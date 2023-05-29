Best Electric Fireplace For The Money 2023 Reviews

With modernization, there is definitely no one that is not intrigued by technology. What if you combine technology with beauty and class? And, what if this serves a purpose? Then, you will have to wonder no more! The merge of all of this results in an electric fireplace.

An electric fireplace is very modern, very high-tech, very gorgeous, and extremely useful for keeping your room warm and protecting you from the cold.

Replace your conventional fireplace or simply install a very new one; this guide will help you choose the best electric fireplace for your home.

That is not all!

We will also help you compare some of the best so that you won’t have to skim through each and every unit available in the market.

Let’s get started!

Top 10 Best Electric Fireplace In 2023 Reviews

1 Touchstone 80001 – Onyx Electric Fireplace

The Touchstone 80001, onyx fireplace in black has been made simply to jazz up your home. This electric fireplace has been designed to be mounted on walls. This not only makes installation easy and simple, but it also adds class and modern style.

Although 50 inches wide to give you a big, bright and beautiful display, the unit only weighs 46 pounds. This is extremely light, given that only one person is available to mount the gadget.

Moreover, the guide given with the fireplace allows you to easily install the unit using the step-by-step instructions. Once fixed, all you need to do is add drywall screws to lock the fireplace into position.

The fireplace also features two heat settings. These high and low settings add supplemental heat. In addition, the design has been made to provide additional heat, given that a primary heat source is already present.

Moreover, the five-flame brightness allows you to adjust the flames as per your choice. In fact, the onyx can also be turned on without using the heating option.

The auto shutoff feature built into the fireplace can be set between 30 minutes to a whopping 7.5 hours in total. Meanwhile, the LED bulbs used by the fireplace help conserve energy and make the unit safe for use around children and pets.

Moreover, its flame also looks very realistic and raises the aesthetic of your room. Faux logs or crystals, both of which are included, can be used to create the view you like behind the tempered glass held by the black frame. It will literally make a gorgeous fireplace!

Pros CSA certified.

Excellent customer service. Stylish. Cons Noisy.

Not an alternative to an actual heater. Fewer color and effect options.

2 Dimplex DFI2310 Electric Fireplace

Dimplex’s DFI2310 electric fireplace is simply mesmerizing. The black body and 23-inch-wide insert make up for a beautiful addition to any room that already has an existing fireplace. It can add a glamorous touch to any old fireplace with simply the use of a little electricity.

It removes the hassle of managing a conventional fireplace. The patented fire technology and remote control make it even more tech and modern. Both of these features make controlling the fireplace so much simpler whilst upgrading the aesthetic of your room.

One of the best electric fireplace inserts, this has carefully crafted logs and glowing embers that perfectly mimic an original fire. Not only this, but the insert also fits perfectly into an old fireplace making installation super easy. Also, the unit can be plugged into any standard house socket and therefore, be up and running in seconds.

Moreover, a built-in fan helps distribute the heat uniformly and evenly, making it super easy to make your room super cozy. The fan has a silent operation that does not ruin your peace and quiet. You can also pick between full heat, half heat, or flame to allow yourself to enjoy each of the four seasons right from the comfort of your room.

In addition, installation is not only simple but also does not require vents or gas hookups. The heater can cover up to an area of 400 square feet and is perfect for adding a supplemental heat source to your room.

Pros Comes with a remote control.

Works year round. Quiet. Cons Sizing issues for some people.

Trips breaker. Not suited for those that are not looking for supplemental heat options

3 Dimplex BLF50 Wall Mount Electric Fireplace

Whenever you think about picking out the best electric fireplace for your home, you must not forget that a heater is what you are essentially buying.

An electric fireplace not only helps make your room cozier, but it is also designed to make your space scream elegance. This is exactly why Dimplex’s BL50 Synergy 50-inch linear electric fireplace was created.

The huge 50-inch screen holds a glass ember bed with patented fire technology. The black frame creates an even bold and awing effect. The fireplace is great for not only heating up your pace but also perfect as a decoration for your room.

The LED flame technology used by this appliance helps mimic a real fire. This enables the room not only to feel cozier but look cozier as well. The gadget is also extremely economical and eco-friendly as it uses only about one cent per hour when you only run the flame. Similarly, it costs about seven cents per hour when you run it at 50 percent heat settings.

This easy-to-install wall mountable electric fireplace also comes with its own remote control. It allows you to control the unit from anywhere in your room. You can keep the flame and mesmerizing visuals of the electric fireplace on with or without keeping the heater on. This feature also enables you to enjoy the beauty of the unit all year round.

The fireplace does not radiate or discharge harmful substances, nor does it require gas hookups and vents. Not only is the unit gorgeous but also very friendly for the environment. In addition, the glass front remains cool to touch, making it safe for installation around kids and pets.

