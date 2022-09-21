An electric pulse massager is a technologically advanced handy device that aids healing. They are widely trusted for soothing sore muscles and treating muscle spasms. And we all need those once in a while, right?

We can all agree that pulse massagers have become necessary to treat muscular pains quickly.

Pulse massagers are a way cheaper option than professional massages or massage chairs. They work by regulating blood circulation and relaxing the muscles.

This article will compare some of the best pulse massagers in the market. We will discuss the important features of pulse massagers later too. This article will fully guide you on choosing the best electric pulse massager for yourself.

Top 6 Best Electric Pulse Massagers For The Money 2022 Reviews

1 Pure Enrichment PurePulse pro

Pure Enrichment is a renowned brand of pulse massagers. It is also cleared and approved by the FDA which makes its products safe to use.

The PurePulse pro model is a TENS device. It has a wide variety of 8 preset massage programs.

The device operates on 4 AA batteries which is why it is easily portable. Moreover, it comes with a bag for easy portability.

You can personalize your massage experience with the adjustable intensity and timer feature. The device outperforms many products in the market with its wide variety of 25 intensity levels.

In addition, the timer, intensity, and program settings are made easily accessible with the advance LCD display.

PurePulse pro can be used to its maximum potential with the help of the free pain management video. The video comes free with the product and gives in-depth guidance.

Moreover, the PurePulse pro comes with a generous warranty of 2 years. You don’t have to worry about seeing expensive doctors or treatments. This Pure Enrichment electric pulse massager will do all the work with a touch of a button!

Pros

8 massage programs to choose from.

4 electrodes.

Adjustable intensity levels allow you to use the device on any part of the body.

Efficient, easy to use LCD display.

Video tutorial series.

Lightweight and easy to use.

Storage back for protection and convenience.

Dual channel operation. Cons

Screen not backlit.

Intensity can be inconsistent.

2 Pure Enrichment PurePulse Electronic Massager

This is another outstanding pulse massager by Pure Enrichment. FDA approved like most of Pure Enrichment’s products; this is a very reliable and effective model.

It will become your personal health assistance with its versatile and convenient features.

The massager comes with 6 massage modes and 3 massage settings. These setting include massage, beat, and knead. So, you can select one of them according to the pain you are experiencing.

The device also has 2 channel modes. So, you can use two different massage settings at the same time for different parts of the body.

This product also has a comprehensive LCD screen for your convenience. It displays information such as the treatment settings and the body part being treated.

PurePulse electric pulse massager aims to treat sore muscles in minutes. You can also personalize your massage experience with the adjustable intensity and speed settings.

Pros

2 channel modes.

Can be used to treat absolutely any part of the body.

Handy and compact design.

4 electrodes.

Massager turns off automatically.

Comes with 4 AA batteries.

LCD screen for information display.

Adjustable speed and intensity settings.

FDA approved.

Variety of 3 different massage modes to choose from.

1-year warranty.

Sleek design. Cons

Intensity settings are limited in comparison to other products.

The massage sessions only last up to 15 minutes.

Battery replacement hassle.

Not good enough for massaging larger body areas.

3 TruMedic Model #PL-009

The TruMedic PL-009 is another FDA-approved pulse massager. It can provide relief from soreness and chronic pains from the affected areas precisely with the help of its 4 electrodes.

The device has an LCD screen that lets you monitor the treatment time and other settings. The screen also displays the massage mode such as kneading, massaging, and beating.

It lets you quickly and precisely adjust intensity levels with the rotating thumbwheel. Moreover, the device has 5 pre-installed massage programs for you to choose from.

The easy-to-use design and buttons of the device ensure you face no trouble during your massage. They are also easy-to-read and operate just like a regular TV remote.

This device is also great in terms of durability. It has self-sticking electrodes that do not require replacement very soon. You can reuse the electrodes several times.

For further convenience and to more user-friendliness, there is also an online tutorial video series. Overall, this product is the most versatile and complete product in the market!

