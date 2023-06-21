Top 5 Best Digital Pool Thermometers Of 2023 Reviews

Before going for a swim, we all prefer having the perfect water temperature, right? Long gone are the days when mercury pool thermometers were used. Not only are they out-dated, but pose harmful effects too.

In today’s times, we have a wide array of digital pool thermometers. These help to regulate the quality of your pool’s water, and have a direct effect on the water quality.

To help you choose the right thermometer for your pool, we’ve made up a list of our top five picks. So, let’s dive in, shall we?

Top 5 Best Digital Pool Thermometers On The Market 2023 Reviews

Following are five of the best digital pool thermometers you can get your hands on.

Raytek focuses on customer accessibility by designing a point and shoot laser thermometer. The thermometer features a temperature measuring range from -30ºC to 500ºC. Moreover, it features a distance-to-spot size ratio of 10:1. Plus, this infrared thermometer works efficiently at 80% energy level.

It comes well-equipped with a 9-V Alkaline battery, protective boot, and a storage pouch. All these features add to its durability.

What sets it apart, though, is its non-contact feature. It allows you to easily spot cooling system faults, identify engine misfires and check for A/C performance.

The laser point sighting system incorporated in the MT6 helps to direct measurements towards your target. Moreover, the large, built-in easy to read display makes it even more of a must-have!

Due to its portability and versatility, you can use it around the house easily. It can be used for various applications like to get the right bath temperature, check the space-heater, etc.

Additionally, it also comes with a belt holster. All in all, it is a handy device.

Pros Award-winning ergonomic design.

Affordable than its competitors.

Customer-friendly outlook and very accessible.

Impressive measuring range and spot size ratio.

Response time less than 500 m-seconds. Cons Setting the laser point system, in the beginning, is difficult for some.

May not be suitable for specific high scientific accuracy needs.

Battery may rattle when you use it.

2 Ambient Weather WS-20 Wireless Floating Pool, Spa, and Remote Thermometer

Ambient Weathers are on our top picks list primarily due to their customer-centric approach. With their W-20 Wireless system, you can now easily read the water temperatures from the comfort of your couch.

The F700PF wireless pool and spa thermometer is entirely water-proof and effortlessly floats on the surface. The built-in sensor displays and wireless system catches the water temperature range. It then sends it to the display console.

The indoor-outdoor thermometer aids in monitoring the air temperature. Pretty sleek, right? There’s more! The 8-channel selectable switch lets you monitor water temperatures from up to eight different places. Thus, the convenience is a huge selling point for Ambient products.

Additionally, the unit features a screw-on lid design with an internal gasket. This allows users to have a leak free, water-resistant thermometer system.

The console has a scroll mode to automatically display the ranges. It also features a re-sync mode in case of interruptions. Moreover, there is a Min/Max memory to make it a must-have for anyone serious about their pool temperature!

Pros Water resistant design.

Solar powered with battery back up.

Can update every 60 seconds.

Monitors temperature from three locations.

No need to re-insert batteries due to the re-sync sensors. Cons More expensive compared to competitors.

May pose difficulties in initial installing steps.

Dim lighting.

3 Milliard Floating Pool Thermometer

This thermometer wins on the packaging before anything else! The polar bear design attracts your attention right away. Milliard retains your attention by show-casing its impressive features!

The thermometer itself is 7 inches tall and gives a reading in Celsius and Fahrenheit. It is fit to use in outdoor/indoor swimming pools, hot tub, spa, Jacuzzi; you name it.

It also includes a rope tether to prevent the thermometer from floating away. Moreover, you can upgrade this option as well!

You can use this thermometer throughout the year. Thanks to its durable ABS plastic, the thermometer can endure even the most unfavorable weather.

Milliard’s state-of-the-art floating pool thermometer adds décor and regulatory action into your water space. However, it does require maintenance and sanitary precautions from the customer’s front.

This helps the internal sensory system to better pick up on the temperature changes. Plus, it ensures you have a good time in the water!

Pros Affordable.

Adds décor to the pool or wherever you choose to put it.

Sturdy structure and durable.

Features accurate temperature readings in both scales.

Strong string feature.

Simple, sleek, and good quality design. Cons Hard to read for beginners.

Simple, customer-focused product compared to innovative-centric competitors.

4 Wireless Digital Swimming Pool SPA Floating Thermometer

This innovative wireless digital thermometer is a perfect addition to your pool or spa.

This wireless system allows you to check the indoor and outdoor temperature, regardless of where it is put. Indoors, it accurately measures the range from 0C to 50 degrees centigrade. Meanwhile outdoors, it can accurately measure the range -40 C to 60 degrees centigrade.