Pros Stylish, gorgeous, and modern.

High quality unit. Has its own remote control. Comes with a user manual. Cons Front glass is fragile.

4 VD-51075WH Embedded Fireplace Electric Insert

This is another best electric fireplace heater insert to jazz up your room. Best Choice Products’ VD-5107WH is a fireplace insert that can be easily mounted into an existing fireplace without the need for assembling the product. Moreover, this pre-assembled unit does not require any vents or gas hookups, nor does it excrete any radiations or waste.

Not only is the unit extremely user-friendly, but it is also CSA certified. This makes it eco-friendly and green. The log flame effect of the fireplace is totally adjustable. With five different brightness levels, you can easily change the ambiance of your room whilst maintaining the aesthetic levels.

Moreover, you can turn the flames on with or without turning the heater on. Thus, you can use it as a decorative and relaxing piece, all year round. A built-in safety cut off device helps prevent overheating and reduces the risk of fires and electrocution. All of this makes it extremely safe to use around kids and pets as the glass front remains cool to touch,

The unit comes with its own remote control, which can also help you choose between the two different heat settings as per your requirement. You can run the fireplace either at 750 Watts or 1500 Watts depending on how warm and cozy you want your space to be. Also, the product includes an instruction manual for the simplest installation possible.

Pros Gorgeous.

Affordable. Eco-friendly. Cons Supplemental heat.

Not very durable. Squeaky spinning wheel.

5 Pleasant Hearth Dark Weathered Sheridan Mobile Infrared Fireplace

This infrared fireplace is perfect for those who love something other than black and white. Pleasant Hearth’s dark weathered Sheridan mobile infrared fireplace in grey is a dream come true for such people.

Beautiful, soothing, modern, and classy; this fireplace is all combined in one. The dark, weathered grey color combined with realistic looking flames is bound to make anyone feel cozy.

This supplemental heating unit can heat up a room ranging up to 1000 square feet. Thus, it is perfect for large rooms, lounges, sitting areas, and hallways.

If you’re wondering whether this unit is an insert or one that can be mounted on a wall, then you are in for a surprise. Pleasant Hearth’s fireplace has a caster base that allows portability. So, you can easily move the unit about and place it wherever you like.

The fireplace has been beautified with the help of logs to recreate a real fire. A variety of flame effects combined with the logs helps create different moods and ambiance each time. In addition, three flame brightness levels and five levels of heat allow you to adjust your environment as you desire.

The unit is pre-assembled and can be used directly once you pull it out of the box. A multi-function remote control makes it easier to control the fireplace from anywhere in your room. Moreover, the unit has a simple and compact design that blends in easily with your décor.

Plus, you can also place a message cushion in front of it and sit back, relax, and enjoy the aesthetic of your fireplace.

Pros Suitable for rooms up to 1000 square feet.

Simple installation and plug-in. Comes with a multi-function remote. Cons Heating element turns very hot.

6 Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace Stove

The Duraflame electric quartz fireplace stove can heat rooms that are up to 1000 square feet with its 5200BU heating element. Not only is it capable of heating up large spaces, but it also helps conserve energy with zone heating.

The zone heating feature allows you to select areas in your room, which require heating such as a lounging area. Once you pick this, the heater will warm up these areas instead of working upon the whole room. Not only does this help save both electricity and money, but it also prevents extra load on the heater. It does not need to keep running to heat up an entire large room.

Moreover, this fireplace is safe to use around pets and is easy to move about. The unit’s portability allows you to place it easily wherever you like. An added infrared heating feature ensures that the humidity levels in the room are kept at a comfortable threshold. This prevents the air from drying out.

If all of these features aren’t enough to win your heart, then you’ll be happy to know that the fireplace makes use of 3D effects to make it look realistic and artsy. The unit comes with its own remote control, and the thermostat is entirely adjustable. The flames can be kept running with or without heat, which makes the appliance suitable for use, all year round.

Not only is the appliance cool to touch and hence, safe to use around kids and pets, but it also uses the safer plug technology. The safer plug technology features a thermometer inside the plug, which prevents overheating and risk of potential fires by turning the unit off when the heat goes up to a certain level.

Pros Light-up controls.

Easy to assemble. Has its own remote. Cons Not very durable.

7 Walker Edison W58FP18ES Fireplace TV stand

Whilst looking for the best electric fireplace for your home, you’ll come across different varieties, but something as cool as Walker Edison’s W58FP18ES fireplace is rare. This 58-inch fireplace is basically one of the best electric fireplaces TV stands. This means that it can accommodate TV screens as large as 60 inches.

This two-in-one wood media stand and electric fireplace not only has a gorgeous fireplace at its heart, but it also has extra space on both of its sides to accommodate any other items you would like it to hold.