The device specifically works great on shoulders and the lower back. However, it is still as effective on other parts including legs and arms.

Pros

Very lightweight, making it highly portable

FDA approved.

Perfect for shoulders and lower back pain relief.

3 massage styles.

LCD display.

Adjustable speed and intensity settings.

Easy to understand buttons and thumbwheel for quick adjustments.

Video series for your guidance.

User-friendly. Cons

Has only 5 massage programs.

4 PL009-EV Electronic Pulse Massager

The PL009-EV is a TENS device approved by the FDA. You can use this high-quality product to get relief from acute as well as chronic pains.

The PL009-EV has a compact and portable design. You can carry it anywhere while treating your sore or stiff muscles. The device weighs only about a half pound.

It has 4 electrode pads that can be used to treat pain in any part of the body. Moreover, it lets you choose between 3 massage modes and 6 massage programs. The device also has adjustable speed and intensity.

Now you can have full control of your massage experience without having to spend a lot of money on expensive alternatives!

The device has a 2-channel functionality and comes with 8 electrode pads. You can choose two different massage styles for two different body parts at the same time. What’s more diverse than the PL009-EV massager?

Pros

2 channel function.

Portable and compact design.

LCD display screen for information purposes.

Cost-saving treatment option.

FDA approved.

Adjustable massage settings.

Choose from 3 massage styles and 5 massage programs. Cons

Each massage session only lasts up to 15 minutes.

No variety of intensity levels like other products.

No backlit LCD screen.

5 iReliev TOP-BEST TENS Massager Unit

When it comes to endless features and offers, iReliev massage unit is the one. The device has 8 preinstalled massage programs.

The massage programs can be used to treat both chronic and acute pain either separately or together.

It is approved by the FDA and is trusted by a huge number of doctors and chiropractors. With this massager, you don’t have to worry about your chronic muscle pains.

The device has 25 adjustable intensity levels, and that’s not the full story! It is a dual channel-based device that allows you to treat more than one body part simultaneously.

Moreover, the bundle includes 3 AA batteries, a tote bag, and belt clip. The device also comes with 20 electrode pads.

In addition, the batteries can last up to 15 hours. So, you can have massage sessions for a longer period compared to other products.

The convenient LCD screen displays information such as the massage program and battery life. The device is easy to use with its simple buttons and user-friendly design.

It comes with a quick reference guide so you can understand and use the device to its fullest.

Pros

Comes with a tote bag and extra accessories like a belt clip.

Long-lasting battery life.

8 pre-installed programs that can treat both chronic and acute pains.

Dual channel functionality.

FDA approved.

Compact, lightweight, as well as easily portable

25 adjustable intensity levels.

LCD screen for information display including battery life.

Affordable considering the number of features.

Quality customer care services. Cons

LCD not backlit.

6 HealthMate Forever NK10GL

The NK10GL is one of the famous and ground-breaking electric pulse massagers on the market. The most distinctive feature of this device is its backlit LCD screen. Thus, it sets a higher standard for convenience and quality.

The HealthMate Forever pulse massager comes with 20 adjustable intensity levels. These can be controlled via the touch LCD display. The device allows you full control over your massage experience.

In addition, the device has a lifetime warranty. It has 10 pre-installed massage programs. In fact, you can even set a 60-minute timer with just a push of one button.

Moreover, the dual output function allows you to treat 2 or more parts simultaneously. It also has 4 massage pads that allow precise treatment.

Another most important feature of this product is its rechargeable lithium battery. Most of the other products operate on AA batteries. A rechargeable battery also means it has a better life and no replacement hassle.

Pros

Backlit LCD screen for easy viewing.

20 adjustable intensity levels; higher than a majority of products.

10 massage programs to choose from.

FDA approved.

Rechargeable lithium battery.

Dual channel feature.

60-minute timer option.

Features an accessible pause button.

Lifetime warranty. Cons

Recharging hassle.

Best Electric Pulse Massagers Buying Guide

Before you finalize a pulse massager, make sure you have clear ideas about what you want to buy. Don’t rush into buying a massager. A smartly chosen product will last you a long time and will put forth no problems.