Designed to be portable and compact, this digital thermometer goes the extra mile for customer satisfaction. It also includes a calendar, a time alarm with snooze options, and other specifications.

The package comes with 1.5 V batteries, and without the temperature sensor, it weighs 13.6 ounces only. Brownie points to the manufactures for designing it in such an advanced manner!

To top it all off, you can additionally invest in some accessory must-haves along with your pool thermometers.

You can go for strings, tethers, belts, water pumpers, and decors to add beauty all over.

It works by sending a temp. The signal from the tub/pool to the display, the wireless system, and the no-leak claim make it a top-quality product.

Pros Compact and ideal size.

The wireless system can be used in various water pools or tubs etc.

No-leak warranty.

Comparatively affordable.

Reaches up to 75 feet easily in the poolside. Cons The units may wear off after a few years if maintenance isn't kept.

Skimmer should be checked constantly.

This thermometer is not as long-lasting as the other thermometers in this list.

This environment-friendly SwimLine edition brings forward a fully solar-powered floating thermometer. This is a perfect addition to pools and spas in particular, but can be used wherever applicable!

This Hydro Tool comes complete with an easy to read Fahrenheit, and Celsius range. It also comes with a sleek LCD display for a customer-friendly interface. A sturdy nylon cord is also incorporated in the packaging.

It is one of the temperatures that work equally as well in any water medium. Thus, it is especially suited for spas and Jacuzzis.

This SwimLine digital thermometer weighs 3.84 ounces, thanks to the portable and compact designing. It is a considerable inexpensive option, and you get the quality you paid for!

Pros Very cost effective.

Environment-friendly solar backed thermometer.

Suitable for spas and pool sides.

Accurate temperature ranges.

Has both measurement options available. Cons Beginners might get confused with the double range reading.

Comparatively not very long lasting.

The stick thermometer requires some getting used to.

Digital Pool Thermometer Buying Guide

Before settling for any digital thermometer, analyze them for the specifications you deem more important.

We can give our recommendations, but at the end of the day, you know what you need best.

Below, we’ve highlighted aspects you should keep in mind when going thermometer shopping!

What do you want to use it for?

You might have noticed that the thermometers mentioned above do not exactly lie in the same spectrum. Some are more advanced and will work perfectly well in big pools. Meanwhile, others are more spa, Jacuzzi and small pool-centric.

So, you need to decide what pool size you have, and what level of accuracy you’re looking for.

Added accessories you might need

Depending on what digital thermometer you end up investing in, you need to decide if all the features are sufficient.

If not, you can always get additional accessories such as floating pool thermometer strings, better batteries, water pumps, etc.

These accessories are meant to bring a better feel to ensure a more regulated and fun time in the water. So don’t hold back on quality!

Maintenance

We know what you’re thinking, why is this even on the list?

The answer is obvious. Your digital thermometers are going to be in your pool or spa side often. Some brands require more care and supervision than others.

You need to keep this in mind when you go thermometer shopping and make your purchase.

Affordability

With great innovative designs, come higher prices. On a more serious note, this is not necessarily always the case. Short-list the topmost features you need in your required digital thermometers. Then, you can easily find the best alternative.

The top five thermometers we discuss are versatile in not just their designs, but also the price range. If you fancy a cute touch, you always have a polar bear décor to opt for!

Accessibility

Another crucial factor to remember is the customer-friendliness and ease of operation of digital thermometers.

Many are designed to be pretty easy to use, but some have more advanced features that can be a hassle for beginners. This can be in the form of easing temperature ranges, using the string, or just adjusting the console system!

Additionally, you should also see which company has superior customer service initiative. This will make the whole process more comfortable for you!

Design and Outlook

Just above we’ve hinted on the polar bear touch. A simple décor touch goes a long way to add that oomph to your poolside.

It is entirely your decision what to go for. Thanks to the ever-evolving technology upgrades, every brand has something different to offer.

You can go for a sleek design or go for durability over fancy exterior packaging. All it depends on is what you think will suit your pool environment better!

Conclusion

With so many quality options out there, choosing the right digital thermometer can be a daunting task. So, we hope this post may have made it easier for you to decide!

We personally recommend you carry out your own market search. Plus, keeping our buying guide in mind, you can zoom in on the features you really need.

It is also vital for you to focus also on what effects these thermometers can have on the quality of the water.

To sum it up, good thermometers lead to a happy pool day. So, make an informed decision!