The unit is made from high-grade MDF and has a durable laminate finish for that classy, sleek look. The rich textured finish adds even more beauty to the stand. The unit can easily hold flat panel televisions that weigh up to 250 pounds.

Adjusting the components is simple and easy with the slots given in this stand. Moreover, the adjustable shelving feature allows you to accommodate everything in seconds. Also, a cable management system helps keep your wires in place.

Moreover, installation is simple and easy, and all you need to do is plug the fireplace into a standard household socket. The stand does not require additional parts or vents. The unit is ready to assemble right out of the box and comes with its own user guide.

The stand is a deep espresso color that blends in well with your room and décor. Also, it allows your TV screen to stand out.

Pros Super easy to assemble.

Sturdy. User manual included. Cons No pre-drilled holes.

Not very durable. Noisy.

8 Real Flame 8020E-W Crawford Electric Fireplace

Real Flame’s 8020E-W Crawford electric fireplace is a white unit that is perfect for those who do not prefer darker shades like brown and black. This fireplace is wall mountable but does not need to be inserted too deep into a frame.

A depth of about only 9.5 inches is enough for securing the fireplace into position. Hardware included with the unit helps ensure the unit stays fixed in place. Moreover, an anti-topple system helps ensure your safety even further. The device prevents the fireplace from striking out of balance.

The fireplace is not only sturdy, but it is beautiful as well. MDF construction, solid wood, and veneering help give it the perfect finish it requires. All of this makes it even classier and exotic.

The appliance has its own firebox with a screen as well as a mantel. An included remote control makes controlling the unit from far away simpler. The heater works on 4700 BTUs per hour and generates about 1400W of heat. It can be simply plugged into any household socket.

Complete with a programmable thermostat, timer, and adjustable brightness settings, this heater is certainly the talk of the town. The vivid flame looks realistic and uses LED technology for the most beautiful effect. In addition, the classic columns and built-in look help make the unit look like it was designed especially for you.

Pros Can be used both with or without the heater.

Realistic looking flames. Has its own remote. Cons Noisy.

Not very durable. Does not heat up the room uniformly.

9 Hamilton Electric Portable Fireplace Stove by e-Flame

This fireplace is perfect for those that love winters and would do anything to capture winter and keep it with them forever. This fireplace holds a realistic-looking fire inside a winter white body that makes you feel even cozier and warmer each time you lay eyes on it.

The unit is 22 inches tall and is complete on its own. It does not require insertion or mounting and is a stand-alone unit. This also makes it easy to place it wherever you like inside your room.

The baroque design celebrates history and is great for those that have an eye for aesthetic. Meanwhile, its portability is made easier due to its lightweight construction. So, you can place it wherever it fits the best. In fact, it can be placed on all types of flooring without the risk of any damage.

Moreover, a quiet fan-based heater helps distribute heat throughout the room uniformly. The flame effect can be taken into use with or without turning the heater on. This allows you to make use of the unit all year long. It is also extremely safe to use around kids and pets as it stays cool to the touch.

Furthermore, the appliance automatically switches off to prevent overheating each time it is moved or knocked over. The fireplace is odorless and does not produce any smoke. It does not require vents or additional sockets to run.

Hamilton electric fireplace has also been designed to save up to 90% on your bills with its two heating options. You can pick your desired temperature. Once the temperature builds up, you can switch the heater off to continue enjoying the realistic flames. Lastly, it comes with a 6 feet long cord that makes plug-in even easier.

Pros Good customer service.

Gorgeous looking. Compact design. Cons Noisy.

10 MagikFlame Electric Fireplace and Mantel

Are you someone that loves the conventional fireplace but would love to have a modern touch to it? Are you someone that loves the beautiful combination of a mantel and fireplace? Then, MAGikFlame’s electric fireplace was designed for someone like you.

Another gorgeous unit in white, this is perfect for those that prefer softer colored room décor. The gorgeous white mantel holds the electric fireplace insert and is large enough to accommodate other décor items you would like to place on it.

Not only this, but the fluted side posts hold hand-carved embellishments and the grainy wood texture help raise up the aesthetic. The assembly is simple and easy and can be performed by almost anyone.

MagikFlame’s electric fireplace offers 26 different flames with different details, color, and textures to recreate realistic looking flames. This makes it easier to switch up the ambiance and mood in your room whenever you desire. Also, the choices prevent you from getting bored with a similar looking screen.

The 4600 BTU heater can easily heat rooms that range up to 1000 square feet in size. The heater does not require vents or additional sockets to work. Moreover, it can be controlled via an app that is free for installation on an iPhone or iPad. You can then use your phone or tablet as a remote control for the heater.

