as well as hallways, turning your home from cold to cozy. When used as a bathroom heater, it allows you to make your bathroom temperatures comfortable and convenient.

Furthermore, the frost protection feature enhances the usage of this versatile product in almost every room. This feature also ensures that the heater remains in perfect condition even when you use low electric power during operations. Hence, even when the thermostat switches off, the heater’s temperature will remain above freezing point in spite of the ambient temperatures.

Electric wall heaters are very popular due to their attractive features and the level of comfort that they provide. It is evident from the above article that they are a safe way to warm your space, thus making them a must-have appliance in your home.