An electric pulse massager gets rid of sore muscles by massaging the point from where the pain originates. The small electrode pads self-stick to the affected area and release mild-electric pulses.

Electric pulse massagers are also known as TENS units. But what does that actually mean?

TENS stands for transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation. This is a form of short-term pain management. This method of pain relief is trusted and used by various experts and professionals.

However, keep in mind that this is merely a management technique and does not treat the pain itself.

FDA Approval The FDA or Food and Drug Administration is an American health and human services department. FDA approves a wide range of medical drugs and items after various tests and processes. An FDA approved pulse massager means that the benefits of the product outweigh its side effects. This is very important to check before using a massager. An FDA approval increases the product’s reliability and safety to use. Other than FDA’s approval, you can also check for an ISO certification. The term stands for international organization for standardization. This organization sets and promotes standards for various commercial products. You can check whether the product you are buying is ISO approved or not. If the product is approved by both ISO and FDA, then that’s great news! A bad quality massager or an unreliable one is directly bad for your health. Intensity Settings Intensity settings on your chosen massager should be adjustable. This lets you use the device for all body parts, large or small. The smaller the area being treated, the lower you can set the intensity. No or few intensity settings will make the use of the massager limited. In these terms, the Pure Enrichment purepulse pro is a good choice since it has 25 adjustable intensity levels. It is also necessary that adjustments and settings are easily accessible and understandable. Other adjustments such as speed are also important. Massage Modes The wider the range of the offered massage modes, the better it is for you. You will have full control over your massage experience. In fact, there are products in the market that allow you to switch between different massage modes such as kneading and beating. Different types of pain need to be treated differently. So, diversity in your product is very important. You must also ensure that selecting or switching between massage modes is easy. The functions of the device should not be too complicated. Dual Channel Feature It is usually the case that more than one body area gets affected at the same time. And as said earlier, different areas and pains require different treatment. The dual channel functionality makes it possible for you to choose different massage modes for different areas simultaneously. This saves time and makes the healing process faster as well. You would not have to wait for one pain to be treated in order to treat the other one. Instead, you can get overall relief and cure with a dual channel pulse massager! Portability Some of us are used to getting things done at the same time. If that’s the case with you, get a massager that is portable. Lightweight and small-sized massagers are widely available in the market. You can easily get your stiff and sore muscles treated while you are on the move. Meanwhile, pulse massagers that operate on rechargeable batteries can prove to be inconvenient in terms of portability. You will have to have a power source in order to charge it. So, devices that operate on AA batteries might be a better option. Extra Features Products like the iReliev pulse massagers come with a range of extra features or accessories. You may not need them, but they can surely enhance your user experience. For example, the tote bag with the iReliev increases the unit’s portability and safer storage. Other features such as the backlit LCD screen are also included. In fact, now you’ll even find massagers that have touchscreens! Warranty You do not want to buy a product without being fully aware of its warranty. The importance of warranty is self-explanatory. Check with your seller about the warranty of your chosen product. There are pulse massagers widely available on the market that have lifetime warranties. Ease Of Use Pulse massagers are there to make your life easier and not tougher. Thus, a simple and easy-to-understand device is very important. You don’t want to waste your time struggling with your device. You will also be unable to use the product to its full potential if the functions are too complicated. Buy a device that has an easy-view LCD screen and simple keys and buttons. You can also check whether your product comes with a guide or an instructional manual. A complicated pulse massager device will surely put you off.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> Instead of impulsively buying a pulse massager, weigh out all your options and choices. Including your budget, there are many factors you should consider before choosing a product for yourself. We also recommend consulting a doctor or a professional about your problem. Choosing the best electric pulse massager smartly can give you a number of benefits. Pulse massagers are effective on mild to extreme physical conditions. Who would not want to get treated with a much cheaper and convenient alternative? Again, before you settle on one electric pulse massager, go through the six we believe to be the best to make a sure purchase.