The installation is simple and easy, and an included user guide helps you set up your fireplace in a short amount of time.

Pros 26 different flames with crackling sounds.

Easy assembly. App works like a charm. Cons Slightly pricier.

Best Electric Fireplace Buying Guide

Once, you’ve compared some of the various models of the best electric fireplaces available in the market; you’re still bound to feel confused. This confusion will arise from the fact that there is an endless array of fireplaces with an array of features, each of which makes every fireplace different and special.

Hence, picking out the best fireplace for your home requires you to answer a few of the following questions:

What Is The Preferred Size Of The Electric Fireplace I Intend To Buy?

Ask yourself this question and then get down to some business. Measure out the space where you intend to place your fireplace. Moreover, ensure you measure all including length, width, and height.

After this, you can compare your readings to fireplace dimensions and rule out those that will not fit. All of this will allow you to pick a fireplace that fits perfectly and looks gorgeous.

Am I Interested In A Portable, Wall Mounting Or Just A Fireplace Insert?

This is the question you definitely need an answer to since all electric fireplaces are not the same. Some are portable and can be easily moved about and placed wherever you like. Meanwhile, others need to be mounted to a wall whilst some others can be inserted into an existing fireplace.

TV stand fireplaces are also an option if you prefer a stand for your TV that is gorgeous and also acts as a heater.

What Is The Size Of The Space I Want To Heat Up?

Different fireplaces have heaters with different electrical powers and heating capacities. Pick out one that is suited to the size of your room and one that can do the job efficiently.

Do I Intend To Place A TV Unit Nearby?

If you want to place a television nearby then it is best you read up on what safe distance is recommended by the company. This will allow you to deduce the total space you require to set your fireplace up whilst simultaneously having a television nearby.

Are There Kids And Pets In My House?

If yes, then you definitely need to pick out a unit that stays cool to touch and will not overheat. Auto-switch off options may also be a good consideration to prevent fires and potential accidents.

Do I Prefer An Electric Fireplace With 3D Flame And Various Flame Effects?

If you do, then it is best you pick out a unit that either allows you to control brightness levels or one that has a variety of different flame effects. Moreover, you can pick out a fireplace with a 3D flame for an additional touch.

Am I Looking For A Heater Or For Supplemental Heat Sources?

Not all fireplaces are stand-alone heat sources; some can only provide supplemental heat. Thus, this is a very important thing to consider before making your purchase.

How Much Can I Invest?

Literally, one of the most important things to consider is how much you are willing to invest. This will allow you to narrow down your choices and help you pick out your most affordable option.

Am I Particular About The Color Of My Fireplace?

If you are, then you can narrow down your options even further to pick out an electric fireplace of your desired color. Thus, you can choose one that matches your furniture, décor, and aesthetic.

Am I Interested In A Remote Control Or App Control?

Not all electric fireplaces come with a remote, so it is essential you consider this if you would love a remote control with your unit. Moreover, app control is also not available in all electric fireplaces. So, if you’re someone who prefers geekier options, you may want to purchase a unit that works seamlessly with an app.

However, not all apps are available for both Android and iPhones, so this is another thing you may want to note.

Am I Interested In Temperature Control?

Most of you will be, so pick out a unit that has an adjustable thermostat or one which offers more heat control options.

Do I Want A Timer Built Into My Unit?

Very few companies offer an automatic timer. So, if you’re someone that prefers setting the unit to switch on and off automatically, then you need to consider this.

Am I Okay With A Slightly Buzzing Heater Or Do I Prefer Complete Silence?

Not all units have silent operation. Thus, this is a must to take into consideration if you enjoy your peace and quiet.

Do I Prefer One That Is Preassembled Or One That Can Be Assembled At Home?

Although most units are preassembled, some are not. Some units need to be assembled at home but do offer a user guide, and the steps are usually not difficult to follow. However, if you’re someone who hates assembling, then buy one that is ready to use directly out of the box.

Is there a socket near the place where I intend to keep my fireplace?

Electric fireplaces do not require additional vents or too many sockets. All they need is one standard household outlet, so make sure there is one present near the place you intend to keep it.

Conclusion

The clear winner of the roundup is MagikFlame’s electric fireplace and mantel. Not only is it a gorgeous modern replacement for a conventional fireplace, but it also works like a charm as well. The beautiful design builds up the aesthetic of your room whilst keeping it warm and cozy. It is extremely easy to assemble and has its own extra-large mantel and hand-carved columns. The heater can be controlled via an app, and the flame has 26 different settings with crackling sounds for a realistic effect. Not only this, but their excellent customer service allows buyers to help resolve issues simply and easily. The 4600 BTU heater heats up a 1000 square feet room easily. Overall, it’s a perfect addition to your home if you’re willing to put in a little investment.